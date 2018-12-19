Ham Salad Spread
Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.
This was great! I made a few adjustments, though. Instead of ham I used store bought nacho chips, and instead of eggs I used cake frosting. I don't fancy mayonnaise, so I swapped that out for chicken stock, and then I completely avoided using anything else listed in this recipe. Seriously, what is with people changing the recipe drastically and then leaving negative reviews? Don't you realize that as soon as you change the recipe, you're not reviewing the same thing? Sheesh people...Read More
I read the reviews before making this recipe and changed the pickle relish to chopped dill pickles, per Sarah Jo's suggestion, but think the "bite" of the relish might have been better. I doubled the recipe and I also used about half the amount of mayonnaise and mustard (Hellmans, low calorie) and found that more than enough. I was also careful to choose an "upscale" ham to begin with. I served this as part of a holiday buffet with mini-rye breads and crackers, and it went largely ignored, although people who tried it, liked it, but did not rave as they did over other items on the buffet. My husband does love the recipe for sandwiches - a good thing because we had lots leftover. Why three stars - I don't think you should have to change a recipe from its original, and if sev Still looking for the perfect ham salad, like MY mother used to make it!Read More
This is a recipe my family has made for over 50 years. One can adjust the amount of each ingredients to suit your taste. We would use a meat grinder to grind the ham. Now, a food processor works nicely and saves time. I process the egg whites and save the cooked yokes. The yokes are mashed and mixed with the mustard and mayo and then mixed into the ham mixture. (I also start with a smaller amount of these ingredients, so the ham salad is not overly moist. One can always add a little more to reach the desired consistency) We serve it between two slices of toast with a couple leaves of lettuce. Chilling it prior to serving is best, giving the individual flavors time to blend together. Be sure to refrigerate the leftovers.
Instead of sweet pickle relish, I used two large garlic dill pickles. I ran my chunked ham and pickles through my food processor for the coarse chop I was looking for. The mayonnaise/mustard was the perfect amount. The ham salad wasn't too thick or too runny. This reminds me of the ham salad Grandma made for me as a kid--my family all enjoyed this very much. We ate it schmeared on saltines.
My grandmother used to make bologna salad with a recipe almost exactly like this. The trick to getting perfect ham or bologna salad is using a hand grinder-one that clamps onto the side of the table. Grind the meat then eggs, then sweet pickles. I haven't made this recipe, but everyone loved Grandma's bologna salad.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it was just perfect. I used my food processor to grind the ham. It was delicious with crackers. My husband used what was left to make a sandwich with. He has asked me twice now when am I going to make this again:) thanks for submitting this recipe!
My family loved it. We try not to eat mayo much and really not all. We have changed our diets for two years and have not had mayo since. I love ham salad and found this recipe. We only used ham, eggs, mustard, sweet relish, onion powder, and instead of mayo used no fat Greek yogurt as a sub. Wow. Very good. Like the others say perfect amount of ingredients. Perfect consistency.
This ham salad was excellent!! Great Flavor! Just like I remember my Mom's ham salad!! Thank you!
Good recipe. Comment: I have a problem with people leaving a negative review if you totally change everything about a recipe. If your recipe is the best ever, I don’t think other cooks’ recipes should be slammed. This is a good recipe.
The ham salad is great. It had the right combination of ingredients in it. I chopped the ham as I liked it chunky. If you have a ham dinner save some for ham salad.
I tried this recipe only used left over roast and had roast beef spread. I followed the directions only I used miracle whip instead of mayo! it made great roast beef salad sandwiches!
I had never made Ham salad before and had some leftover ham from Christmas so I thought I would give it a try. I just recently bought a meat grinder for my Kitchen Aid mixer and wanted to try it out, it worked beautifully for the ham. I upped the celery to 3/4 c and the onion to 1/2 c and added 1/8 t salt and garlic powder. Also added 1/2 t pepper, everything else I did as written. I have made this twice this week and can't get enough, my husband and I eat it right out of the container!!!! LOVE IT!!!!!
4.5 stars actually. I didn't need 1 C of mayo (1/2 C maybe)and used 2 tsp Dijon mustard. Added 1/4 tsp jerk seasoning and a couple shakes of pepper sauce to spice it up a bit. Great as written w/out so much mayo and easy to adjust for personal pref. I think I used a bit more celery and went with 1/4 C minced green onion. After mixed, I sampled. Mine wasn't salty so I added some celery salt. Even as good as it was right after preparing, I found it really rocked the next day. Served on warmed Hawaiian rolls. Real tasty on those or on rye bread with some Swiss cheese.
Great ham salad! My family gobbled it up!! I used sweet onion mustard little less onions! Excellent!
