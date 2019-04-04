These fried dumplings are from Liana Cafe House in Seattle's International District. They sell traditional Chinese pork dumplings from a tiny takeout shop but with this recipe, you can see how to make them at home!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
Please note the differences in recipe name, ingredient amounts, and filling options when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Filling Variations as Featured in Allrecipes Magazine, February-March 2022:
Shrimp Filling: Stir together 8 ounces finely chopped fresh shrimp, 1/4 cup chopped water chestnuts, 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon finely chopped Chinese chives or chives, 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger, and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil in a bowl.
Mushroom-Tofu Filling: Cook 3/4 cup chopped shiitake or button mushrooms in a large skillet over medium heat until all liquid has evaporated and mushrooms are tender; cool. Transfer to a bowl and mix with 1/3 cup pressed and chopped extra-firm tofu, 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon Chinese chives or chives, 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 2372.9mg. Full Nutrition
Hubby says these are A++ Better than the best Chinese restaurant dumpling he has ever had. A couple of tips, don't over fill or your dumplings will be hard to fold and will pop open when you cook them. Wet your fingers while folding and pinching shut - if any of them appear to be coming apart just wet your fingers and pinch them shut. These are great to make ahead and freeze. Great for last minute company or a quick and tasty dinner. Thanks for a wonderful recipe. It's a Keeper! Update: Chinese Chives are longer and thicker than regular chives. If you can't find Chinese chives just use regular chives or garlic chives.
Hubby says these are A++ Better than the best Chinese restaurant dumpling he has ever had. A couple of tips, don't over fill or your dumplings will be hard to fold and will pop open when you cook them. Wet your fingers while folding and pinching shut - if any of them appear to be coming apart just wet your fingers and pinch them shut. These are great to make ahead and freeze. Great for last minute company or a quick and tasty dinner. Thanks for a wonderful recipe. It's a Keeper! Update: Chinese Chives are longer and thicker than regular chives. If you can't find Chinese chives just use regular chives or garlic chives.
SO DELICIOUS! I would recommend however making the filling a little bit more extravagant if you have a few extra minutes. I minced mushrooms, broccoli, and green cabbage, and added that to the pork mixture! Makes for an even more scrumptious filling and doesn't take much extra time! I would also recommend re-frying the potstickers again after you add the water, in order to make each side crispy! The wrapping then becomes brown and crisp and the inside extraordinarily juicy. :)
WOW, these were AWESOME! I used regular fresh chives (couldn't find Chinese chives), and also, could not find dumpling wrappers anywhere, so I used wonton wrappers that I cut into circles...worked like a charm! While these are a bit time consuming, they are super simple and soooo worth it. The sauce is great, but next time I would cut back on the sesame seeds a bit, as I felt there were too many. I will def be making these again...I'm so excited that I made one of my favorite Chinese foods @ home, and they were better than the restaurant~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Really liked the recipe. Made one change, instead of pouring water over the dumplings after frying I had boiling water in another pan on the side and threw the dumplings in, then the pan was ready for the next batch. Had an hot oven to keep the boiled ones warm until all the dumplings were fried and boiled. Thanks, will make again!
With the typical dumpling wrappers you find in the store, you cannot fit 1 tablespoon of filling in the wrapper with room to crimp the edges. This might be because the wrappers we had were square instead of circular. The cooking instructions also will not work unless you have a higher temperature flame and make the dumplings so they are flat on both sides. Adding in a cup of water at medium-high heat for only 2 minutes does not evaporate and leaves the dumplings with a beautiful color but a soggy mess. The filling has a nice flavor but the dipping sauce isn't the best. I'd rather have these with some vinegar and/or hot sauce. Recommended cooking: 2-3 minutes frying on each side and 1 minute steaming with scant 1/4 cup water.
Very good. Tasted a lot like the kind we get at the restaurant. I used regular chives as I could not find the stated version. I had roasted garlic rice vinegar so I used that. Once I got the hang of making the dumplings it went relatively quickly. I found that the water did not completely steam out and so I drained it at the end and pan fried a little to crisp up again. Still a pretty quick process. The dipping sauce is good, but I think I am going to look at tweeking it or maybe find another one to try. I am used to a bit sweeter sauce with some other flavors. The filling was a lot for just the two of us, so I froze it and plan to defrost and make dumplings in the future. Not sure how it will defrost, so hopefully it will work out. Will definitely make again. Great recipe!
