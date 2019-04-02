Slow Cooker Chicken Dinner
Crockpot chicken, vegetables, and potatoes are simmered with creamy mushroom soup for a warm and hearty dinner in your slow cooker.
Crockpot chicken, vegetables, and potatoes are simmered with creamy mushroom soup for a warm and hearty dinner in your slow cooker.
This was better than I thought it would be. I cooked it on Low for about 7 hours. It does need onions and a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme would really help. It tastes a bit like chicken pot pie filling. Thinking of that - I would suggest some celery too. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt - the soup has enough sodium of it's own. Thanks - I am glad to have made this recipe.Read More
Have not made yet. Need to know how long to cook on low in the crock pot. It only states high. Sounds good though.Read More
This was better than I thought it would be. I cooked it on Low for about 7 hours. It does need onions and a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme would really help. It tastes a bit like chicken pot pie filling. Thinking of that - I would suggest some celery too. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt - the soup has enough sodium of it's own. Thanks - I am glad to have made this recipe.
hannahsgirl --- I have a similar recipe,cooked with the bones, & it takes about 5 to 6 hours. Since the chicken in this recipe is boneless, I would check it after about 41/2 or 5 hours, to make sure it is cooked thoroughly. I think that U will like it. Good Luck!
Have not made yet. Need to know how long to cook on low in the crock pot. It only states high. Sounds good though.
OMG My kids love this recipe. It's so easy and convenient. I had to make this twice in one week. The only thing is I cooked it in the slow cooker on hi for 5 hours I felt the chicken thighs weren't cooked enough and I also added a 1/2 cup of chicken broth. This is a hit in my house.
I tried this recipe and it was wonderful. It did need a bit more seasoning than the original called for. I used cream of celery soup as well and cream of mushroom and chicken. I too used powered garlic and powdered Thyme. It turned out fantastic. I cooked it for 12 hours and we had it for dinner on my daughter's B-day over rice. The chicken was falling apart and was soooooo good. It was a huge hit.
my family loves this one, when I said i was making this tonight they asked if it was the last recipe i made they were happy.I will say just so everyone know's the only thing i did was to add half a pack of onion soup mix they all love it even my picky people I will be making this for years to come.Thank you for this recipe :)
Used frozen chicken breast and added some choppped onions. I liked that it was an all in one meal.
Made this yesterday and it was wonderful!! I added frozen carrots, frozen peas, onions, garlic powder and thyme. I didn't have any potato flakes so I added about a Tbsp of flour an hour before serving and it worked fine. (I gave it a 4 because I added so much to it but as made I would give it a 5)
This was easy and very good! I will be making this again. To me slow cooker cooking is one of life's excellent creations, lol. The chicken, carrots and potatoes were perfectly cooked and so very tasty. This is perfect for the cook who wants something simple and easy.
This was good, although a bit bland. I added 1/2 a can of chicken broth because it didn't seem like enough liquid.
We really liked this, I followed others advice and added celery and onions with the carrots and potatoes, added fresh garlic and 1/2 pkg of onion soup mix. Added some onion and garlic salt at the end , needed only a small amount. Also added about a cup of chicken broth. We served it over some arborio rice ( all I had ) but was perfect ! Next time I'll try with dumplings.
I found it to be bland and I added onions, celery, thyme and some other seasonings other reviewers mentioned. I used boneless skinless breasts and yellow potatoes because that's what I had on hand. I wish I had whipped up some bisquick dumplings to drop into the gravy. I think that would have made the difference.
This recipe was good, but not great. My husband however licked his bowl clean. I added just a few things to this recipe…I added celery as someone recommended it in a previous review, and I also added a handful of large slices of onion. I also steered away from the garlic salt , since the soup has a a lot already; instead I used 2 garlic cloves.
If made with boneless chicken breast about how many would I need? Looking forward to making this soon
Made this for a party and everyone loved them. Thanks!
I thought this was really bland. Definitely needs some doctoring before it would be a hit in our house. I didn't have the time to do that today - I put it in the crock and let it cook til we got home for dinner.
It might have been my fault, but I picked low calorie campbell's soups. The flavor just wasn't there. Blah, salty, and just eh. The chicken and veggies were a great consistency and very moist (good job crock pot!) I just wouldn't recommend using low cal soups.
This was very hearty and the chicken was so tender that it was falling apart, but I added chopped onion, white pepper, black pepper, thyme and shredded cheddar cheese, and it was STILL bland! I'm not even sure how that is possible. It wasn't bad to eat once, but I would not make this again.
I read the other suggestions and added more seasoning - my household thrives on well seasoned food. I also used chicken quarters vs thighs (what we had in the freezer). Added Lawry's season salt (to taste), garlic powder, black pepper, thyme, and red pepper flakes. No other liquids were needed - the cream of mushroom and chicken were enough. I did stir the bottom every so often. My boyfriend crushed it! Said it was excellent. You can doctor this up any way you'd like as far as seasoning. Will def make again!
This was an easy dinner to make & I got rave reviews from the family. I didn't add the Potato flakes since I didn't have any in the house but there didn't seem to make any difference.
I used chicken thighs with bone-in and used cream of chicken soup and cream of celery soup. It was very good.
very bland
I've made this easy, delicious chicken recipe a few times now & it's an absolute hit with the family every time I make it. The chicken always comes out so tender no matter what kind of chicken pieces I use the meat just falls apart.
