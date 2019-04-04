Slow Cooker Chicken with Stuffing
Delicious and easy. Great to come home to a fully cooked meal that's ready to eat!
Great idea! This recipe is so easy to make. I prefer cream of mushroom soup, but either would work very well. If you want to spiff it up a bit, you can add diced onions, and celery to the bottom of the crock, put the chicken on top of the vegetables, pour in the combined liquid over the chicken, and put the stuffing mix on top. I use Mrs. Cubbison's stuffing mix (16oz), but it still works great. After cooking the stuffing on top, you can pull out the chicken and stir the stuffing into the liquid. I work away from the home so I had to slow cook on low for the day and the chicken has great flavor, but ends up as shredded chicken after 10 hours. Luckily, my family love it. We all give it 5 stars!Read More
I was disappointed with this recipe. The soup and stuffing made for a very salty combination. Requires low sodium ingredients.Read More
This is a good base recipe. I used wine instead of water and added spices. A lot of recipes on this site seem to leave out seasoning! I will not cook anything without them. I added garlic salt, pepper, oregano, parsley, and cayenne pepper to spice this up. I also added some chopped onion. My husband really liked it.
When I mixed the 6 oz. Stuffing mix (Chicken Stove Top) with the soup and water I was concerned it may be a little dry so I mixed in about half of the broth to that mix instead of in the bottom of the cooker with the chicken. It was pretty good! I'm not certain if my alteration was truly needed. I used cream of chicken mushroom soup as I didn't have plain chicken on hand. I will probably make this easy meal again. Next time I might play around and add cranberries, mushrooms, celery and serve the chicken with steamed broccoli and a small portion of the dressing for a healthy meal. Thanks Beth!
I tried this recipe for the first time and it was quite easy and tasteful. I read the reviews before starting and I decided to dice up celery and onions and add to the bottom of the crock pot. I added the chicken breasts and seasoned with garlic salt, minced onion flakes and pepper. I combined the 2 liquid ingredients and then added the stuffing mix and poured over the chicken breasts. I cooked the mixture on low for 8 hours and the chicken was done but slightly shredded, however it tasted good for a 5 minute preparation! I can not complain!
Made this recently- added chopped celery and sliced carrots to the bottom of the crock pot before adding the chicken as other reviewers suggested. Used 4 chicken breasts, and we ate this several times during the week, it made alot! Also, I cooked it on high for 4 hours instead of on low. Worked great. Hubby even scooped some over some left over spaghetti and took it to work for his lunch. The next day I did the same- sooo good!
I loved this so much I tried again. This time I put a bag of frozen vegetables on the bottom. Used Chicken legs instead of breast (all had on hand) sprinkled the chicken with chicken seasoning, put all liquid in then placed stuffing on top and mixed together at end. Came out perfect! Only took 4 hours on high.
We liked this recipe. I used 2 very large breasts so I used 2/3 cup chicken broth and 1/3 cup water and that made plenty liquid. I made as the recipe states but next time would use seasonings on the chicken.
My family enjoyed this and I loved how easy it was. My changes were switching out the cream of chicken soup for a jar of chicken gravy which I poured over the chicken instead of mixing with stuffing mix. I then just sprinkled the stuffing over the chicken so that it wouldn't become mushy but it did anyway. Still it tasted great over the chicken and mashed potatoes. Next time I will cook the chicken as directed with the gravy and then stir in the stuffing maybe an hour before the end of cooking time.
I've made this before and found it a little salty and too runny. Today, I used low sodium ingredients; seasoned the chicken breasts; added onion under the chicken; reduced chicken broth to 2/3c and water to 1/3 c. It came out perfectly.
I substituted chicken broth for the water and also sprinkled the chicken breasts with some Lawry's Seasoned Salt. It was EXCELLENT! Very flavorful!
My family loves this recipe. I did change it just a little. I put in the chicken and added the broth. Then I mixed 8 oz. sour cream with the cream of chicken soup. I poured half of this over the chicken. I shook the bag of stove top stuffing and poured it over the soup. I added the rest of the soup to the top of the stuffing. Turned out perfect. YUM YUM
Made this tonight. Very easy to get going and tasted satisfying. I followed all steps in recipe, but did sprinkle poultry and Italian seasonings over top of my chicken before the stuffing mixture. Also used all chicken broth, no water.
or the amount of work that went into it (almost none), it was not too bad. But with only a few canned and boxed ingredients you can't expect an amazing dish. Would probably be better if it was doctored up a bit.
