Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

773 Ratings
  • 5 543
  • 4 161
  • 3 44
  • 2 15
  • 1 10

This recipe for Parmesan-crusted tilapia is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds. Works well in low-carb diets.

By France C

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
183 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk Parmesan cheese, paprika, parsley, salt, and pepper together in a shallow dish.

  • Coat tilapia fillets with olive oil and press into the Parmesan cheese mixture. Arrange coated fillets on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 280.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/02/2022