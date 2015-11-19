Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps

This was good, but I agree with other reviewer. It was a little dry. I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Of course we modify to what we have on hand right? :) First off I took the stems out and cleaned the mushroom "gills". I then salted the mushroom caps and put on a baking sheet to precook at 350 deg. I chopped the stems and sautéed the stems with some garlic and small shrimp just for a minute to incorporate the garlic. I put the shrimp mix into a bowl with my imitation crab, some parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs. I added a Tbspn of mayo and some peppered gouda cheese (had no mozzarella). After the mushrooms were in oven for about 10 mins I took them out and dryed them off as they had sweat out a lot of moisture. I then took my stuffing and mounded it into the caps. I topped the mound with some more panko and sprinkled with olive oil. I baked for about 30 mins and finished with a quick broil to brown the top. Next time I will use Mozzarella and more mayo for moisture. Overall very good.