Breakfast Pizza

This breakfast pizza has a crust made from crescent-roll dough and is topped with sausage, hash browns, and cheese.

By soozeeCue

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Brown breakfast sausage in a large skillet until no longer pink and the meat is crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain off excess grease; set sausage aside.

  • Separate crescent-roll dough into triangles and place in a rimmed 12-inch pizza pan, points toward the inside. Press the triangles together to join; pinch dough so it comes 1 1/2 inches up the sides of the pan.

  • Spoon cooked sausage over crust. Spread hash browns over sausage and sprinkle with Cheddar. Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper in a bowl until smooth and pour egg mixture over cheese. Sprinkle pizza evenly with Parmesan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set and crust is lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 164.8mg; sodium 810.8mg. Full Nutrition
