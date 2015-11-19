Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps

Made this up tonite and it was fabulous! I added a few extras b/c we like it spicy. I added some jalepono's fm my garden cayenne pepper and a bit of Louisianna hot sauce. Really was great! Thanks for experimenting and sharing this recipe I will definitely use this again!
I found this to be very bland. Next time I will season the mushrooms with a little salt, pepper, and garlic powder, as well as add some sautéed onion, pepper, and garlic to the crab mixture. Then I think this will be a 5-star recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was good, but I agree with other reviewer. It was a little dry. I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Of course we modify to what we have on hand right? :) First off I took the stems out and cleaned the mushroom "gills". I then salted the mushroom caps and put on a baking sheet to precook at 350 deg. I chopped the stems and sautéed the stems with some garlic and small shrimp just for a minute to incorporate the garlic. I put the shrimp mix into a bowl with my imitation crab, some parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs. I added a Tbspn of mayo and some peppered gouda cheese (had no mozzarella). After the mushrooms were in oven for about 10 mins I took them out and dryed them off as they had sweat out a lot of moisture. I then took my stuffing and mounded it into the caps. I topped the mound with some more panko and sprinkled with olive oil. I baked for about 30 mins and finished with a quick broil to brown the top. Next time I will use Mozzarella and more mayo for moisture. Overall very good.
This turned out pretty dry and heavy even after adding additional eggs and milk to the stuffing mixture. After scraping off the stuffing the mushrooms themselves were delicious. The filling on this needs help.
I modified the bread crumbs amount to only ONE (1) cup added 2 more TBSP of milk and an extra egg...WINNER WINNER SEAFOOD DINER!!
These were intriguing. I used shrimp as the meat and as surprised at how dry the filling was. It was very much stuffing (think Thanksgiving) consistency albeit a dry stuffing. I also didn't get much cheese. I DID eat all of my mushroom but I'm not sure I'd make these again. THANKS for the recipe rocklightning!
Added an extra egg 1 tablespoon of soy sauce 1/2 cup of chopped scallions.
This was amazing! I followed the directions for the crab mixture.
My family loved it. I added medium shrimp along with the crab meat and used Cajun seasoning.