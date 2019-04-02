Warm Dijon Potato Salad
This warm potato salad recipe is a tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!
This warm potato salad recipe is a tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!
Nice little kick to this potato salad. I made this as written and hubby liked it but said it could use olives, pickles and celery - the things I normally put in potato salad. He did however devour a huge serving, so he must have liked it. :) Thanks MommyKirsten.Read More
loved this warm potato salad, I gave it a 3 star, because I had to add some celery and hard boiled eggs, and a few pickles, now it was devoured and a 5 star with my changes, thank you for the kick with the cayenne pepper, lovely touch. thank-you!Read More
Nice little kick to this potato salad. I made this as written and hubby liked it but said it could use olives, pickles and celery - the things I normally put in potato salad. He did however devour a huge serving, so he must have liked it. :) Thanks MommyKirsten.
Good potato side dish loaded with flavor. That little bit of cayenne gives it a nice punch of flavor, and the vinegar gives it some tang. I did add a little bit of chopped celery, but wouldn't change anything in this recipe. UPDATE 10.22.12: Just finished off the leftovers for lunch, and it's equally good cold.
I just made this for a BBQ. It was a HUGE hit. This is going to be my "go to" tater salad recipe! Here's my tweeks: - used only 1.5 capfull of cider vinegar (can add more for extra tang) - added 4 hard boiled eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, and 1 stalk of celery cut up super duper fine - opted not to use cayenne - garnished top with a little bit of parm and paprika
We really enjoyed this potato salad. I wasn't sure how I would feel about a warm potato salad that included mayonnaise, but it was very good. It was just as good cold too. I'll be making this one again.
I thought this was pretty good. I actually liked it more than cold potato salad. I only made 1/2 recipe, but I guess were pigs because I only got 2 servings. I added an extra potato and reduced the cayenne pepper. Other than that followed the recipe. It went well with pork chops and beans. Thanks
loved this warm potato salad, I gave it a 3 star, because I had to add some celery and hard boiled eggs, and a few pickles, now it was devoured and a 5 star with my changes, thank you for the kick with the cayenne pepper, lovely touch. thank-you!
Delicious! Like other reviewers, I doubled the sauce and used balsamic vinegar. This will be a regular side dish in my house. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for a family get-together and it was a big hit! Easy to make and ready in no-time. I followed the recipe pretty closely but added a little extra paprika and cayenne pepper. I really liked it and will be making it again.
Made this a million times and loved it. Became a hit at cook-outs. No need to change the recipe.
Had all the ingredients in my cupboard and made this tonight. Elected not t use cayenne because hubby doesn't like it too spicy. The sauce was incredible and we both enjoyed it warm. Will take it for lunch tomorrow; probably just as good cold. Thanks for this recipe.
Mommykirsten, thanks for the great recipe! It was so good!! The only change I made was adding some sliced celery and I did not use the green onion because I didn't have any. Made the dressing an hour in advance and left it in the fridge until the potatoes were ready. Very tasty and easy side dish.
Best potato salad recipe here!!!
This was a hit with the whole family. We're all dairy free, so I left out the Parmersan cheese. I didn't want it to taste like regular potato salad, so I didn't add anything.
I used Idaho potatoes, balsamic vinegar & a few dashes of hot sauce ( since I didn't have cayenne pepper). Added chopped egg and celery. Given all the wonderful ratings, and how tasty this was cold, I doubled the recipe and was oh so glad I did. Served with smoked sausage and home made apple sauce. Decided to cube the potatoes and cooked in the micro to avoid having to handle cutting them while hot. Worked like a charm!
YUM. This was fantastic. The only thing I did differently was omit onion but i did throw a few chives in and the subtle flavor was perfect. I used regular mayo because I did not have light mayo but it just makes it more luscious of course! Lastly I cut the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. it was divine. I'll add this to my recipe box for sure!
Amazing. Big hit at the BBQ. Make it just the way it says and you we be happy.
We loved this. My wife usually makes the potato salad so this was my first try. We ate it cold. The only thing I changed was adding some sliced olives.
