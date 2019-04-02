This roasted potato salad is a tasty alternative to the typical picnic potato salad. It's made with roasted red potatoes, bacon, eggs, green onion, celery, and mayo. Pretty easy to make, and you can adjust most ingredients to suit your tastes.
I made this based on a similar recipe (with lots of reviews) that seems to have disappeared. Anyway, it was very very good with roasted potatoes. I made lots of modifications based on the reviews of the other roasted red potato salad. Instead of green onion I roasted a chopped onion with the potatoes. I also salted and peppered the potatoes before roasting, and tossed them with olive oil and dijon mustard. I used less mayo, to taste, and added sweet relish. I'm not a huge potato salad fan, but I loved this and will make it again.
This is one of my most favorite ways to make potato salad. I like to double the amount of bacon and add a few spices to the mayonnaise. Also, when I roast the potatoes, I also sprinkle them with sea salt/fresh ground pepper. The longer this sits, the better it gets!
Just made this tonight. Very good! I did try what another member suggested and put the diced potatoes in a freezer bag & added salt, pepper, olive oil and a little dijon. Mixed everything all together really good, then dumped onto a cookie sheet to roast. Very good recipe! Thanks!
I add a few different things to my version, but the best thing I got from this one is the idea to roast (rather than boil) the potatoes. They don't get mushy or "starchy" that way, and the roasting really gives them a richer flavor. Very tasty.
Wow this was good! I made this for a party I had to watch my 49er's win (whoo hoo) and not only was the game a hit but so was this potato salad! I got so many compliments and I had three people ask for the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except for one thing. I tossed the potato's in the olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder before roasting. This truly was hit!
My husband and I love this recipe. I quadrupled this recipe for Easter. I let the potatoes get quite crispy in the oven. They were coated in olive oil and a special salt/herb blend. (This took about 1.25 hours in the oven!) I used WAY less mayo, just enough for a very light coat. Also, used turkey bacon. Other than that, no changes and it's awesome. I have saved the recipe in my file as "The BOMB potato salad". I will surely make this again-and I don't say that too often for online recipes that I try on a whim.
This is sooo good! It's not like your typical deli potato salad but I love it! I did change things up a bit. I can't have eggs so use Just Mayo (vegan), added twice as much celery, a whole red pepper (instead of the green), a whole bunch of green onions, a handful of parsley (chopped) and more bacon. Perhaps 10 slices. Just grabbed some. Didn't really count. I will serve chopped boiled eggs as a garnish for those without egg issues. And I did take some other reviewer's suggestions of coating with the Dijon, salt and pepper before roasting. This salad has a rich deep flavor.
This is my go-to potato salad recipe! I use a pound of bacon instead of just 3 slices and I usually double this recipe (it goes fast because people love it so much). I recommend making it the night before so the flavor can really come out by the time you are ready to eat! I've had it both ways and when you eat it right away you find the leftovers taste way better.
This is my go-to potato salad recipe for the last six months. I add a bit of garlic and sometimes some very finely chopped red onion to the mix. I have also split the mayo between mayo and lite sour cream. Letting the salad marinate for 4 or more hours makes the flavors more lively. I agree with Acura Lady -- crisping the potatoes in the oven is a great idea -- almost adds a slight nutty undertone. I also agree with Sarah Jo -- I add more bacon than suggested in the original. The dish has been a hit at every barbecue and pot luck that I have brought it to -- I always bring home an empty bowl. In my crowd, its loved by the kids and the adults.
I add dill and blue cheese and leave out the egg. I also add a little mustard and do half miracle whip and half sour cream. It's fantastic, roasting the potatoes until crispy with olive oil and sea salt and pepper is so good. I merged this recipe with other potato salad recipes.
I made this and brought it to a play date with 2 other moms. We ate almost all of it and loved it! I didn't have any green onion so I chopped and roasted half of a regular yellow onion instead, along with the potatoes. I also added some extra bacon and cut the amount of mayo in half, as another reviewer suggested. It was delicious! I'll be making this again.
To make this fast microwave the potatoes to bake them then cut into cubes. This way you only need to roast for 15 minutes. Also, when I put the olive oil on them I also added garlic powder and dill before roasting. This added a super good flavor. Lastly, I used an extra strip of bacon and 3 stalks of celery.
I made potato salad or the first time using this recipe. It was great! Per other suggestions, I coated the potatoes with salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard before roasting. I also cut the mayo with some plain, 2% Fage yogurt. I don't feel those changes are major ones, so I'm giving this recipe 5 stars. Thanks!
This was excellent. I used other reviewers advice and put the potatoes in a ziploc bag and tossed with the olive oil, pepper, seasoned salt and some onion powder. Then I roasted the potatoes. I didn't have any onion, so I omitted that and the celery and put in green peppers instead. I also substituted Tastefully Simple's Bacon Bacon for the bacon. Wonderful way to make potato salad. I will definitely use this recipe in the future.
I make this recipe as written, although I might occasionally put in a tiny bit more green onions, because I just guess the 1/4 cup on them. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe. It is delicious, easy, uses ingredients that are usually in the fridge, or easily gotten at the grocery, and everyone loves it. Couldn't ask for more.
Wonderful recipe. I mixed mayo with nonfat Greek yogurt, and as another reviewer suggested, I used Tastefully Simple Bacon, Bacon. I roasted small, 3-bite yellow potatoes with olive oil, salt, garlic and onion powders, and added all that from the roasting pan into the salad. I'll be making this again.
just made this.. very easy, and delicious.. the oven roasted potatoes definitely make a difference... I will be making this again! No changes... next time I will quadruple it because it's going fast! this is a perfect make ahead for camping!
The flavor is delicious and more unique than the traditional potato salad. My roasted potatoes came out browned finish to them, and it made the texture of the salad a bit rough and not as soft as the typical boiled potato or cut-up baked potato. (Could be I drizzled a little too much olive oil and made the exterior of the potato pieces more crispy than was good for this recipe. ) Either way, the dressing, bacon, and egg flavors is so delicious that I will try this again with either a baked potato cut-up, or boiled with skin.
Hot Diggity Dawg! I just made this to go along with our Independence Day celebration - it is wonderful!! I usually go for the old mustard potato salad, but this was quick and easy. Roasted the potatoes for 25 minutes in my Kitchen Hero and used the microwave to "hard boil" the eggs and cook the bacon. Over and done in 30 minutes; waiting for the potatoes to cool before adding. I will keep this one in my favorite recipes file.
I was a guest at a BBQ & decided to try this. I hit it out of the park, taking this salad... I made a couple modifications - omitted the eggs because I wasn't sure if where I was going were fans of boiled eggs, and I added more bacon, then seasoned it with onion salt, and garlic powder. I also par boiled the potatoes, then put them in the oven drizzled with the E.V.O.O. sprinkling with natural sea salt and pepper.
Amazingly delicious!!!!! My whole fam loved it they want me to make it more often for sure! I like the potatoes roasted but fam is waiting to try them boiled next time to see which way taste best!!! So I will even though I think it's perfect the way it is for sure!!! :). Also I have to start to double the batch to make more they said they didn't get enough of it!!! In the pic it looks like the potatoes r mashed? I didn't mash mine and it was wonderful! So thanks sooooooo much for this AWSOME recipe!!! :)
...the bacon! Oh. My. Goodness. I never thought I would ever find a potato salad to rival my mom's southern style recipe that our family has loved for our entire lives. When it comes to potato salad, you always think the way your family does it is THE BEST, right?!?! Well, my eyes have been opened! Thank you for sharing!
OMgoodness, best ever potato salad recipe. Yes it does take a little longer but well worth the wait. You can so add/change to this to your liking. The baking of the potatoes is so worth it. I baked about 5 mins longer, added some fresh basil. Many different ways you can make this!
I made this recipe exactly as written. Because I can't eat mayo, I couldn't try my creation but the company we had really liked it. My boyfriend thought there was too much bacon in it so if I make it again I would probably just use less. However, for my first attempt at potato salad it was a success!
Great recipe! Baking the potatoes in this manner really brings out the flavor! The only mods I make is to sub the celery with chopped dill pickles, use a med. sweet onion instead of green ones, and add 2 tbsp of fresh chopped dill to the mix.
I took it to a potluck lunch where there was another traditional potatoe salad. I mentioned this was made with roasted red potatoes so I stirred up some interest! I had so many compliments and one guy scooped the last mouthful out of the bowl...a real winner! I had fewer potatoes so I roasted them a little less time. I used a ziplock bag and added s&p and the oil and thought that worked perfectly. I also started with less mayo and didn't need the whole cup. All else just like the recipe..perfect!
