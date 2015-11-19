Righteous Raspberry Brownies

1 of 61

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Very tasty! I made my own self-rising flour using the recipe here on AR (1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 cup all-purpose flour). I used semisweet chocolate chips for the chocolate, and had it been for me rather than my granddaughters, I would have used a bittersweet chocolate bar cut into chunks. I used the whole 6-oz container of raspberries in the mix. This was very yummy! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars I just made my first batch of these tonight, even though the submitter of this recipe said to wait until they cool before cutting, sorry but my hubby and i could not wait, it was heavenly biting into these wonderful brownies!! since raspberry season just wrapped up here in Nova Scotia i didn't have fresh raspberries so i threw in frozen and i tell you there was no difference, i just took them out of the freezer and into the bowl and they were not juicy at all, in fact i think frozen ones are better as they don't break apart while you stir them in, everything else i followed to the letter, so all you chocolate lovers go ahead and try this with the raspberries you will not be disappointed!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These were very good! I used regular sugar b/c that's all I had and followed Marianne and made my own self-rising flour. I may have used a bit more raspberries and chocolate chunks than called for too lol! These smelled great while baking and the flavor was wonderful. I would def make these again! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm good brownies! Decadent and very rich! One small piece was enough for us! I've always loved the combo of raspberries and chocolate together so I had to try this. I used semi sweet chocolate chips and extra raspberries. It wasn't until I was reviewing the recipe that I noticed I only used one stick of butter instead of one cup but I don't think it affected the recipe at all and we don't need the extra calories so next time I'm only going to use 1 stick of butter add 1/4 tsp of almond extract and try to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and see how it goes... We'll definitely make again! Thanks. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for a family get together and got rave reviews. People came back for seconds and thirds! I didn't have any self-rising flour on hand so I used the substitution that Marianne suggested in the reviews. The substitution recipe for self-rising flour is also on this website. I also substituted frozen raspberries for the fresh. No need to defrost. Baking time was 35 minutes using a 9 x13 inch baking pan. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I used dark chocolate cocoa and butter (rather than margarine). I was worried the butter would affect the texture but wow these were amazing!!! My husband responded that I could make these anytime I wanted.:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Five stars for the recipe as it is. It couldn't be simpler. I would give it a bonus star for the addition I made: I drizzled raspberry syrup over the top of the mix before baking making a swirl. It added a perfect raspberry finish. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT flavour and texture with the raspberries and chocolate chunks. These were a big hit with my kids and the pan was empty the same day. Thanks to previous reviewer Marianne I also made my own self rising flour.don't be shy with the chocolate and raspberries delicious! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great moist brownie recipe! I made my own self-rising flour, cut sugar to 1-1/2 cups granulated and used real butter. I will be using this recipe in the future w/ nuts for the raspberries which I don't usually have on hand. Helpful (2)