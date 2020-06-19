Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Lemon Glaze
Butter and cream cheese provide the rich taste in this deliciously dense pound cake. I always top mine with a fresh lemon glaze made of fresh lemon juice and confectioner's sugar.
A traditional recipe for basic cream cheese pound cake with a little variety in the flavoring and a half cup less sugar. The blend of almond and nutmeg didn't appeal to me, so I just stuck with boring old vanilla - and added about 1-1/2 cups of frozen blueberries. What peaked my curiosity, really, was the lesser amount of sugar than the standard recipe calls for. Since sugar has a lot more to do with a baked product than just its sweetness (like volume and moistness, for example) I was interested to see how it might affect the final result. Well, apparently reducing the sugar by this half cup was not enough to affect its quality in any way. It was delicious.Read More
This is the pound cake recipe I wanted. The only changes I made to the recipe was to omit the almond extract (didn't have any) and the nutmeg. I added a little more than a tablespoon of pure vanilla extract. I baked in two loaf pans and the texture of the cake is exactly like any store bought -- but better!!! This is at the top of my cake recipes from here on in! Don't have cake flour in the pantry? No problem. For every 1 cup of all purpose flour, remove two tablespoons of flour and replace with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. So for this recipe, I measured 3 cups all purpose flour, removed six tablespoons of flour and replaced with six tablespoons cornstarch. Sifted together and presto, cake flour!
I made this recipe for a cookout with my boyfriends family. It was a hit to say the least. I was quite pleased with the result. I drizzled straberry glaze over the top and scattered fresh sliced strawberries on top of that and then sprinkled it with confectioners sugar. It was delicious. Unfortunately this is not the recipe I was looking for but it was a great substitute. A woman i used to know made an angel food cake that had cream cheese in the recipe and it was heavenly. I cannot find anything like it and i am not able to get it from her anymore. Anyway, this was agreat cake. Thanks for making me look good with the family. a couple people swore i had to have bought it cause normal people don't bake like that from scratch. Box mixes has ruined the world of baking in my opinion.
absolutely delicious...i followed the recipe but added a hint of lemon flavoring..its great and eay to make!!
This was such an easy cake to make! The texture was wonderful, almost that European taste! I made toothpick holes on the top of the cake and then put a simple glaze of 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of lemon juice which I boiled, then poured over the top of the cake. It was a huge hit at the party some people asking for thirds! This is a keeper for sure!!!
Followed the recipe almost exactly...which I never do. We have nut allergies so I doubled the Vanilla and left out the Almond Extract! I couldn't resist adding a bunch of the beautiful fresh blueberries that I had just bought. Poured 1/2 the batter into my tube pan and sprinkled blueberries on the batter (3/4 cup?). Covered the blueberries with the remaining batter and baked for 60 minutes - not done. It needed the full 80 minutes. 18 year old started cutting it before I could photograph it (really pretty) and took one bite, closed his eyes and said; "BOMB!" THAT FOLKS - IS AS GOOD AS IT GETS! Smells amazing and pretty too. 5 Stars!
I made this this past weekend for company and it was delicious. I made the following changes: (1) added one tablespoon of lemon juice, (2) zested half of a small lemon into the mix, (3) only put 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract, (4) used cinnamon instead of nutmeg and next time i would probably omit both since i didn't notice a difference. almond extract is extremely strong and i just didn't want to overpower the cake. turns out the 1/4 teaspoon was enough for us. next time, i might only bake it for 70 minutes though because the edges were a little brown at 80; cake was still moist though. i topped this with a basic vanilla glaze but next time i think i will just make a fresh whipped cream to top it. and there WILL be a next time. i'm so happy i tried this even though there aren't 2,000 reviews for it=) it's great!
Ok so dont laugh but first time from scratch baker at home.....lol im 40 I tired this one first just last week needless to say it disappeared I just made it again..tonight...awesome cake!!!!! Thank you
I grew up making pound cake from scratch, being raised by my grandmother. This recipe is by far one of the best I've come across in a while. It is quick, easy, and is delicious! I reduced the sugar by one half cup and added 4 oz of whole buttermilk. I used cardamon in place of the nutmeg and doubled up on vanilla extract, omitting the almond extract. This is my new base cake recipe. Keep them coming, Tony!
Wow! What an amazing cake. I made this cake because it was snowing outside and thats when I do my best baking. This recipe is easy to follow, well read and is just plain easy. I usually make a brown sugar pound cake, but I think that this is our new favorite! I followed the recipe and instructions as is, simply because I don't think that anything that I could have added anything that could improve the quality and taste of this delightful cake. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!
