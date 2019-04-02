Warm Dijon Potato Salad

4.4
85 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 26
  • 3 4
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This warm potato salad recipe is a tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!

Recipe by MommyKirsten

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and cut into cubes.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, vinegar, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper, and paprika together in a large bowl. Add potatoes, red onion, and green onions; gently toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 344.8mg. Full Nutrition
