Roasted Cucumbers and Onions with Fresh Herbs

I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?
Very good! I have never had warm cucumbers before, but it is just too cold right now so I decided to give these a try and am glad I did! I didn't have olive oil spray, so I brushed olive oil on the pan and used coconut oil spray on top of everything. I feel like the fresh herbs lost most of their flavor being in the oven so long, so next time I might add them when I turn everything. Also, needs a bit of salt, not a lot. Thanks for making up this unique recipe and sharing with us!
Thanks,JRH143 for this recipe. A neighbor gave me an abundance of cucumbers and I've made all the pickles I wanted. I also froze cucumbers for a sweet/sour pork recipe so I was looking for something different. I didn't have a Vidalia onion so just used a yellow one plus one green onion. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly including all the fresh herbs. All of the herbs were great and the cilantro was a must. Delicious. I'll be making this again!
I just tried this for the first time. I never thought anyone cooked cucumbers, but they were very good! My sister gave me some from her garden and I used those for this. The only thing I changed was adding a pinch of salt. Not only was it tasty, but it was also cheaper than zucchini. I'll be using this recipe again for sure.
What do you do when your little garden produces 10 cucumbers at a time? You are not supposed to freeze cucumbers, but I am! This recipe removes much of the water that is causing them to become mushy. As a matter of fact you can sauté on the stovetop to get the same effect. Since I know their source I leave the nutritious skins on which considerably ups the greenage. Just keep them cackling and steaming. As they begin to get limp and as they move from bright green to dull, turn them off, cool and freeze. If we don't eat them as a veg this winter they will Jazz up soup after a quick buzz in the blender. Cucumbers saved!