It's a pretty good recipe! Simple. You can change this up so many ways by adding your favourite veg etc... Do not add water! The cans of soup are plenty of liquid!
Easy family crock pot meal and delicious!
Tasteless
A fave in our house! so easy to make and tastes amazing!
4 pcs thighs,1 can golden cream of mushrooms,a fe w fresh mushrooms. no carrots or potato. 10/15/14
I added onions, bell pepper, celery, thyme and garlic powder in place of garlic salt. It was great!!!
This Was ok. I made as directed, except did slow cooker on low for 8 hours.
I absolutely loved this, although it was a little on the bland side. I cooked it on low for 7 hours before adding the mashed potato flakes and then left it for another hour. I also shredded the chicken. My husband and I also thought it tasted like chicken pot pie filling. The next time I make it I plan to add onion, celery, corn, and green beans. My husband requested I then put it in a pie crust, but personally I could eat it on it's own.
It was good, but I ended up using a lot of recommendations from other users.
this was very good. I added 3/4 cup chicken btoth, choped onion and used condenses mushroom with roasted garlic soup. I also added some seasoning because of other reviews.
Used recommendations to add more flavor like celery and onion but still very bland. None of the 5 of us liked it.
I used chicken breasts instead of thighs and I added frozen peas and used regular and sweet potatoes. A half hour before it was done, I thickened the sauce with equal parts of flour and water. I turned out awesome.
I made this tonight, and it was pretty bland. I started adding onion, garlic, salt and pepper to give it flavor. I also added liquid because it was too dry. If I made this again, I would definitely tweak the original recipe.
I didn’t have regular cream of mushroom soup. Used Trader Joe’s Condensed Portabello Mushroom soup. Added onion. Used 1 tsp garlic powder instead of garlic salt, added a pinch of salt. This came out great and the Portabello added a lot of flavor. Didn’t need to thicken. Used 2 thick pork chops but same amount of sauce. Delicious over rice. Will make again.
I thought this was delicious. I did put onion in as another person suggested and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I do think some celery added would have made it perfect. I will make this again.
I love slow-cooked chicken, so I tried this - it is good. I used bone-in leg quarters, and I added celery. I substituted cream of celery soup for cream of mushroom. Served with hot sourdough rolls, it was a tasty home-cooked comfort dinner!
This was a great slow cooker meal. I had to make a few changes because of the ingredients I had on hand. I used Yukon gold potatoes, chicken breasts and garlic powder. I added an onion. I also used a whole packet of onion soup mix and a dash of dried thyme. Very flavorful. We put it on some mashed potatoes. Delicious gravy.
For such a simple recipe,it was very good. I did not have carrots, but followed recipe otherwise. It tastes a lot like chicken and dumplings!. It did cook faster, done in 3 hours. Will make again
I added Thyme to the soup mix as well as seasoned the thighs with it as well. I also used garlic power, not salt. I did season the thighs with salt and pepper. Very flavorful and delicious. I will make again. My husband does not like chicken as a rule but he did enjoyed this meal.
Super easy to make! Needs onions, but otherwise it's already pretty darn tasty.
I made this with chicken leg quarters which I removed the skin/fat from. The only changes I made was both cans of soup were cream of chicken and I used whole carrots, peeled and cut into chunks, and added an onion cut into wedges. I also used seasonings as follows: 1 tsp onion powder, garlic powder, garlic pepper, and Natures Seasoning. The spices I mixed in with the soup before pouring over the chicken. Cooked on high for 5 hours. Yum!!! It's a keeper!!!
For what it is--not fine fining--this is a good recipe. It's a full meal and as another reviewer imnocook wrote, it is simple and easy. I used smallish potatoes I purchased in a bag from Costco. The chicken was done after 3 1/2 hours, but the carrots and potatoes--some of them--probably needed another 45 minutes or an hour. We don't mind crunchy veggies, so it was fine. I may add another can of creamed soup next time, because we like the liquid/gravy, and there wasn't really enough with two cans.
I added slat, pepper, and paprika to chicken thighs before cooking. As well as some freshly grated Parmesan to the condensed soup mixture. Great first recipe for my new slow cooker!
Its all GONE.... :)
The chicken and vegetables were nicely cooked but the flavour was pretty bland.
Good basic recipe . Added thyme , celery seed, still a little too bland so next time will add more of each and a little hot pepper flakes. Will certainly use this recipe again . Thanks
I would definitely make this again. I did take some of the advice of others by adding more spices. It was very yummy and my whole family loved it.
Absolutely delicious and I will definitely make this again!
I would've given it more stars but I changed quite a bit. I added half an onion, chopped, some minced garlic, another can on cream of mushroom and I chopped the chicken into large pieces and topped it with Thyme and rosemary twigs while cooking. Also cooked it on low for 8 hours. I basically made a stew with this recipe as my base. Came out amazing!
When I was a grad student early 1970’s, we made this dish, but added 1/2 cup sherry
Ambrosia!!!
Very good. For spices used minced garlic, pepper, sage and poultry seasoning.
I only had frozen carrots and instead of potatoes I added peas n purple onion. Then I was gone but husband came home and I asked him to made mashed potatoes and rice pilaf. Using the sauce as gravy for the potatoes. Great taste. Didn't have to add extra seasonings. I'd definitely make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections