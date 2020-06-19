Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Lemon Glaze

I made this recipe for a cookout with my boyfriends family. It was a hit to say the least. I was quite pleased with the result. I drizzled straberry glaze over the top and scattered fresh sliced strawberries on top of that and then sprinkled it with confectioners sugar. It was delicious. Unfortunately this is not the recipe I was looking for but it was a great substitute. A woman i used to know made an angel food cake that had cream cheese in the recipe and it was heavenly. I cannot find anything like it and i am not able to get it from her anymore. Anyway, this was agreat cake. Thanks for making me look good with the family. a couple people swore i had to have bought it cause normal people don't bake like that from scratch. Box mixes has ruined the world of baking in my opinion.