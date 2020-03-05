Teriyaki Salmon

Rating: 4.58 stars
182 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 125
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Salmon is a favorite of my husband. This recipe never fails to be a hit, whether we broil the salmon in the oven or grill it outdoors. Pair it with some homemade teriyaki fried rice to complete your meal.

By Katzmeow

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sesame oil, lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame seeds, ground mustard, ginger, and garlic powder in a small saucepan over low heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Set aside 1/2 cup of marinade for basting.

  • Pour remaining marinade into a resealable plastic bag and place salmon into the marinade. Squeeze air out of the bag, seal, and marinate the salmon steaks for at least 1 hour (2 hours for better flavor). Drain and discard used marinade.

  • Set oven rack about 4 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Place salmon steaks into a broiler pan and broil for 5 minutes. Brush steaks with reserved marinade, turn, and broil until fish is opaque and flakes easily, about 5 more minutes. Brush again with marinade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 972.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (201)

mickeyzalewski
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2012
This is a great basic teriyaki salmon recipe. I tweaked it and used what I had in the pantry - olive oil instead of sesame oil, minced garlic instead of garlic powder - I've made this probably 5 times and used different ingredients each time but it always turns out great - it's a great basic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(133)
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2012
This was fine, but not great. Read More
Helpful
(76)
Anne Schirmer
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2012
So I was looking for a recipe that I have been using for a year or two and couldn't find it on here anymore. This one comes close and seems to incorporate the suggestions from reviewers from the other recipe. Long story short, I love this recipe and have been making this many times. It never fails. I do go a bit easy on the lemon juice. Thank you!! Read More
Helpful
(70)
Bernadette
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2013
Love, love, love this recipe! I've made it twice now. First time I marinated as directed and it was decent. Second time I marinated it all afternoon and it was to DIE for!!! I didn't broil but just baked the salmon, basting it a few times with the reserved marinade. My son even asked for seconds, which he NEVER does with fish. His sister told him she wasn't giving up her salmon when he asked! I'm making this again very soon. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Lindsey Wiseman
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2016
This was my first time cooking salmon and it turned out great! I used salmon filet's and broiled about 6 minutes and then finished in the oven at 350 for about 10 minutes. Nice crispy exterior and moist and flaky interior. The only other thing I changed was more garlic and a bit of red pepper flakes. Wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Son E Mel
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2015
AWESOME!!! A+. I baked mine at 400 for 35 mins. I used a lot of brown sugar because my parents like it sweet. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Gina
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2012
This recipe needs more flavor and I think cooking time might need to be altered Read More
Helpful
(8)
cpatterson
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2013
Delicious! We Put the salmon on the grill and it was great Read More
Helpful
(8)
Je1717y
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2012
I loved this recipe and plan to make it again. I doubled the recipe and made a fillet instead of a steak. YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(6)
