Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce
Decadent thick and delicious hot fudge sauce. Simple to make and so much better than store-bought!
Sue, this sauce is amazing! However, I tend to follow other people's reviews and cut the butter down to 1 1/3 sticks. Also, AND I HOPE IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE YOU READ THIS... the amount of sugar in this recipe is off. Previously, when I went to store it, it would crystallize really bad in my fridge over time. I'm an engineer, so I figured I'd check it out. It turns out, when the liquid in this recipe is hot it can hold 3 cups of sugar (supersaturated solution). When it cools to the temperature of your fridge (about 40 F), sugar begins to precipitate out of the mixture and crystallize. You can heat it back up and stir and stir and it will dissolve again, but I calculated and tested, and the recipe is actually 1 cup over the maximum amount of sugar allowable by chemistry. If you don't want to have to reheat it for so long to get rid of the sugar crystals, cut the recipe down to 2 c sugar. It's still plenty sweet and the consistency isn't effected. AWESOME recipe though!Read More
waaaaaaaaaay too sweet.. I had to add milk (alot) with the added milk it was a bit better, but a bit too thin for my tastes.. thanks anyway!Read More
ok, I have finally found a hot fudge recipe that I am going to keep. I did change a few things, though. I did not add any vanilla. I added about 6 ounces and unsweetened baking chocolate, I thought after tasting it that it tasted like chocolate SAUCE not FUDGE, so that's why I added the extra chocolate. I also added almost a teaspoon of salt. It helped to cut down on the VERY sugary taste. I did not have to put the mixture into a blender, it was prefectly smooth by just whisking it, it also keeps very well in the fridge and reheats perfectly. oh I forgot to add, it DOES NOT taste like carmel, the people that say that MUST be using sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated milk. Oh, and it was just a tad bit thin at first, then once it cooled it was perfect.
I love to make hot fudge and have used various recipes; some call for sweetened condensed milk, others call for sugar and evaporated milk, some with cocoa, others with choc chips. I decided to give this one a try after just not finding one quite thick enough or creamy enough. This was perfect. The consistency was excellent. I have made it numerous times now. I have upped the cocoa to almost 1/2 cup to prevent the caramel taste and give it a richer chocolate taste. I have also (after reading some reviews) added in a handful of semisweet choc chips. A tip to save on dishes and time is to use a hand blender while boiling on the stove instead of using a blender after cooking. I'm keeping this recipe and will be giving this out for Christmas gifts this year.
Another tip to follow up... We discovered that if you use only 1-1/3 cup of butter, it is slightly less thick and has less of a carmelized consistency and more like fudge rather than caramel. Also, for the left-over sauce, it is not grainy and does not crystalize. Try it!
Totally to LIVE FOR!!!! I don't rate many recipes 5 stars, but this deserves MORE! This was so easy to make. The only thing I did was to halve the recipe. My only caution would be if you have a blender that is made of plastic instead of glass and pouring in the hot liquid. I had a glass blender and had no problems. If you LOVE chocolate you need to try this one! This would be great with fruit or fondue. This is FANTASTIC just eating off the spoon when slightly cooled or even COLD the next day!! I served with buttermilk pound cake II recipe.
Five stars with these adjustments: Used only 1/2 cup of butter, only 2 cups of sugar, and increased the cocoa powder to about 1/2 cup. It did not crystallize in the fridge with this method. So much better than any hot fudge I've found in a store!
Ohhhh yum. This was a PERFECT ending to a HORRIBLE day! Even though when I was making it, it boiled over the pot all over my stove, which indeed was my fault, because against my better judgement I opted to use the smaller pot and of coarse the obvious happened (I'm having a really bad day) the end result of this was worth every bit! THANK YOU Lisa, this was the best part of my day, my P.J.s, A bowl of Breyers vanilla with your hot fudge sauce...and a nice cold beer!!