What a good recipe! This is at least as good as my favorite Chinese restaurant's fried pork dumplings. My whole family loved them. I got 34 dumplings (utilizing Wonton wrappers since my store does not carry dumpling wrappers) from this recipe. The only thing I will change next time is to use reduced sodium soy sauce. Kudos!
I cannot believe how incredibly easy it is to make dumplings!! This recipe is not only easy, but very delicious. I have made this a number of times, as my husband and 8 year old loves this. Sometimes I cook the dumplings in my homemade chicken broth and add a few things like soy sauce to give it a chinese flare. I have found that frying the dumplings is not necessary and I always try to freeze some of them to cook on a different night- they freeze quite well. One note is after you mix the pork with the other ingredients, let it sit in the frig for 30 minutes or more... this allows the meat to fully marinate :-)
These are perfect! The wraps I bought made about 80. I cooked a few for supper and froze the rest. Great as appetizers when company is over. Lay individually on a pan with parchment paper until frozen then throw in a bag.
Very good recipe, not hard and the pork mixture for the dumplings tastes just like the ones you get from chinese restaurants. Recipe for the meat mixture does make a lot, but I just froze it for the next time I make the dumplings.
Made these last night with the help of my 9 year old, she likes to do the sealing. Here's the change didn't have pork, I took a huge chance and used ground turkey... AMAZING! Everything else the same. Sauce was fabulous, dumplings were fabulous, no leftovers for a family of 4! Highly recommend this recipe!
I lived in China for 5 years and these are authentic. I have had better dipping sauce. But I did add about 3-4 tablespoons of brown sugar which did help. I found the round wrappers in the frozen section at a Chinese grocery store or now at the regular store in the produce section. I also added purple cabbage to the inside. And then I did a version with cut up shrimp instead of pork. DO NOT OVERFILL them because they will break. When cooking, I boiled them or cook them in water for about 5 minutes first. You can eat them that way if you you want to cut out the excess fat from frying. Then I fried them in oil (a few minutes on each side until they are golden brown and crispy). They were fantastic. The next time I tried cooking as written and I thought adding 1cup of water was way too much. They turned out soggy but still yummy. You can put anything you want inside the wrappers like water chestnuts or a different kind of meat, but this is a great guide.
I made 20 dumplings, so I pan fried in 2 batches of 10 first, then added water to cook for 5 mins for each batch. Had leftover water after the 1st batch, so I added the 2nd batch without adding any water. In the end, the 2nd batch was better though the pan burnt. Dumpling tasted decent, but needed more soy sauce and maybe a little white pepper. Did not care for the dipping sauce.
These were exceedingly easy and the product was delicious. I followed the cooking directions exactly and found that 2 T of oil to fry, and the 1 cup of water to boil the dumplings made them both too oily and too soggy for my tastes, so I cut back on both the oil and water in subsequent batches (1.5 teaspoons of oil and 3/4 cup water) and it turned out much better. These things freeze great, so make sure you double the recipe! I haven't yet tried these steamed, but I'll bet their great. These are better than Chinese buffet dumplings. Not a big fan of the dipping sauce. Headed to the international market to get a dipping sauce more to my liking. Overall a great recipe that I will make again and again.
Turned out really well, flavours were nicely balanced. I used regular fresh chives though, and an extra clove of garlic. I also put freshly chopped red chili right into the dumplings instead of the sauce (I did not make the sauce). I also added grated green cabbage for texture (and a little healthier). I've also made this recipe with ground caribou meat, and extra lean ground bison -- flavours still worked well! When using a leaner meat though they can turn out a bit dry, I'd recommend a little broth or oil be added in that case.
This was AWESOME! I followed the recipe to the letter and couldn't be more pleased. The only change I made was to the final cooking; my wrappers gapped too much for the water portion, so I did the fry portion, then spritzed both sides with water & baked at 350°F for 10 minutes. The perfect crunchy, chewy texture!
Great! Made these exactly to the recipe except we steamed first and then fried. We accidentally over browned them. They turned out more like pork wontons and they were DELICIOUS!! I will add slightly more seasoning to the filling next time as I did not add any salt or pepper and it needs both.
these were great. i couldn't find dumpling wrappers so had to sub wonton wrappers---nowhere near as good. but the stuffing was great, as was the sauce. i added a lot more garlic, used organic pork sausages (pushed out of their casings), cilantro, basil, finely chopped, fresh ginger, wood ear, dried mushrooms (added the soaking water along with a squeeze of lime), a hot chili, a few chard tops minced super fine, chinese garlic chili sauce, sesame oil & a drop of hoisin. i will continue my search for dumpling wrappers in chinatown. i served it with lemon orange chicken, wild rice & mushrooms, & a swack of chard & broccoli in oyster sauce. DH seemed to be happy enough; too busy eating i suppose to say much. thank you for the recipe.
