Chicken Stew with Dumplings

This was a really good place to start for me because I used to make chicken and dumplings all the time and wanted to again since the season is changing, however I couldn't exactly remember how I made it and sadly didn't write it down! I followed this recipe somewhat but changed a few things which in my opinion made it so much better :) the rotisserie chicken was a great time saver and delicious! After shredding the chicken I sautéed carrots, celery, and onion in butter and when they were tender I added the flour - however I also added almost another full cup of butter and about 1/2 a cup of flour - I like the stew to be thick and creamy and the amounts of flour in butter in this recipe was not enough.I used organic chicken broth and almost about 32 oz of it -its really inportant to taste and also to make sure the stew is to the consistency youd like. i also omitted the thyme, basil, potato and mixed vegetable and instead just added frozen peas. Another thing - JUST USE BISQUICK!! It makes THE BEST dumplings and so easy - I just add a little pepper to mine. After adding the chicken I dropped 10 dumplings onto the boiling stew, turned the heat down and cooked uncovered for 10 min and covered for 10 min - veggies were perfectly cooked and oh my god everything was soooo delicious! I hope this helps anyone looking for a great seasonal dish ;) so easy and impressive and delicious!
I really liked this recipe, I made minor changes for my personal taste. Used white pepper ( instead of back, to make it a bit spicier ) and added 2 cups of water and 2 more tablespoons of flour to thicken the roux. Very good, I would make it again and the hubby loved it!
I have never made this before so I followed this recipe and the comments added by Sarah7a with a couple slight modifications. I did everything Sarah7a recommended except I used this recipe for the dumplings and swapped out the dill for ground rosemary to give it a little different seasoning. I did include potatoes but used little creamers which cooked up beautifully in the stock. I also only used half a cup of butter and a 1/4 cup of flour instead of the amount Sahara7a used and I had a really nice consistency for my stock. I too like a thicker stock so I used 2 - 17.5 oz College Inn Bold Rotisserie chicken stock which gave it a great flavor and a good consistency. I let mine simmer a little too long and it got too thick so I had to open a can of regular chicken stock I had and add a little more to thin it so I could add the dumplings. So I might go a little less than a 1/4 cup on the flour next time. It turned out fantastic, everyone really enjoyed it! I will definitely be making this one again! Thanks 2nd Course and Sarah7a for your recipe and comments!!
Okay, I loved the outcome of this recipe, I started off with 4 tablespoons of butter with a diced onion and 3 tablespoons of flour to make the roux. Then I added 1 & 1/4 box of swanson chicken broth (the 32 oz.) Then I added all the seasonings but used red pepper instead of black pepper and added the juice from 1 lemon wedge to give it added flavor. I used 4 whole russet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium sized chunks, and almost half a package of baby carrots cut in halves, and then I added half a bag of frozen peas and two chicken breasts cooked and cubed. I probably let it all stew together for about 35-40 minutes. I skipped on the dumplings and had fresh french bread on the side instead. Mmmm, this was delicious!
I doubled the low sodium broth and veggies because there was so much chicken, which meant I had to double the butter and flour for the roux too. I was able to leave out the salt, basil and thyme because I simmered the chicken carcasses in the broth for 30 minutes first. That gave the broth more than enough salt and flavor. Added a bay leaf because I could. I never made dumplings before. My lesson learned is stick to the rounded T. not do the heaping T.! They were nice and airy inside. It's cold and snowing outside and this was a nice comfort food dinner. My family loved it. The only time consuming and messy part was pulling apart the rotisserie chickens. This dish was well worth it though. The recipe is going into my box of favorites.
I'm just rating the dumplings because I used my own chicken and sauce recipe. The dumplings were fabulous - tender and buttery. I just omitted the dill because I don't care much for it. Just looking at the rest of the recipe, I'd probably add more chicken broth though :)
Made this for supper tonight as I had left over chicken. Used fresh veggies rather than frozen and added some garlic but felt it still needed more flavor. I will make this again but will use fresh herbs and my own dumpling recipe. Wonderful comfort food.....
