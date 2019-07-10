Easy Lemon and Garlic Broccoli
This is a simple broccoli recipe for delicious steamed broccoli that's deliciously garlicky and only takes just a few minutes to make.
This is a simple broccoli recipe for delicious steamed broccoli that's deliciously garlicky and only takes just a few minutes to make.
Great recipe! This so easy to prepare and yet so good. The lemon and garlic paired together really make this broccoli side dish stand out. It's delicious all by itself and makes a great side dish. Before serving I topped it with a little lemon zest. YUM!Read More
I thought the flavor was good, but the recipe didn't call for nearly enough liquid to steam on the time scales described. After only a short time, the liquid was gone and some of the broccoli was burnt. I recommend a steamer basket with more water.Read More
Great recipe! This so easy to prepare and yet so good. The lemon and garlic paired together really make this broccoli side dish stand out. It's delicious all by itself and makes a great side dish. Before serving I topped it with a little lemon zest. YUM!
I broke my broccoli into smaller florets, mine were done in just under ten minutes. I used homemade roasted garlic in this recipe. To make the roasted garlic easier to use, I just smushed it with the back of a spoon into a paste, then mashed it into the butter before adding the butter to the skillet, then the broccoli (I skipped the browned garlic step). I did add just a touch of crushed red pepper when I added the fresh ground black pepper. This was delicious. My one issue with this recipe is there wasn't enough for bigger servings, we all wanted more. Next time, I'd double the recipe in the beginning.
This is sooooooo gooooood. I threw some nuts (hazel and pecan) in for extra flavour, as I used this for a mine course, but honestly, I thought that the nuts dragged it down and that it would have been tastier without them. Definitely the way I will be doing broccoli as a side dish in the future.
I tried this tonight as a side to my tenderloin. It was tasty! It's best straight from the pan to the plate to your mouth, so make it your last item removed from the stove. I gave it 5 stars because overall the recipe title says it all- it's easy to prepare, lemony, and garlicy. Edited: after making this recipe multiple times (we LOVE broccoli!), I now steam my broccoli in a steamer basket instead of cooking it in a pan. (I didn't like that the broccoli turned brown). I pour my lemon juice over the broccoli and leave it to steam. When finished, I place the steamed broccoli in a glass pyrex bowl and squeeze 1/2 fresh lemon over it, pour the melted butter & slightly browned garlic directly in the bowl, cover, shake and serve. DELICIOUS!
I thought the flavor was good, but the recipe didn't call for nearly enough liquid to steam on the time scales described. After only a short time, the liquid was gone and some of the broccoli was burnt. I recommend a steamer basket with more water.
I cut the recipe in half and used frozen broccoli and minced garlic from a jar. Good flavor; more lemony than garlicky. Tasted good but the browning of the broccoli was a bit of a turn off. I haven’t seen brown broccoli but the flavor was there. I will try steaming with an actual steamer next time and just add the lemon juice during the second step. I added grated parmesan at the end. I rated 4 stars only because of the brown broccoli being a bit off-putting.
Really good!! BRIGHT GREEN broccoli has antioxidants in the green color at their peak, and 10-15 minutes is too long. I cooked it for about 4 minutes, cut in smaller pieces so the stems were tender crisp.
I am giving this a 5 for flavor. It was very tasty! I was trying to copy the broccoli, served on the plates at restaurants. This came pretty close. The only thing I changed was cutting the black pepper in half. I also only needed to cook the butter garlic sauce for 4 minutes and the garlic was golden browned. I weighed the 1 lb of broccoli out and it came to 7 3/4 cup of fresh brocoli florets. I put them in a pan with 3" sides to steam. I felt the steaming method, with so little water, was literally dry steaming. For that reason, the larger pieces stay a bright green, but the smaller ones get a little browned. I might tinker with that a bit next time. I would also like to see if a lighter sat fat version of butter will work, like butter with olive oil or canola oil blend. As is, though, I ate 2 servings and had to stop myself! As it cooks down a little, this will only yield about 2 good sized servings. Thanks!
Garlic, lemon and butter - not really a recipe, and a pretty basic seasoning for vegetables, but still good.
Avoid cooking with lemon, or any acid, when cooking broccoli. Add the lemon after broccoli is cooked. This prevents the broccoli from turning brown, looking over done, burnt and just being an okay dish. I looked up on web why my broccoli turned brown. Good to know for next time, could be a great broccoli dish.
I loved this recipe! So simple, but the flavors really pop! I wouldn't change a thing!
Amazing! I followed the directions exactly (which I rarely do!) and it was perfect. I don't think I've ever eaten so much broccoli in my life. I would definitely encourage everyone who is making this to use only fresh ingredients. I can't imagine it'd be the same without fresh lemon juice.
This turned out amazing. I totally loved the flavor.
It was good, but unless my ratios were off, I did,'t get a strong lemon taste. -butter & garlic yes.
My boyfriend and I loved it! he never ever ever eats broccoli or any vegetables in general and he was asking for more.... make more than one broccoli because you will be asking for more
I burnt the broccoli and this was still good.
This was really good and very easy. The reason for only 4 stars is the cooking time was way off. I took it off the heat at 6 minutes and it was already starting to turn from the bright green.
Delish!!! Just make sure you watch the steaming. That water evaporates very quickly!
The lemon is overpowering.
Oh my goodness it is delicious!!! The garlic & lemon juice gives it such an amazing taste!!! Loved the recipe!
