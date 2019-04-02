Savory Baked Bagel Chips

Yum! Crunchy bagel chips that can be served with soup, salads, dips, or all by themselves! Be creative...add any of your favorite seasonings. Very addicting for the 'salty, crunchy' craver!

Recipe by COOK4YUNZ

Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Place bagel slices into a large mixing bowl and drizzle with olive oil while tossing lightly; sprinkle bagel slices with garlic powder and toss again. Arrange bagel chips onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; turn the chips over and bake until chips are crisp and dry, about 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 3.7g; sodium 94.9mg. Full Nutrition