Made this for supper tonight with just a couple changes, I used a can of cream of chicken to help thicken it, and used fresh carrots, and canned sweet corn instead of frozen. I also browned then chicken with salt and pepper before adding it to the pot. Fantastic meal, and rave reviews from the little picky's in the house.
At this writing, 25% of the reviews are for the dumplings only, not the stew. This review is for the stew only, not the dumplings as we made a different version. The stew was pretty good but not remarkable. Some fresh red bell pepper, parsley, and more seasonings helped boost a weakly flavored stew making it more tasty than it otherwise would’ve been. Replace the frozen mixed vegetables with fresh ones and use some fresh herbs to kick this up a notch. One of the highest rated helpful reviews mentions adding about 1 more cup of butter but doesn’t mention the extra 1,600 fat calories that would be added to this dish. We made the roux as written, and it was fine for us. Probably will not make this recipe again as we tried another chicken and dumpling stew from this site which was great, and want to try a few others that look inviting. Thanks 2ND COURSE.
This recipe was awesome, very well liked by all. I took a couple of short cuts, used frozen chicken breasts cubed and microwaved, and cut up frozen biscuits instead of the dumpling recipe. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and the results were wonderful!
I made this for supper last night. I added about another 12 oz of chicken stock and a bit more butter and flour to make it work. I didn't put the dill in the dumplings because my husband doesn't like dill. This was a big hit. My husband has been asking me to make a chicken stew with dumplings like his grandmother use to make and he told me "This is it" .The stew was very flavorful and the dumplings were perfect. Thanks !
I made some changes to reduce the calories. Sautaed the vegetables in a spray of EVOO. Added chicken tenders and browned. Eliminated the salt. Used water. Removed the chicken after it was done and shredded. Added 2T flour to some cooled stock and shook. Didn't want to use the butter to make a rue. Brought up the temp and added the dumplings. After the dumplings were done, I added back the chicken. Added dry garlic to the dumpling flour. Great satisfying dish and lower calories sans butter.
My entire family raved about this recipe (there's eight of us) so I know it's a winner. I used carrots, more potatoes, and didn't include the frozen vegetables, simply because I didn't have any. Will make again for sure.
This is a very yummy recipe. My husband suggested sour cream and chives to the dumplings and my daughter a pinch less pepper maybe half a teaspoon instead of one whole teaspoon. Other than that the whole family devoured the whole pot. No leftovers at all. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! We will be using it often. :)
Absolutely delicious, and even better the next day! I made my own chicken broth, however, by boiling a left over roast chicken with some salt, and took the meat off the bones that way. I used chopped carrots instead of frozen mixed vegetables, and Epicure's poultry seasoning. The dumplings were easy to make and so savory with the dill in them; I'd never had them that way before. This is going to be a new favourite in my house!
I have made this stew 3 times now and it's the perfect go-to for chicken stew. You can always add more flour if you want it thicker. Great for crowds! I added some white wine this time--it was a great addition!
Amazing recipe! I pretty much made this exactly as written except I added a little garlic powder and oregano to the broth. I also substituted Rosemary for the dill in the dumplings and added about a cup of light cream to the broth when I added the chicken.
My husband and I both liked this a lot. The dumplings are so tender, and the stew is very tasty. I only added 1 T dill to the dumplings, and it was enough for us. We also added a few drops of Hot Sriracha sauce to our portions when I served it. It was a nice touch of flavor. I saved it and will make it again.
Made this comforting dish during a snow storm and it was so delicious. I like my stew creamy so I used a full stick of butter, a half cup of flour, 3/4 cup whole milk, and 32oz chicken stock and it made a nice creamy sauce for the stew. I used golden potatoes, a bunch of fresh carrots and a bag of frozen corn. Dumplings I made exactly with just a bit less dill. Yum!!
We really liked this. Instead of the frozen veggies I just used some frozen peas and sliced up some carrots (along with the potatoes). I also added 1/2 to 1 c more chicken broth right before adding dumplings . (Added some cornstarch to part of the broth to thicken slightly). Thank you!
