Tomato Watermelon Salad

So I made this yesterday, and I'm completely addicted to it!! I had been looking for more fruit/veggie salad recipes for easy quick family snacks to keep on hand and this is my new favorite!! I had to modify the recipe because I cannot eat feta because I'm pregnant so I cubed provolone, I couldn't find white balsamic so I used regular and the grocery store was out of mint so I had to omit it. Also, I just tossed the ingredients together and then stirred but I recommend whisking as suggested so you dont break up the fruit. I also dumped all the watermelon juice into the mix. The dressing is so wonderful and delicious, we added some cold cooked pasta just because the juice/dressing is too amazing to waste. My husband was skeptical, but I knew it would be great since I had seen similar salads while I was stationed in Sicily and this recipe did NOT disappoint! THANKS SO MUCH for posting this recipe- its my new family favorite