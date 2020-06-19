Cranberry Orange Bread
This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.
This turned out amazing. I noticed one reviewer indicated their loaf was dry - I used a full cup of orange juice and used frozen cranberries and increased the cranberries to 2 cups. My loaf was really moist and I got rave reviews at work at a pot-luck. I will definitely be making this one a lot.....I also left out the nuts because of allergies and I don't think anyone minded.
This turned out amazing. I noticed one reviewer indicated their loaf was dry - I used a full cup of orange juice and used frozen cranberries and increased the cranberries to 2 cups. My loaf was really moist and I got rave reviews at work at a pot-luck. I will definitely be making this one a lot.....I also left out the nuts because of allergies and I don't think anyone minded.
I just made this bread and it turned out great. I used 1 cup of light brown sugar instead of white. I also put whole 12oz bag of fresh cranberries without chopping them. Although fresh cranberries are tart, I think it works out great in combination with sweet bread.
This just came out of the oven, and WOW is it good. I made a small loaf and a mini loaf. The mini baked for 40 minutes at 350 and the small loaf was done in 50 minutes. As I baked this for a gift, for a friend who can't have nuts, I added pomegranite seeds as a substitute for a little crunch. I also added a tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp each of ginger & vanilla. Very yummy, moist and orangey. I would definitely make this again.
I tried this recipe last year and thought it was too try for my taste even though hubby loved it. I tried it again this week and it turned out wonderfully after making some changes. I used self-rising flour and decreased the amount to 1 3/4 cups, grated 2 oranges for the zest and melted the butter rather than in chunks. Sugar was reduced by couple table spoons. I also lined my loaf pan with parchment paper so the edges could stay nice & moist, not overly crusty. And a dash of cinnamon certainly helped with the lovely aroma.
Delicious! This is almost the exact recipe from the Fannie Farmer cookbook which I have used for years. I'm glad someone posted it and I was able to read what others have done because I also increased the oj to one cup. The FF version has been my standby recipe for many years but, I always thought it could be a little more moist. Oh, I also melted the butter and added it with the oj and egg.
Outstanding!! Substituted 1/2 of brown sugar for a 1/2 cup of the white sugar the first time I made it as suggested in a few reviews. Used all white sugar the next time I made it. Both were excellent! Not sure which I prefer so I guess I'll have to make it again. ;). Made no other changes. Bread was moist and wonderfully flavorful. I originally made it to have something to go with my cranberry butter but the bread was so good by itself I forgot about the butter! One of the top 3 quick bread recipes I've ever made.
This is a coarse coffee bread. I found the flavor to be fine as written, only change I made was to increase orange juice to a scant cup. I used dried cranberries, and did not take the time to presoak them. I think I've become used to some of the newer coffee breads which are moister, and at first was surprised, almost thinking this bread was on the dry side. After my second piece slathered with cream cheese, I decided it's not - it's a "coffee bread" in the old fashioned sense of the term.
A very good recipe! I increased the orange juice to 1 cup and added a tsp of cinnamon, but otherwise didn't change anything except that I used dried cranberries. It's moist and delicious!
I have used this recipe several times and I love it. The only thing I changed is the amount of sugar because I thought it was a little tart, I used a full cup instead of 3/4cup. My boyfriend said it tastes just like his mom used to make and my neighbors loved it for a homemade Christmas gift. The recipe also works well with mini loaf pans; it splits into three mini loaf pans per the original recipe(bake mini loafs at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes, then bake at 5 minute increments until desired texture, checking with toothpick until it comes out clean).
I just got finished making this bread. I love the combination of orange and cranberries. The bread texture and taste was nice. I used fresh cranberries and I thought they came out a bit over tart. Next time I will use dried cranberries and see how it turns out.