No complaints with this one. Easy preparation, and my daughter cleaned her plate! I did add chopped onion and chopped celery to the bottom of the crock before placing the chicken in. After pouring the chicken broth over the chicken breasts I sprinkled a little seasoned salt on top of each breast, then added the stuffing mixture as directed. Very pleased with the results. Good recipe!
This was okay. Good enough to make in a pinch, just not spectacular.
I like everyone else read the reviews first and since I haven't cooked with salt in over 30 years just made sure to use the lower sodium broth etc. I also used only 1/2 can of Cream of Chicken and used 1 whole can of Golden Mushroom Soup because I prefer the flavor of that in my dressing. I chopped up an onion and 2 celery sticks with the leaves on the bottom of slow cooker then placec the chicken breast on top. I used 1 cup of Free Range lower sodium organic chicken broth. It still came out salty but very tasty. It was fast, simple and a great meal. The only thing I would do differently would be to use more water than broth especially in the soup with the dressing. The saltiness did not keep us from eating the meal because it was so flavorful. Will be making it again soon with the changes.
The stuffing completely disintegrated into mush. Won't try this again.
this was awful! It was so bland, too salty and waaayyy over cooked. If I was to make this again (and that is a very big if) I would cut out the water and substitute it with more broth. add chopped celery, possibly onions. and cut the cooking time in half. This recipe has potential with some major modifications.
My daughter and I thought it was like Thanksgiving in a crock pot . Wonderful you can also substitute a jar of gravy instead of cream of chicken soup....We love love this recipe! 8-)
I found this recipe surprisingly good and simple to make. Will definitely be making it again.
Pretty basic, but very tasty. I was able to put it together in about 2 minutes, so it was a winner in my book! Served with mashed potatoes. Big hit with my family.
My friend squiggly made this and said it kind of turned into a "gloop" that was extremely tasty. He modified it a bit by adding tabasco sauce and chipotle pepper.
This is one of our favorites. I use low sodium chicken broth and Swiss cheese. Delish.
This is an easy, really satisfying fall/winter recipe. To overcome the saltiness, I use lower sodium chicken broth, and stove top stuffing. I also add a 1/2 cup extra chicken broth, so that there is an actual gravy in the bottom around the chicken. I do not use the extra 1/2 cup water. I also just layer everything, with the chicken and soup on the bottom. Once I made these changes, this became a family favorite
3-13-13
I don't know of any other wonderfully delicious meal that only takes, literally 5 minutes to prepare! It takes like you spent hours on it! Very, very good!
Tried this recipe for the first time today and my family loved it. I added some onions, celery and sage. I also used roasted turkey gravy instead of cream of chicken soup. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
The first time I tried this recipe, I came home to a crock pot of burned food. Crock pot was on low for 7 hours and the chicken was burnt. The second time I made it, it was just OKAY. I only cooked it on low for about 3 hours and it was completely done. It really needs some doctoring up with extras like onions, carrots, maybe some garlic. Next time I plan on seasoning the chicken before placing in the crock pot. Also, I would highly suggest not adding the stuffing until maybe 30 minutes to an hour before you're ready to eat. I put the stuffing in from the beginning as the recipe calls for, and it came out incredibly mushy. I did make a pot of white rice to go with the chicken and stuffing and it helped the recipe go even further.
This was a lovely and very easy dish. As others suggested, I placed sliced carrots underneath the chicken and sprinkled seasoning over the chicken. Next time I would add some garlic and use chicken stock in place of water. Would like to try this with other soups. Whole family enjoyed this. You really can't beat chicken and stuffing!
I made this for our dinner last night, mostly because I was craving stuffing and had some chicken on hand! I used some homemade chicken stock I had in the freezer instead of water, and added some minced shallots, but other than that I didn't change anything. It was flavorful and easy.
I love this recipe!! I’ve been making it for over six years now. FYI, I double the stuffing for this recipe because one box is just not enough. Also, because I buy a 14oz can of chicken broth, I started using the leftover broth in place of the 1/2 cup of water for the stuffing. I also season my chicken prior to adding the stuffing mixture. This is a pretty quick and easy recipe, perfect for a working single parent.