This is amazing! I made mine with chicken breasts in the crock pot, so instead of making the roux I just used 1 can of chicken broth and 1 can of cream of chicken soup, then added about 1/2 a can of water as well. I used white pepper instead of black. and cooked on low for about 6 hours. I made the dumplings with about an hour left (with only 1 Tbsp of dill) and then added the frozen veggies and dumplings and turned it up to high. It cooked up beautifully and this was very very good!
Great basic chicken and dumplings recipe. I upped the broth a tad and added 2 Tbs. half and half for a richer broth. To save time I made dumplings using Bisquick recipe. Solid recipe and great for the repertoire.
This has become something I make on the regular now. I skip the frozen veggies -- usually because I forget, though I have remembered to add frozen peas towards the end and it's always nice. Otherwise, the recipe works really well as-is. I love the rotisserie chicken shortcut and the amount of seasoning is pretty well balanced. I'm not an experienced cook so the first time I made it didn't realize that to make the roux come together I needed to start adding the chicken broth/stock. I don't bother adding dill to the dumplings -- personal preference -- but beyond that, I strongly recommend following the instructions for making the dumplings as they're written. They come out perfect and fluffy every time. They even freeze well. When I've re-heated from a thawed batch (in a saucepan, I've never done it in the microwave) the dumplings remain lively and don't turn into doughy golf balls.
Great tasting recipe. I removed meat from a chicken roasted the day before, and used the carcass to make stock. Added sauteed sliced carrots and green pepper. Added some nutmeg as well along with the other spices.
I used this recipe mainly took learn how to do dumplings. For them, I traded Mrs. Dash table blend for the dill. The dumplings were awesome. I took a few tips from the recipe and used the same spices and made the roux. I used carrots, celery, and onion. I made my own stock from a left over Turkey carcass. Even though I took many liberties, I gave five stars because the dumplings were perfect. This recipe had been saved.
I am no expertise when it comes to cooking but this recipe was a hit!! I didn't have a rotisserie chicken so I just steamed some boneless skinless chicken breasts seasoned with onion and garlic powder. I also did not have the frozen vegetables so I just diced and added some fresh carrots. As it simmered, I ended up having to add about 2 cups more of additional liquid. I strongly recommend this recipe, it is definitely a keeper.
The recipe was really easy to follow. I substituted Bisquick Heartsmart drop biscuits for the homemade biscuits with butter and followed the timing on the recipe. We really enjoyed the stew and I will definitely make it again.
Great comfort food. I roasted a chicken for Sunday dinner and picked the meat off for the stew. I always crack the bones and add them to my crock pot with carrot peelings, onion and water to make over night stock. Better than Bouillon low sodium chicken helps to make it a heartier stock too. I added frozen peas, carrots and corn because that's what my family likes. Great dumplings. Thank you
I made the dish as is with no alterations and the stew was delicious! Next time I will add a little less milk for the dumplings because mine were a little too mushy when I put them in the stew but was great regardless.
I followed the majority of this recipe. I had thawed out chicken and turkey and in the end, I decided to try the turkey instead; very tasty. This stew has a nice thick gravy, exactly what I like. The dumplings were mixed in the food processor as well but I cooked the stew in a pressure cooker. I'm not sure just how much time I saved or if it would have turned out any differently if I'd cooked it on the stove or in the slow cooker (what I usually would have used). As I used turkey, I also added some sage and poultry seasoning. I will definitely be making this again, maybe chicken next time.
Great dumplings! I must use no salt broth next time, as this was salty with regular broth. I held back on the amount of dill in the dumplings, thinking it would be overpowering, but it wasn't very noticeable. And, I liked the flavour of the roux, but it was rather thick after the dumplings were done, so I wonder if that initial roux could be skipped. I might use rotisserie chicken, but it is nice to cook the chicken in the stew, so I used cubed breasts this time.
This is as easy as it gets, especially if you buy a roasted chicken at the grocery store and use Bisquick! As always, I open up my spice cabinet and season at will. I added some nutmeg, garlic salt, Tony's Creole and Adobo all purpose seasoning, and carrots. Yum!!!
