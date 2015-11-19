Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps

Rating: 4.21 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I couldn't find a mushroom recipe that I liked, so I started playing around with my own creation. You can make these with salad shrimp, crab, sausage - practically anything you think would be a good meat filling.

By rocklighting

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 stuffed mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix crabmeat, Italian-style bread crumbs, panko, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, egg, milk, and butter in a bowl until thick yet pliable enough to shape. Divide and roll into 12 1-inch balls.

  • Gently press the balls into the mushroom caps and press to spread into a rounded mound atop the mushroom.

  • Bake in preheated oven until heated through and golden on top, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 288.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (28)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Donna
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2012
Made this up tonite and it was fabulous! I added a few extras b/c we like it spicy. I added some jalepono's fm my garden cayenne pepper and a bit of Louisianna hot sauce. Really was great! Thanks for experimenting and sharing this recipe I will definitely use this again! Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

MoreMagic
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2014
This turned out pretty dry and heavy even after adding additional eggs and milk to the stuffing mixture. After scraping off the stuffing the mushrooms themselves were delicious. The filling on this needs help. Read More
Helpful
(3)
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Donna
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2012
Made this up tonite and it was fabulous! I added a few extras b/c we like it spicy. I added some jalepono's fm my garden cayenne pepper and a bit of Louisianna hot sauce. Really was great! Thanks for experimenting and sharing this recipe I will definitely use this again! Read More
Helpful
(14)
sam13601
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2012
I found this to be very bland. Next time I will season the mushrooms with a little salt, pepper, and garlic powder, as well as add some sautéed onion, pepper, and garlic to the crab mixture. Then I think this will be a 5-star recipe. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Rob
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2014
This was good, but I agree with other reviewer. It was a little dry. I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Of course we modify to what we have on hand right? :) First off I took the stems out and cleaned the mushroom "gills". I then salted the mushroom caps and put on a baking sheet to precook at 350 deg. I chopped the stems and sautéed the stems with some garlic and small shrimp just for a minute to incorporate the garlic. I put the shrimp mix into a bowl with my imitation crab, some parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs. I added a Tbspn of mayo and some peppered gouda cheese (had no mozzarella). After the mushrooms were in oven for about 10 mins I took them out and dryed them off as they had sweat out a lot of moisture. I then took my stuffing and mounded it into the caps. I topped the mound with some more panko and sprinkled with olive oil. I baked for about 30 mins and finished with a quick broil to brown the top. Next time I will use Mozzarella and more mayo for moisture. Overall very good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
MoreMagic
Rating: 3 stars
07/18/2014
This turned out pretty dry and heavy even after adding additional eggs and milk to the stuffing mixture. After scraping off the stuffing the mushrooms themselves were delicious. The filling on this needs help. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mary DiPierro
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2015
I modified the bread crumbs amount to only ONE (1) cup added 2 more TBSP of milk and an extra egg...WINNER WINNER SEAFOOD DINER!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2013
These were intriguing. I used shrimp as the meat and as surprised at how dry the filling was. It was very much stuffing (think Thanksgiving) consistency albeit a dry stuffing. I also didn't get much cheese. I DID eat all of my mushroom but I'm not sure I'd make these again. THANKS for the recipe rocklightning! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Chef Cliff
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2015
Added an extra egg 1 tablespoon of soy sauce 1/2 cup of chopped scallions. Read More
Helpful
(1)
hiuliucci
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
This was amazing! I followed the directions for the crab mixture. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Eilene Jenkins
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2016
My family loved it. I added medium shrimp along with the crab meat and used Cajun seasoning. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022