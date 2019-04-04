Amy's Cucumber Lemonade
Refreshing summer sipping drink. I had this drink at a local restaurant and liked it so much I had to re-invent it in my own kitchen. Serve over ice.
I made this twice, first time I didn't read the directions and I just sliced up a cucumber and added it to the lemonade. Second time I followed the directions and bended the cucumber into a puree. I have to say it was good both ways. The cucumber really makes for a refreshing drink.
Esaycia: I love the new lemonades, the ideas ar great and I will definitely use theses recipes in my kool aid stands, maybe try to use pineapple in a lemonade recipe!
