Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

Super easy and family really liked it. I used chicken stock b/c that is what I had. For us in the future, I will definitely lessen the dill and probably a bit of the mustard (I couldn't tell which was overpowering it but I think it was the dill) but otherwise its great. I doubled the recipe for everything except the dill and mustard, based on other reviews, and I'm glad I did that or it would have been way too much. I had a large trout from Sam's Club and I followed another review by pouring 1/2 the sauce in my pan, putting the trout down with the skin up, cooked for 10 minutes, peeled off the skin, poured the rest of the sauce on top, cooked another 10 minutes or so, then served it up! Super moist and yummy!