Very good & moist with my tweaks...thus earning 5 stars... Used whole wheat pastry flour, used 1/2 cup brown sugar + 1/4 cup regular white sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon in batter, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, used zest of entire orange and almost a full cup orange juice. Added 1/4 cup oatmeal & 1/4 cup sour cream to batter. I also softened butter well in microwave so it would mix in well. I used my muffin top pans and before baking them I sprinkled tops with a little oatmeal tossed with sprinkle of cinnamon. Husband loved them with his coffee this morning
UPDATE ON MY REVIEW Made French toast this morning using the cranberry bread. Soooooo good. Instead of using powdered sugar or pancake syrup for topping, I made an orange syrup to pour over. My new favourite French toast recipe. Plan to try a bread pudding using cranberry bread. This recipe is definitely one of the best I have found on this site. I love anything with cranberries so was most anxious to try this recipe. It did not disappoint. I changed only one thing -- I do not like nuts in any of my foods so opted for chopped mandarins. My mandarin tree is touching the ground from the weight of all the fruit so am looking for recipes to use them in. I used to juice and freeze them but found the juice was bitter once defrosted. This recipe is a definite keeper. Thank you, thank you.
I didn't change a thing and the family loved it. I will definitely make this again and again. It's very pretty on the table too.
Made bunches of times and it's excellent! I use whole wheat flour, add about 1/4 cup extra orange juice. Excellent
just made muffins out of this recipe and we are really enjoying them. i omitted the nuts because i don't have any and i don't think it took away from the recipe at all. i used frozen cranberries chopped in half, trader joe's organic sugar and unrefined, unbleached flour for extra fiber, followed the recipe portions exactly and they are not dry at all. the texture is great and the smell when they were baking was wonderful. they were ready in exactly 20 minutes, so not only super easy but super quick too. good to have around for a grab-and-go breakfast.
Delish! I made muffins and baked for 20 mins at 375 like suggested. I got 18 perfect muffins. I followed the directions to the letter, except I did add a cup of OJ like some reviewers suggested. I also added the zest of an entire orange and topped each muffin with a sprinkle of sugar before baking. Perfect accompaniment to coffee.
Yummo! I did slightly increase orange juice as batter was quite stiff. I also cut up the orange I zest and mixed it in as suggested by another writer. I used a bit larger bread glass pan and only cooked in my convection oven for 50 minutes. It is very moist and quite yummy. I will sure make it again. Maybe tomorrow :-)
Wonderful. Made it last year and became an instant favorite.
This was a very tasty breakfast bread. It baked for the full 75 minutes and the top, bottom & sides turned out very well-browned & crunchy, just like we like it. Instead of chopped cranberries, we used dried cranberries that we had soaked in hot water first to plump them up.
I have a cranberry orange muffin recipe I love that uses orange juice as a sweetener so I knew this would be good. I couldn't resist giving it a little extra health value though after reading many other reviewers suggestions. I have no doubt this recipe is delicious as is, but for those of you who might be vegan, avoiding dairy, or just want healthier in general, read on. :) I added 1 cup of rolled oats and then upped the other ingredients by a 1/3ish to match. Except the sugar which I left at 3/4 cup. I used coconut sugar instead of brown or white (I like to take a 1/4c of it and mix it in with the chopped fresh frozen cranberries while I'm putting everything else together so the cranberries absorb the sugar.) I used 1/3 cup melted coconut butter in place of real butter. (I use Earth Balance). I used white, whole wheat baking flour. Since I was using a denser flour and upping ingredients by 1/3, I also used 2 eggs instead of 1. This made two beautiful loaves. (See pics) A tad crumbly for some but, to me, it's perfect! Not too sweet but still a nice treat. Cook time was more like 45-50 minutes for 2 loaves. Thanks for posting!
I made these as 4 mini loaves and they were a tad bit dry but they are delish when you warm them in the microwave with a pat of butter! Yummy!
Loved this recipe. Very moist. I used the zest from an orange and then cut up the orange and folded it in with the cranberries.
Wasn't sure what to expect and was pleasantly surprised. It was a tad on the dry side but no one else thought so. I am use to a very dark banana bread recipe I have that is extremely moist so I might be biased but the flavor was excellent. This is a keeper!
I followed my gut and used a more traditional way of mixing these ingredients by creaming together the (softened) butter, sugar, egg, juice and zets in my mixer. I also followed the advice of another reviewer and added cinnamon and a little vanilla to the wet mixture. I combined all dry ingredients in a bowl and introduced them a little at a time into the wet mixture. Once combined, I folded in fresh cranberries. This recipe turned out great, I just think the directions need to be modified.
