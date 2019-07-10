Easy Lemon and Garlic Broccoli

I am giving this a 5 for flavor. It was very tasty! I was trying to copy the broccoli, served on the plates at restaurants. This came pretty close. The only thing I changed was cutting the black pepper in half. I also only needed to cook the butter garlic sauce for 4 minutes and the garlic was golden browned. I weighed the 1 lb of broccoli out and it came to 7 3/4 cup of fresh brocoli florets. I put them in a pan with 3" sides to steam. I felt the steaming method, with so little water, was literally dry steaming. For that reason, the larger pieces stay a bright green, but the smaller ones get a little browned. I might tinker with that a bit next time. I would also like to see if a lighter sat fat version of butter will work, like butter with olive oil or canola oil blend. As is, though, I ate 2 servings and had to stop myself! As it cooks down a little, this will only yield about 2 good sized servings. Thanks!