I make these all the time. Quick tip. Use chicken broth instead of water to steam. I freeze the broth in ice cube trays, then transfer them to a ziploc bag. After frying, i throw in one chicken broth ice cube, put the top on and let them steam a few minutes. Broth really adds to the already complex flavors. We generally just use soy, rice wine vinegar, chopped scallions and a drop or two of sesame oil for the dipping sauce. Great recipe.
Very good. Made these several times. Up there with some of the best I have had, whether homemade or out. I made exactly to recipe and it is spot on, no adjustments needed in my opinion. I have also substituted the pork with ground chicken and it was very good. Add a few TBS's of water as the chicken is leaner and tends to be drier. I made my own wrappers by taking 3 cups of flour, 1 TBS of vital wheat gluten, one cup of hot water and mix, add 3 TBS of cold water, knead and let rest at least 30 minutes and divide into 48 (4 equal, 4 equal, 3 equal) pieces and roll into slightly bigger than 3" rounds with rolling pin.
So delicious, I followed the recipe the first time and it was completely delicious. I can't wait to improvise a little next time I make dumplings. This recipe made me about 80 dumplings, and on the advice of a friend I froze some raw dumplings for future use, its a great recipe and a new favourite!
These tasted delicious, but I'm not sure what I did wrong, they fell apart like crazy. They really did stick to the pot, so pot stickers sounds like a perfect name. I tried a couple of variations on the method and frying first THEN boiling/steaming worked much, much better. Steaming/boiling first, then frying made them fall to pieces. But they still tasted good. I did add extra rice wine vinegar to the sauce, some honey, and diluted with chicken broth and it was excellent.
Fantastic, classic dumplings. I cannot eat pork, so I used ground turkey as a replacement. Thanks to the delicious spices and flavorings of the ingredients that go into these, this substitute did not detract from the recipe or the flavor of the dumplings at all. Give yourself ample prep time if making the full recipe! I cut it down to 1/4 and it made plenty for one meal. I little of the filling goes a looong way.
These were fantastic! All of our kids, even the pickiest, loved them. The flavor is wonderful! I didn't have rice vinegar so I used regular instead in the dipping sauce and it seemed just fine. Not sure if this was just my experience or if others had the same, but once I added the water they were cooked in about 2 minutes. The first batch that I left in the full 5 minutes was a little soggy. I'd check them earlier just in case! Thanks for another delicious recipe!
I found that using more oil and browning for about 80 seconds worked better for the particular pan that I used. Also be careful when adding the water because it splattered a lot. I used a splatter screen and just poured the water in between the screen and the pan. I would make this again but is not something that I would serve for guests- tasted great but did not look very nice.
This recipe was yummy! I took one of the suggestions and added more to the filling to make it more interesting. I added chopped mushrooms and chopped cilantro. Also, I used a steamer which made the process much easier!
My daughter, who is 15, made these for us. She followed the recipe 100% with no changes or additions. They were actually pretty easy to make and everyone enjoyed them very much. Flavors were spot on and just like we get from the take out menu! This will be added to our list of favorites!
I followed the recipe exactly except I used regular veg oil instead of sesame oil (couldn't find any). It was really good and very easy. I'm not a great cook so when I say it's easy that means it's almost impossible to mess up. The time consuming part is wrapping the dumplings. Cooking is very fast. I'm going to try advance prep next time and see how well they freeze.
1 lb meat had 1/4lb leftover. Made 48 dumplings. Did not use chili paste or sesame seeds. Dipping sauce was excellent...added 1cup brown sugar. Brought to rolling boil. Put small amount of oil in pan before dumplings or they can stick after boiling. Leave space between dumplings when boiling or they melt together. Boiled probably 10 mins until fluid evaporated.
These are delicious! Followed the recipe for the dumplings as written but added a little fresh ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of toasted sesame oil to the dipping sauce!! I will definitely make these again!!!
