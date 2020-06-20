Tomato Watermelon Salad

47 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The quintessential summer salad with lots of lycopene. Tomatoes and watermelon are a match made in heaven! Perfect with grilled meat on a hot day! This is best served at room temperature. Dress the salad right before you eat it.

By 1insa

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Gently mix watermelon, tomatoes, mint, onion, and feta cheese in a large bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in small bowl; drizzle over salad and gently toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 150.6mg. Full Nutrition
