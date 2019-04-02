2 Minute Cheese Quesadillas

4
42 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 10
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

My 4-year-old loves these quick and easy cheese snacks. Just 2 ingredients and a microwave are needed! Cut crosswise into pizza shape slices. You can use any kind of cheese you want to and even any size flour tortilla. Serve with a little dish of ketchup to dip pieces into.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Credit: bdweld
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 flour tortilla on a large microwave-safe plate; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Place the second flour tortilla atop the Cheddar layer.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on high in the microwave until cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 59.3mg; sodium 796.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022