Fabulous!!!!!!!!!!! Make sure to blend the sauce-I have done it both ways-trying a shortcut once of not blending. The blending makes for the richest, smoothest sauce. I like to serve this over fudge brownies for brownie sundaes-yum!
I made this last year for Christmas gifts and I already have them asking for this again this year. Starting making batches last night. I double the recipe and it almost makes 5 pints. In a double batch I use 1.5 cups of the Cocoa, 1Tbs vanilla and boil for 9-10 minutes. This gives a rich dark chocolate flavor. If you like milk chocolate then use a little less. Blending is the key as the cocoa will be grainy out of the pan. Blend it for at least a few minutes or until it becomes think and strains your blender. Also when reheating I use a measuring cup with water and put the hot fudge in the water or you can use a single serving in the microwave. This keeps the hot fudge from crystalizing.
This is a really good homemade sauce, although I too wish it were thicker when warm; I might try cooking it longer next time to see if it gets thicker. For an extra rich gourmet touch, I added about 1/2 Tablespoon of Folgers instant coffee crystals before boiling. Pretty tasty!
OMG!!! This is absolutely the best hot fudge sauce ever! I made only half the recipe but used the same 1/3 cup of cocoa. I also whisked the ingredients while it was cooking on the stove top and let it boil for 10 minutes. I still blended it even after whisking and it was still quite "runny" looking, but as soon as it cooled a bit it started to thicken up. Not grainy at all, perfect chocolate taste and for those who said it tasted like caramel, that's cause you probably used condensed milk. I'll be making this from now on to put on my ice cream!
ABsolutely Delicious!! I went to Costco and bought a plain cheesecake just so I could make this to serve over it. Sooo good. I love chocolate and this tastes like I purchased it at a gourmet store. I too used my hand mixer instead of my blender. Do make sure to use a large pan so the mixture doesn't boil over. For those who find this too runny..try using only 1 stick of butter. Thanks Lisa.
My kids are always disappointed when we run out of this quick and easy topping. For a more fudgy flavor I double the cocoa to 2/3c, and reduce the sugar to 2 1/2c. Also, to minimize crystallization that some people complain about, I add 1T corn syrup. For simplicity, I continuously whisk the mixture while boiling instead of using a blender. With the corn syrup added, this keeps fine for quite some time in the refrigerator without growing sugar crystals.
What a great recipe! My family enjoyed this tonight with our vanilla ice cream. I can't wait to try it with a brownie or warm chocolate chip cookie and ice cream next time. This recipe makes a decent amount. I like the gift idea. The World Martket sells great glass jars which I will buy and pour this fudge into for gifts. I am so glad I tried it. UPDATE: I wanted a richer chocolate taste and texture, so I reheated the fudge sauce the following day and I added a good 1/2 cup of additional cocoa powder and now I think this is a perfect fudge sauce that we enjoy and that I would love to share with others. Check out my blog to compare the before and after photos of this fudge sauce.
If you don't want to get out the blender, just beat with your hand mixer for a minute or two. Just make sure your pot is deep enough to prevent splatters.
What a super recipe. After several attempts, I've decided it works best to mix the cocoa and sugar together before adding the other ingredients. I also use instant coffee crystals, but I mash them into a fine powder first. Or I use a tablespoon of espresso. Goes great with brownies, ice cream, cake, peanut butter, fruit, etc.
great sauce using ingredients that are usually in the pantry. This makes a very large batch. It keeps well in the fridge.
This is one of the best hot fudge sauces that I've ever made. I followed the directions exactly, using a quality pure vanilla extract. I drizzled this over homemade greek vanilla frozen yogurt--the boys went nuts for it.
I increased the cocoa to 1/2 c. after reading the reviews. When I made this, I handled it much the way I cook fudge- I stirred it until it came to a boil, and then I completely left it alone while it boiled. Once the 7 minutes were up, I let it cool for a bit, then used my hand mixer and mixed it for about 5 minutes on high, adding the vanilla towards the end. By that time, it was nice and thick and tasted amazing!
