Tisa's Big Top Watermelon Salad

Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. For a unique take on this Fourth of July staple, cube watermelon and toss with feta, onions, pine nuts, and fresh herbs.

By tisa74

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, feta cheese, red onion, arugula, pine nuts, parsley, and mint in a large mixing bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl; drizzle over salad and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 358.4mg. Full Nutrition
