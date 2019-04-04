Chinese Pork Dumplings

I lived in China for 5 years and these are authentic. I have had better dipping sauce. But I did add about 3-4 tablespoons of brown sugar which did help. I found the round wrappers in the frozen section at a Chinese grocery store or now at the regular store in the produce section. I also added purple cabbage to the inside. And then I did a version with cut up shrimp instead of pork. DO NOT OVERFILL them because they will break. When cooking, I boiled them or cook them in water for about 5 minutes first. You can eat them that way if you you want to cut out the excess fat from frying. Then I fried them in oil (a few minutes on each side until they are golden brown and crispy). They were fantastic. The next time I tried cooking as written and I thought adding 1cup of water was way too much. They turned out soggy but still yummy. You can put anything you want inside the wrappers like water chestnuts or a different kind of meat, but this is a great guide.