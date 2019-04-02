Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets
This recipe for Parmesan-crusted tilapia is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds. Works well in low-carb diets.
This recipe for Parmesan-crusted tilapia is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds. Works well in low-carb diets.
NOTE: I am the original submitter of this recipe. These will not come out crunchy like a traditional crusted fish. They are low carb and do not use breading, therefore they have more of a baked and seasoned texture. I tried to have the title changed, but allrecipes informed me this could not be done and to add a review instead. This is also tasty made with shredded parmesan (can be found with the bagged shredded cheeses) instead of grated. I sometimes add minced garlic or garlic powder to the seasoning as well.Read More
Yes, it's fast and easy, but the bottom is soggy and until I put some lemon on it, it had an off taste.Read More
NOTE: I am the original submitter of this recipe. These will not come out crunchy like a traditional crusted fish. They are low carb and do not use breading, therefore they have more of a baked and seasoned texture. I tried to have the title changed, but allrecipes informed me this could not be done and to add a review instead. This is also tasty made with shredded parmesan (can be found with the bagged shredded cheeses) instead of grated. I sometimes add minced garlic or garlic powder to the seasoning as well.
I can't believe how good this was! Few ingredients, but it tastes like more time went into making it. Tilapia, by nature, can have a very muddy or earthy flavor if you're not used to it. I don't understand why the other reviewer blames that on the recipe! I would make this again. To avoid a soggy filet on the bottom, I flipped mine halfway through cooking. I also added a bit of garlic powder. I really like that it's low carb - perfect for my south beach diet. I served this with some grilled veggies.
I really liked this. It gave the tilapia a meaty flavor. I wanted to just use a saute pan today, so I made it on the stove top. I put the olive oil in the pan before I realized it was supposed to be drizzled on the fish. So, I probably used quite a bit of olive oil. No problem, the fish was nice and crispy and no sticking. I sauteed it about 3 minutes per side on about a temp of 6 or 6.5 on my stove. It was quick, easy, and delicious. Only change I made was we squeezed fresh lemon juice over ours before eating. ty
This is a good recipe. Tweak the seasonings by tasting the dry mix first. The only thing I did different is to arrange the fish on parchment paper. This will crisp the bottom side without flipping it.
wonderfulness! modern twist on "shake and bake." sooooo easy to make. rather have this then blow $25 on some fish dish downtown over a bed of something pretentious. followed recipe except used cilantro bc i needed to get rid of it and it seems to be tastier than parsley. also, nice usage of paprika. very under utilized condiment if you ask me. wait you didn't. but i told you anyway. go make this dish and woo that hot chick you have wanted to ask out. she'll be dazzled and wonder why those trendy places don't have this dish.
Yes, it's fast and easy, but the bottom is soggy and until I put some lemon on it, it had an off taste.
Made this for the first time tonight and we loved it! I only had 1/2 c. of parmesan left so I added 1/4 c. of Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Quick and easy and it turned out great. One of my 3.5 y/o twins even said he liked it "better than cookies"! ;)
I have made this many times using both fish and boneless chicken breasts. The key to non soggy bottoms? Easy -- place a cooking rack on your baking sheet and place the fillets on the cooling rack. Ta da! No more soggy bottoms! :) Also, if you find the olive oil to oily in the finished product, you can use mayo or melted butter (just brush on fillets with a pastry brush), then coat with Parmesan mixture. I often cut back on the Parmesan and add in some seasoned bread crumbs since I don't worry about carbs all that much and the little bit you use here won't make much of a difference anyway. This does add a bit more crunch to the finished product as well. I also add a dash of garlic powder to the breading mixture. Just play around with this recipe and tweak it to you and your family's liking. :)
Really nice fare, for not much prep/cook time. Good for a work and school night. I halved the paprika, and added a bit of panko to the cheese mixture, however. Delicious!
Great recipe for flavor but I do cook a little differently which makes a crispy crust. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat a non-stick oven-proof skillet on medium heat (no oil). Brown fish 3 minutes on each side. Place skillet in oven and bake 10 minutes. Perfection every time! I do use parmesan, garlic powder, salt and pepper, but have varied spices according to my mood at the time.
