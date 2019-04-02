Savory Baked Bagel Chips
Yum! Crunchy bagel chips that can be served with soup, salads, dips, or all by themselves! Be creative...add any of your favorite seasonings. Very addicting for the 'salty, crunchy' craver!
These were really good and I didn't have any issues with the cooking time or temp. I cut my bagels straight across and took the advice of the submitter and used a different seasoning I used Goya Sazonador Total seasoning. Nice and crunchy and my picky kiddo loved em so thats a bonus!
This recipe did not work at all for me prepared as the recipe stated. I am not sure how the bagel chips were supposed to be cut, so, I cut some the full size of the bagel and some across the bagel in half chips. The half chips were much easier to cut. The cooking time was definitely off at this temperature. I cooked the 10 minutes on one side and they were already getting golden, but, still soft in the middle. I flipped to the other side and cooked 5 minutes instead of the full 10 minutes. The ones that I salvaged did have very good flavor and a nice crunch. I would probably try these again, but, cook 5 minutes on one side and 5-7 minutes on the other side.
These were really good and I didn't have any issues with the cooking time or temp. I cut my bagels straight across and took the advice of the submitter and used a different seasoning I used Goya Sazonador Total seasoning. Nice and crunchy and my picky kiddo loved em so thats a bonus!
I should have read "Happyschmoopies" review, because I burned the whole batch. At 8 minutes I thought they were cooking too quickly and went ahead and turned them and set time for 10 minutes more. I totally should have known better, but I got to doing things around the house and didn't get to them until the 2nd timer went off. I think these should definitely be cooked at a lower temperature. I was able to eat about a handful of them, and they needed salt too. I think it's a great idea and was really looking forward to snacking on these. If you try this recipe, just keep watching them while they cook.
I'm sure the way the recipe is written is even better, but what I really needed was the baking instructions. I just slice the bagel, single layer it on the baking sheet, spray with Pam or other cooking spray, and sprinkle with seasonings (garlic salt, etc.). I baked 10 minutes and turned them over, but my second bake was much shorter - 3 minutes. All depends on how thin you slice your bagels, of course, but definitely watch your chips during the second half of the baking process!
