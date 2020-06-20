Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing

By TimTanguay

20 mins
1 hr
1 hr 20 mins
8
8 servings
Directions

  • Combine watermelon, strawberries, peaches, nectarines, pear, and grapes in a large mixing bowl.

  • Whisk lemon juice, mint, lemon zest, and honey together in a small bowl; drizzle over the fruit mixture and toss to coat.

  • Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

99 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