I wanted to make this in my slow cooker but I ran out of time that morning, so in the evening I put everything in my Dutch oven and put the oven to 300 F, hoping that would allow me to drive my kids and get home before it was over done. It probably would have been nicely done in an hour but I was not home till 1 1/2 hours but even still everything was fine. I think the recipe is great. I did use chicken stock instead of the water since I had some to use, and I sprinkled thyme over the chicken. But other than that I followed to recipe and the family liked it! I did add some carrots and they cooked nicely in the liquid. I would use this recipe again and hopefully get to try the slow cooker method!
This is actually my second time making this, it is a no fail recipe that is delicious and very easy for anyone to make.
i made this, i did add a few seasonings that i like.. the meal itself i find flawless... Recipe works well. It was good!!!
Loved the recipe..I only added onion at the bottom and substituted the soup for a jar of Turkey Gravy and it was amazing. Will keep making it. I also only had it in the crock pot for 4 hours on high
I added 0nion and celery to the bottom of crockpot. Seasoned chicken with garlic power and black pepper. Cooked a couple of hours on low and a couple on high. Considering how very very easy this was I would make it again. I did not add any salt as there seemed to be enough in the soup and stuffing. Would like to try this with cream of mushroom soup and pork chops
My husband liked it. It smelled good, but it didn't have a very good flavor at all. It was just barely edible, in my opinion. I won't make it again.
this was terrible! I wasted expensive ingredients to make this. the stuffing turns into mush.
I was very disappointed. it was to salty and just the texture alone made me not like it. no good
the Recipe worked perfectly - I did make additions to it -- some frozen diced veggies, pepper,garlic, onions, & cheese over the chicken. because I used frozen veggies I omitted the water and it still was right on :) good company recipe :) easy prep
I made this exactly as stated and it was absolutely delicious! I will be making it again! Thank you for the recipe!!
I used Perdue's Italian seasoned chicken breasts. I also layered the bottom of the crock pot with a mixture of chopped onion, carrots, bell pepper and celery. Turned out great. Even though I reduced the broth and water slightly, the stuffing was a bit soggy, but it's to be expected. Perhaps adding the stuffing late in the cooking process?
This came out great!
I made this and it was delicious. It was a bit salty, I didn't add any salt. Only thing I didn't like was the stuffing got a little dry and hard. Next time I think I will cook it for 5hrs. I cooked it for 6hrs the first time. I may even just cook the chicken with the broth and soup then make the dressing on the stove top and add it to the top before I serve it. Thanks
This is very fast and easy to make, but I wish I had cooked it for 6 hours instead of 7. The chicken breasts were kind of dry and burned around the edges. It was also a little too salty for my taste, but I guess you could substitute low-sodium broth and soup.
I am not normally picky, but this didn't have much flavor at all. If I were to try this again, I would add a ton of spice and some veggies.
Not happy not happy at all end result was a big pile of mush basically and I followed that recipe 100% you can't even tell that that was one stuffing I mean it's ridiculous
I make this the only thing I did do a few things different. I spray my criock pot with Pam then put 1 1/2 Tablespoon iof butter of the crock pot cooked on high until butter melted. Then lightly brown my chicken.
It was super easy to put together. However, I find myself wondering what to add to this dish because it's pretty bland even though a bit salty in flavor. Maybe needs more stuffing?
Added chicken broth instead of water & added about ¾ c broth to make stuffing moist.
It doesn't look pretty.....but this was so tasty, my 23 yr old son has eaten all the left overs! I tweaked it a tad, I didn't use water at all, I only used un-salted chicken broth as indicated in the first part of the recipe. I also went with the carrots, celery, garlic and onions on the base then topped it with cracked peppercorn. I slow cooked on high for 4 hours before I added the stuffing and the cream of chicken soup and continued cooking on low for another 3 hours on low . I then shredded the chicken (it was cooked through and very tender, and easy enough to just use a fork in the slow cooker), this turned it into the best "pulled chicken" ever. We had it on a medium sized Italian bun. DELICIOUS! Best to use a knife & fork, and serve with salad.
I found this to be pretty bland, despite adding vegetables and cheese. I served it over pasta. The chicken cooked well and the weird mushy consistency of the final product didn't bother me. My husband had to add hot sauce to his just to finish it. I like the idea of this meal, but it's quite boring.
Even good as leftovers!
I thought the stuffing was gloopy, the chicken was dried out, and everything was salty.
Didn't like it. Didn't change anything.
