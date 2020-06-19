Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Lemon Glaze

Butter and cream cheese provide the rich taste in this deliciously dense pound cake. I always top mine with a fresh lemon glaze made of fresh lemon juice and confectioner's sugar.

By Tony

cook:

cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • Beat butter and cream cheese together with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat sugar into butter mixture until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add the eggs two at a time, allowing each pair of eggs to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Beat in vanilla and almond extracts with the last eggs. Pour the flour and nutmeg into the bowl and beat until just incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared tube pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 80 minutes. Check for doneness after 1 hour. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 60.3g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 149.6mg; sodium 218.1mg. Full Nutrition
