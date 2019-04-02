Parmesan Garlic Orzo

215 Ratings
  • 5 139
  • 4 55
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

As far as orzo recipes go, this is an easy, delicious one that even my son enjoys making.

By Colleen Volcjak

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook orzo in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic in melted butter until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir orzo into the pan with garlic, then mix in Parmesan cheese, milk, parsley, salt, and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 407.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/19/2022