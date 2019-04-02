Goat Stew

4.5
52 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This goat meat recipe is based on a Filipino stew recipe called caldereta. It is usually served with rice. I suggest marinating the meat for at least 6 hours. The serving size for this recipe is 2 to 4, depending on how much bone the meat has. Serve over rice. Masarap!

Recipe by Olivia Tuggle

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix goat meat with vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic in a large bowl; cover and refrigerate for 1 to 8 hours. For the best flavor, marinate at least 6 hours. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with paper towels; reserve marinade and garlic cloves.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook goat meat in hot oil until browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer goat meat to a plate and set aside.

  • Cook and stir onion, red bell pepper, and garlic cloves from marinade in drippings in the pot over medium heat until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in tomato sauce; bring to a simmer. Cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Return goat meat to sauce. Pour in reserved marinade and beef stock; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until meat is partially tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Stir in potato, carrots, and peas; season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Simmer until goat meat is very tender and potato and carrots are cooked through, 20 to 30 more minutes. Adjust seasonings before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 1670.3mg. Full Nutrition