I liked this recipe, but I wish I had seen the comment about switching out the mayo for greek yogurt first. I don't cook often inside, but I am attempting to blossom out a little from my grill. I used what was left over from the Christmas ham, chopped it in the food processor. I then threw it all in the kitchen aid mixer, and added a little southwest bbq mesquite rub from Costco. I really didn't measure out the onion, and celery, just grabbed some and diced it up. Turns out I just made lunch for a week for pennies. Thanks for the recipe!
I used this recipe when I had some leftover ham from a dinner and was looking to make a ham salad for my lunch during the week. It was indeed very tasty!!! I think what I would have done differently is to have ground 1/2 of the ham and finely chopped the other 1/2 for more of a lunchtime ham salad - I used my food processor & it came out a bit too pureed and mushy for a sandwich. However, I would possibly follow the recipe if I was looking to serve with some crackers or bread for dipping. Obviously you can taylor the ingredients to your liking, which is nice. Thanks for sharing!
So this is one of the first recipes I’ve ever made as directed with most of the ingredients in the recipe except I doubled it due to the amount of ham I had on hand except I used half greed yogurt and half mayo, only change. This is an incredible recipe! I kept thinking I wanted to add garlic but it did NOT need it. This recipe is truly perfect as is. I used food processor and pulsed every ingredient separately. It helped to create the perfect consistency. Please try this. You will not be disappointed!!!
I recently made this ham salad and it was great. I had a larger batch from some left over ham. (about 4 times the above amount) I used some sweet and sour pickled zucchini I made last summer. I also added some carrots, celery,and onion. I processed it all through the food processor, and added mayo. I left the mustard out. This was great taste and the group (mostly men) I servered it too loved it.
I just made a sandwich with this completed recipe and it was very good. I used my homemade summer garlic dills instead of the bottled sweet relish because my pickles taste sweet as well. I chose to use my mini food chopper over my bulkier food processor to grind my ham as it was easier to clean and just as quick to process. I used 1/2 fat Hellman's to cut back on calories & French's prepared mustard. I skipped the eggs because I didn't think they were needed. This made the ham salad more moist, but in a good way. I'm putting the leftovers back in the refrigerator to use again tomorrow, and I'm pretty sure it'll taste even better after the flavors have a chance to mix in. All in all, this spread is delicious. Thanks for sharing with us!
I used to make a ham spread like this when I worked in an old fashion meat market when I was a teenager. Same ingredients and same great flavor. Took me back for sure.I have made it 4 times now and it's a crowd pleaser every time. In other words WE LOVE IT. Thanks for sharing. -Special K
I loved this so much I inhaled it! I didn't have onions, so I threw in some extra celery for texture and onion powder for flavor. I also used honey mustard, but I'm not sure if that made a difference. I used my food processor instead of "mixing" like it says. Clean up is fairly ready too. If you like ham salad sandwich spreads, consider making this instead if buying it at the store. It's easy and very very yummy! And you get more bang for your buck making it at home.
I love ham salad but I've tried every store bought salad I could find looking for the right one. I final gave up and decided to make my own. This recipe had all the flavors the others lacked. I'm not a mustard fan so only put in half the amount next time I will not put any in but it was still amazing. Thanks!!
Very good as is. Will be making this often. Thank you!
Wonderful recipe - although I was skeptical about the hard boiled egg at first. Followed the recipe as written, but I did cut it in half and added a tad of worcestershire. I also blended the egg yolk in with the mayo as one reviewer suggested. Will enjoy making this in the future - thank you smile-u-nut !
I made it just as the recipe says ( I always do the first time I make something) and it was very good. Took it to work and everyone enjoyed it.
Thank you for the recipe! So, so good. Wouldn't change a thing-- in fact I didn't. I did leave out the pickle relish by accident but I still loved the recipe. I made it all in a food processor and it was just sublime.
Stellar! I love it! My son and I were given a ham, and we are not to big on ham. I tried this with the leftovers and It was a hit with him and his friends! Thank you so much!
I made as directed, except I didn't have celery. It would be better with it, I just couldn't get to the store. Funny how someone said they didn't like the eggs in it. My son thought the whole thing tasted like egg salad with ham, so I had an extra egg and threw it in for good measure. More protein. Haha. Our AC is down and it is too hot to cook, so we made a batch of homemade bread in the breadmaker to go with this and it made a great meal without heating up the house even more.
We made this yesterday to serve with crackers for lunch. Used my cusinart to chop the ham.
Delicious! Cheaper way is to use turkey ham...tastes as good and cheaper!
I can't decide if its a 4 or 5 star. The family really liked it. I finally got to use my meat grinder on the smaller grind. I added more celery, onion and relish than it said. I like the sweetness of the relish. We made sandwiches with lettuce and cheese. Our boys loved it so we were happy. We doubled the recipe so we are happy to have leftovers during this quarantine.
