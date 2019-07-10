Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

4.6
139 Ratings
  • 5 107
  • 4 24
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This steelhead trout recipe is really yummy — not overpowering with mustard. And, after all, any dish that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.

Recipe by Nora

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings


Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Arrange trout fillets in the baking dish. Mix white wine, Dijon mustard, garlic, lemon juice, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning in a bowl; spread over the fillets, letting some run underneath the fish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the fish is opaque and flakes easily, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 416.9mg. Full Nutrition
