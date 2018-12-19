Ham Salad Spread

Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.

By smile_u_nut

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix ham, eggs, celery, pickle relish, and onion together in a bowl. Combine mayonnaise and mustard together in a separate bowl; pour over ham mixture. Stir to coat. Refrigerate until serving time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 56.9mg; sodium 578.7mg. Full Nutrition
