Herbed Scalloped Potatoes and Onions
You can prepare this delicious side dish of scalloped potatoes with onion in the morning, then bake them to perfection in the oven later.
Very, very good. I didn't use 5 large potatoes, since there are only two of us, but did use all the sauce. They were delicious, creamy, and smelled great while baking. I love recipes that take a long time in the oven just for the ease and terrific aromas. Thanks for a keeper!!Read More
I have been looking for the recipe under Scalloped Potatoes and Onions as was originally submitted by Taste of Home's Fast Family Favorites. This is duplicated and the garlic, poultry seasoning, parsley, black pepper and chives have been added to the original recipe created by the above mentioned. The original recipe is awesome without these added ingredients I thought as did my family.Read More
These aren't your mothers scalloped potatoes! I will definately make them more often! I only changed a couple of small things. I carmalized the onions and added the garlic to them as they cooked. I also added porkchops as a Layer in the potatos and used a dutch oven instead of a cassarole. When I was ready to crisp the top I added a layer of shredded cheder cheese.
These were pretty well received. Everyone gladly ate them and would have gone back for seconds if there had been any leftover.
I was skeptical but I had heard about using mayo and stock instead of milk and this worked great. I prefer a little more salt and pepper but that is my taste and I can't find a fault with this alternative to the cream/milk versions we're all used to having. My only warning is be very prudent about the mayo and butter usage. It doesn't take a lot extra to make the result a little fatty looking.
Amazing recipe! My family couldn't stop raving about it when I made it for a family gathering. We used white potatoes with the skin left on and they added an extra creamy, melt in your mouth texture. Left garlic out due to sensitivities to it in our family, but didn't lose any flavor at all. Also baked it with a layer of shredded cheese on top, just until the cheese started to crisp. Definitely making this my go to recipe for Scalloped Potatoes from now on. Would also make a good main casserole dish if you added shredded chicken or pork.
I made these potatoes last night for dinner they were in one word fantastic.I followed the recipe amounts as written with the exception of adding a layer of sliced onions in the middle of the potatoes as well as adding some chopped onion to the butter while it was melting before adding the flour . Had to have a generous layer of cheese to top it off too . This will be the only way I will make scalloped potatoes from now on :) Thankyou for this awesome recipe !
I was looking for a scalloped potato recipe that was not cream or milk based and I really love this! It came out tasty and the sauce was creamy and delicious- I had to taste some before I put everything in the oven to bake. The only thing I did differently was use red potatoes and leave the skin on- it turns out really pretty that way with the red and the green chives.
I tried this recipe last night and loved it. So did my husband. I used one less potato than called for, only one clove of garlic and substitued the mayo with Miracle Whip as it's all I had in my fridge. It didn't take as long to cook as the recipe indicated - about 1.5 hours in total and I put my oven on broil for the last 10 minutes to really turn it golden brown. Will definitely make it again... great comfort food.
Delicious! Great when you have no milk or cream but would like scalloped potatoes.
Very tasty.
Very good. Please note the "low sodium chicken broth" or reduce/omit the salt. I made the mistake of using regular broth, (loaded with sodium) and the result was almost too salty. That was my fault, not the recipe. We really enjoyed this recipe and I will definately make again. Topping with cheddar cheese and bacon is good too. Thanks!
Always had a problem with scalloped potatoes and the "separation" factor. Tried this recipe and it turned out fantastic. Used red potatoes and sautéed my onions before baking, but otherwise followed the exact recipe. Hubby and I loved it. Our toddlers asked for seconds...and thirds!
This was so yummy!!!Think if I could change it I would cut down on the flour.I enjoyed it very much!~!!
These are delicious!! I was afraid they would taste strange without any cheese so I added a handful of shredded cheddar but they didn't need it. Will definitely make again and again! Thanks!
I made this recipe exactly as written. I read some people added cheese, I did not. I was happy to find a recipe without it to cut back on the fat. Didn't miss the cheese at all. These were delicious and creamy as is. I fried up a serving for breakfast the next morning.
The first time I made this as written with the exception of substituting beef broth for the chicken broth since that was all I had at the time. No complaints. I have made them twice with beef broth since. I also have used red potatoes and red onions since the first time I made this recipe and this dish was still delicious.
This was a wonderful, creamy dish. I was looking for something that did NOT have cheese or milk. The sauce in this recipe is delicate and so tasty you don't miss the extra fat of the cheese. I will make this over and over again.
This is a great recipe for scalloped potatoes that I ran across when I didn't have any milk. Definitely give them a try!
Couldnt stop eating this out of casserole dish! Excellent. Just added cheese to top but followed everything else to a tee. Husband ate two big bowls. Highly recommend.
I gave this three stars. I prepared it ahead, and it was easy to prepare, but it was both bland and odd tasting at the same time. The poultry seasoning gave it a really strange aftertaste and was the only flavor that stood out - couldn't even taste the garlic.
This was great! Took it to a potluck dinner and it disappeared fast! I was in a hurry so I microwaved the potatoes and onions to get them started. I used fresh parsley and sage. Easy and really good!
Great alternative to cheesy potatoes, which I'm not fond of. To cut down the cooking time, I parboiled the potatoes and sautéed the onions in a little butter; they only needed 30 minutes in the oven that way. I only used three potatoes since there were just two of us, but didn't reduce the sauce. They were amazing. I normally eat one portion of food, but went back until they were all gone…three times! They do have a bit of a sweet taste, especially if you keep going back for more. In the future I think I will replace the mayo with sour cream and see how that turns out.
This was excellent! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly. I only thing I did difference was in the prep. I cubed the potatoes and browned the onions and garlic first for some caramelization. I served it at a potluck and everyone loved it.
Wouldn't say that these were my favorite scalloped potatoes, but we still enjoyed them. I sliced the potatoes in the food processor, and if I were to make again, I think I'd slice them a little thicker and also slice the onions rather than chopping. Two hours in the oven is a long time on a scorching hot summer day. The length of time it takes to cook this dish is one thing that I don't like about it, regardless of what time of year it is.
I used Wasabi Mayo...it was great, with a nice kick!!
These were very very good. I would have given all five stars if it was perfect. I think it needed some cheese and some garlic added.
This was tasty! Everyone, kids included, ate everything. I omitted the poultry seasoning, however.
Made this tonight, and the whole family loved it. I don't like mayo so I substituted it out for cream cheese and add a bit of heavy cream for good measure. I also subbed out the chives for scallions. Creamy goodness!
Awesome!
In the past I've not had great success with scalloped potatoes. I used four large potatoes instead of five as I was concerned they would be too dry considering the ratio of potatoes and sauce. The only other change was that I used my trusty freeze dried chives instead of fresh. This dish turned out fabulous and worthy of serving at a formal dinner get together.
you need to double up the sauce ingredients, too dry the first time making.
Very good. I only used 2 potatoes and baked it in an 8x8 pan and cut the sauce in half. I didn't have chives so I used scallions and fresh parsley. I cooked it for about 2 hours then broiled it for 5 minutes or so to give it a nice color. I also grated some Asiago cheese on the top. It was really good
These potatoes were the best no milk scalloped potatoes ever. The only thing I changed was used less flour. Highly recommended for those who cannot eat dairy.
Super good and so easy to make! What a great way to make an economical side dish with things I usually have in my cupboard. I followed the recipe exactly, but sliced my potatoes extra thin with a mandoline. I cooked at 325F for an hour and half, but believe the dish would have been ready in just an hour since my slices were so thin. Thanks!
This recipe was just ok and a little bland for the amount of effort it requires. I used 5 medium/large yellow potatoes and there was not enough sauce for our taste. The potatoes also came out a little too mushy/soft, so I think the cook time was too long.
A hit for Christmas dinner!!! We added cheddar cheese on top in the last 15 minutes. Great! Will do again.
Made it exactly as posted and had great reviews from the husband! Thanks for posting. I haven't made scallop potatoes in years and glad I found this recipe.
I would cut the poultry season down to 1/8 teaspoon.
I sliced the potatoes and kept them in cold water the night before. Mixed and added the sauce just before cooking the next day. The flavor was delicious, but I didn't care for the color (looked grayish to me). Will probably top it with cheese when I make it again.
great flavor I think this is a 4 1/2 star! hardly believe there isn't milk or cheese. doesn't even need it. can be slightly oily, so don't do more butter or mayo than called for.
Made this for our Christmas dinner. I used 5 large potatoes and it was two to many. It's and easy recipe to prepare and make. I used the mandolin to slice the potato. I also sautéed the o ion and garlic together before layering. I did make extra sauce and I'm glad because it wouldn't have been enough otherwise. I also increased the spices because it seemed a tad bland for our tastebuds but didn't add salt due to the broth. I also added shredded cheese to the tops the last 20'. These turned out so soft and really good. But one pan fed 8 people and I have the other pan left. I would make these again. I loved that it didn't use cream but was still creamy. Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe, I would definately make it again. My family said these were the best scalloped potatoes that I've ever made. It also made a wonderful soup with all the other left overs from Christmas dinner.
This is a wonderful recipe! I'm up in the middle of the night and cannot sleep, so I decided I'd use up some potatoes and onions and make this recipe. Just tried it and it is delicious and easy to follow. I like it because it utilizes common ingredients anyone would have on hand. Can't wait till my mom wakes up and tries some. :)
Awesome! I always slice and then par boil the potatoes to cut down on oven time. Tastes just as good
My lactose intolerant husband loved these along with his family. I made these for the in laws and my father-in-law (who only eats to survive) couldn't get enough. These were a big hit and were easy on my family's digestion. I was a little worried about the mayo because no one likes it at my house, but it was a big hit defiantly worth the time they take. I did not change the recipe at all, which is rare. I will be adding this to my recipe rotation for sure.
I made this for supper this evening and it was very good. The only thing I did differently is omit the poultry seasoning. (just for personal tastes of family) I will be making this again!
Made this at an altitude of 9500 feet. Next time I will double the white sauce since things dry up at this altitude, and this was very dry. Tasty, but dry.
OH MY! I made this last night exactly according to direction. (except I didn't have any chives). I was so creamy, so delicious. My husband said he may explode from eating so much, and I couldn't stop either. Wow is this good. I'll reheat the leftovers tonight(only the two of us)and I'll bet it will be awesome too. It stays really really hot so allow some cooling time before you indulge in this wonderful dish.
Made this last night after reading many reviews. I took advice from other reviewers and customized the dish for my family. I carmalized 2 onions along with the garlic (thanks GEOMASON) and layered in the potatoes. I didn't use low sodium chicken stock so I omitted the salt. During the last 15 minutes of baking, I uncovered the dish, sprinkled the top generously with shredded cheddar cheese then garlic croutons. My family loved it! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was because of the grayish color. I didn't think it was all that appealing. Anyone have any suggestions to brighten up this great tasting dish?
Always a hit in my house! I make them every year for Christmas dinner.
Cooked for family Christmas dinner. Family loved it so much they wanted it again for the next family gathering.
Delicious side dish for Easter dinner! The only issue I encountered was the "5 large potatoes." I could only fit 3 large potatoes in the 2.5 qt dish. I figure that the large potatoes I chose were actually extra-large.
This is the best I have ever had!!!! Husband and father -law loved it!! It's a keeper and very easy to make!
Delicious! I didn't have low-sodium chicken broth, so I just reduced the salt portion. I would definitely make this again!
Very good. I used a rotisserie chicken seasoning because I had that on hand. These were well recieved and I will make these again.
This is my favourite scalloped potato recipe to date. I do add grated cheese in the layers of potato and onion. My whole family loves it.
Delicious exactly as written!
Yum! I followed most of this recipe except for the garlic powder and poultry seasoning. I don't like garlic in potatoes and the poultry seasoning didn't sound good to me. It was easy to make and put together. For my own tastes, I think it could have baked about ten minutes less. Regardless, the flavor was awesome. I was hesitant about the chicken stock (vs. milk), but it imparted a really good flavor to the potatoes. They were a hit as part of Christmas dinner! I will definitely make these again - but first I have to finish off the leftovers.
I made this tonight. I did double everything except the potatoes. because i added 6 chicken thighs, 1/2 pound carrots and 3 celery stalks. I also added extra garlic ( we love garlic ) it went very fast. thank you.
This dish was delicious as a part of our Easter ham dinner. I did caramelize the onions in the butter, & added the chopped garlic for the final minute or two. I then proceeded to make the sauce .with the flour, etc. I adjusted the recipe for 10 servings and it nicely filled a 9x13 baking dish. I sprinkled shredded cheese on top during the final few minutes. I was leery of trying a new recipe on our dinner guests, but thankfully they all wanted seconds!
Followed recipe as is...adding only 1/4 c chicken broth.
Loved It, sprinkled a little Parmesan on top at end
I was pleasantly surprised at how creamy these potatoes turned out. I did add a cup of heavy cream and some sharp cheddar cheese, as well as finely chopped fresh oregano. I also bulked up the rest of the seasonings a bit, and sprinkled smoked paprika on top. Smelled, looked, and tasted great!
I think I may have goofed. I needed to make a larger quantity so I added more ingredients and added additional flour. The sauce wound up sitting on top of the potatoes instead of flowing down through them. The potatoes were tender, and the sauce had good flavor, so next time I'll use less flour and hope that does the trick. I'll definitely try this receipe again!
Very good. I used half an onion, large clove of garlic, and cooked them in the butter before adding flour, broth, mayo and pepper. I also added some thyme and rosemary, and omitted the poultry seasoning as I didn’t have it on hand. I pre-cooked the potatoes a bit to make them softer per personal preference and kept the assembled dish in the fridge and put it in the oven for about half an hour. It was a hit.
This recipe was great! I let out the poultry seasoning b/c I didnt have any. everything else was done exactly to recipe! I don't think it needed to be cooked quite as long b/c the potatoes were a tab mushy and I like them a little firm. But other than that, it was great! The green onions on top made the dish for me. I almost skipped them and I'm glad I didn't!
Very good. Only change I made was to double the sauce. We loved it!
I used cornstarch instead of flour so I had to add the cornstarch to the broth and mix before adding to the butter. I also added another cup of broth and 4 oz of Gouda. Delicious!!!
Excellent dairy-free Scalloped Potatoes recipe. I added some chopped ham and probably used more herbs than indicated. I will make it again. It will be good with or without the ham. I am thinking about if there is anything else that I might want to use the sauce on.
My family loved it, however I would put some of the sauce in between the layers as it did not seep down into the layers like I'd hoped. But the flavor and smell were amazing.
These were delicious! It's amazing what the addition of a few herbs and some mayo does for plain scalloped potatoes. Great for leftovers, too.
VERY EASY AND VERY DELICIOUS! - I ADDED SOME BACON AND MUSHROOMS 'CUZ THAT'S HOW I ROLL. GREAT SIDE FOR EASTER DINNER. WILL D-D-D-DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN
Everyone dining at my home on Christmas loved this! Didn't have poultry seasoning in my pantry closet, but used Sazon Goya Sin Achiote instead. I will be making this again! TY
I made this vegan by using Better than Boullion no chicken base, Just Mayo, and olive oil. It was fabulous! I did use rosemary, sage and thyme for the poultry seasoning because those are my favorites
I used a dairy free butter substitute. It was wonderful to have scalloped potatoes again. I didn't miss the cream at all! Very flavorful and rich.
Delicious! I left out the mayo because I didn’t have any and it was completely fine and really good!
added grated cheese on top, was great!
I added shredded nacho cheese between the layers of potatoes and I did not have poultry seasoning so I used Spike vegetable seasoning. My hubby loved it and I will definitely make this again!
We enjoyed the flavour of these very much. Since I am not able to consume dairy, it was a delicious alternative to the traditional. The baking time was too long, and ours came out over-cooked therefore, next time I will give them a test around 1 hour 10 mins, considering there is additional baking time without the foil. There will definitely be a next time. Thanks!
My wife has many dietary restrictions (FODMAP) so we're always looking for dishes she can eat that everyone likes. I used garlic oil instead of fresh garlic, green onions and organic broth. I also used some shredded mozzarella & cheddar. It was very good and I'll definitely make it again.
I made the glaze on a smaller scale. Had half of a cottage ham. There was just the two of us. I eyeballed the glaze ingredients. Poured it over the ham, and into the oven for 45 minutes. Served with potatoes, gravy and mixed veggies. Delicious supper.
I substituted 1 tsp fresh parsley for the dried. I also increased the chopped onion to approximately 1.5 cups because that's how much half an onion worked out to be.
Yummy scalloped potatoes! Served with your orange glaze ham recipe. A perfect pair for a great Easter dinner!
Wow! Outstanding. This would be great to serve to others. I didn't have chives, but followed the recipe exactly other than that.
Needed a recipe without milk. This is perfect. Sometimes I make it just so I will have breakfast potatoes for a few days.
Easy and very tasty!
loved these! I cheated and preboiled the potatoes to significantly cut down on the baking time.
Really liked it. Just added more salt/pepper - was a tad bland for me. Will make again. No leftovers!
Very easy and delicious! Didn't change or add anything. Will be using this recipe often!
These were great! They did took a while to make, but I loved that they were in the oven and ready to go a couple of hours before company arrived. I carmelized the onions beforehand as another writer recommended. Deelish!
Very very yummy. Made the recipe smaller since only two people, but this recipe is so very good. Will make it again and again
Super creamy and moist scalloped potatoes! Everyone loved them for our Christmas dinner.
Lacking something, too onion-y, and too much cooking time.
Did in a couple layers, adding cheese on top of each layer.
I followed the recipe only adding salt and pepper to each layer. The potatoes were good, but they were missing a little something. I may make this again, but I’ll add cheese!
My family loved this dish! It was a huge hit at our recent Sunday dinner. I did follow the recipe and wouldn't change a thing. It's definitely a keeper for the future.
Delicious recipe, I used 3 onions, sprinkled with feta cheese for the last 15 minute bake.
this was an amazing scalloped potatoes recipe. Only alteration I did was add 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese so I can make it cheesy.
