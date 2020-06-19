Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups

These sugar cookie cups filled with a sweet and creamy pumpkin filling will be the cutest addition to your Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert table! Sprinkle with additional cinnamon or chopped nuts for decoration if desired.

By Dianne

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 32 miniature muffin cups.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg in a bowl. In a separate large mixing bowl, cream unsalted butter with sugar with an electric mixer until smooth and workable; beat in egg and milk. Set the mixer to low speed and and gradually beat in flour mixture, beating just until the dough comes together.

  • Pinch off dough by tablespoon, roll into a ball, and place balls into the prepared mini muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to turn golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 1 minute. Use the back of a rounded teaspoon measure to press a small depression into the top of each cookie. Let the cookies cool for 5 minutes in pan before removing to finish cooling on a rack. It helps to give the cookies a little twist as you lift them out.

  • Beat cream cheese with 1 cup confectioners' sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly beat in pumpkin puree until thoroughly combined. Beat in remaining 2 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar, a little at a time. Stir in cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, and a pinch of cloves. Spoon or pipe the pumpkin mixture into each cookie cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 76.6mg. Full Nutrition