Excellent! I used this reciped for red snapper fillets last night and it was very, very good. It needs a bit more zip for our taste buds so, as recommended by the originator of the recipe, I'll try some garlic and perhaps some tumeric and quite a bit more pepper next time.
I added breadcrumbs to cheese/paprika/parsley mixture (I'm not worried about carbs). It was by far one of the best tilapia dishes I've made. So delicious!
This was good, crazy easy, and looks good on the plate, as well.
This was great! Made it for the family and they said it made them feel like they were eating fried fish (only without all that oil!) I added Mrs. Dash lemon pepper seasoning to the mix and it was fantastic! Thanks for this recipe it is going in my recipe box.
Very tasty. Fast and easy to fix. Served with brown rice mixed with mushrooms and shallots. Added sugar snap peas as a side. Meal fit right in with my diet. Thank you.
I just made it! I added garlic powder and used lemon pepper instead of black pepper. We don't use salt so that was my substitute. I also turned it after six minutes. This is fantastic!! We love it and will use it often thanks!
My husband and I loved this recipe. Not sure what the other reviewer was talking about when saying it tasted like "mildew". The parmesan and paprika give it a great taste. This recipe was super easy to make and best thing was, it called for only 5 common ingredients. I did not make any adjustments to the recipe, great the way it is.
Tilapia not a good fish so I used Cod! It was fantastic with a salad! Used freshly grated parm for best flavor and also flipped over for 10 mins to give the "fried" effect. Will try again with thin chicken and veal cutlets
I made this exactly as per the recipe but with one exception. I used Dover Sole. This method was good if you are trying to cut out carbs but I typically add panko crumbs to the parmesan cheese to make it crunchier. You can also cut calories by spraying Pam on a foil covered baking sheet instead of using the olive oil. I would cut the paprika in half next time. Any good mild fish works well with this recipe. Also any fresh herbs add a nice flavor but fresh parsley is a good one too.
Made this just exactly as the recipe called. Very easy and tasty :) I will not buy the prepackaged seasoning anymore!
I made this with haddock and it was great! simple and quick. Mild flavors but something my kids will eat too. Thank you!
My husband and I are working on eating healthier, which made this recipe a great find! I used shredded Parmesan, smoked paprika (because I had it on hand), and I added some garlic powder as well. Delicious! My hubby isn't big on fish, but he raved about this... and went back for more! I love that it's a quick & easy recipe, too. I'll be serving this regularly from now on!
Was really really good! I added a little bit of Panko and it turned out amazing. I served mine over thin spaghetti and broccoli in a light garlic butter sauce.
This recipe has just the right amount of seasoning. I used the grated Parmesan. I lightly seasoned the Tilipia with lawry's seasoning in place of the salt. I also baked it for 16 minutes which seemed to add more to the crust. Great recipe that I know I will make again and again in the future.
I love this recipe. I have it about once a week. I dont use the paprika or the parsley. I add my own seasonings and i add about 1/2 cup of Italian seasoned bread crumbs. My mom brags about how good this recipe is to all her friends.
This is a great easy meal. Even though it tastes like it took forever to make it is really fast. I have made it like a hundred times and my family loves it every time. I added panko crumbs to mine tp give it a good crunch. Other than that its awesome.
I prepared it as written, but 2/3 of us didn't care for it (I think it was too heavy on the paprika for our tastes). My son loved it, however, but because he ate later than we did, I added a sprinkling of Old Bay, some bread crumbs and some butter to his fish - and broiled it for a few minutes after baking. I really like the idea of this recipe, so I may try again with a few changes. I have to say the fish looks great when it comes out of the oven. I baked the fish on a baking rack inside a jelly roll pan, which helps to reduce any sogginess.
This was so easy and SO SO SO delicious. I added just a dash of lemon pepper, and it was amazing. What an amazing low carb dinner! Thanks for the recipe!
Mabe my tilapia was old or something but I didn't like this very much.
I admit I did make some changes to this. For two filets, I used 3 T. parmesan cheese and 3 T. panko to ensure a crispy crust. I first dipped the tilapia in beaten egg, then in the parmesan/panko mixture. And I pan seared this in olive oil to obtain maximum crispiness on both sides. If you pan sear these, be careful not to burn them. The crumb mixture will burn easily at medium-high heat. Medium would have been better. I caught ours just in time. We served these with Tartar Sauce II, also from this site. Very yummy and I'd definitely make this again!
