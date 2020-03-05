1 of 201

Rating: 5 stars This is a great basic teriyaki salmon recipe. I tweaked it and used what I had in the pantry - olive oil instead of sesame oil, minced garlic instead of garlic powder - I've made this probably 5 times and used different ingredients each time but it always turns out great - it's a great basic recipe! Helpful (133)

Rating: 3 stars This was fine, but not great. Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars So I was looking for a recipe that I have been using for a year or two and couldn't find it on here anymore. This one comes close and seems to incorporate the suggestions from reviewers from the other recipe. Long story short, I love this recipe and have been making this many times. It never fails. I do go a bit easy on the lemon juice. Thank you!! Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Love, love, love this recipe! I've made it twice now. First time I marinated as directed and it was decent. Second time I marinated it all afternoon and it was to DIE for!!! I didn't broil but just baked the salmon, basting it a few times with the reserved marinade. My son even asked for seconds, which he NEVER does with fish. His sister told him she wasn't giving up her salmon when he asked! I'm making this again very soon. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first time cooking salmon and it turned out great! I used salmon filet's and broiled about 6 minutes and then finished in the oven at 350 for about 10 minutes. Nice crispy exterior and moist and flaky interior. The only other thing I changed was more garlic and a bit of red pepper flakes. Wonderful recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars AWESOME!!! A+. I baked mine at 400 for 35 mins. I used a lot of brown sugar because my parents like it sweet. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe needs more flavor and I think cooking time might need to be altered Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! We Put the salmon on the grill and it was great Helpful (8)