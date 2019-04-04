Amy's Cucumber Lemonade

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Refreshing summer sipping drink. I had this drink at a local restaurant and liked it so much I had to re-invent it in my own kitchen. Serve over ice.

By workoutmom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lemonade concentrate into a jug with a lid and stir in 3 lemonade cans of water. Pour 1 more can of water into a blender, add cucumber, and puree. Pour cucumber mixture into lemonade and shake to thoroughly mix.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022