Didn't care for it it was too pasty tasting
Easy and tasty!
Just because it's easy and quick to make, there's great flavor in every bite.
Followed the recipe to the letter. Very easy to make, nice variety of spice, And the Parmesan added a good flavor. Made it after work very quick and easy.
Made for a quick weeknight meal. As suggested by others, I did add some Italian seasoned breadcrumbs & garlic to the coating mixture, used shredded Parmesan rather than grated and placed on parchment paper to bake. It was a BIG hit...even my 5 & 7 year old grandkids ate every bite!
I have made this so many times and I always forget to put in a review. This is the best recipe. I omit the salt/pepper and add garlic powder. We love this and eat it a minimum of once a month. I’ve tried it with fresh and frozen tilapia and it’s great either way. We like it a little more crunchy so I leave it the full 12 minutes. You can’t go wrong with this recipe - simple, fast and delicious!!
A real winner. Delicious. My son does not care for fish, but he was impressed. I rarely fry food so this seemed on the crunchy side to us. Our fav fish recipe! Thank you, France!
To think i was buying these pre-made. This was sooo much better. The only extra spice i added was some chives and a touch of bread crumbs, I baked it on 400 like stated turning one time, they stayed crispy! will make over and over!
This was awesome! We are a low carb family, so this was perfect!!! The only changes I was I cooked it on the stove top in a mix of butter and avocado oil, flipping once the bottom was a crispy golden brown. Even my oldest daughter, who isn't a fish fan, loved it.
Really nice flavor, really tender fish. I realized I wanted a little more "crunch" to my fish, though, so I also sprinkled some Panko on top of the fish before I cooked it. It was the perfect texture!
Turned out delicious! Didn't think my husband, who's mildly picky, would like it...but he loved it!
Followed it to the t i it was amazing. This is one of my favorite recipes ever, its so good!
This dish was all that it was reported to be and more! Quick to fix, flavor galore and pleasing to the eye. Thanks Allrecipes!!!
Outrageously Easy, Quick and Tasty! Made this tonight. Ingredients List is short and simple. Easy Prep and Cooks in a Jiffy. Other than fresh parsley, always have these ingredients on hand. Served it over asparagus. Satisfying, Very Filling dish. A definite Keeper!
A new family favorite!
Very Good and quick recipe. I added some garlic powder the second time I made it. Good warmed up too.
Ridiculously easy and packs so much flavor! Do NOT use the cheap Parmesan (I'm looking at you Kraft). Spring for the quality cheese and enjoy!
This was great! I'll cut the Parmesan in half the next time, though. I added Panko for crunch. Yummmmmmmm!
This recipe was very quick and easy to make. I made a small adjustment and used 1/4 cup of sun-dried tomato parmesan and 1/2 cup of regular parmesan. My only suggestion is to sprinkle salt directly on fish before pressing into parmesan coating mixture. My family loved this and I will definitely make it again.
pretty good...i would definitely try it like I did...fish was cooked perfectly after 10 minutes, then about 1-2 minutes of broil. I added bread crumbs and did mash the cauliflower and the extra bread crumbs with the mashed cauliflower were Awesome!...also did a dill sauce for fish from another recipe and THAT MADE the DISH! So good! ***Try mashed cauliflower with lite butter instead of potatoes...Man its good!
Excellent just the way it's written. Next time I'll eliminate the salt.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I made a few changes. I used swai instead of tilapia because that is all I had. I also did not have fresh parsley so I used dried oregano. It turned out great. My husband loved it and he isn't a fish eater. I will make this again.
We loved it very much..true to what everyone is saying..can't wait to make another batch...to enjoy with my family...
The parmesan I used was very coursely shredded. It didn't stick that well to both sides, so I just spread it on top. Still delicious!
When I served my family this dish, my husband wanted to know where the tartar sauce was. He took a bite and immediately said "forget the tartar sauce this is delicious as is". We did not have any leftovers! Thank you for a great easy recipe.
