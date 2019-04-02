Savory Baked Bagel Chips

This recipe did not work at all for me prepared as the recipe stated. I am not sure how the bagel chips were supposed to be cut, so, I cut some the full size of the bagel and some across the bagel in half chips. The half chips were much easier to cut. The cooking time was definitely off at this temperature. I cooked the 10 minutes on one side and they were already getting golden, but, still soft in the middle. I flipped to the other side and cooked 5 minutes instead of the full 10 minutes. The ones that I salvaged did have very good flavor and a nice crunch. I would probably try these again, but, cook 5 minutes on one side and 5-7 minutes on the other side.