I like this bread, but it is very different from others I've tried. I found the texture to be really interesting - tender, yet chewy. I bet it would make amazing toast! I baked it into mini loaves for my children's lunch boxes. My son said that it tasted like a cookie and it really does, probably because of all the butter. The bread was a little too greasy because of the amount of butter, but the little air holes where the chunks of butter melted while baking were pretty cool.
I mixed the dry ingredients ina bowl. Mixed butter with sugar, added egg and oj. Then zest, cranberries andnuts. Turned out great.
This was so easy and delicious. I added extra cranberries and cut them into quarters. Turned out great. I'm so glad I found it.
This is one of the best recipes I have found. I have to admit to doing some things differently though. I used juice straight from an orange to reconstitute the dried Cranberries I used. I then put water over them to help them reconstitute. I just poured it all into the mixture and it worked out perfectly. I made muffins, not bread out of it also. They were moist and very good.
the bread was great. I used fresh cranberries for the first time. They really made this recipe rock! Added a little bit of vanilla just because I like vanilla. For a breakfast bread or snack this recipe is worth while.
This recipe is good! I add a 4 ounce container of applesauce to my nut breads and then can use only 1/4 C of oil instead of butter. Low calorie/low fat. Since it is a holiday I used butter and wow is it good!
This is just the BEST!!! I've made it as is and it's very good, but I love cranberries, so I started adding one cup chopped and one cup whole to it. Then I did the 1 cup of orange juice - and if I didn't get quite a cup of juice from the oranges, I topped off the cup with orange liqueur. I used all the zest of the two oranges - can one ever add too much zest? Finally, I added a glaze of pwd sugar, orange juice (or orange liqueur) and a tablespoon of milk or so, for consistency. I am making sure I have plenty of cranberries in the freezer this year so I can make whenever the craving comes on! Thank you for an awesome recipe!!! Update: I made several loaves last week and the last one was almost a week old before cutting into it. The flavor was sublime . . flavors had matured and the loaf was taken to the next level. Personally, I think it needs a glaze on it - the sweet glaze with the tangy cranberries is an absolute joy to your taste buds and the glaze looks so festive. I will try to make a couple loaves at a time to enjoy the flavors as they mature over time. Reminds me how fruitcake tastes better if you let it ripen. Love this recipe.
I received a lot of compliments on this recipe.
This turned out very dry. Don't know why. I used half brown sugar and half white and I added some cinnamon and vanilla. To be fair, I just moved to a high-altitude city and perhaps my baking skills aren't perfected yet. The flavor was good, though. I will try again and see if I can correct whatever I did wrong.
AN ABSOLUTELY YUMMY BREAD! I AM MAKING A SECOND LOAF TOMORROW AND FREEZING ....TO BE EATEN ON THANKSGIVING
This recipe is awesome! The bread is so moist! I used applesauce instead of egg because my son is allergic to egg (applesauce works as a binder, also banana) and I followed the tip to increase the orange juice. I made muffins and a loaf of bread. It was delicious!!! Also I didn't have walnuts but still great tasting :)
This is my go to holiday bread recipe. Love it.
The only change I made was 1 cup of fresh squeezed orange juice. The has become a favorite of my husband and he never liked cranberries!! I have to make it at least once a week.
Tastes fantastic but it's too light to be a holiday bread and it WON'T slice at all. I'm just going back to my tried and true bread. Bummer because it was a lot of work for a 77 yr old woman with much pain when standing. I am so disappointed.
Fabulous!!!
Used dried cranberries and mango juice instead, it's all I had on hand.Came out perfect. Hubby loved it.Baked 4 mini loaves for 45 minutes.
Thank you for this recipe. Having 14 orange trees I am always looking for anything to use fresh oranges.
I need to make several dozen muffinns for an up coming Christmas bazaar, so I tried this.I turned this recipe into 12 delicious muffins. I did not add any nuts and they are not needed. I did not alter the recipe. I might add a little cinnamon-sugar mixture on the top the next time, before baking.
