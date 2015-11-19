Righteous Raspberry Brownies

Yum! Very tasty! I made my own self-rising flour using the recipe here on AR (1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 cup all-purpose flour). I used semisweet chocolate chips for the chocolate, and had it been for me rather than my granddaughters, I would have used a bittersweet chocolate bar cut into chunks. I used the whole 6-oz container of raspberries in the mix. This was very yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
I just made my first batch of these tonight, even though the submitter of this recipe said to wait until they cool before cutting, sorry but my hubby and i could not wait, it was heavenly biting into these wonderful brownies!! since raspberry season just wrapped up here in Nova Scotia i didn't have fresh raspberries so i threw in frozen and i tell you there was no difference, i just took them out of the freezer and into the bowl and they were not juicy at all, in fact i think frozen ones are better as they don't break apart while you stir them in, everything else i followed to the letter, so all you chocolate lovers go ahead and try this with the raspberries you will not be disappointed!!!
These were very good! I used regular sugar b/c that's all I had and followed Marianne and made my own self-rising flour. I may have used a bit more raspberries and chocolate chunks than called for too lol! These smelled great while baking and the flavor was wonderful. I would def make these again! Thanks for sharing.:)
Mmmm good brownies! Decadent and very rich! One small piece was enough for us! I've always loved the combo of raspberries and chocolate together so I had to try this. I used semi sweet chocolate chips and extra raspberries. It wasn't until I was reviewing the recipe that I noticed I only used one stick of butter instead of one cup but I don't think it affected the recipe at all and we don't need the extra calories so next time I'm only going to use 1 stick of butter add 1/4 tsp of almond extract and try to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and see how it goes... We'll definitely make again! Thanks.
I made these for a family get together and got rave reviews. People came back for seconds and thirds! I didn't have any self-rising flour on hand so I used the substitution that Marianne suggested in the reviews. The substitution recipe for self-rising flour is also on this website. I also substituted frozen raspberries for the fresh. No need to defrost. Baking time was 35 minutes using a 9 x13 inch baking pan.
I used dark chocolate cocoa and butter (rather than margarine). I was worried the butter would affect the texture but wow these were amazing!!! My husband responded that I could make these anytime I wanted.:)
Five stars for the recipe as it is. It couldn't be simpler. I would give it a bonus star for the addition I made: I drizzled raspberry syrup over the top of the mix before baking making a swirl. It added a perfect raspberry finish.
EXCELLENT flavour and texture with the raspberries and chocolate chunks. These were a big hit with my kids and the pan was empty the same day. Thanks to previous reviewer Marianne I also made my own self rising flour.don't be shy with the chocolate and raspberries delicious!
Great moist brownie recipe! I made my own self-rising flour, cut sugar to 1-1/2 cups granulated and used real butter. I will be using this recipe in the future w/ nuts for the raspberries which I don't usually have on hand.
Something funny happened with the edges. They were darker and less dense than the rest of the dish. Almost spongy. It could also have used more raspberries, but overall, not terrible.