Agua de Melon (Cantaloupe Juice)

This is a refreshing and delicious melon drink that is easy to make and super tasty too! If this is too much for your blender, then make it in two batches and combine in a pitcher. If you are able to chill before serving it is delicious! Great for an afternoon grill session!

By ethernandez

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the cantaloupe in a blender. Pour sweetened condensed milk and water over the cantaloupe; blend until smooth. Serve over ice.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 104.8mg. Full Nutrition