For me who doesn't like fish, this was absolutely great. Used Amnon fillet, and sliced yellow cheese because that's what I had. My kids, my husband and I all loved it. Simple to prepare and really tasty. I will certainly do this recipe again! :-)
As many other reviewers, I added garlic powder to the mix and then pan sautéed the tilapia. Excellent flavor, and a nice crust. As one person warned, do this over medium or lower heat as the crust can burn easily. Three minutes per side was perfect for my fish. DH was very pleased.
Made as written. I did flip them over half way through baking. We all loved the addition of paprika; thought it gave them a great taste. Served with baked potatoes and some steamed veggies. Thank you for sharing, LilSnoo.
Maybe it was the type of cheese I used, but didn't taste the cheese. It was soggy. The one I left in the oven baking longer tasted better.
Lunch! Now! ;)
Soggy, oily and an off taste. Sorry but I would never make this again; confused with the high ratings. Too much cheese...
Made this tonight. Fish was frozen, so used chicken tenders instead! Followed recipe exactly; just added a teaspoon of garlic to the mixture. Cooked about 20 minutes, turning them over 1/2 way through. They came out moist and delicious. Will make again and again. Will try with the fish as soon as it defrosts!
This was very good. Ended up cooking it for about 16 or 17 minutes at 410F, and it got pretty crispy. I did change the recipe a bit. I used ½ c parm, 1/4 c bread crumbs, 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp garlic powder, and cilantro instead of parsley. Same process, though. I had three large fillets, and had a good bit of coating left over. It was quick and easy to do, and it turned out tasty, and a gentle flavor even with all the ingredients.
This is an excellent meal. I paired it with some winter squash and baked potatoes. The only thing that I changed was add crushed croutons to the cheese mix. It made it so yummy and added a nice texture to the fish. This is a definite repeat in my house.
Great! Even my picky teenage son that hates fish ate it and liked it. I changed it a little by adding Old Bay Seasoning instead of paprika, salt, and pepper (mainly because I had some on hand anyway). I also added the Panko bread crumbs as someone else suggested and it was crunchy and delicious. I don't know if my pieces of fish were bigger than normal but it did take longer than 10 minutes to cook. I cooked each side for 10 minutes and then broiled it for another 5 minutes. Will try this one again!
Made this last night, following recipe exactly. Yes, it's fast, but won't make again. Since you use olive oil, I'll just pan fry with a few herbs-much tastier.
Great recipe, I didn't have any parsley so I substituted with cilantro, tastes great.
Only thing I changed was used Pollock instead of tilapia (Pollock is easier to find here in the U.P.) and it was AWESOME! It came out tender, not soggy, and, as we make fish every Friday here in the U.P. I really appreciate this! Thanks, LilSnoo!
Great way to use up some tilapia I had in th freezer.
Wife and I are both good cooks. She said this was the best dish I have cooked lately. High praise, indeed. Yummo.
Delicious - perfect amount of spice and parmesan.
very nice,,,, love fish when don't have to fry
This was one of the best main dishes I have made for my family. Rave reviews from them. I love the simplicity of ingredients, the simplicity of cooking, and the awesome flavor. It will become one of my 7 main stay dinner recipes- great for the family, great for guests.
Amazing!! And super easy & quick! I salted and peppered both sides of the oiled filets before pressing into the Parmesan mixture. I cooked 8 filets and my oven isn’t super hot, so it needed 5 more minutes. Will definitely make again! Even my pickiest eater loved them!
Super tasty, I added a little panko to crisp it up a bit but both my wife and I loved it.
this is a good and simple recipe. i didn't mind that it wasn't "crunchy", i simply wanted the parmesan crust. i only made 2 minor modifications: i added italian seasoning to the parmesan mixture and i used a baking rack on my sheet pan, so i didn't have to flip it. the fish browned nicely on both sides with no "sogginess". a squeeze of lemon when serving does well too. i served it with wilted spinach and tortellini alfredo and the trio was awesome.
Very good, we both liked it. Easy to fix.
This recipe was absolutely amazing! The only thing I changed, was I added just a little bit of garlic powder to the recipe. I will definitely make this again!
Bland for us. Sprinkling with lemon juice helped, but probably won't make again.
Great Recipe I only had smoked paprika but it worked really well with the reciepe if you like smoky flavors like I do !
This came out AMAZING! A true winner. I discovered it about 6 months ago and i have made it at least once a week every since. I have even swapped out the chicken with tilapia. Outstanding, we LOVE it.
Very tasty. Made as written and everyone loved it. I use the extra seasoning cheese mixture on zucchini and roast it as a side to the fish. So good!
Since I was making this dish for two , I halved all the ingredients except the Parmesan and substituted melted butter for the olive oil. I filled a 3/4 cup container with 3/8 cup Parmesan and 3/8 cup Panka crumbs and I added some garlic powder as many others had suggested. I could have gone with a 2/3 cup container but I wanted to be sure that I had enough. I also cooked the filets on parchment paper and didn't turn them. We loved it and it will be a staple in my menu rotation.
Used lemon pepper instead of black pepper and added some old bay. Will definitely make again. Easy and delicious!
This was so good! Even my picky kids (4 and 2) liked it! I did add some panko bread crumbs like some reviewers noted (I didn't measure out how much, just eyeballed it), and I also realized at the last minute I didn't have any parsley, so I substituted oregano, and it was perfect! I also added a little garlic powder, because I love garlic! I served it over angel hair pasta, so with the added bread crumbs, not a low carb meal, but delicious nonetheless! I'm adding this to our regular meal rotation. I will note that the mixture yields way more than enough to coat 4 pieces of fish, even accounting for the extra bread crumbs.
quick, easy tasty
After reading the reviews on this recipe I decided in order to have a crunchy crust, which I personally prefer, that while my oven was on preheat, and I prepared the coating, I brushed a cast iron griddle with olive oil and let it get hot. I also used Italian bread crumbs along with the other ingredients listed. I dropped the prepared fillets on the hot griddle and flipped once half way through the cook time. Absolutely delicious. This will be a keeper for me.
My family of fried fish eaters loved this recipe. I added red peppers because we like the spicy flavor and used a mix of finely shredded parmesan cheese and Kraft grated parmesan cheese. This seemed to help give the recipe some of the crunchiness other posters are concerned about. Also, remove the fish immediately from the pan once done. I made enough for leftovers and noticed the pieces that remained in the pan longer did get a bit soggy but that's because they absorbed the remaining oil from the pan. Overall, this is an amazing recipe! I couldn't get over how flaky and done the fish was after just 10-12 minutes.
Delicious... and then also easy and quick!
Made this and loved it! So quick and easy to do from prep to finish. I only made 2 fillets for my husband and I and cut the ingredients in half. I put the thawed tilapias in a bowl, drizzled them in the oil, evenly coated, and then smooshed in the seasoning mixture by hand. Once both sides were completely covered, I cooked mine at 400 for 10 mins. Then I immediately lifted them from the foil (beware they can stick because of some of the Parmesan getting melted and burnt on the edges) and noticed most of the cheese on the bottom melted away. So then I smoothed some of the leftover seasoning down and laid the tilapia back down on top of this, and let it cool for a minute, whilst melting the cheese underneath it. They were perfect! No they aren't a crunchy crust - but they are Parmesan crusted.
Very good. Will be used again for sure.
Solid recipe, my family enjoyed it very much. I had to cook it longer to get the crispiness we wanted. Other then that, this is simple and you can make enough to last you the week if you live alone.
I'm not a huge fish fan, but this was edible for me and my hubby loved it. I added bread crumbs and garlic powder. I didn't find it to be soggy as some other reviews state.
If you add some pankow bread crumbs, it adds carbs, but makes it crunchie. Increase bake time by about 4 minutes.
I have made Talapia in many many ways, but nothing compared to this result. This one is a keeper!
This was by far the best Parmesan "crusted" fish recipe I've tried and it was very easy to prepare!
This was so simple, yet fantastically delicious! It was my first attempt at preparing fresh fish and it turned out wonderful. My husband gobbled it up and at first thought that I had purchased the fish seasoned like that (since that's what I normally would do). For those of you that just can't leave well enough alone and are usually itching to add/remove ingredients from a recipe, leave this one alone and make it as the recipe states. You won't be disappointed. Thanks for the recipe and making it so easy.
This is an interesting, flavorful way to prepare tilapia. My family enjoyed it.
NOT CRUSTED AT ALL. Half the fish stuck to the foil. Good flavor but it was a MESS and looked horrible when serving.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections