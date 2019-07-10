Marinated Fried Fish

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1345 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 123.5g; cholesterol 152.9mg; sodium 202.6mg. Full Nutrition
We really liked this dish and plan to have it often. I was afraid that the spices would overwhelm it but they turned out to be perfectly balanced. The only thing we thought it lacked was salt, but we add that at the table anyway. We did make a couple of changes in this. The flounder fillets I had to work with were incredibly thin and I was afraid the double breading would overwhelm it. So I skipped dipping it in the egg and the second dredging. The single layer of flour coating turned out to be plenty, but with a thicker fish it would be better with the extra breading and would probably deserve the 5. I also cut way back on the amount of oil I used. I used only 1/4 cup and got it VERY hot before I added the fillets. Cooked in a flash and worked very well.
We really liked this dish and plan to have it often. I was afraid that the spices would overwhelm it but they turned out to be perfectly balanced. The only thing we thought it lacked was salt, but we add that at the table anyway. We did make a couple of changes in this. The flounder fillets I had to work with were incredibly thin and I was afraid the double breading would overwhelm it. So I skipped dipping it in the egg and the second dredging. The single layer of flour coating turned out to be plenty, but with a thicker fish it would be better with the extra breading and would probably deserve the 5. I also cut way back on the amount of oil I used. I used only 1/4 cup and got it VERY hot before I added the fillets. Cooked in a flash and worked very well.
This was delicious! I substituted black pepper instead of cayenne because my kids would be eating it. Still turned out very flavorful. I even was a bit short on the marinade cuz I had over a pound of fish and it was still perfect! The batter is nice and light which I like for fish. Will definitely make again!
Was very pleased with this recipe! I did add salt to the flour. It may have been a bit bland without it. My son did not like the’fruity’ taste the lemon gave it but he’s just a kid lol. I will make this again and maybe try broth in place of the lemon juice just for him.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.