Tony, This is the BOMB! Great, dense, PERFECT pound cake. Chose to use lemon extract b/c I don't like almond extract. Super as written. No need for any change. Can't believe this doesn't have a bazillion reviews. Keep the recipes coming, Tony. OH, and thank you.
Instead of almond extract I used lemon, and then added another teaspoon of lemon on top of that. Wished it had even more though... Next time I'll add zest. Very good!
This is a great pound cake. Made it for the first time, and it is definitely going in the vault! Omitted the nutmeg, and made a blackberry compote to pour on top. Absolutely great with an old fashioned flavor.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever tasted. I made it for my husband on Valentine's Day and he absolutely loved it. I followed the recipe to the letter. I can't wait to make it again. Thanks so very much for sharing it.
great old fashion type pound cake . Nice and dense great with home made ice cream or with berries for topping . Its a hit with my family
I altered this recipe to make it my own and it turned out good.
Dee-lish! Used two loaf pans and baked 1 hour. Would use half the almond next time as I was using as a shortcake and it was a little overpowering. Would leave as is if not.
This is a great recipe, the guys at my husband's job request it often lol. While I usually make it in a bundt pan, I'm using it for petit fours and thus needed to do a 9x13 inch pan. It effected the baking time a little, I started checking it for doneness after 60 minutes, and it was perfect! It held up very well to the slicing and spreading and icing also :)
This cake is a big hit every time I make it! It’s easy and moist. (Be sure not to overcook) My kids don’t eat cake but they love this cake.
Yum-O! This was really good. It was moist and had a good flavor. We did not have almond extract though so that was omitted. We made a lemon glaze to drizzle lightly on the top. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was a very nice cake, melt in your mouth crumb, somewhat sweet. Would omit the nutmeg next time as it felt out of place. Omitted the Almond Extract, did double Vanilla. Baked in approx 65-70mins in a Bundt Pan. Thanks for recipe.
Fabulous pound cake and so yummy! Read many reviews, and I cut the sugar back by 1/2 cup, added extra vanilla extract instead of the almond extract, and added 1 Tablespoon lemon extract to the mixture. Baked in 2 greased loaf pans, so that we can freeze one for later!
This recipe is simple and makes a really good pound cake. The nutmeg and extracts give it a unique taste. I liked it with strawberries and whipped cream but a plain slice is just as good. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy to make...wonderful cake, made it for Sunday dinner and was gone before Monday.
I tried this recipe this past Sunday for Easter. YUMMMMY!!! And it was my first time making a pound cake EVER...but it was pretty easy. I guess the hardest thing is remembering to take the eggs out ahead of time so that they are room temp. Well that cake is long gone so I am making another one tonight. The only difference is I will take it out at 75 minutes instead of 80.
Very good. Made a strawberry compote to go with it so it was a bit like a dense shortcake.
This is a great basic recipe, The only thing I did different was I used 3 cups of sugar and I omitted the nutmeg and almond extract. Then I baked it in my angle food cake tube pan, I also use a lemon glaze and the cake was amazing!!!
The cake was very moist on the inside and a nice crust on the outside. The only change made sugar was increased to 3 cups. The next time I may experiment with a different combination of extracts. I still loved the texture and flavor of this cake.
Family loved the flavor and texture. Tweaked just a little by adding 2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lemon juice to the batter and 1 tablespoon to the glaze. Since I'm at high altitude, baked for an hour and 35 minutes.
Yes I made this cake but I substituted the plain cream cheese for strawberry cream cheese. My husband and kids thoroughly enjoyed every bite. Thanks for sharing the recipe!!
I live at 6200 feet so I upped the temperature to 350 and cooked for 68 minutes. It turned out amazing. Super moist but held together great. There is a lot you can do with this recipe. Thank you.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving and it was a hit. I also did a cream cheese frosting. Thanks
It was good, but I was not wowed. Followed recipe exactly except for reducing a tad bit of sugar. I liked the ricotta pound cake recipe on the blog Proud Italian Cook better than this.
Best pound cake I have ever tasted!!
This recipe is great! Instead of doing an actual cake, I did cupcakes. I had to adjust the baking time to 30-35 minutes, which is nice. I did the lemon glaze on one batch, and a pumpkin spice glaze on another. I brought a batch 3 dozen) to a work party with both kinds of glaze, and they were an instant hit! So versatile too! I'll be making this a lot!
This Cream Cheese Pound Cake is Fabulous! I've made this cake many times and I always get great compliments. I have one in the oven as I'm reviewing the greatness of this cake. D'Lish!!!!!
This pound cake made me proud. It was my first time ever baking a pound cake. I had to bring a cake to my church and decided I was going to make my own. Omg,they loved it,it was gone in a flash. Everyone was surprised I did it being that my mom is the baker. It was simple to follow and so good. I was skeptical about the nutmeg but choose to follow the instructions and I'm pleased I did. Thanks for a delicious pound cake,I'm ready to try another one,I'm a big girl now...