Wonderful, love it. Will use again and again
I liked the recipe. But I like to kick it up a notch. I also used dill pickles and jalapeños. Added some oregano, ground black pepper and ground red pepper.
I didn't use the celery but this recipe is fantastic! Oh and I used dijon mustard because that was what I have.
Made this without any additions or substitutions and it was the best I've had in years! Everybody loves it - next time I'm going to double the recipe and make one with the sweet relish and one with chopped dill and see which one is better!
left out the eggs
Made many times as written. Perfect. All I change is the consistency- chunkier for sandwiches, smoother for appetizer w/ baguette or crackers.
I doubled the eggs and ham, celery and onion but stuck to the 1 cup of mayonnaise. I used “Wickles Wicked Relish. It was a hit at the potluck.
I knew I would like it, but to get my wife to like it would be a challenge, so I added red pepper, Dijon mustard, and a dash of Worcester! Spread it on crackers, and she absolutely loved it, as did I! Thanks!
I thought this was pretty good. I made it to use up the last of the Easter ham. I liked that it had just a small amount of celery and onion. I minced them and small chopped the ham. I liked the addition of the eggs and relish in this. I used full fat mayo, but cut the mustard and mayo in half and it was plenty. The full recipe makes about enough for 8 sandwiches.
Yum! I used leftover ham from Easter dinner and omitted the eggs because I had egg overload at Easter! I used dill relish because that’s all I had and also threw in some deviled egg filling that was left over. It was so good we’re eating on crackers tonight for a light super but this will be so good on a sandwich with lettuce too. Thank you for the recipe!
EXCELLENT - I made it exactly as listed and it was perfect. So Simple too!!
This recipe intrigued me since it was variation of my mom’s ham salad. Excellent combination of ingredients! This one is a keeper. Don’t change anything!
So good!
My deceased mother and father made the best Ham Salad. Little things you miss, this recipe was very close to my parents. I added a green pepper, a squeeze of honey and used less mayonnaise. Ham that's ground adheres like ground beef, don't have to use to much liquid. The mustard an excellent touch and finally someone didn't use an entire jar of relish. The eggs are new for me, but it turned out excellent. Good job.
I loved it!
3 cups ham = 1 Lb. Great recipe. I started with 3/4 C of mayo, knowing that I could always add more and that was plenty of mayo.
I made this exactly as written and it came out excellent. I will definitely make it again!
I ground up everything in my Ninja. So it was so smooth and very tasty. It made enough for me to share with my neighbors. I used the left over Easter ham. That was a good use for it. Thanks for this good recipe
I purchased 2 lbs. of ground ham in the supermarket & adjusted the recipe. We ate it on bread as a sandwich & also on crackers. It was good both ways. My husband really enjoyed it!
This is my first ever review because this is the first recipe I have found on all recipes that I did not significantly change. I have to say, I was sceptical but with a massive amount of ham that needed to be used I went with it. this is really, really good. I did not measure anything but the ham (I ended up with 4 cups after processing) I used 4 eggs, 2 dill pickle spears and honey mustard because of course that's all I had. Next time, I will use more pickle, yum! and maybe add a little cream cheese because I love ham rolls and that is what this tastes like. I made this for sandwiches and it's delicious! note- I did the whole salad in my processor, next time I will only process the ham because the texture is a little funny for me, but still, so delicious!
Not tasty too bland need to add mustard
a little tangy but still great
I had a lot of leftover ham in my freezer from the holidays. Looking for ways to use it up... This is pretty good stuff!! Almost addicting! Thank you :) oh and I used a food chopped to chop the ham up. Easy!
I have a spiral cut Han that ended up way too dry and trying to find ways to use it. This was great. Used my little "baby" Black and Decker to grind the ham. Followed recipe almost exactly. Only changes - didn't measure ingredients and used a bit of olive oil and reduced mayo. That is something I do in all salads, tuna, potato, etc. Helps cut down of fattening mayo and adds some good fat to my diet. This was really good! Thanks.
Excellent. Omitted the eggs. would make this again!
Left out the egg. Great recipe.
This is really good! I used leftover ham from Christmas and adjusted the ingredients for 2 cups of ham. I don't have a meat grinder, so I just tore the ham into small chunks. Next time, I may add a little more celery because I like the crunch it gives. Excellent as a sandwich or with crackers.
followed the directions, added extra celery, it started out as 2 stalks before chopping, used spicy brown mustard because its what we had,, awesome, great use for our left over Easter ham
We love this, but we make it without the egg! Great as a sandwich, or a snack on crackers! Sweet relish makes the big difference.