Fantastic recipe! I did not blend the sauce at the end but stood over the pot and stirred the entire time it was cooking. I used this sauce for weeks after it was made, and it was just as good every time! My family raved over it!
I love this hot fudge sauce. It was so quick to make. And, it tastes very similar to Sander's a favorite of mine. The ingredient list was also with items I always have in the home an added bonus. And, I found it refridgerates up real nicely, as it stays a velvety pouring consistency. I have tried other hot fudge sauces with chocolate chips and heavy cream, and this one was much better in taste and texture. For ease I used a hand-emulsion blender for 3 minutes after the sauce was slightly cooled. Quick edit note: This recipe makes quite a lot of sauce, over 4 cups. I froze 3/4 of it and still had plenty for everyone I was serving. I might try to cut the recipe back some or can some of it. But, well worth making. Thanks Sue.
This was amazing!! I made this for my friend who is a professional chef and her family who are very picky eaters. They all raved about it! I did make two changes. I added a pinch of kosher salt, and I added 6 squares semi-sweet chocolate squares. I used my immersion blender the whole time it was boiling and it turned out fantastic. I also cooked it for 10 minutes instead of 7. I will make this again!
Ohh. Emm. Gee!My husband has a serious sweet tooth, and I normally make hot fudge with sweetened condensed milk and some type of baking chocolate or chocolate chips, but didn't have either. I had plenty of evaporated milk and cocoa powder so I googled and found this recipe. I can not believe how delish it was!! We had it on ice cream and then I put it in a container to keep in the fridge and there was a little bit too much sauce to fit in the container, so I ate it. It tasted like melted, warm brownie batter. I did only use 2 cups of sugar and 1 stick of butter (rather than 3 cups and 2 sticks), and I thought it tasted sweet enough. The 3 cups and 1 cup scared me!! lol. I let it boil for awhile (by accident actually, got sucked into Teen Mom), and it thickened really nicely. I didn't blend it because our 5 month old had just fallen asleep and I didn't want to wake her. Probably could have used the blending, but it was fine without it!!!! Thanks Lisa/Sue!
I ADORE this recipe! Thanks for submitting. I tweaked it thusly: I sifted all my dry ingredients together before adding to the butter-adding a little cornstarch (maybe 1-2 teaspoons) since some said it wasn't thick enough when hot. That absolutely did the trick. I added a pinch of salt-never make anything sweet without it. I also took the suggestion and added just a pinch of instant coffee. It really does make the chocolate taste MORE chocolaty... Lastly-because I sifted the ingredients first (I think) it was quite smooth prior to blending but I have an immersion blender so I took that tip and used it and the sauce became even more silky. It was PERFECT. Adjust the cocoa to taste-if you want it richer, add more. If you want it more 'milk chocolate' this is fine. The longer you boil it, the more 'fudgy' the taste.
I cant help it, but I did not like this sauce. It tasted more like caramel then fudge. When it got cold, it was grany and I could taste the condensed milk. I am glad I did just half of the recipe. Sorry....
I made Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce for my daughter's graduation party. We had an ice cream sundae bar with all of the toppings and the 'homemade' hot fudge sauce was a huge hit with every age. I kept it warm in a small crockpot throughout the party. This sauce is thin when it is warm and thickens as it cools on the ice cream. Excellent flavor, it's even good cold. This recipe is a keeper!
Very nice. Lowered sugar by 1/2 cup but may use all next time. Added 1/2 cup nonfat DRY milk before boiling to make it taste like Sanders Hot Fudge. May try more cocoa, but that's because I'm always experimenting :)
I really did not like this. I made it exactly as directed. It tasted kind of like burnt plastic. It had to be the evaporated milk in it. I've made a recipe using heavy cream and chopped chocolate and it tasted like hot fudge sauce should taste.
Our go to recipe for hot fudge! Thank you so much.
Absolutely FABULOUS! I didn't blend at the end....simply whisked throughout the boiling part. It turned out smooth and perfect. I served it over french vanilla ice cream at a dinner party. It made a simple dessert after a big meal, but looked great. I had to print out copies for the guests, because everyone loved it!
This was a great base for hot fudge sauce, but it was too sweet. I upped the cocoa powder to 1/2 cup. Next time I will make this with 1 1/4 cups of sugar and add 1 tsp. of instant espresso powder. The addition of coffee intensifies the chocolate taste and adds depth of flavor. I didn't put the sauce into a blender, as I just whisked while cooking the sauce. I believe with the above changes, this could be a 5 star hot fudge sauce. Thanks Sue for sharing.
First of all, if you don't actually make the recipe exactly as is you should not rate it at all. So many people added more cocoa, or changed something. That being said, this was way too sugary. Did not have much of a chocolate taste. I think this recipe would be awesome with more cocoa.
I have tried other hot fudge recipes, but this one is by far the best!!! I wasn't sure why you would need to put it in a blender, so I sampled some before blending & after. Blending makes the sauce really creamy.
This is wonderful! I used 1/2 cup of cocoa and boiled for 10 minutes. It is very thick and smooth. I think the blending is key.
We have been making this for years...only fudge sauce allowed in our house. I always add a dash of salt to bring out the chocolate flavor. If you sift the cocoa with the sugar before adding there will be no lumps, no need to run through a blender!
I made this when I ran out of hot fudge sauce. This was better than the store bought kind! I would make again!! I didn't have any problems with it being grainy (blender is an important step) or too thin (boiled 10 minutes). I love dark chocolate so I used 1 cup of cocoa as recommended by another reviewer. Yum!
i used 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of cocoa , 2 cups of sugar and 1 can of evaporated milk..boiled for 10 minutes and it was amazing..it thickens after it cools..
Fantastic. I doubled the recipe for an ice cream social, and it was plenty. I made the sauce, brought it to church in a crock pot and turned it on low. The hot fudge stayed warm and smooth for the whole time (3 hours). Don't worry if it's still grainy as you're making it, the blender will make it very smooth and creamy. Also, my sauce was a lot darker than the lighter brown sauce in the main picture. I got lots of compliments on this sauce! Thanks!
Nice to throw together whenyou want Hot fudge and don't have any on hand. I think I prefer store bought but this was a good and easy sub.
wonderful !! I would not change a thing.
This is the BEST! I also added 1 cup of chocolate chips. Everyone loved it. Will keep this for my only hot fudge sauce now. Be ready to want to eat ice cream every night.
Not quite the hot fudge taste I was looking for. Was really smooth at first then after reheating 4 times it became grainy. It makes a huge amount.
Delicious! Tastes just like the hot fudge sauce my mom makes. I halved the recipe but kept the 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. I also whisked throughout, so there was no need for a blender.
Really Good. Wasn't Gritty at all as some reviewers said. Just follow the directions and you shouldn't have that problem. I did use evaporated milk, not condensed and I did still taste the carmel flavor that a lot of reviewers were commenting on, not sure what the fix of this would be. It still has a wonderful taste.
Of course, a last minute decision to make this to give as gifts = only having 1/6 cup cocoa powder in the house while all stores in the city are closed. I added 6 oz semisweet chocolate chips to make up for that, and also added a teaspoon of instant coffee crystals, and a pinch of salt. While it was still warm I tried a bit on top of some sweet potato pie, and after it had cooled I tried another spoonful before putting it into jars. It was great, not too sweet, and I like that the coffee added a very slight burnt taste -- in a good way. [FYI, I despise coffee and coffee-flavored things, but adding a tiny bit to chocolate just enhances the chocolate flavor.] This was so easy to make, I don't think I'll be buying hot fudge sauce from the store ever again!
Ooooooooooh... the reviewer that said you could just eat this with a spoon was absolutely right. 4 stars because it definitely needed a bit of revision: like other reviewers, I added more chocolate (1.5 oz. of unsweetened Baker's chocolate) to deepen the color/flavor. I also added a teaspoon of salt, which is IMPERATIVE. I didn't add it until I tasted the sauce at the end and then realized I needed to put it in to bring out the chocolate. I used light margarine in place of butter and would certainly do so again. This sauce is lovely and rich, and I can't wait to have it over ice cream!
This is a good chocolate sauce. My only disappointment was also that it was way too thin while hot. After a night in the fridge, however, it is just right.
You don't even need ice cream a spoon worked well for me... fantastic recipe thanks big jim.
This sauce sets up and thickens nicely as it cools. After four hours in the refrigerator, it was the consistency of a professional hot fudge, with a great taste!Flavor is outstanding ...very fudgey. Thanks for sharing, Lisa.
I used one stick of margarine instead of the full cup and it was rich and delicious! Our guests kept putting more and more on their ice cream and wanted the recipe. Thanks!
This Hot fudge sauce is sooooo good! I had no problems, perfectly smooth and thick. I boiled it for 10 minutes and blended for 4. If you are a real chocolate lover you could add a little more cocoa, but it fine for me just as is.
This is absolutely the BEST! Just like my mother used to make. I could never find a recipe like hers since she died when I was 12 yrs. old. So, thank you! It brought back beautiful memories!
This is a delicious bowl of wonderful goodness! I did make a few changes to the recipe but only for my personal preference. I don't like overly sweet things so I decreased the sugar to 2 cups per other reviews, doubled the cocoa and added a pinch of salt. I had no problems with crystallization since I stirred it during the entire boiling process and didn't need to blend it after. This is a great hot fudge sauce that you can adapt to your personal tastes and make it as sweet or as chocolately as you like. Yum!
Loved this recipe. The quantity that it yields makes it good for gift giving, I got three jars out of it. I didn't put it in the blender, but whisked until smooth. I don't think it made a big difference. I also stirred in about a cup of dark chocolate chips. It reheated nicely with a few seconds in the microwave. It was a big hit with my company:)
This has a wonderful consistency--even after being chilled! It wasn't as chocolately as I like though, so will be adding a bit more cocoa powder and a bit less sugar next time. Thanks!
Yummy!!! If you like the kind of fudge sauce that hardens when it hits the ice cream, then this is the sauce for you!! Wonderful
Was looking for a recipe that called for cocoa and found this one--so glad I did! After reading the reviews, I did double the cocoa (2/3 cup) and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. It came out nice and smooth and just the right thickness for our tastes. It is, by far, the best hot fudge sauce I've ever tasted! Just had some on banana/strawberry ice cream.....wow! Since I just made it, I won't know about the crystallizing--if it lasts long enough! UPDATE: I stored the fudge in a covered glass jar in the fridge, heating only what we used each time--it has NOT crystallized at all! 2ND UPDATE: Made this again, this time using Nestle Special Dark Cocoa--if you like dark chocolate, you'll love this!
This fudge sauce was the best!! Smooth and creamy and yummy. I made it to go ontop of cheesecake for desert at a bridal shower. It was a hit. I used a whole cup of cocoa powder and kept everything else the same. Much better than anything you can get in the store! Thanks for the recipe!
This hot fudge is awesome! I will definitely keep the recipe around and make again. So easy and so very good. No caramel taste and not grainy at all. I also sift the cocoa before adding it.
Wow, this is good!!! It is very, very rich!!!! This recipe makes a ton, I wish I would have only made a 1/2 batch. I used this over a hot fudge cake that I made in the crockpot and cooked a little too long and paired it with fresh frozen vanilla custard. I made the recipe just as it stated but next time I will probably cut the amount of sugar as it tends to be on the too sweet side. A little bit definitely goes a long way.
This makes delicious hot fudge sauce! I was a little worried about the 3 cups of sugar; it seemed like so much. However, the resulting sauce is like creamy, sweet fudge. Extremely easy to make.
Very good! I followed another reviewer's suggestion and used a hand blender right in the pan. Worked great, very smooth sauce. I also doubled the cocoa powder for a richer chocolate flavor.
Wonderful sauce! Note that you should not boil for less than the 7 minutes, starting the timer when it is already boiling. Also do NOT skip the blender step. My sauce when from easily pourable liquid to thick rich spreadable fudge in less than 2 minutes of blending. I did the blending about 10 minutes after I took it off the heat. I had good success reducing the sugar to 2 cups and will try reducing it even more next time.
Awesome sauce, tastes just like the sauce for the hot fudge sundae that I eat at a nearby restaurant. I doubled the cocoa powder and stirred it with the sugar prior to cooking. Also, it didnt specify whether to use salted or unsalted butter, so I used the regular salted butter and the taste was totally fine. DONT BE FOOLED with how runny the sauce looks at first. It will thicken while you use a blender and pour the sauce into a container (basically while its getting cooler). Im making this as a christmas gift for a few friends, I cant wait to see their reaction to how great this tastes!! Thank you for sharing such a simple but awesome tasting chocolate fudge!! The only thing I wonder is how long does this keep in the fridge?
Very smooth and delicious. I made a full batch for my small family and stored the extra in the fridge. When it started getting gritty, I heated it up and used my immersion blender to smooth it out. It was just as creamy as when I first made it.
This was good still warm from the stovetop, but it had a grainy texture after it was refridgerated. Maybe I cooked it too long? I might try this again in a much smaller batch so I won't have to worry about storing it.
Great hot fudge sauce. I think I like it even better before the vanilla is added at the end.
I made this for Valentine's dessert and it is SO GOOD! Closest to thing to intravenous chocolate. Sifting the powdered cocoa with the sugar helps it blend better.
Sue deserves an A+ for this one. I didn't put into a blender at the end. Instead I used a wire whisk and stirred constantly. It is one of the best hot fudge sauces I have ever had (and that is one big complement from a hot fudge sundae connoisseur).
Just AMAZING, incredibly delicious. I could nearly eat it with a spoon. Okay, this is not the most rich chocolate flavored sauce you'll find. It's more a cross between chocolate and caramel...a lighter chocolate. But, who cares! It is easy and delicious and NO CORN SYRUP. Hooray for all that goodness!!! Thanks Lisa for this amazing recipe. You've added that much joy to my life!
This was literally amazing! So rich and yummy!
Wow. I've tried a number of hot fudge sauces and this one beats them all. The cocoa made it so easy! Everyone commented on the smooth, velvety texture. I purchased mason jars at the neighborhood hardware store, added a piece of holiday fabric under the lid, and gave to neighbors as a Christmas treat.
A wonderfully easy and tasty hot fudge sauce.
If you have ever had the chocolate volcano at Don Pablo's, this is exactly like the fudge sauce they use. It exceeded my expectations and was very simple. I usually always bake with butter for better flavor. Unfortunately, I did not have any on hand and I substituted with margarine. I expected to taste the difference but it still turned out GREAT!!!!!!!!
Excellent hot fudge - I used it for the middle layer of an ice cream cake. Don't skip the final step to blend the sauce in a blender, it makes it super creamy. I tried some of the sauce that was left in the pan while the rest of the sauce was blending away and though it tasted great the texture wasn't anywhere near as lovely as the final product from the blender.
Mine hardened up on ice cream. It tasted good.
Makes a TON of Fudge Sauce !!! Used a Hersheys Special Dark Cocoa and added a pinch of salt ... AMAZING !!!
made the changes. It hit the spot! It was just what I needed. thanks!
YYYUUUUMMMMMYYYYY!!!! Difficult not to eat it by the spoonfull.
Wonderful and easy!!! I am going to can this and give as teachers gifts for Christmas.
This was WAY too sweet. I usually make fudge sauce with cream but used this recipe because I had evaporated milk on hand and no cream. I would not make this again. If you want real hot fudge sauce, use a recipe with real cream and a lot less sugar.
Sorry to disagree, but I did not find this very good. It wasn't like any hot fudge sauce I've every had. Too sweet, and had that strange caramel taste to it.
Rich and decadent, very easy to make. I will never buy hot fudge again. Thanks, Lisa. This one is a definite keeper.
It tasted good and I liked it. I just wanted to leave a review because a previous reviewer made a point of saying that it noes not crystallize. Well it DOES.
This is the best Hot Fudge Sauce ever!!! It makes plenty to use again and again. It also freezes very well. I got a million compliments. We used it as a topping for Chantal's New York Cheesecake and ice cream for the kids.
This recipe is wonderful, the only thing missing was a straw. I do not have a blender but was able to use my mixer with good results. I made this to give away at Christmas and everyone who was LUCKY enough to get a jar of this great sauce, loves it. So easy, so good. This recipe is a keeper.
Fantastic with a little tweaking thanks to the reviews.
Delicious but DANGEROUS! Made a huge amount - too much for the average blender. A blender jar over-filled with boiling sugar-based sauce is a disaster in the making. Luckily my family thought this chocolate sauce was well worth the blistering burn I received while holding the lid on the blender. Seriously, use a very large saucepan & put a dish towel over the blender before turning it on. Makes a little over a quart.
This was so delicious. I have to say that instead of it making 16 servings it is more like 2 because you will want to eat so much of this in one sitting.
Mmmmm...I doubled the batch and bottled some to give as Christmas gifts, but I don't know if they'll make it out the door. Rich and luscious. Reminds me of the Dove brand milk chocolate hot fudge sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
Definitely a wonderful recipe! I only used 3/4 cup of butter, and I added about another 1/3 cup of cocoa, as others had suggested...well, maybe even more than that because towards the end I was just sprinkling the cocoa in the pot! But it all turned out well and is a very delicious sauce.
I'm glad I halved the recipe. It makes alot. It was easy to do but I was hoping for a richer chocolate taste. So I added a 1/2 ounce of bittersweet to the 1/2 recipe I was making. That seemed to help. But once this is taken of the burning it firms up pretty quick and then when I tried to reheat it was gritty and greasy. I think I like a fudge sauce with corn syrup better, it helps to get the sauce more ooey-gooey and helps to keep it from being grainy.
I probably shouldn't review this since I made so many changes, but for those who want to make this non-dairy, here's how to do it. Use margarine instead of butter (1/2 c. is enough), soy milk instead of evaporated milk, and add 4 ounces of chocolate to make up for thinner consistency. Melt the margarine and chocolate, and then add the sugar and soy milk. Cook for ten minutes. I skipped the blending, but it was grainy once slightly cooled, so next time I'd blend it. This sauce is thick and delicious!
This sauce was easy and delicious. I have been trying to perfect my husband's grandmother's recipe for years with little success. I know have "my" recipe to pass on. It makes enough to share and keeps well in the fridge.
Very good! I've been on the hunt for a great hot fudge sauce recipe and this one holds the crown!!!
I followed the directions exactly. Only using a hand mixer instead of a blender at the end. I won't ever have to buy the expensive store bought stuff again!
I have made this three times. I love how easy this is. It gets thick, so just wait. Once it cools down it starts to thicken. I made it without blending and then tried it with blending just to compare and I'll always blend it now. It makes it silky smooth. I did have a problem with the sugar crystallizing. I doesn't happen the first day or the second, but if I put it in the fridge then it starts. I read how you're supposed to be able to stop it from happening and that is to make sure every crystal of sugar is melted and nothing is left on the side of the pot. Use a spatula! I'm also keeping it out of the fridge. This does seem to help although I'm not sure how long it keeps like this. But it doesn't last long in my house. I think this would be great canned.
Yum!! Really tasty and a good consistency. No weird grainy or gritty texture going on like some of the recipes I've tried. A definite keeper.
