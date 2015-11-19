Righteous Raspberry Brownies

Rating: 4.67 stars
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The best brownies are soft in the center and have a crust on the top, oh and they also have chocolate chunks and fresh raspberries in them too! This recipe couldn't be simpler-just measure everything into 1 bowl, mix, add raspberries and bake! No doubt these will be one of the best desserts you have EVER made! I use fresh raspberries out of my garden. I am sure you could use frozen, but perhaps you would need to drain off some of the liquid as to not screw with the proportions of the recipe. TRY not to eat the whole pan at once!

By Arleigh

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12x9-inch baking dish and dust with 1 teaspoon cocoa powder.

  • Beat eggs, superfine sugar, margarine, flour, chocolate chunks, and 3/4 cups cocoa powder together with an electric hand mixer in a large mixing bowl until smooth. Fold raspberries gently into the batter; spoon into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the top is a bit crusty, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 167mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Bernadene
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2012
I just made my first batch of these tonight, even though the submitter of this recipe said to wait until they cool before cutting, sorry but my hubby and i could not wait, it was heavenly biting into these wonderful brownies!! since raspberry season just wrapped up here in Nova Scotia i didn't have fresh raspberries so i threw in frozen and i tell you there was no difference, i just took them out of the freezer and into the bowl and they were not juicy at all, in fact i think frozen ones are better as they don't break apart while you stir them in, everything else i followed to the letter, so all you chocolate lovers go ahead and try this with the raspberries you will not be disappointed!!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2012
These were very good! I used regular sugar b/c that's all I had and followed Marianne and made my own self-rising flour. I may have used a bit more raspberries and chocolate chunks than called for too lol! These smelled great while baking and the flavor was wonderful. I would def make these again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
Elvira Silva
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2014
Mmmm good brownies! Decadent and very rich! One small piece was enough for us! I've always loved the combo of raspberries and chocolate together so I had to try this. I used semi sweet chocolate chips and extra raspberries. It wasn't until I was reviewing the recipe that I noticed I only used one stick of butter instead of one cup but I don't think it affected the recipe at all and we don't need the extra calories so next time I'm only going to use 1 stick of butter add 1/4 tsp of almond extract and try to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and see how it goes... We'll definitely make again! Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Albion mom
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2014
I made these for a family get together and got rave reviews. People came back for seconds and thirds! I didn't have any self-rising flour on hand so I used the substitution that Marianne suggested in the reviews. The substitution recipe for self-rising flour is also on this website. I also substituted frozen raspberries for the fresh. No need to defrost. Baking time was 35 minutes using a 9 x13 inch baking pan. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tina Goosz
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2013
I used dark chocolate cocoa and butter (rather than margarine). I was worried the butter would affect the texture but wow these were amazing!!! My husband responded that I could make these anytime I wanted.:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
jhildreth99
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2014
Five stars for the recipe as it is. It couldn't be simpler. I would give it a bonus star for the addition I made: I drizzled raspberry syrup over the top of the mix before baking making a swirl. It added a perfect raspberry finish. Read More
Helpful
(4)
ellie
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2014
EXCELLENT flavour and texture with the raspberries and chocolate chunks. These were a big hit with my kids and the pan was empty the same day. Thanks to previous reviewer Marianne I also made my own self rising flour.don't be shy with the chocolate and raspberries delicious! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amy Johnson-Hopkins
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2013
Great moist brownie recipe! I made my own self-rising flour, cut sugar to 1-1/2 cups granulated and used real butter. I will be using this recipe in the future w/ nuts for the raspberries which I don't usually have on hand. Read More
Helpful
(2)