Excellent cake. I had all ingredients at room temp and followed the recipe exactly, omitting the nutmeg, though. I used a Bundt pan. Had some sliced almonds on hand, so I sprinkled a layer in the bottom of the pan first, then poured in the batter (more like spooned it in as it was very thick). Needed the longer baking time. After cooling the cake, I sprinkled it with powdered sugar and brought it to a neighborhood gathering. Everyone loved it! Delicious!
Wonderful recipe will surely use again! The only changes that I made is the pan sizes and a few small sprinkles of orange peel that we had recently dried. Our granddaughter help me make the batter. She loved sprinkling the orange peel in the batter We all enjoyed our own individual cakes with strawberries and whipped cream. I do not have a large bundt pan so I used the one I had and 4 individual cake mold pans. Overall it was very good and made some precious memories too!!
I love the ease of this recipe. My first time cooking cake from scratch. I cutt back on the sugar a little. It was still wonderful. Making it for Thanksgiving.
I added a teaspoon of coconut extract. I would make itt again.
I make this all of the time my oven gets a little too hot so I lowered the temp to 300* and then it cooks better!!!
Excellent cake recipe. I made 2 different versions of this, 1 with coconut sugar and the other with granulated sugar! Both turned out Delicious!!
When I made it in a loaf pan, I Checked it at 80 mins and it still wasn’t ready. So I had to cook it an additional 25 mins. Used all almond and no vanilla and it was still good.
I attempted this cake twice and it did not rise to the height I expected and the topping did not impress my family. I felt it would have been a great but I was greatly disappointed.
I made this on Sunday and it was awesome! My adult children want me to make another one this weekend.
Great recipe. My cake was fabaulous. Just what I was looking for. Not a fan of nutmeg so I did not add it. I received lots of compliments at dinner. I will make this one again and again!!
I made the cake for the first time for Christmas and and the family love it.
Good pound cake with great flavor, simple to make. However I was not exceedingly pleased with the density and moistness of the cake. Next time I wil addl cream cheese instant pudding mix to the batter to try and lessen the density and maybe add a bit more moistness to the cake.
I made it and it came out pretty good. everyone loved it
This is a great recipe. I’ve made it several times and every time it comes out perfect. Although I did add a little more cream cheese and vanilla.
I really didn't like this. After 35 min, it was burt and the middle was raw.
I have made this cake many times over for my family who love it. I have followed the recipe as given with no changes and it comes out perfect each time.
This cake is absolutely a hit!!! I've added it to my cake list with a tweak or to to make it my own!!! Thanks Tony!!
Fantastic! Wonderful texture, great served with whipped cream and berries! Thanks for this recipe!
Made it, didn't like it. Too much butter and it tasted oily.
Oh my, what a delish cake. So glad I didn't do a box cake. Stepped out on faith, so glad I did and so is the family. It's a new family recipe. THANKS
made the cream cheese poundcake. it was delicious
I did try this recipe and it was great. My daughter has the recipe, she tried it and she also loved it. Cake flour really make a difference. Thanks.
The recipe was awesome. Ironically you can taste both almond and vanilla flavoring. First time ever my pound cake came out exactly as described; Perfect! I’m attempting this same recipe today with Chocolate contents for a chocolate pound cake. Hopefully I will have the same luck. Thanks Allrecipes.
Didn't care for the texture, but it was ok.
I made this....didn’t have cake flour...I used King Arthur... didn’t have Almond Extract...used vanilla instead and the twist...I made a lemon glaze....POW
Yes. The cake is definitely moist! I love baking this cake. This is the exact recipe I follow, which I have a copy of this recipe in my Southern cookbook. I get plenty of compliments about this cake.
I didn't make any changes. It's a every year.
The cake was easy to make but once it cooled and I took it out of the freezer and cut it, it wasn't the same all the way through. It still had a good taste to it but I'm not sure how to get the cake to have the same consistency all the way through.
This recipe is great. It's nice, dense, and flavorful. 60 minutes definitely wasn't enough, but I think that 80 minutes was a tad bit too long in my oven. I'll do 75 minutes next time (I definitely plan to use this recipe again). Thanks for sharing!
I made this twice. It wasn’t the taste I was looking for. The texture was too dense and the taste of eggs was too dominant, I mixed each of the ingredients well before adding the next. So I don’t think that was the problem. It also looked beautiful out of the oven. However, I decided to tweak it. I used 4 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 3/8 teaspoons baking soda. It turned out spectacular!
This is great recipe and I highly recommend to others .
Best recipe yet and very easy to make!
Absolutely love this cake! Very easy to make and family love it also!
