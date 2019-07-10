Marinated Fried Fish

4.8
16 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a simple and flavorful fish dish.

Recipe by terrylynne

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flounder fillets in a small glass dish. Mix lemon juice, garlic, cumin, and paprika in a small bowl; pour over flounder fillets. Cover dish with plastic wrap and marinate flounder in refrigerator for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, dill weed, and cayenne pepper together on a piece of waxed paper.

  • Beat egg and water together in a wide bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

  • Gently press the flounder fillets into the flour mixture to coat; shake to remove excess flour. Dip into the beaten egg to coat and immediately return to the flour mixture to coat.

  • Fry flounder in hot oil until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes per side.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1345 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 123.5g; cholesterol 152.9mg; sodium 202.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022