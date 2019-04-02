Slow Cooker Chicken Dinner

Crockpot chicken, vegetables, and potatoes are simmered with creamy mushroom soup for a warm and hearty dinner in your slow cooker.

By Plain ole Bob

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes and carrots in a slow cooker; top with chicken thighs.

  • Combine cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, and garlic salt in a bowl. Pour over chicken thighs.

  • Cover and cook chicken mixture on High for 3 1/2 hours. Stir potato flakes into soup mixture to thicken; cook for an additional 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
663 calories; protein 43.3g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 133.1mg; sodium 994.6mg. Full Nutrition