I had never made potato salad before this, but I honestly think this is the best potato salad I've ever had. I peeled the potatoes first, and diced and pan-fried 5 slices of turkey bacon I had to use up. I omitted the celery because I don't eat it, and used 2/3c regular mayo and 1/3c reduced-fat mayo. The flavor is outstanding, and I am truly pleasantly surprised at how good it is with so few ingredients.
I love this potato salad recipe! Roasting the potatoes makes all the difference and is so much easier than boiling. My mom always made the potato salad in our family, but now that she's older, I've taken over. The best compliment was having this compared to her original recipe! I omit the bacon and add an extra egg (and a pinch of garlic powder). Thanks for a great recipe!
This was excellent! I dressed the potatoes with 1 large tablespoon of grainy Dijon and chipotle chili powder, roughly a teaspoon. Did add some pepper but omitted the salt and mixed it all in a plastic bag prior to putting it on the baking tray.
This potato salad was the best tasting potato salad I ever made. I used a little less mayo than the recipe called for otherwise I followed the recipe directions. I plan to bring this to a neighborhood gathering and I know it will be a big hit.
I am not a huge fan of normal potato salads and neither is my husband but we both loved this version! My almost 3 year old thought it was very yummy as well. Great recipe. We used less mayo and more green onion. I think dill would make it even better!
Best I've made. More bacon, celery and green onion. A bit less mayo, dolup of blue cheese dressing and sour cream. Added light seasoning to potatoes before baking. Added a bit Cajun spice and dill at the end before refrigerating. Going to double this next time, I didn't get a serving.....
This recipe was wonderful for the first time making potato salad in my life. The only changes is I used fresh chives from the garden instead of onions, an extra slice of bacon(turkey) and veganese since I cant have milk products. It was fabulous and very delicious. I will definately make this again.
I didn't have all the ingredients, so I used 3 stalks celery, some baby red bell pepper, and sweet onion. I also used paprika for some extra seasoning. I will not use a full cup of mayonnaise next time, even using less than a cup is too much.
I accidentally messed up and started to boil the potatoes. They had just started to boil when I remembered this is supposed to be roasted, duh. I took them out and cut them up, tossed in olive oil and roasted with diced garlic for about 25 minutes, I ended up mixing the salt and pepper as well as garlic powder, dill, paprika, and cumin in the mayo before tossing. I made a double batch and it was destroyed at the party I took it to. I got a lot of thank you's for bringing it. Great recipe, I will definitely be making this one again and again.
Disclaimer: I just started making this recipe this morning, so I don't have final results. Main change I made: instead of roasting, I baked the potatoes on my grill. Quartered medium-size red potatoes, coated them with oil, then put them over the unlit side burners and lit the middle one. Let them cook about an hour. They look great, and I'll finish the recipe (possibly substituting my homemade basil pesto for half of the mayo) as written. Will update. UPDATE: I love this potato salad! As noted elsewhere, my rating is based on the amended recipe I used, so doesn't really apply to the posted one. In addition to the changes I noted, I added a dollop of Dijon mustard and another of pickle relish. My recipe made 2 quarts. I expect it to be gone in a few days.
Amazing. Those of you that said it is oily, try using very little while roasting. I have found it best to cut the potatos, place in large bowl, salt pepper and 1 tbsp of olive oil and toss until coated. Even tho it doesn't look like it will coat all it will. I used med red potato and dbl the onion, celery and used 1/2 lp turkey bacon. Mixed 1/2 cup mayo with 1/2 cup NF Greek yoghurt. Sprinkled dill and a little garlic jalapeno mustard. Everyone loved it.
I tried this instead of my regular potato salad recipe and it was a HUGE hit. I did adjust slightly by omitting the bacon and cooking chopped yellow onion in vinegar until translucent. I liked it so much that I made more when I came home from the BBQ so we can eat it thru thru the week.
Oh no, no, no. . . . The taste of the sauce was good but both my husband and I did not like the texture of the potatoes. May use the recipe for the mayonnaise mixture but I will definitely boil my potatoes from here on out.
yup, I tossed in some cooked bacon and that did it, made it so good people could hardly stand it. Roasting the potatoes was the key to the entire recipe which made it beyond good. Certainly will make it again and in my book roasting them was much easier than boiling and draining and all that mess. 5 stars from me to you on this one.
