Tomato Watermelon Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 314.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.9g 14 %
carbohydrates: 60.7g 20 %
dietary fiber: 3.8g 15 %
sugars: 49.2g
fat: 8.5g 13 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 11.1mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 4732.3IU 95 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 68mg 113 %
folate: 36.3mcg 9 %
calcium: 123.2mg 12 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 84.2mg 30 %
potassium: 986.1mg 28 %
sodium: 150.6mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 65 %
calories from fat: 76.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.