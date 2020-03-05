Ed's Favorite Beer Can Chicken Rub

Rating: 4.94 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is a tribute to my Uncle who is by far one the best pit masters I have ever known. Feel free to put this on chicken, pork, or just about anything else you can think of. To cover a typical 5-pound chicken, I normally measured the spices in tablespoons. However, feel free to mix a larger batch to keep some finished product on hand. One thing's for sure, you will be the hit of the party!

By rharejr

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, dry mustard, granulated onion, paprika, kosher salt, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 240.8mg. Full Nutrition
CrazCarChick
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2013
What a surprise! When I found this recipe, I wasn't sure what to think, but what the heck. I had all the ingredients handy, so why not? It was really, really good! I used the whole batch on one, big, Amish chicken. I rubbed the outside generously and sprinkled a bunch more into the cavity. In addition (thanks to watching cooking shows on TV), I took 2 TBS of Olive Oil and squeezed a lemon into the oil and drizzled that over the top to get the skin crispy, brown and spicy). As a side note, don't throw the juiced lemons out, toss them into the cavity to bake some of that lemony flavor into the chicken. It was fabulous! When it was all over, I took the drippings and brought it to a boil on the stovetop adding in 2 TBS of Wondra Sauce & Gravy Flour to make a sweet, spicy gravy that was great over our stuffing and for dipping the chicken too. Served with Green Beans with Almonds and Carmelized Shallots, this was a 5 star dinner!!! Thanks to Ed for inventing such a nifty rub!
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2013
Excellent combo - this makes a lot more than you need for one chicken but that is cool. It is good in soups and stews too - meat of any kind.
OZsueARKS
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2012
This is wonderful! My first experience making Beer Can Chicken I tried this rub and the family loved it. I sprinkle some inside the bird as well as rubbing it generously on the outside and the results are fantastic. It's also a great rub for a roasted pork tenderloin!
WestCoastMom
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2014
Wow! Had the parents over for supper and everyone loved this, including my kids. I did a beer can chicken, and since the spice rub reminded me of Mexico, I made a Mexican rice along side with the leftover spice rub. It was a perfect combo! The only difference I did was use onion powder since I didn't have the granulated onion. I will definitely use this again and again, thanks!
Rivermist Chris
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2014
I made this last night and it was super awesome. I love making beer can chicken. It's so easy and this rub was a great compliment.
Heart of Dixie
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2015
Best B.C. chicken! My wife and kiddos ate that yard bird like they were never gonna eat chicken again! It was like lil chicken hawk going after Foghorn Leghorn. Its easy to have a few while your bird steams with PBR.
iowagirl1127
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2014
I tried this rub the first time last year and it has been my go to meat seasoning since. I absolutely love it! Just a note though is watch on the grill because the sugar likes to burn.
Seth Kolloen
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2015
This was fantastic. I made the amount suggested and used it on the whole (6 lb.) bird. I know it seems like a lot but think about how much meat needs to get seasoned! I rubbed the rub in between the skin and the breast meat. I also melted about a tbsp worth in some butter and brushed that on the chicken right before grilling. I grilled the chicken on cedar planks and it came out very very flavorful. Fantastic rub!
Jerry Hiltibidal
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2018
Made it as directed . Tasted great. Probably enough for 3 chickens, I prepared 2 and had plenty.
