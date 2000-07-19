Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce

Decadent thick and delicious hot fudge sauce. Simple to make and so much better than store-bought!

Recipe by Lisa Kreft

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine butter, cocoa, sugar and evaporated milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and boil for 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Carefully pour hot mixture into a blender and blend for 2 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
