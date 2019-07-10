Easy Lemon and Garlic Broccoli

This is a simple broccoli recipe for delicious steamed broccoli that's deliciously garlicky and only takes just a few minutes to make.

Recipe by Upagainstawall

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place broccoli florets in a large skillet over medium heat. Mix water and 2 teaspoons lemon juice together in a small bowl; pour mixture over broccoli. Cover and steam until broccoli is bright green and tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; stir in garlic and salt. Reduce heat to low and sauté garlic until golden brown, about 8 minutes.

  • Drain cooked broccoli and return to skillet; sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice; stir in garlic butter mixture. Sprinkle broccoli with black pepper and toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 99.6mg. Full Nutrition