I just made muffins exactly the way the recipe was written, except I cut the butter in. They were moist and delicious. They were fast and easy to make. I will be making again. Thank you LaurasFaves for the great recipe.
This was delicious! I used a cup of orange juice as suggested, it turned out very moist. Berries were straight from the cranberry bog. I cut them in half.
Cranberry Orange Bread is an all time favorite of mine, however when I made this recipe it turned out very dry and crumbly. I made one loaf and the baking time was way too long. I only baked it about 50 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly and don't know why it turned out so dry. Maybe it needs some vegetable oil. Very disappointed.
Perfect balance of flavors. Wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
I followed others suggestions and added 1 tsp vanilla, and increased the OJ to one cup. Sprinkled sugar on top of the batter after spooning it into muffin pans. Baked at 375 for 20 minutes(made 12 muffins) LOVE THIS RECIPE! Thanks for the original recipes and all the great suggestions :)
I've made this recipe several times, it's really good. I prefer to make them as muffins (I baked them for 20 minutes) because it's easy to portion out. I do use 1 cup of OJ because I read the reviews and people commented it was dry. 1 cup works well for me, whether I bake it in a loaf or in the muffin tin. I also skip the grated orange zest because I never have it. It's still delicious. I reduce the butter for health reasons and even though I grease the muffin tins, it still sticks. It's never an issue for me, I'd prefer it to be healthier and just take extra care removing the muffins.
Very moist and delicous.
Easy and delicious as muffins! I creamed the butter and sugar, beat in the egg and then the oj and zest before adding in the dry ingredients. The changes I made: I opted to use whole wheat flour, folded in two tablespoons each of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and almond chunks with the cranberries. To add more flavour I added an extra tablespoon of oj, almost doubled the zest and folded in 1.5 cups of chopped frozen cranberries. Topped the muffins with a sprinkling of pumpkin seeds before baking. Light, fluffy, flavourful, yet healthy. Huge hit, will make again!
It was pretty good. Not as good as my banana bread. I added a lemon glaze to the top of it because I felt like it needed something. It was plenty moist though, and I only used the 3/4 oj, and everything else as the recipe called for.
Soooo good! I followed the recipe exactly minus the nuts, using fresh cranberries and freshly juiced oranges for the juice. I noticed some other reviews saying the bread was sour. This was not the case for me at all, I'm thinking due to the freshly squeezed juice versus juice from a carton or concentrate that the other reviewers may have used. Next time I think I'll go with 1.5 cups of cranberries though, because the tart against the sweet(ish) background was my favorite part! So much so that I was nabbing bites from my husband's slice that had cranberries sticking out from them. :) For the baking part, I had to cover it with foil the last 10 minutes because it was getting dark. Will definitely make again.
Substituted chick pea four and added 1/2c blueberries. Then I glazed them with orange juice mixed with icing sugar. So yummy and gluten free this way!
Very good. I shaved my fresh berries to ensure it was even in every bite. I also made a cinnamon crumble top on half the batch. Not bad!
My husband loved this bread. I used a full cup of orange juice after reading the reviews. I also made 3 small loaves in the foil disposable tins. I baked them for 40 minutes at 350 and they are moist. Personally, I expected more orange flavor but not disappointed with the results.
Perfect. Moist, perfectly sweet but not super sweet. My 9and 13 year olds loved it.
Tried since too dry - " I used a full cup of orange juice increased the cranberries to 2 cups." Only problem is it falls apart too easily
I added 2cups of whole fresh cranberrys, and i used 1/2 teaspoon of orange extract instead of orange zest .My husband absolutely loved it .It turned out very moist
I added two cup of chopped pecans and two table spoons of vanilla flavor. I also chopped some of the cranberry in half and left the other whole. I also shocked the cranberries in sugar for a longer period of time. By adding the additional nuts and flavor the overall flavor of the bread was greatly enhanced. My family loved the bread and can't wait until I back more.
I make this every year for Christmas. I don't chop the cranberries though. I use them whole. It looks so pretty when you slice through the bread.
