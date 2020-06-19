Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

Absolutely loved this!!! It tastes just like the Tikka Masala from our favorite Indian restaurant, we are in love! And it really is surprisingly simple! Because there are so many; the ingredient list may look daunting to the novice, but the directions are so simple and direct that it should be no problem for even said novice! One good cooking trick I like, when so many ingredients - especially spices - need to be added at once, is to measure them all out ahead of time in a separate bowl. I like to dumb each measurement into a nice neat pile in the bowl so I can keep track of what I've already measured out. Then when the time comes to add the spices I can just dump them all in at once and don't run the risk of burning any of the spices while I'm still measuring and dumping others. I also started the chicken (and upped the curry to 3/4tsp) while the sauce was simmering for 10-15 min after adding the cream (side note: YES you MUST use heavy cream if you want this to be the real deal!). You could also start the chicken while sauce is simmering for the first 10 min before adding cream and set it aside to wait for later. Either way, start the chicken while your sauce is simmering to help cut down on time. One last thing, I used a sauce pan for the sauce part instead of a skillet. The higher sides make it so much easier to stir quickly and continuously. ;)