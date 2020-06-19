Cranberry Orange Bread

This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

By LaurasFaves

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 8 1/2x4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a bowl. Stir butter into flour mixture until combined. Add orange juice, orange zest, and egg; mix well. Fold in cranberries and walnuts. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60 to 75 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 439mg. Full Nutrition
