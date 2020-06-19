Cranberry Orange Bread

This is just the BEST!!! I've made it as is and it's very good, but I love cranberries, so I started adding one cup chopped and one cup whole to it. Then I did the 1 cup of orange juice - and if I didn't get quite a cup of juice from the oranges, I topped off the cup with orange liqueur. I used all the zest of the two oranges - can one ever add too much zest? Finally, I added a glaze of pwd sugar, orange juice (or orange liqueur) and a tablespoon of milk or so, for consistency. I am making sure I have plenty of cranberries in the freezer this year so I can make whenever the craving comes on! Thank you for an awesome recipe!!! Update: I made several loaves last week and the last one was almost a week old before cutting into it. The flavor was sublime . . flavors had matured and the loaf was taken to the next level. Personally, I think it needs a glaze on it - the sweet glaze with the tangy cranberries is an absolute joy to your taste buds and the glaze looks so festive. I will try to make a couple loaves at a time to enjoy the flavors as they mature over time. Reminds me how fruitcake tastes better if you let it ripen. Love this recipe.