Parmesan Garlic Orzo

This is a well-liked recipe in my home, even my two picky eaters (who've told me it tastes like mac & cheese) love this dish. I've made this recipe with both the 1/4 cup of butter, and with only 2 Tablespoons. Both are equally delicious, we just add more milk (1/4 cup up to 1/3 cup) if using less butter so that it doesn't stick together so much. Like another reviewer mentioned, I also add in more Parmesan (about 1/3 cup) because we love cheese! Be sure to use fresh Parmesan for this, the stuff that comes in a can just isn't the same quality! (And just a little time-saving tip - after buying a big wedge of Parmesan cheese, I bring it home and grate it all up and then freeze it. It won't freeze together, so you can just scoop out what you need. This way, you have fresh good-quality Parmesan with the convenience of canned.) While I definitely prefer the fresh ingredients, if I find myself in a time-crunch I will substitute 1/2 teaspoon of granulated garlic and 1 teaspoon of dried parsley with great results. Oh, and I also leave out most of the pepper, my girls wouldn't eat it otherwise! Great recipe, makes for a quick and delicious side dish!