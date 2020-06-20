Tisa's Big Top Watermelon Salad
Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. For a unique take on this Fourth of July staple, cube watermelon and toss with feta, onions, pine nuts, and fresh herbs.
Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. For a unique take on this Fourth of July staple, cube watermelon and toss with feta, onions, pine nuts, and fresh herbs.
Delicious and sooooo refreshing! I did omit the arugula as we do not care for it and had to use some dried mint in place of the fresh. I can't wait to try this in the summer when everything is at the peak of freshness. Loved the flavor/texture combo...a definite keeper~YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
Delicious and sooooo refreshing! I did omit the arugula as we do not care for it and had to use some dried mint in place of the fresh. I can't wait to try this in the summer when everything is at the peak of freshness. Loved the flavor/texture combo...a definite keeper~YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
Since I can no longer just leave myself a note to the changes I made & I don't want write new recipe, I added 1 small seedless cucumber- diced, used spinach instead or arugula, used red wine vinegar instead of lime juice and left out the pine nuts.
Very good! I thought the onion was a tad strong, will use less next time.
Light, refreshing and perfect match with any kind of grilled meat!
Excellent summer salad. Easy, refreshing & dressing balances a perfect savory sweet. Omitted onions only because trying to duplicate a salad we loved from our favorite Greek restaurant. I will try with onions next time.
Was really skeptical about the combinations of flavors, but was VERY PLEASANTLY surprised! Really enjoyed this dish, a lot! Didn't use the arugula, but felt like the dish was perfect.
I left out the arugula (local store was out) and added extra lemon juice. Served it twice and both times it was a hit!