I absolutely loved this and so did my fussy family! I followed other reviews advice and diced up carrots (4 baby carrots), onion (1/2 medium) and celery (1 stalk) and put on the bottom of the crockpot. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder and cayenne pepper (because I like a little “kick”) and placed on top of the vegetables. And I used unsalted chicken stock because other reviewers said it tended to be salty. It was wonderful!! Thank you for the recipe!
I really liked this recipe!! It was easy and GOOD!!
We loved this! So simple & smelled great while cooking & then tasted fantastic. A great all in one dish meal. I did as another reviewer suggested & put a bag of frozen vegetables in the bottom before adding the chicken, sprinkled the chicken with chicken seasoning (that I made from a recipe on this site), put all the liquid in & placed stuffing on top. It came out perfect! Only took 4 hours on high.
I'd give it an ok so so rating. The taste... after (taking several suggestions from comments and ideas of other cooks) incorporating them into this dish made it better. Appearance wise I give it minus one... I have an idea of how to resurrect this dish that may be a hit by replacing the stuffing with pasta and other alterations? The dish has potential but the gooy gluey stuffing needs a replacement and go somewhere else, not in a crockpot!
Absolutely Fantastic! I used mushroom soup because it is what we had added some dried minced onion to broth. My family loved it wants it again!
I stopped at 6 hours and it was dry. will try 5 hours on low. Will also try thighs. other than that it was tasty.
No and No
It was okay.
I made this exactly as written. It was rather salty, and the stuffing had a mushy consistency. It looked unappetizing and we could not eat it.
I Read all the posts! Got it right by changing a thing or 2 Here we go: Slice onion and put in slow cooker Place chicken breasts on onions Sprinkle garlic powder and shake minced onions on the breasts Wisk 32 oz. of chicken broth with 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and a little ground pepper, pour over chicken breasts Cook on low for 5 hours, add a full bag of stuffing (I had a bag of sage Pepperidge farm stuffing leftover from thanksgiving), stir into the slow cooker Cook on low for 3/4 hours until stuffing has been fully absorbed and has the consistency that you expect Served with buttered rolls and a side of green beans Spectacular result and eliminates the comments about disappearing stuffing!
Excellent recipe! I added one chopped onion and I love it that way!
My husband loved it and was so easy to make. I used cream of celery soup and low sodium broth. Will be making again.
I think this was a great easy recipe and my husband loved it. Made as stated and turn out great!!
It was easy and I will likely make it again when pressed for time. I did add frozen veggies. Next time, I would spice it up for more flavor.
I made this the other night and my family couldn't get enough. I did as other people suggested and placed some frozen vegetables at the bottom of the crockpot. Also I covered the chicken in turkey gravy then used broth and turkey gravy in the stuffing mixture. Very tasty!
It reminded me of really bad turkey dinner. I added the aromatics other reviewers suggested. Didn't add much. The chicken was dry and bland. The stuffing was way too salty...and I like salt!
Quick and easy. I used frozen chicken and cooked hours on high.
I made it as listed. Very soupy - too much liquid. I'll reduce the liquid the next making.
Really good--putting on my favs list
I put 1 cup of sour cream in it as well. It was soooo good
Made this last night..tried to follow exactly however I couldn’t understand why there were no spices involved so I did add garlic/onion powder/poultry seasoning onto the chicken I also added a Half can of cream of celery soup Cooked on LOW for 4 1/2 hours..The chicken was so tender I ended up shredding it iand mixing it. My daughter and I enjoyed it very much. Thanks for the recipe
Used cream of mushroom/garlic, added frozen broccoli, cauliflower, corn and fresh baby carrots. Used white wine instead of broth.
I prepared this recipe as instructed. However, I chose to bake it in the oven because I needed it done quickly and it was delicious. I baked it at 375 degrees, uncovered for approximately 40 minutes. Stuffing was golden and not mushy at all. I will definitely be making this again.
This is a great recipe. Nice comfort food to come home to. I made it according to the directions with one addition: In order to make it a one-pot meal, I added a 16 oz. bag of frozen mixed vegetables before putting the chicken into the slow cooker. I always spray the slow cooker with cooking spray before any food is placed in it to prevent sticking and make the cleanup easier. I will definitely make this again.
Really easy and my family loves it! I used cream of mushroom soup instead! Delicious, quick and easy meal!
The chicken had no taste I would definately add some seasoning to chicken next time.
Loved it!! Used Chicken Bone Broth!!
