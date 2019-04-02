Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

Made this and loved it! So quick and easy to do from prep to finish. I only made 2 fillets for my husband and I and cut the ingredients in half. I put the thawed tilapias in a bowl, drizzled them in the oil, evenly coated, and then smooshed in the seasoning mixture by hand. Once both sides were completely covered, I cooked mine at 400 for 10 mins. Then I immediately lifted them from the foil (beware they can stick because of some of the Parmesan getting melted and burnt on the edges) and noticed most of the cheese on the bottom melted away. So then I smoothed some of the leftover seasoning down and laid the tilapia back down on top of this, and let it cool for a minute, whilst melting the cheese underneath it. They were perfect! No they aren't a crunchy crust - but they are Parmesan crusted.