I was looking for a recipe that was simple. I had cara cara oranges, and it took about 2.5 oranges to yield 1 cup of juice (which I strained). Cara cara oranges are a bit sweeter than standard oranges. I also melted the butter vs. adding it in chunks. These are the only changes I made. I actually made this recipe as muffins and it turned out really well. Delicious tart cranberries, very moist, just sweet enough. I actually think I could reduce to 1/2 C sugar next time, especially if I sprinkle a little turbinado sugar on top for some crunch. This recipe is actually pretty low cal! I just added up the calories and it's only about 105 calories per muffin. I might try and use this recipe as a base for making something with a protein boost for a healthy breakfast.
I actually doubled the recipe since my family tends to blow though sweet breads, coffee cakes and the like, like there will never be anything like it available again. The only thing I altered it I added an extra 1/2 cup of cranberries (I doubled the recipe, remember, so for the recipe for the single loaf, that would be 1/4 cup extra) and I threw in an extra 3 TBSP. of orange rind. We really like the fruit component!
Just made this into muffins. Added extra (melted) butter and twice the orange zest cuz we like it that way. Very yummy, will make again for holidays.
I cut the recipe in half and substituted two heaping cups of mini marshmallows for the cream. I also used crunchy peanut butter. Finally, I reduced the boiling time to 5 minutes. Excellent recipe. The candy was perfect.
This one is a keeper. Moist, not too sweet, Ate it while it was still warm, with a smear of butter. Hubby loved it too!
This is a fabulous recipe!!! Made it into muffins and got 12 nice size muffins. Followed suggestion of other reviewers and increased OJ to 1 cup. Perfect!
Made three loaves of this bread to take to my parents for Thanksgiving. My husband, kids and I ate one loaf within a 2 hour period, it was sooooo good. The other two were eaten over Thanksgiving weekend. My dad doesn't like cranberries, but ate a lot of this bread. Mom asked me to make 8 loaves to hand out to her neighbors for Christmas. I followed the recipe except I added 1teaspoon of cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of sourcream. Amazing!!!!
Wow!
I liked it. Will make again. Split it in four little loaves, they took 35 minutes to bake. Wrapped in plastic wrap gave to family as gifts for Thankgiving. They liked it also.
I really liked it alot! I doubled the recipe using one 12 ounce bag of cranberries, so I have one to freeze. I did use one cup of orange juice for each batch, added the orange zest and a little orange extract since I already had it. Both loaves were done in 45-50 minutes using one oven. I am wondering if reviewers thought it was dry because they overcooked it? Sixty minutes would have been way too long in my oven. My original recipe from a friend says "Do not over cook!!" - Marsha Smith
I just made two loaves of the delicious bread. I did make one small change however. Instead of 3/4 cup of o.j. I put in about a 1/2 cup and then added a splash or two of orange extract and the rest of H2O. The final product was so moist. I definitely will be making this one again. Thanks for the recipe.
OMG this was absolutely delicious! I was right in the middle of preparing recipe when I discovered my son had polished off our orange juice. I panic'd, but then remembered I had a small jar of mandarin oranges, so I ran them through a food processor and used in place of juice with little bits of sweet oranges mixed with the cranberries. Thank you SO much for recipe!
One word.......EXCELLENT! FOLLOWED TO A THE VERY LAST INGREDIENT. NO CHANGES WHAT SO EVER. THANK YOU
Made this today. It came out just wonderful. moist with just the right amount of tanginess from the cranberries. Only thing I did different was add 1/2 tsp cinnamon and an extra 1/2 cup of cranberries. Is definitely a keeper.
I decided to make muffins instead of the bread, largely because I didn't have a bread pan. I thought it would make a good breakfast grab-n-go item. Unfortunately, my family decided to have it at breakfast, morning snack, afternoon snack, and late night snack. All 14 muffin didn't make it past the first day. So yeah, they were very good. I used dried cranberries because I have no idea where to get fresh ones. I also followed the advice of the other reviewers to use 1 cup of orange juice instead of 3/4 cup. Fluffy, flavorful, right amount of tartness and sweetness. I also didn't use nuts.
I made this and it was amazing. I made the following modifications: 1 cup of orange juice, 1 cup of chopped dried cranberries, 1/2cup sugar, 1 vanilla bean, 2 teaspoons baking powder. 1/2cup soft butter It was SO FREAKING GOOD.
no changes was very good make it all the time Festive for Xmas
I made two loaves of this (doubling recipe) and it was such a hit that it was gone within two days!!! I omitted nuts since my kids don't like the texture of crunchy mixed with soft.
Way too sour. I needed to use sugary orange juice or add honey or something. I made a powdered sugar syrup topping. Hoping that helps cut the sour.
Except for skipping the walnuts and orange zest, I followed the recipe. I shared this with some neighbors and they liked it. I will definitely make this again.
very good, changed to 1cup orange juice, 2 cups cranberry. will make again. wife said you know what would be good on this maple butter! so we made maple butter and it is to die for , so good !
I made 2 of those loaves and then made 4 more because this is the best I recipe ever tried! so moist and full of flavor!
Wonderful morning bread to have with tea or coffee. I made it with toasted slivered almonds, instead of walnuts and also made a drizzle of powdered sugar, a smidgen of orange zest and fresh orange juice that I poured on top after it cooled. I was asked not to make it again because it was too good. I made it again the following weekend! ;D
Came out great! I used pecans instead of walnuts, and frozen cranberries that I pulsed in a mini-processor. My baking time was probably 65 minutes total - I started checking at 50 minutes.
Lovely bread! I added a bit of cinnamon and vanilla to mine, nixed the nuts because my family is not a big fan. I used brown sugar and about a quarter cup less than what they called for. I did add in about a third of a cup of mini semi sweet morsels to mine. It had a wonderful consistency. I did not mix mine like the recipe called for, I've always mixed my wet ingredients first including sugars and dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then mixed the two. Cutting in the fruits chocolate chips and or nuts afterwards. I added in a little bit extra orange zest wine which made a wonderful Tangy orange flavor.
Excellent, tasty bread. I followed others who said they added 1 cup of orange juice to the recipe. This was the only change that I made. Made mini loaves for gifts. Got four out of the recipe. Cooked at 350 for 30 minutes and they were perfectly cooked. Thanks for the tasty recipe.
This is the second time I made this receipt. I reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup and one less tablespoon of butter. The best I ever had!
This recipe was great. It was super easy and quick. Tasted wonderful. I increased the orange juice to 1 cup for moisture and used dried cranberries as well as changing the sugar to 1/2 Cup regular granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of light brown sugar and it turned out absolutely perfect. A fantastic treat for the holidays.
This is the perfect recipe!! A couple things I’ve adjusted over the several times I’ve made it are - leaving the cranberries whole. Also, fresh or frozen don’t seem to change it at all! Last thing which is key, adding a course sugar on top after applying some melted butter. I still use the same amount of sugar in the mix, but I add the top layer of crunch sugar - I haven’t added to much yet, and I’d say i add a couple tablespoons on each mini tin. Thanks for the easy great recipe!
Tasty and easy.
No changes, moist and perfect.
Very dense. recipe needs to be tweaked a bit. Flavor profile is there. Going to look for another recipe.
At the suggestion of others, I increased the OJ to a full cup. Let me preface by saying I didn't intend to make additional changes, but math and I are sworn enemies. Long story short, I ended up using eighteen 1/2 teaspoons of orange peel . Is that three tablespoons? I don't know because I don't math. In any case, I didn't realize the error until after mixing. I was afraid the flavor would be overwhelming, but it wasn't. Everyone loved them (made muffins). I will definitely make these again.
I found the bread a bit dry. But my husband loved it! The Ingredients were more in keeping with a scone recipe. I will make again
Love this bread! Love making it and sharing with friends and family.
I would have given this 5, however, because there is just a bit too much batter for the pants to cook evenly. Maybe 1 loaf and 2-3muffins would have worked for me. Overall flavor is excellent.
great recipe! i followed the instructions exactly and my batter was more like a thick dough. i had to add a little more orange juice, but it came out so delicious. I will definately make it again
I made this for Christmas gifts for neighbors. Used fresh cranberries and baked in 3 mini loaf pans for about 35 minutes. Tasty and nice texture.
