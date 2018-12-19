Ham Salad Spread

I read the reviews before making this recipe and changed the pickle relish to chopped dill pickles, per Sarah Jo's suggestion, but think the "bite" of the relish might have been better. I doubled the recipe and I also used about half the amount of mayonnaise and mustard (Hellmans, low calorie) and found that more than enough. I was also careful to choose an "upscale" ham to begin with. I served this as part of a holiday buffet with mini-rye breads and crackers, and it went largely ignored, although people who tried it, liked it, but did not rave as they did over other items on the buffet. My husband does love the recipe for sandwiches - a good thing because we had lots leftover. Why three stars - I don't think you should have to change a recipe from its original, and if sev Still looking for the perfect ham salad, like MY mother used to make it!

