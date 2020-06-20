Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
This was a really delicious easy fruit salad. I did use different fruit from the original recipe, but made the dressing as written. The dressing is wonderful. Light, lemony, and minty. I'll be making this one again.Read More
How much lemon juice? Allergic to eggs, mayo, vinegar and some of the fruits, but this looks like a good option for the dressing portion for salad but nothing listed on amounts of juice....Read More
this is so yummy in fact I used this recipe for a Nutrition project for nursing school and was so proud to present it... Thank you and now I have passed this recipe on to family members and friends..
Loved this fruit treat and will make it again & again, probably differently each time. Went shopping and selected fruit that looked the freshest, ripest, & best. That turned out to be: 2 Georgia peaches, 2 nectarines, 1 red pear, about a cup each of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries (quartered), seedless white grapes (halved) and small seedless red grapes. The fruit mixture can vary, it's the dressing that makes it magic. Lemon juice quantity wasn't clear to me so I juiced and zested 2 large lemons, 2 small limes, and 2 oranges. The juice added up to a cup, and I added a half cup of honey to get the sweet-tart balance I wanted. 2 Tbsp of very finely minced fresh mint leaves seemed like enough. I hope to find chocolate mint leaves one of these days. I used only half of the dressing for that amount of fruit. This was delicious!!
My family loved this, I was concerned that it might be too minty but they thought it was just right. My wife said It has just the slightest hint mint which gave this a real fresh taste.
You select your favorite fruits. the flavor is really brought together by the syrup. I used watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, and blackberries. I mixed residual watermelon juice with the syrup and it gave a wonderful flavor. Super refreshing. It was a hit at the dinner party.
Incredible dressing! Have used this many times now. I change up the fruit every time but keep the dressing exactly as written. So fresh and delicious. Thanks.
What a simple and delicous dressing for fruit salad! I ued fresh fruit I had on hand, blueberries, blackberries, and peaches and followed the dressing recipe as written. Simple yet the flavors melded together beautifully.
I made this for a potluck and I got so many compliments. I took the easy route and bought fruit already diced (watermelon, melon, pineapple, strawberries, blue berries, pineapple, and kiwi), up from the grocery store. I eyeballed the amount of honey, mint (used regular - couldn't find chocolate), lemon zest, and lemon juice.
The is the best fruit salad I have ever had! I have never cared for fruit salad, but this was wonderful. It is simple, fresh and delicious. I can't wait to make it again.
I always follow a recipe exactly as written when I make it for the first time. That being said, this dish was absolutely delicious and everyone enjoyed the dish. The family was asking for more, but I did not make enough. Especially good during this hot season. This dish will definitely be in the family meals rotation in the future.
Didn’t have all of the fruits, so substituted several things. I did have the watermelon, blackberries, strawberries. What makes this work is the dressing and the mint. It was wonderful. If you don’t have all of the fruits, no worries - put what you have in there. Keep the dressing and mint the same. I loved it and will definitely make again.
The mint was nice for a change from the traditional fruit salad. Not a replacement of the traditional recipe but adds a tasty option.
The dressing in this recipe is wonderful. It adds a little bit of sophistication to a normal fruit salad. The fresh mint really makes it stand out.
My daughter accidentally grabbed four peaches instead of my preferred four nectarines- but this is still a perfect summertime dessert, potluck dish, light breakfast or a nice touch to a brunch. I had a good feeling about this as I had sampled a watermelon, mint and honey combo at Trader Joe's- simply delicious! The dressing is such a delightful finish! I was out of raw honey, so I went with a Manuka honey I picked up at TJ's. It resulted in a thicker dressing which worked to it's advantage when combining with all the fruit juices. Warning- this recipe makes a HUGE bowl! My girls and I will be sharing with the neighbors. Muy bueno!
A great, colorful fruit salad. I used Honeydew instead of Watermelon. I left out the peaches since the white peaches i bought we too hard. I added 2 Kiwi and used a full lemon's zest. Finally I added a champagne mango. The whole salad was enjoyed at a brunch today with 13 people. Will do this again!
I changed up the fruit (used watermelon, blueberries, honeydew melon, strawberries and white peaches), made the dressing as written using mint from our garden, and this was a hit at dinner! Delicious
Oh no! This was perfect ! My family loved it. Definitely will make it more often & for other occasions.
I didn't use the same combination of fruits. I had watermellow, strawberries, blueberries and pineapple. It was fine, we took it to a summer block party and it vanished. Everyone liked the honey lemon and mint dressing.
Fussy, a bit, but delicious and worth the trouble.
I did not have any mint so I did without and it still tasted very good. I added some mangoes to the mix. The juice settled at the bottom was so good.