The lemon and garlic were extremely overpowering for broccoli. We use those ingredients in a lot of dishes and I will never use it for broccoli again.
I didn't get any strong lemon flavor, and no one really cared for it when I made it. Disappointing.
This was so delicious. I only reduced the lemon juice by 1 teaspoon but otherwise it was just delicious! Thanks
The flavor was too concentrated, should cut back on the ingredients. The broccoli started burning before it was done. temperature was too high for it - should lower oven temp. Recipe has promise though. I think I'll try it again with alterations and maybe revise my review.
Excellent and simple! My 3 year old and 5 year old already love broccoli, but they both asked for 2nd and 3rd helpings of it tonight...
Fabulous as is! Thanks for sharing!
So Very Good! Added chicken broth and did not use butter.
As someone may have mentioned, 10-15 was too long, but use your own judgement and keep checking on it. Simple, easy, and fast side dish.
This recipe turned out OK, not great. It seemed to have a really strong flavor, and maybe I got a little too much garlic in it. I think I would add some kind of seasoning salt or other spice flavor to it.
My broccoli turned out mostly black because I apparently do not understand how to steam broccoli. I think it needed more water than the recipe called for, and it probably could've been one notch lower as far as temperature. I added another squirt of lemon juice to the finished product and my husband was wise enough to pretend he didn't notice the extra charred flavor.
This was a pretty easy and tasty twist to one of my favorite veggies. It adds calories, though, so I won't make it for every occasion. It's nice enough for company, though.
Not enough water for the initial steaming; I would say double that just so there is enough liquid to actually steam the broccoli. Also I would not add the last 2 tsp of lemon juice. Mine came out way too sour.
This IS easy, and it's very good - but only if you like lemon juice, as I do.
Used a little more water as to cover bottom of pan and not scorch. Came out great. Will make again.
So yummy!! I cannot get my daughter to eat broccoli and she liked this!
Tasty and easy. My 11 yr old gave it a thumbs up!
This is a great recipe nice and easy!!!!
Honestly, the best broccoli I have ever tasted and have eaten. I made it for my son and had to contain myself from eating it all myself. ????
Yummy!!! I read other reviews and used a steamer basket and decreased the cook time. I was also out of fresh lemon juice and used a little fresh and a little lemon juice in the plastic "lemon" container. Once the broccoli cooked, I drained it and added some lemon/pepper seasoning that I had and put the lid back on so that it would absorb the liquid. It was delicious!
almost burned the broc bc there was too little liquid.. idk if i did something wrong but im pretty sure i followed the recipe to a T except for adding a good amount more of pepper b/c it tasted a little on the bland side
Tasty dish. Next time I'll keep my eye on the garlic and butter so as not to over sauté them, came out pretty good regardless.
Yum, loved it! Will definitely make this again and again.
Too much lemon flavor for me...it made it acidic. I'll leave out the lemon next time.
Flavor was okay. It had more lemon than garlic flavor. Perhaps my ratios were off. 10-15 minutes to steam was too long. I will give the it a try again; however next time, probably steam for 5-7 minutes, with less lemon.
I cut the steaming time for the broccoli a lot, and some of the heads were browned. Not sure if more water would've helped. Next time I may try to steam broccoli in steamer basket and pour garlic butter sauce over it before serving.
Most delicious broccoli I have ever eaten.
great recipe for the busy person who needs to whip something up quick yet tasty and nutritious.
Easy and delicious. Have now made multiple times
I made this for myself for lunch today. Followed the recipe just added some ceyenne. I ate it with lemon garlic cauliflower rice & lemon dill salmon. As you can see I like lemon & garlic. Don't know how much my hubby will appreciate the garlic.
This is soooo good! And easy! We added a tablespoon of diced onions because we like onions a lot. Thank you for this easy, delicious recipe.
Fair! Too lemony
simple but tasty
good simple recipe
Loved it! Only change I made was to eliminate the salt since there was salt in the butter I used. Came out great for us!
My MIL and I thought it was delicious but husband was not a fan. However, he is a picky eater. I may have put too much garlic for his taste.
I would make it again but would also steam the brocolli so it doesn't brown. Delicious!
Still great even though I messed up the recipe. I thought it needed more liquid...it didn't. I thought it needed to cook longer...it didn't. Even then it was a hit. Loved the flavor.
Love this tastes so good, follow recipe exactly but add more water when steaming (like maybe 1/4 cup) or broccoli burns. Forgot to add extra water and burned it again tonight. Will get it right next time.
Nice bit of sour with the butter and broccoli
So good, juicy, and flavorful!
Nice change for broccoli. Not enough liquid for steaming - nearly burnt broccoli. Kids liked it.
It was ok but the lemon was too much I think. Not sure I'd make it again.
I will go lighter on the lemon next time.
Excellent! I just needed a added dish for a meal I was making for friends, this was excellent. They loved it. It wasn't to much lemon, and tasted just right .
Very easy and tasty! My sons love broccoli made this way. I reduce the pepper to a sprinkle. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #DinnerUnder30
Definitely add more water, lemon juice and/or bouillon when steaming the broccoli - and really watch the time, mine were burnt a bit and overcooked by following the method and time indicated. Next time I make it I'm sure it'll be much better.
Very nice, tasty alternative to the usual steaming.
Only change I'd make is adding a little more water/lemon juice when steaming. Other than that, we loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections