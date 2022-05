Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups

I would call this a AR fail. Presentation - would not take them out of the house. The cookie burnt on the bottom, which was disappointing, but not necessarily the recipe's fault (hard to tell if they were cooked and when they did turn brown on the top, it was too brown on the bottom). The cookie is quite solid. As all the other reviews indicated, the icing is very runny. I added more spices to the icing to give it more color and flavour. Finally, although the presentation is not good, the flavour is quite nice and we will enjoy them in the evening with tea.