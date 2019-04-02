2 Minute Cheese Quesadillas

My 4-year-old loves these quick and easy cheese snacks. Just 2 ingredients and a microwave are needed! Cut crosswise into pizza shape slices. You can use any kind of cheese you want to and even any size flour tortilla. Serve with a little dish of ketchup to dip pieces into.
I love Quesadillas. But putting them in the microwave makes the tortillas ROCK hard when they cool off. Instead, I like to put them in a frying pan, sometimes with butter or olive oil, and brown them. Takes longer, but tastes better.
I make this all the time with corn tortillas. Had no idea it was considered an actual recipe. It takes tops 30 seconds in my microwave. If really hungry, after it is microwaved, I add guacamole, pinto beans, or salsa. It's an easy vegetarian snack or lunch type meal. The corn tortillas are lower in calories than the flour suggested. I also only add about 2 Tblsp. of cheese. I can't imagine adding an entire cup of cheese as suggested in the recipe.
Easy and cheesy. I made this quesadilla with my panini maker. I sprayed one side of a tortilla with Pam, laid it Pam side down on the grill, sprinkled with cheese until tortilla was covered (I'm not sure how much I used but I think a whole cup would be too much), sprinkled hot & spicy taco seasoning over cheese, sprayed one side of the other tortilla with Pam and put it on top Pam side up. Grilled until slightly brown. Pretty darn good! I think using only cheese would have made it too bland and microwaving it would have only made the tortillas hard, not crispy.
The girls LOVED this for lunch today! I didn't measure the cheese and added a little chopped up pepperoni. I only made a half of a tortilla b/c I knew they wouldn't be able to finish the whole one. I only cooked it for about 30 seconds and that was perfect in my microwave. They ate every bite, and that made me happy! The filling posibilities are endless...Thanks for sharing. :)
This is the way my husband makes quesadillas for our daughter. Actually, she seems to prefer them this way instead of crisped up on the stovetop. However, my son and I prefer them crispy, and it doesn't take much more effort to make them in a frying pan. This will work in a pinch though.
When I learned to make these growing up, it was at an after-school program for blind children. We were taught to use a cheese slicer, roll up 1 slice of cheese in a tortilla, and cook it in a skillet. That's probably how one of the other kids' mom did it. There wasn't a microwave in that kitchen back then. This is so much easier.
I guess in a pinch do the microwave thing. They turn out soggy and then chewy as beef jerky when the cool. For best results brush tortilla with oil on one side and place in frying pan oiled side down. Spread a bit of taco sauce on shell, cheese and place another shell on top. Also brushed with oil. Flip over when bottom one is golden brown. Repeat with other side, cheese will be nicely melted and they will be nice and crisp but not crunchy. To put them over the top, try adding bacon bits over the cheese.
This is a fun, simple recipe with easy-to-get materials. Personally, I use shredded cheese and I only have to microwave it for 30 seconds. I also like to add a bit of salt before microwaving. Maybe next time I'll add a bit of butter and see how that tastes!
Couldn't be easier! I do mine in a frying pan as opposed to the microwave, and use a Mexican cheese blend instead of just plain cheddar. You can add simple ingredients too, like sliced canned black olives, black beans, canned chunk chicken, and salsa for some easy variations.
I have to give this 5 stars, I used to make this when I was working late and would have to pick up the kids from my MIL's (yes they ate there) with no time to make dinner for myself. Always hit the spot and who doesn't love instant cheesy food!
Been making for 30 years. I like to butter the tortilla, add whatever kind of cheese/meat combo, and sprinkle with salsa or hot sauce before rolling or adding the top layer. You only need to melt the cheese so a fast cook time. Far better in the saute pan with melted butter for sure. I LOVE the fresh spinach add...good thought with a white cheese even. Yumm. It's the triple threat - Easy - Quick - Good.
Simple to make these were. I used 6-inch flour tortillas. I put 2 pre-sliced cheeses on each from a party pack. We chose the Muenster and Cheddar cheeses, then added bacon bits. I pan fried them, probably 3 minutes on each side, then sliced into wedges with a pizza cutter. I served these with Corn and Black Bean Salad, also on this site. This made for a yummy dinner.
10/03/2017
Had fun making these with the grandkids. We made them into mummies. Don't forget the candy eyeballs. These work well with flour or corn tortillas.
As PP suggested, I fried the tortilla on the stove top in a little olive oil (1/4 tsp), sprinkled the cheese on, and let it cook until the cheese melted. A tad greasy on the first one, but fine for the second.
