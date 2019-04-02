Chicken Stew with Dumplings

This was a really good place to start for me because I used to make chicken and dumplings all the time and wanted to again since the season is changing, however I couldn't exactly remember how I made it and sadly didn't write it down! I followed this recipe somewhat but changed a few things which in my opinion made it so much better :) the rotisserie chicken was a great time saver and delicious! After shredding the chicken I sautéed carrots, celery, and onion in butter and when they were tender I added the flour - however I also added almost another full cup of butter and about 1/2 a cup of flour - I like the stew to be thick and creamy and the amounts of flour in butter in this recipe was not enough.I used organic chicken broth and almost about 32 oz of it -its really inportant to taste and also to make sure the stew is to the consistency youd like. i also omitted the thyme, basil, potato and mixed vegetable and instead just added frozen peas. Another thing - JUST USE BISQUICK!! It makes THE BEST dumplings and so easy - I just add a little pepper to mine. After adding the chicken I dropped 10 dumplings onto the boiling stew, turned the heat down and cooked uncovered for 10 min and covered for 10 min - veggies were perfectly cooked and oh my god everything was soooo delicious! I hope this helps anyone looking for a great seasonal dish ;) so easy and impressive and delicious!

