This goat meat recipe is based on a Filipino stew recipe called caldereta. It is usually served with rice. I suggest marinating the meat for at least 6 hours. The serving size for this recipe is 2 to 4, depending on how much bone the meat has. Serve over rice. Masarap!
Wow! This was the first time I'd tried an unrated recipe, I made it exactly as stated (marinating for 6 hours), and it was so simple and delicious! It was very easy to prepare with ingredients you're likely to have on hand, except for maybe the goat. We had purchased two pounds of frozen goat stew meat and made a curry with the first pound. We found that first meal quite chewy and tough to eat because we hadn't realized that we should have stewed the goat for some time to soften it. With this recipe the marinating combined with the stewing made the goat meat easy to eat. The broth was lovely and rich, and rather than rice we used bread for sopping up the broth, but next time (and there *will* be a next time) I think we will use rice. Though it was very, very tasty and I do recommend it, it did seem to be missing a little something. The flavour seemed a tiny bit unfinished, if that makes sense. I was thinking maybe some other herb or spice was needed to round it out, but I couldn't put my finger on it. I may have to experiment... :-)
Way too salty, way too tomatoey, and we even used less than the recommended amounts of soy sauce and tomato sauce! Definitely will not make again, and if I could rate this lower I would for sure. I have NO idea how this is rated so highly.
WOW !!! Thank you very much Olivia Tuggle !!! On a scale of 1-100, this is a 100. WARNING: You may find yourself starting to like leftovers, eating it 3 times a day, licking your fingers and plate, and eating 1/3 of it at the counter b/s you can't stop to get more comfy. TRIPLE+ the recipe and definitely use lots of water for sauce and lots of rice for soaking it. I used some extra finely crushed red pepper and finely chopped tomatoes (and a bit of paprika) b/s I didn't have cayenne pepper and tomato sauce. The final taste is really a combo of hot, salty, sweet and sour - WOW !!!
This recipe was amazing. We have never cooked goat before and were worried about the taste (this was an Ibex goat that we cooked so it's game meat.) We marinated for 24 hours and the meat was so tender that we didn't have to cook the recipe as long as the recipe suggested. Great taste. We will definitely make this again!
This was so good! I live in India and was making for the family here, so I did minor tweaks. But the basic idea of this is perfect and you can vary it as you want. Here's my changes: I tripled the recipe, so added three goat feet to give the soup broth richness as I used the meat cooking liquid only (no broth here and I didn't have time to make one). After marinating and browning I pressure cooked the meat with thinly sliced onions and water. I made the tomato base as written, then added the meat with cooking broth and marinade. I needed to add more water. My family likes spicy so I did up the spices (I don't measure but used a lot of chili powder and some various masalas). Since the meat was mostly done I just added the potatoes to cook and tasted as they cooked, adjusting the spices. Served over rice. This is definitely going to be made regularly for us! YUM
After the first time making this, it quickly became my husbands favorite dish. He requests it all the time, and no one else in the family complains. I took the advice of a reviewer and boiled the meat for two hours before marinating, and used the boiled water in place of the beef stock. I marinated the meat for six hours, and used sweet peppers instead of bell pepper. It was absolutely delicious!
My husband and I enjoyed this dish. I did not use any additional salt based on a couple of the reviewer's warnings, and I doubled the vegetables. Other than that, I followed the recipe. This is the first time I cooked goat, so it was a risk. However, we eat lamb regularly. If you like lamb, I think you'll like goat. Definitely a keeper for us, and now I want to try more goat meat recipes.
AWESOME! I LOVED IT! I marinated the meat for 12 hours! The meat is very delicious! I didn't add everything that the recipe said and also changed a few ingredients, but all in all it is great and this was my first time cooking goat! Definitely would do it again!
I made some changes based on what I had in the kitchen. I used the whole 2 lb bag of goat cubes because I already had them thawed. I left the marinade measurements the same except I doubled the garlic and used white wine vinegar. I marinated for 12 hrs. I dumped the whole thing in the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients except for the peas. I tossed those in when it was done. I added Hungarian paprika, a bay leaf and a chunk of ginger. The bay leaf and ginger not to be eaten. The stew is absolutely delicious. The meat was tender and flavorful. I will definitely be making this again. Next time I will probably flour the meat to thicken up the gravy as the slow cooker creates a lot of juice.
I think this recipe has potential. This is my first time cooking goat, and it came out on the tougher side. I think it needs to be simmered way longer. I used apple cider vinegar and replaced some of the soy sauce with low-sodium soy sauce. I also used diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce because it's what I had on hand and added a splash of ketchup. Taste-wise, it was very good - not too sour, salty or sweet - a perfect balance. Just need to get the goat less tough...
This was delicious. I added sweet potatoes, buttercup squash, and chipotle peppers. I didnt have red peppers but this was so satisfying , I had no cravings after because its so complete - sour. spice. bitter, sweet, and salty.
One of my local grocery stores sells boneless goat meat that is already cut up into small chunks. I've used it in Jamaican curried goat and Indian recipes, so I thought I'd give this a try. The result was subtle and delicious! I had two pounds of goat, so I doubled all the ingredients except the tomato sauce (I used a 15 oz can of petite diced tomatoes) and added very little water. I only marinated it for less than two hours. I also substituted fresh green beans for the peas because I could. Thank you for this. We will eat this dish frequently throughout the year.
