Chinese Pork Dumplings

213 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 32
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

These fried dumplings are from Liana Cafe House in Seattle's International District. They sell traditional Chinese pork dumplings from a tiny takeout shop but with this recipe, you can see how to make them at home!

By Allrecipes

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
50 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1/2 cup soy sauce, rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon chives, sesame seeds, and chile sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pork, garlic, egg, 2 tablespoons chives, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Place a dumpling wrapper on a lightly floured work surface and spoon about 1 tablespoon of the filling in the middle. Wet the edge with a little water and crimp together forming small pleats to seal the dumpling. Repeat with remaining dumpling wrappers and filling.

  • Heat 1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place 8 to 10 dumplings in the pan and cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Pour in 1 cup of water; cover and cook until the dumplings are tender and pork is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Repeat for remaining dumplings. Serve with soy sauce mixture for dipping.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in recipe name, ingredient amounts, and filling options when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Filling Variations as Featured in Allrecipes Magazine, February-March 2022:

Shrimp Filling: Stir together 8 ounces finely chopped fresh shrimp, 1/4 cup chopped water chestnuts, 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon finely chopped Chinese chives or chives, 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger, and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil in a bowl.

Mushroom-Tofu Filling: Cook 3/4 cup chopped shiitake or button mushrooms in a large skillet over medium heat until all liquid has evaporated and mushrooms are tender; cool. Transfer to a bowl and mix with 1/3 cup pressed and chopped extra-firm tofu, 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon Chinese chives or chives, 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 2372.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/31/2022