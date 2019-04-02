Wow! This was the first time I'd tried an unrated recipe, I made it exactly as stated (marinating for 6 hours), and it was so simple and delicious! It was very easy to prepare with ingredients you're likely to have on hand, except for maybe the goat. We had purchased two pounds of frozen goat stew meat and made a curry with the first pound. We found that first meal quite chewy and tough to eat because we hadn't realized that we should have stewed the goat for some time to soften it. With this recipe the marinating combined with the stewing made the goat meat easy to eat. The broth was lovely and rich, and rather than rice we used bread for sopping up the broth, but next time (and there *will* be a next time) I think we will use rice. Though it was very, very tasty and I do recommend it, it did seem to be missing a little something. The flavour seemed a tiny bit unfinished, if that makes sense. I was thinking maybe some other herb or spice was needed to round it out, but I couldn't put my finger on it. I may have to experiment... :-)

