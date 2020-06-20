Watermelon Surprize

This summery watermelon mint salad is dressed simply with apple cider vinegar and black pepper.

By Mrs. Karen Hall

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
  • Toss watermelon, red onion, apple cider vinegar, mint, and black pepper together in a large mixing bowl. Refrigerate until chilled completely, about 1 hour.

Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