Used more cayenne, less mayo and substituted kalamata and green olives and celery for the onions. WOW delicious, thanks.
I followed recipe exactly, except I didn't have any green onions! This was a big hit, served it with corn on the cob and pulled pork sandwiches, a win!
Really good, and do slice onions thinly! And use sparingly.
Wonderful and easy to make my family and guests love it.
Excellent flavours! I made exactly as written except used 20 smaller(baby) yellow potatoes, and used chives from my garden instead of the Green onion. The cayenne gives a nice kick. I've had this recipe saved for a long time, and so happy I finally made it. It doesn't need any other additions.. There's tons of other potato salad recipes out there with celery, egg, pickle etc.. If you wanna switch up your regular sides.. This is a must try. Served with grilled chicken.
Great recipe! Made it for colleagues at school, and it was roundly praises for the spiciest! I quadrupled the recipe, but not the cider vinegar, nor cayenne, and forgot the parmesan, and added fresh dill. People are asking for the recipe! Will definitely make this again! Thanks
This is probably the best potato salad I have ever made! VERY GOOD! I followed the recipe except I used Yukon Gold potatoes instead of red potatoes because I like them better. Everything else remained the same. It is delicious when served warm.
I gave this three stars because I liked it but hubby wouldn't eat more than two bites! I made it as written but as others have said, I think it would benefit from some chopped celery. Also, we like spicy things but I felt the amount of cayenne pepper was a bit much. It seemed like that was a major flavor that came through.
This is a fantastic, flavorful recipe! I used half dijon/spicy brown mustard for an extra kick. My only complaint is that the onions are a bit overwhelming. Next time I will chop them finely instead of slicing them, add some eggs and a little celery for crunch.
I really liked this recipe. It had flavor I passed for the cayenne and the onion as I can not eat them raw so I sprinkled a bit of powdered garlic and it went perfect! My husband liked it a lot. I think the mustard gives it a nice touch and smell too! Keeper! Edit: I made this recipe using shallots in place of the red onion, and chopped fresh tarragon in place of the green onions, all I can say is that it is EXCELLENT!
Awesome dish! The only substitutions I made were minor - purple fingerlings from a local farmers market & used chipotle powder instead of cayenne. This recipe makes a nice change from my typical southern-style potato salad.
Loved this recipe. I added a bit of honey because the vinegar was a bit too tangy for us.The honey mellowed it out great! I didn't have low fat may, but regular worked fine. We also forgot the red onion, so I used the whites of the green onion instead and still topped with the greens once it was prepared. This is a super simple and easy recipe that is full of flavor . Definitely a great side dish for summer. It was enjoyed by both people who do and do not like more traditional potato salads. It's good both warm and cold
made this tonight. very tangy. liked it alot. might cut down on the onion as they're a bit overwhelming but that's a matter of personal taste.
So good and you can make it at the last minute so perfect for busy nights.
Made this and it was great! Substituted half sour cream for half the mayo. Also, added three chopped/sauteed stalks of celery. Superb!
its perfect the way it is, we loved it.
I loved this tangy salad! My slight adjustments were made because my husband doesn't care for onion, so I omitted them. Even without the onion this potato salad was delish.
I’ve made it, not once or twice, but over and over again! We have a few vegan family members, so I omit the Parmesan and swap vegan mayo for the real stuff. No one would ever know it’s vegan! The flavor is definitely in the dressing with the spicy cayenne and tangy Dijon, but the best part is the warmth of the potatoes which brings it all to life and the crunch of the red onion! What a great combo! My absolute favorite part about this recipe...the fact that you can pull it together in no time and it’s designed to serve warm! Perfect for those moments when you didn’t have time to plan ahead! Thank you!
I substituted a large shallot in place of the green onion and red onion (that's what I had on hand) and reduced the red pepper a bit. This was so good! Also added about 1T dried parsley.
So good, made exactly as written, but the cold leftovers are great, too.
The family loves this salad for its flavors and change of pace from cold potato salad.
