Herbed Scalloped Potatoes and Onions

210 Ratings
  • 5 145
  • 4 44
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

You can prepare this delicious side dish of scalloped potatoes with onion in the morning, then bake them to perfection in the oven later.

By Autumn Pumpkin

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Layer potatoes and onion in a prepared baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add broth, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, parsley, poultry seasoning, and pepper; cook and stir until thick and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Pour mayonnaise mixture over potatoes and onion. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 1 hour 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with chives to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 410.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022