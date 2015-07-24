Cambodian Ginger Catfish

Rating: 4.75 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A peppery, kicky, Cambodian fish dish that you'll love at first bite.

By Lynda Q

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir ginger in the hot oil until slightly softened and brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add catfish fillets; cook until firm, about 3 minutes per side. Remove fillets from the skillet to a plate and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Stir fish sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce together in the skillet. Add onion and red bell pepper; cook and stir until softened, about 4 minutes. Return catfish fillets to the skillet and spoon sauce and vegetables over the fillets. Continue cooking until the flesh of the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 3 minutes more. Garnish with green onions to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 865.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MTCHYG
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2012
Very good. The fish was moist and tender and cooking the ginger mellowed it out nicely. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Daniel Poulin
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2014
Quite a tasty dish! We toned down the ginger for our North American palates so used only about 1/3 of what they ask. My wife lived in Cambodia for a few years and could take lots of ginger then but she was happy to tone it down too since she isn't used to so much any more. I found that I ate a lot more rice with it than I would with other fish dishes as the dish is quite potent. My wife said that is also typical of how Cambodians eat very small portions of (extremely flavourful) meat and a LOT of rice with it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rachel Smith
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2020
I am now IN STRONG LIKE with catfish. I had no idea! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
DDII
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2015
My mother in law is from the Philippines and loved this. Took it to a game of Mahjong and friends loved it. Requested it again for the next game. The pic is from the second batch. Used whole cut pieces of fish. Otherwise didnt change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mailekal
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2014
I added maybe 3 teaspoons sugar a teaspoon of liquid smoke and less ginger but alot of ginger powder with a dash of red chili pepper and it came out superb. Great dish! Read More
alicooks
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2014
I really liked it but my kids did not like it at all. Didn't have oyster sauce so used an extra tablespoon of soy sauce. Didn't make much sauce but enough. Read More
Advertisement
patinncnow
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2017
Love the taste. It came out perfect. I reduced amount of fresh ginger as one of the reviewers suggested. Definitely will make it again. Read More
Neele Reddy
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2017
Had to reduce the amount of ginger but other than that very tasty. Read More
Lynn Cee
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2019
im khmer. i made this today. omgness so delicious Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022