Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups

These sugar cookie cups filled with a sweet and creamy pumpkin filling will be the cutest addition to your Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert table! Sprinkle with additional cinnamon or chopped nuts for decoration if desired.
It was all right, but there are definitely better pumpkin desserts out there. A little heavy and too much spice for my taste. I think I will try tweaking the filling next time- though my 6 year old couldn't get enough of the filling! Maybe adding the pumpkin and spices into the cookie and just a basic cream cheese filling would be yummy!
I tried doing it the way described in the recipe for one lot, moulding the cups and piping the filling... it was just so much work and not looking that pretty either, because the filling was runny and the dough was tough to work with. For the remaining materials, I just mixed the pumpkin mixture into the dough, added about a cup of quick cooking oats to maintain consistency, and baked them as drop cookies. The taste was definitely nice, but not sure if I'll be in the mood to do so much again.
The taste is great. However, as others mentioned, the filling is very liquidity. I was disappointed with the way the look. I tried to make the filling ahead of time and hoped it would harden in the fridge but sadly, it did not.
I would call this a AR fail. Presentation - would not take them out of the house. The cookie burnt on the bottom, which was disappointing, but not necessarily the recipe's fault (hard to tell if they were cooked and when they did turn brown on the top, it was too brown on the bottom). The cookie is quite solid. As all the other reviews indicated, the icing is very runny. I added more spices to the icing to give it more color and flavour. Finally, although the presentation is not good, the flavour is quite nice and we will enjoy them in the evening with tea.
