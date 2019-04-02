Roasted Red Potato Salad

4.6
106 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This roasted potato salad is a tasty alternative to the typical picnic potato salad. It's made with roasted red potatoes, bacon, eggs, green onion, celery, and mayo. Pretty easy to make, and you can adjust most ingredients to suit your tastes.

Recipe by IcanCook?

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Spread potatoes onto a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 45 minutes. Let cool for at least 15 minutes.

  • Place roasted potatoes into a large salad bowl. Add hard-cooked eggs, celery, green onion, and bacon to potatoes; stir in mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until flavors blend, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 302mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022