I made this today (to have for supper) - I was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. the only ingredient I omitted was the peppers as neither my husband nor I are fans of any kind of peppers. It was very tasty. I ended up marinating it for over 12 hours, actually. And I used Low Sodium Soy Sauce. EXCELLENT recipe and will definitely make it again.
Delicious! I'm not Filipino but my husband is and I have made this more than once for him and he loves it. He asks for me to make this regularly. I follow recipe as is and it comes out perfect every time. My kids even gobble it up!
Delicious! I have had goat curry and liked it, but never cooked with goat before. This was rich with multi levels of flavor. The curry-less recipe really allows the goat and vegetables to star. The only switch-ups we made were to add a tsp of smoked paprika and cooked in a Dutch oven at 325 for 2.5 hours after brining to a boil on the stove top.
Maybe I don’t like Philippine seasonings? It seemed a bit “flat “ and when I looked at ingredients. I used to raise goats and really enjoy the meat. Normally I just make up my own stew and cook in a slow cooker. I didn’t get all the salt that others complained of, but then i also used my own bone broth and own canned tomatoes. I did have to add additional seasonings and agree that the goat needs to cook slower and longer. And it could be that I actually bought the goat meat from the store and didn’t use my own home grown and butchered. I used the fat, skin, bones to make a broth as the meat marinaded. I added a few bay leaves, extra cayenne, and some jerk seasoning.
I really like this. I rarely marinate, just add the vinegar and soy sauce along with the tomato sauce and broth. I cook it in the pressure cooker for 30 minutes then add the potatoes, carrots and peas. Do another 20 minutes. Always tender and delicious.
I cooked the meat, tomatoes, vinegar, seasonings, and onions, plus mushrooms I added in my ninja foodi under high pressure for 30 minutes. I did not use broth as my goat was frozen and would add liquid as it cooked. I used two pounds of goat, but did not increase the liquids since pressure cooking retains water. I took out the meat and left the liquid, then put in the potatoes and carrots and pressure cooked on high for 4 minutes. Served with bread. It was amazing!
Recipe is spot on, I used 2lbs of goat. The only personal changes I made were 3 potatoes and a full cup of peas. I marinated the meat for 24 hours. You definitely want to cook the meat longer to get it fall off the bone good. I cooked the first stage for an hour and a half, and then added the veggies, then cooked for over and hour more. it's game meat and lean and needs time to break down. careful with the cayenne pepper, a little goes a long way with this.
This is wonderful! First time having goat and I love the flavor. Wife didn't want to try it so it was all mine. I ate it every meal until it was gone and I always had a smile on my face when I was finished.
This was delicious. I used my own garden vegetables for the most part, fresh tomatoes instead of tomato sauce, green beans, carrots, cabbage, parsnip, potatoes all from my garden. I marinated the meat for 5 hours (it was all the time I had) and then popped it into the slow cooker on high for about 6 hours. Hubby wished it had more spice, I'll probably add chilpotle peppers in adobo sauce next time.
Came out really good. I added parsley, oregano, bay leaf, crushed red pepper, and red wine (cabernet). I didn't use tomatoes because my family has to stay away from nightshades, and added a little almond/tapioca flour to thicken up the gravy. It came out really well, this will be a recipe we will make in our family often.
I made this stew exactly according to the recipe. It was full of flavor and the meat was well cooked and very tender. Remember this is a stew, so it has to have that sour and salt flavors infused. Those who don't like that probably shouldn't be trying stew anyways. Being a guy that has no cooking experience I got it right the first time. Everybody loved it.
Loved this recipe. Love the sweet, sour taste the vinegar and tomato sauce give
This recipe is so good! I've made it several times, I substitute the meat with beef. Each time it's a hit and were scraping the bottom of the pan. I come from a huge Filipino family and everyone cooks and this recipe makes the cut! Thank you!
It took a little coaxing to get my wife to try this, as she usually doesn't enjoy goat, but we both loved it. The best part is that there were leftovers...that we fought over the next day! (P.S. I didn't have time to marinate the meat for six hours, but four seemed to do the trick.)
Guess this one didn't work out for me. I used baby carrots instead of regular and a few smaller red and regular potatoes cut into bite sized pieces. Followed the recipe as written and the potatoes and carrots were not even close to fully cooked. Had to fish them out and microwave them 10 minutes to soften. The meat was also overcooked and chewy, perhaps because they weren't very thick pieces. But all the time cooking didn't help. Broth was ok but also very thin.
I loved the base ingredients of this stew. The marinade was good but I added red pepper flakes. I marinated the meat for 24 hours. I used the crock pot to slow cook stew. I found myself adding more spice, more red pepper flakes and more cayenne to get a little kick. I will make this recipe again. It was delicious and the goat was very tender.
It was not bad. Was not good either. Sauce (tomato paste, vegetables, broth) was tasty. Meat was not. I used the pressure cooker (!) and marinated for 10 hours, but the goat meat was still not tender enough. I like lamb, deer, duck and other game meat, but the taste of this goat was still too gamy. Not into goats, I guess... I did not add additional salt - soy sauce, garlic, and tomato paste provided enough.