Not bad - I prefer a little more celery to add texture and crunch. Also, try finely chopped sweet gherkins instead of pickle relish!
Love this simple recipe! I used more eggs because I had more ham than the recipe called for, I used my small food chopper to ground the ham to the consistency I wanted, but only the ham. I just used a fork to mash the egg whites, I took a page from a another reviewer and mixed the egg yolks in the mayo mixture. I used mayo that had olive oil and cracked black pepper, mustard, and a bit of cayenne pepper for a little kick. I used onion powder instead of onions, no celery because I didn't have any. This turned out wonderful! I didn't measure anything, just used what looked right, the salad is firm and not runny at all, and the it taste delicious, I have been eating it on toasted hoagie rolls.
To lighten the calories and fat content I substituted 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt for the mayo and used miracle whip for the other half (given it has half the calories of mayo). The taste was still the same and great flavor.
I didn't make any changes and my mother -in-law raved about it. She told me that this might be an after Christmas tradition.
I love this recipe because it has all the ingredients to make a great ham salad spread. I like sweet relish over dill for this. I prefer yellow over Dijon, too. That’s what makes this recipe great. Use your preferences. I did not use nearly a whole cup of mayo because it overtakes the ham flavor. This has been my go to recipe for years.
Very good. Made as described using some homemade pickles instead of relish which worked fine. Added some extra celery and onion as well for more crunch.
Very tasty, just like my grandma used to make. I added a little bit of cayenne, because I like that little kick in addition to all the other wonderful flavors in this.
Fantastic sandwich spread! I did it the way one commenter suggested and mashed the egg yolks and mixed them with the mayo, etc. This one is a keeper!
Very easy preperation and an expected flavor from this recipe...5 stars !
I made this salad with leftover ham; My husband loved it. I followed recipe, however, I didn't have pickle relish but I had my homemade zucchini relish. Great with crackers and as a sandwich spread. Fantastic. Very easy to make too!
This ham salad sung me back home it was very good and I'll be making it again.
The hard boiled eggs are a great touch (My Mom never used them).
I like how you tailor it to your own taste, although, other than a little more onion, I think it is great.
Delicious!!!!
Very good recipe. Increased celery but that was it. Would make it again.
Good recipe. I mixed mine a little too much but flavor was great.
Delicious!
50 years? Awesome! Wait, I’m 52...my Mom’s horrible cooking is 50+...Well I’m still gonna try it!
I only had 2 cups of ham so I just used less of the mayo and mustard and mixed to taste. We thought is was yummy.
Definitely a WINNER! I substituted finely chopped dill pickles and 1/2 tsp of juice from the pickle jar instead of the sweet relish. Delicious! 5 *S*T*A*R*
I chopped the eggs in food processor after grinding ham seemed like a better mix the flavors were good definitely a keeper
I would use green onions, just because we prefer the milder favor. My husband loves this recipe!!!
My mom used to make this but used check bologna, it was so good. She would put the bologna through a meet grander and then mix in all the ingredients, we loved it.
Perfect recipe. Added Jalapeño relIsh to taste.
I've made this twice and it's delicious! The only change I made was omitting the egg. Great way to use up some of the leftover Christmas ham.
Top notch just like at the deli!
I've made ham salad many times with no real recipe. Blended up some leftover ham and mixed with mayo. Followed this recipe without edits and it turned out great. I will use this from now on. thanks
Delicious!! Used our own fresh ham from the hogs we raised. Good Lord is that good.
I did not make any changes, this is the ham salad spread salad I grew up on, and I am now 70. It is very tasty with a distinct ham flavoring.
The measurements are right on and the results are excellent. I did not add the hard boiled eggs so I give my version a 4
Love it! I made three pickle varieties; sweet, spicy, dill. I like the dill best.
Only gave this four stars because I didn't follow the recipe completely. I omitted the eggs because I don't believe I've ever had ham salad with eggs but it turned out really good anyway. it was a really good way of getting rid of that leftover ham from Christmas dinner.
Really about perfect. Doubled the sweet pickle relish. Recommended.
no changes but this is fabulous. sandwiches or crackers it is the bomb.
Mixed in 1 tsp nature seasoning before adding mayonnaise and mustard.
Thought it was great. Added a little more mayonnaise, pickle relish and a couple spoons of sugar since my smoked ham was a little dry.
I have made it with and without the eggs
I love this recipe. Very simple to follow. It was the best ham salad I ever had. I will definitely make this again and again.
I didn't think it had enough flavor so I added 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper. Still wasn't sweet enough for me so I added 2 tsp of sugar. Come to find out the recipe is written with 4 tsp of relish and the video said 4 tablespoons of relish. Makes a big difference; I may not have needed to add extra of anything. I'l find out next time.
It was so good and this may small change