The warm potatoes ignite the Dijon and vinegar aromas.
Sometimes we have to forego the Parmesan since we don't always have it available.
Personally, I'm not a big fan of mayo, and this dish, depending on the size of your potatoes, can have an excess of dressing. I just add more potatoes.
I used whatever potatoes I had on hand-white ones. Cut them into bite sized pieces, covered with cold water, brought to rolling boil then cooked for 8 minutes. Doubled the dressing except used listed amount for cayenne. Used yellow mustard, it is what I had. Finely chopped about 5 stalks of celery, 1 small to medium onion & 1 yellow pepper & added to mixed up dressing. Skipped green onions as I did not have any on hand. Added drained, warm potatoes to all of the above. Colourful & tasty. Well worth making & will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I added celery and omitted the onions and cayenne. Very good!
was okay, the only change i made was to cut the potatoes before boiling,with the first batch i did exactly what the directions said and ended up with potatoes that were not done
I doubled the recipe mostly except for the mayo. I used 3/4 cup mayo and only 3 teaspoons of cider vinegar and only one tspn of dijon mustard. I feared a tart tasting salad. But this was GREAT!!! I can't wait for a pot luck so I can bring this dish. It is so creamy with the red potatoes and the parmesan cheese. I think it will be just as good cold as well. Yum O!
Delicious! didnt even need the parmeasan.
Yum, grew up on warm potato salad. My busy mom always seemed to make it at the last minute. Love this version, Thanks!
BEYOND DELICIOUS! The best potato salad I have ever eaten!! My husband put a spoonful in his mouth and uttered, "Yes." The flavors are magical; cayenne pepper is such a pleasant surprise. If you want a traditional cold potato salad with eegs, celery and relish, use a different recipe. This one is PERFECTION as is...no tweaking necessary.
this was delicious and a hit across the board. it was devoured at dinner. Followed the recipe exactly. I will probably put some celery next time just to give it some crunch
This was delicious, I omitted the onions and added a celery stalk and some green pepper, I left the sauce as is, it was awesome. Next time I make it I’ll add a couple hard boiled eggs.
Added some sugar, extra potatoes. Other add-ins: celery, radishes. No eggs per TM,AT.
While I loved this, no one else seemed to love it as much as I did.
Loved it!
Made exactly as written, my husband thought it was a little too heavy with the red pepper flakes but I thought it was just right. Will make again but I'll back off on the heat for him.
was okay, the only change i made was to cut the potatoes before boiling,with the first batch i did exactly what the directions said and ended up with potatoes that were not done
Loved the unique combination of flavors in this dish! I used chives since I didn't have green onions on hand, and cut the cayenne in half for fear it would be too spicy - but I could have put more in. It was delicious! Will definitely make for my next BBQ.
This potato salad is amazing! Lots of flavor and a little kick from the cayenne. I used baby yellow potatoes, roasted and quartered, sauteed leeks instead of onion, added some dill and used half mayo, half Greek yogurt with a handful of scallion tops to finish it off. Even though I modified for my tastes and ingredients I had on hand, I think this would be excellent exactly as written.
My oven died a day before christmas. I decided to go with ham and a sandwhich board with assorted cheeses. Traditional mashed potatoes did't seem to fit so I made this. EVERYONE came back for seconds and commented on it. Welcome my new tradition. The only thing I ommited was the onion as I ran out of chopping time. It was darned delicious anyway. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
I've made this three times now. First change would be to cook your onions. The second time making this wasn't the recipe's mess up, daughter mis-measured the cayenne. Third time you'd get bites that were tarter than others. It does get better the longer it sits in the fridge. Still, I threw the recipe out. I'll go back to my classic PA Dutch potato salad.
Great potato salad! Because we really like Parmesan, I doubled the amount in the dressing; and then sprinkled a tablespoon on top. Delicious!
This was amazing!!! Love the combination of the zippy dressing with the warm potatoes and the crunchy purple onions. Also good cold the next day. Mmmmmm!
will make note of reviewers' advice to double sauce and/or cut potatoes in half.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections