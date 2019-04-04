Slow Cooker Chicken with Stuffing

I like everyone else read the reviews first and since I haven't cooked with salt in over 30 years just made sure to use the lower sodium broth etc. I also used only 1/2 can of Cream of Chicken and used 1 whole can of Golden Mushroom Soup because I prefer the flavor of that in my dressing. I chopped up an onion and 2 celery sticks with the leaves on the bottom of slow cooker then placec the chicken breast on top. I used 1 cup of Free Range lower sodium organic chicken broth. It still came out salty but very tasty. It was fast, simple and a great meal. The only thing I would do differently would be to use more water than broth especially in the soup with the dressing. The saltiness did not keep us from eating the meal because it was so flavorful. Will be making it again soon with the changes.