Cambodian Ginger Catfish
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 284.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.6g 39 %
carbohydrates: 16.8g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 15.6g 24 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 51.3mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 561.2IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 6.7mg 52 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 20.9mg 35 %
folate: 47.8mcg 12 %
calcium: 52.4mg 5 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 71.4mg 26 %
potassium: 690.2mg 19 %
sodium: 865.7mg 35 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 140.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved