Slow Cooker Chicken with Stuffing

Delicious and easy. Great to come home to a fully cooked meal that's ready to eat!

Recipe by Beth Charnock

Lauren Stalus Kiefer
Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken into bottom of a slow cooker. Pour broth over chicken. Mix soup, stuffing, and water in a bowl; spoon on top of chicken.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 1465.8mg. Full Nutrition