These turned out perfect! I followed the recipe exactly except I used ground chicken instead of pork. Also wonton wraps instead of dumpling because that’s all my local grocery store had. If you freeze leftovers make sure you keep them separated otherwise they’ll stick together and rip apart when thawed. That happened to me and I ended up cooking the big dumpling hunk all together. It was like a cake! Still delicious! Lol
Excellent! I am half Taiwanese and grew up going to Chinatown (NYC) and living in a "Chinatown" in Queens. I know dumplings, wontons, soup dumplings, whatever! I've never ventured making them myself until now. Having my eldest son help make these reminded me of the days of helping to prepare them when I was a little girl. I followed the recipe to a T but after trying it that way here are the changes I made. I added sugar and ginger to the dipping sauce. I also tried frying them and then boiling them as stated. Boiling made them floppy so to save prep time and crunchiness I only fried them and then kept them warm in the oven. They stayed wonderfully crunchy and was a big hit with the family. Btw, I once had over 250 dumplings in my one and only freezer that I hoarded after hearing the local Chinese market was closing. We loved our dumplings and we missed them terribly. Now we can get our fill!
Outstanding recipe I ground my own pork loin and added the garlic & ginger when grinding. Also added some mushrooms with the meat and used won ton wrappers I used a little less than 1 T for filling because otherwise it was hard to close them without tearing. I was able to make enought to freeze. These are much lighter and tastier than others for that I gave it 5 stars!
Just made these!!! I froze half and cooked half. I did not care for the dipping sauce but the dumplings are AMAZING!!!! THanks I will no longer have to go out to get these. Also, my store only had won ton wrappers and those did quite well. Thanks for the AWESOME recipe!!!
I never use garlic, but my secret? Bacon Spam. Add this to the ground pork with the veggies. Use a non stick pan for these and watch them. No need to walk away then be sorry later. My hubby loves these. I learned to make my gyoza from some Japanese friends long ago and they did not use garlic. Garlic mostly used in Chinese cooking.
Absolutely delicious. The only change was that I took the advice of another review to have a pan of boiling water on the side to do the last step. I served these at A Chinese New Year celebration and they were a hit.
These were a big hit with my family! I did make a few tweaks to the recipe. I didn’t have pork, so I used ground beef and browned it first (I don’t trust boiling ground meat). I also used ground ginger since that’s what I had on hand. For the dipping sauce I added 2-3 tbs of brown sugar to offset the tangy. Lastly, I flipped the cooking instructions and boiled them for a few minutes in a large pot first and then fried them up (hubby doesn’t like soggy dumplings and boiling, then frying gave them a nice golden brown outside). It turned out great! These are a bit time consuming, but well worth it!
I made these exactly as the recipe says and they turned out excellent! The flavor of the filling is spot on. The sauce to go with them is delicious. They are as good or better than the gyoza pork dumplings at our local japanese restaurant. This recipe was the first time I've worked with dumpling wrappers and I was pleasantly surprised how easy they are to handle and seal around the edges. None of our dumplings opened up when cooking. We watched a 30 second video on how to fold the dumpling edges and ours turned out just like restaurant quality. Thanks!!!
My first time making dumplings & these came together great & were very tasty. I froze half the batch. Cooking technique needs some tweaks (make sure to get nicely browned & a little less water for steaming) to produce desired results & we weren't crazy about the dipping sauce (too salty), but those should be easy adjustments.
There are a couple of things for a novice to consider when making this type of thing. If you try to fit a tablespoon of meat mixture into those little gyoza wrappers, they will open up and be ruined when you cook them. A full half tablespoon will work. And when sealing the edges, press them firmly with the tines of a fork. I know, Chinese people don't use forks, but I do!
I just made these today! Soooo yummy! I added a half a teaspoon of garlic powder to give it a little extra flavor. Also the soy sauce for dipping was way too salty so I added a few tablespoons of water. Over very very tasty and perfect for dinner when paired with salad!
Followed recipe 100% and was amazed at how they came out tasting just like ones I've had at Chinese restaurants. I would not change anything other than to add some spice. I did freeze the uncooked extras and look forward to seeing how well it comes out later.
My granddaughter and I made these and loved them.... We used all 100 wrappers and before dinner was even served, most of them were eaten as appetisers. Easy and fun to make, delicious to eat.... Will certainly make them again.
Made this yesterday for myself and took most to my son's house. He, his wife and two kids loved them! The only changes I made were out of necessity: used a neighbor's fresh chives from her garden and used egg roll wraps instead of dumpling wraps (the internet stated there was a diffference--but we didn't notice any) because the store didn't have them. But they turned out great!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.