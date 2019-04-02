Breakfast Pizza
This breakfast pizza has a crust made from crescent-roll dough and is topped with sausage, hash browns, and cheese.
This breakfast pizza has a crust made from crescent-roll dough and is topped with sausage, hash browns, and cheese.
The crescent rolls make for a nice flaky crust. I made it in a 9 X 13 casserole pan. It didn't eat like a pizza necessarily but it tasted good. It could use a little kick, maybe some green chilies or some hot sauce. It was really good. I added cubed ham and bacon bits. My kids even ate it. I used more eggs than the recipe called for, I don't think 5 was enough. Also, it takes a bit longer to cook than the recipe states. This is nice because you can use all kinds of different things or veggies in it. Whatever you would put in an omelet you could put on this.Read More
I fixed this dish for brunch today and was disappointed. If I had left the eggs out, it would have been good.Read More
The crescent rolls make for a nice flaky crust. I made it in a 9 X 13 casserole pan. It didn't eat like a pizza necessarily but it tasted good. It could use a little kick, maybe some green chilies or some hot sauce. It was really good. I added cubed ham and bacon bits. My kids even ate it. I used more eggs than the recipe called for, I don't think 5 was enough. Also, it takes a bit longer to cook than the recipe states. This is nice because you can use all kinds of different things or veggies in it. Whatever you would put in an omelet you could put on this.
nice brunch dish paired with fruit salad. Very easy and tasty!
I didn't have a pizza pan so I cooked it in a 9 x 13 casserole dish. Hence, it turned out more like a casserole. I followed others' suggestions and used more eggs (a total of 7) and added green pepper, black olives, and bacon bits. It came out great and felt like I was having an omelet with potatoes and a biscuit (oh yeah, I used biscuits instead of crescent rolls). I cut it into 6 pieces so one piece would be filling, and now I have breakfast for the next few mornings all ready to be re-heated. My boyfriend liked it as well, and suggests having it with some hot sauce or salsa for a little more flavor/spice. oh ps, I used chicken sausage, and it was fine.
A family favorite!!!
I added chopped onion and tomato and it was really good. Didn't add the hash browns because I don't like them.
I own a pizza stone and a pizza pan with holes in the bottom, neither of which is appropriate for this dish. So I decided to use an oblong casserole dish and it worked very well. I even got mixed up with the layering and it still turned out well. A delicious breakfast casserole which I had for dinner.
We added some spinach and green onions to the sausage mix as well as a few spices. We cooked about 8 extra minutes to get it brined on top! It was delicious!
Great recipe, kids love it every time I make it. My version is homemade dough rolled out on a pizza stone. Sausage gravy, hash browns, mushrooms,onions,eggs, sausage, and cheese.
I fixed this dish for brunch today and was disappointed. If I had left the eggs out, it would have been good.
I messed up the crust (hey, it was my first time making a crust!) Now I know to use less water. I added some diced green pepper because I needed to get rid of it. I ended up not being able to eat it all so I just put the rest in the fridge and just warmed it up when I wanted some throughout the week. It was really good!
My family enjoyed this very much. I modified to my tastes and what ingredients I had available. I used hot italian sausage instead of breakfast sausage because that is all I had on hand. I did not have Parmesan so I just used cheddar. I added green onions as well. What I liked about this recipe is that it was easy to adapt to my vegetarian needs. I simply left off the sausage on a small portion for me. Next time I will add mushrooms for my vegetarian portion. The crescent roll crust was tasty.
This is so good! I made it twice. Once like this recipe calls for and another time with added diced onions and bell pepper. It takes a little longer to cook it with the additives, put gives it a little different taste. Both are great!
I had trouble with this recipe. One package of crescent rolls was not enough. The crescent rolls didn't seal well enough so the egg mixture leaked out. If this would have been made in glass pan with sides it might not have leaked. The taste was good.
I upgraded the pizza crust to a refrigerator yeast pizza crust. The pizza was delicious but it probably needs more eggs and a way to ensure that they stay in the crust. The next time I make it, I may pre-mix at least the cheese and the eggs and maybe even the hash browns and put them on the crust over the sausage. Might add some crumbled bacon. Had been craving this since the local grocery store that used to make them in-house closed. So all in all, I was a happy camper.
Overall not a bad recipe. I didn't have a pizza pan so it turned into a casserole. Definitely hearty enough for plenty of leftovers. Next time I think I will try chorizo and green chiles.
Easy to make, was a hit with my boys.
Perfect for our Christmas morning meal! My family loved it!
Easy peasy and my family acted as if I had slaved away all morning....
Yummy and Easy to make!
My husband and I like this very much. Instead of 1/8 teaspoon black pepper I put in a half teaspoon white pepper. I also used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. Just start preference.
It's a bit plain. Eggs will run some so I poked holes in the cheese mixture and poured eggs in. I suggest leaving hash browns out and adding spinach and mushrooms...and crumbling a bit of cooked bacon on top in the last 10 minutes.
I've been making this exact recipe for family Christmas morning for the last 13 years (not sure where I got it from originally.) Despite the critical comments, I found it worked well (with a pizza pan - go buy one, all you folks!)
Delicious
I added chopped onions and red/yellow/orange peppers. I used Pillsbury pizza dough. Searched for whole wheat dough, but couldn't find it. Definitely cook the dough for 5 - 8 min. before adding the toppings and make sure your pan has depth. It was easy to make and everyone loved it.
Best ever! And easy.
When I make it next time, I’m going to use a pan with sides, as there wasn’t enough crescent dough to make a 1 1/2” rim and some of the eggs went over the edge of the pan and cooked on the bottom of the oven. The family loved it though!
Can’t go wrong. Great. Watch baking time
Pretty good. Not sure if I would make again but it worked and was interesting.
I made this using Crescent dough sheets in a casserole dish exactly as the recipe said. I was thinking it might be somewhat bland, but it was fabulous! Sure, I might play with it some, but this is a keeper!!
Usee two packs of crescent rolls and the egg mixture still spilled out all over the place.
I followed the recipe just as it was written and my family loved it. I had a little difficulty getting the rolls in the pizza pan evenly because the pan was a 14 inch pan. So I just used a baking dish. I will definately make it again.
As the crust baked and raised, the egg oozed outside the crust
This is a wonderful, quick meal. My teenage daughter and her friends love it with the "veggie crumbles" in place of the sausage for a no meat option.
A great option for breakfast and the kids loved it. I browned the meat the night before to decrease my cooking time in the morning. We will certainly make this one again.
Used rolled out pizza dough in small rectangular pan. Baked the hashbrowns and dough first til lightly brown before pouring in rest of ingrediants. Sub sausage with bacon or mushrooms for veggie pizza.
I made this for a breakfast baby shower. Guests asked for the recipe. I also made it a few days prior as a "test run" on the family - they loved it. Italian sausage, onions, and yellow and red peppers were added. The recipe was easy to make with staple ingredients and is very versatile - simply substitute lots of veggies or add another meat. The flavor was not "eggy" like some recipes. Next time I'll try turkey sausage, lots of veggies, and low fat cheese to reduce the fat content.
I used the hash browns to make the crust.
Used bacon instead of sausage. And had a bigger pizza pan so doubled the recipe. Works great. Would have added a little more cheese.
I made this, but I pre-cooked and drained the fat from the sausage. I also pre-cooked the hash browns, and eggs and baked the crust without any toppings on it (350 degrees for 12 minutes). Then I combined all the ingredients, added some cheese and a little bit of gravy on top before putting it back into the oven for a couple minutes. It turned out well.
The kids lov3d it!
I had some left over portabella mushrooms . So I put them on. It was excellent. Making it again this weekend and often. Thanks
I made it with pizza dough rolled out into a full pizza cooked on a stone. I used bacon instead of sauasage and I made the hashbrowns from scratch. I added chopped onion, tomato ann cilantro. It came out awesome!
I added the extra eggs as suggested. Used a 9x13 greased glass dish as my pizza pan has no sides. Glad I made the edges up higher as it does fill quite a bit. Had to cook it longer for the eggs so crust got a little too brown but my son, who has braces, thought it was an awesome dish to have for his sore mouth.
the dough doesn't stay together so makes it a pain to work with and grease from the sausage can leak through and make the bottom burn. it tastes good but the crescent roll dough is a pain to use
This was quick and easy to make. Next time, though, I will use Pillsbury's pizza dough because I was not able to get enough edge on the crescent rolls to stop the egg from spilling out of the crust.. Everyone enjoyed the pizza.
Just made the breakfast pizza. Used this recipe as a guide line. Used Pillsbury pizza dough, works great! Added bacon, jalapenos, and 4 more eggs to 9 eggs. Our pizza pan is 14 inches round. Air fried the hash browns first. Came out perfectly crisp. Overall the recipe work great! definitely will make it for family & friends. Will change ingredients as needed to keep it fresh. Thank You All Recipe!
it was really complicated and took a long time it was not very good overall it was horible
Well I only had tator tots so I crumbled them up instead of hash browns Was delicious
Really easy and pretty quick. The dough had to be tweaked but a good weekend brunch.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections