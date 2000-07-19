Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce

I have made this three times. I love how easy this is. It gets thick, so just wait. Once it cools down it starts to thicken. I made it without blending and then tried it with blending just to compare and I'll always blend it now. It makes it silky smooth. I did have a problem with the sugar crystallizing. I doesn't happen the first day or the second, but if I put it in the fridge then it starts. I read how you're supposed to be able to stop it from happening and that is to make sure every crystal of sugar is melted and nothing is left on the side of the pot. Use a spatula! I'm also keeping it out of the fridge. This does seem to help although I'm not sure how long it keeps like this. But it doesn't last long in my house. I think this would be great canned.