Marinated Fried Fish

We really liked this dish and plan to have it often. I was afraid that the spices would overwhelm it but they turned out to be perfectly balanced. The only thing we thought it lacked was salt, but we add that at the table anyway. We did make a couple of changes in this. The flounder fillets I had to work with were incredibly thin and I was afraid the double breading would overwhelm it. So I skipped dipping it in the egg and the second dredging. The single layer of flour coating turned out to be plenty, but with a thicker fish it would be better with the extra breading and would probably deserve the 5. I also cut way back on the amount of oil I used. I used only 1/4 cup and got it VERY hot before I added the fillets. Cooked in a flash and worked very well.

