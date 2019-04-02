Roasted Cucumbers and Onions with Fresh Herbs

I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?

Recipe by jrh143

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with aluminum foil. Spray the foil with olive oil cooking spray.

  • Spread pieces of butter into the baking sheet and lay cucumber spears over the butter. Top with slices of sweet onion and scatter basil, parsley, cilantro, and mint over the top. Spray the vegetables again with olive oil cooking spray.

  • Roast cucumber mixture in the preheated oven until cucumber spears begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Turn the cucumbers and onion slices over and return to oven; roast until cucumbers are tender, 15 to 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 43.3mg. Full Nutrition