Comfort food at its finest- I used my homemade chicken broth which is superior to store bought and very flavorful, and used more broth than the recipe requested just to use up what I had. I sautéed onions, carrots and celery, then added the flour, stirring the flour until absorbed by the butter before adding my broth. I added some frozen corn with cubed red potatoes. Also, I always shred the chicken for stews because I find it holds onto the sauce better. We thought this was wonderful.
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out really thick! Could have used 2-3 additional cups of liquid! I didn't care for the dill in the dumplings, could have done without it, but it was pretty decent.
My family loved this. My only change was to add about 2-3 cups more chicken broth. My chicken broth was derived from injecting a whole chicken with a butter marinade and then keeping the broth for this recipe. My wife got home and smelled it from our driveway!
We made it according to the recipe with two exceptions. We used canned chicken breast from Costco and we only put in one tbls. dill instead of two. We aren't huge fans of dill. The taste was great. Our 11 year-old liked it as well as his friend who was over for dinner. We would make this again!
Really like this warm and hearty stew. Made a couple simple changes for what I had in the house. Made the entire thing in my instant pot. Used my pressure cooker to cook about 1lb of chicken thighs with a splash of chicken broth and some Trader Joe’s 21 seasoning salute, removed from pot and shredded as recommended. Removed the residual liquid and added the butter, then in same pot, sautéed the celery, onion, and added fresh carrot at this stage. When soft added 2 cloves of garlic and sautéed briefly. Then pretty much followed the rest of the recipe as stated. For the mixed frozen veggies I used peas and corn. Instead of dill in the biscuit mix I added fresh chopped parsley. You may need to add more liquid than stated in the recipe depending on how thick you like things. I used. 32oz carton instead of 24. The biscuits seem to absorb quite a lot of fluid. Great dish!!
It was packed with flavor and was a family hit except for the dumplings. I would recommend using more butter for the roux. I used 2 cups of sliced carrots and 3 cartons of chicken broth and I large onion and 3 celery stalks. Added minced garlic when frying the onion and celery. Used 4 chicken breasts ( feeding 4 people). Also added in some sage along with alI the spices listed. Found dumplings did float but were mushy. Not sure what the secret is to making dumplings as I followed the recipe. I would recommend making this.
Use half the salt it calls for. you don't need it. Stew was to watery I put a flower and water mix to thicken it up a bit. Also 3 tb's of butter in the dumplings is not enuff for the bumpling mix I put 4 tb's in the flower. Could have put another tbs in but left it like that
This may be my very favorite recipe I have ever found online. SO fabulously yummy! The only downside is that I always eat way too much of it. I do double the butter and usually add carrots with the onions and just use frozen peas instead of mixed veg. Husband and kiddos like it too AND it is super easy
Turmed out very well. I added another 1tbsp of both butter and flour in a side saucepan with chicken, prior/during the add chicken stage + 1 more can of broth, because i felt like i wanted more sauce. With the veggies i also included finely diced red bell pepper, a small amount of minced garlic and green onions, to add some extra pep to the flavor.
My daughter now has to eat gluten free and dairy free. I used gluten free flour (Pamela's flour mix) and vegan butter (Earth's Balance)for dumplings and to sauté veggies. I left out potatoes and used frozen bag of mixed veggies. I thicken it a bit with 2T cornstarch and 1/4 water. I kept adding spices until it tasted to our liking, more salt, celery salt, garlic powder and a little rosemary.It was an easy recipe for a fairly skilled cook. It's a comfort food for sure in this cold weather.
Made two versions of this tonight, one for home and one for a friend. Used about 3/4 of a cup of flour to 1/2 cup salted butter for the roux and 900mL (30 oz) of "no salt added" chicken stock. For the vegetables, I used frozen sweet peas, frozen cauliflower and halved baby potatoes. One stew was flavoured with 1/2 tsp of tarragon and the other with 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill. Both turned out really well and I will definitely make this again.
Turned out great just made a few changes. Instead of using a frozen veggie mix I cut up fresh veggies and cut out the corn. I also used water instead of milk for the dumplings because I had run out of milk. So warm and yummy!!
