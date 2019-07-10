Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

This steelhead trout recipe is really yummy — not overpowering with mustard. And, after all, any dish that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
I really liked this quick, zesty dish. I had all the ingredients in the house, whipped it together and had a healthy meal. I love that it doesn't require butter or oil to have a great flavor. I used it on a combination of salmon, pollack, and flounder. I had to sub the dijon mustard for Cleveland stadium mustard, which is on the spicier side, with good results.
This fish was excellent but the topper was nothing special. I did not have lemon or lemon pepper.. plus I added a tablespoon of Mayonnaise because of everyone saying how overpowering the dijon was. I would have probably went up to a 4 with the addition of lemon.
I really liked this quick, zesty dish. I had all the ingredients in the house, whipped it together and had a healthy meal. I love that it doesn't require butter or oil to have a great flavor. I used it on a combination of salmon, pollack, and flounder. I had to sub the dijon mustard for Cleveland stadium mustard, which is on the spicier side, with good results.
I made this dish for dinner today, and it was delicious. It was easy to prepare and cook. I served it with steamed cauliflower and a salad of baby spinach, arugula, butter lettuce, tomato and avocado, and, of course, a glass of pinot grigio wine. This one went to my recipe box.
OMG! I have made this three times now and every time my husband raves about the flavor and tenderness of the fish. I have to admit that it is my favorite fish recipe too. Maybe my favorite dinner recipe ever! I substituted chicken broth for the wine and Mrs. Dash Original seasoning because I was out of dill. The sauce pairs well with any mild flavored fish but melds with steelhead or salmon in an exceptional way! Two forks up!
This fish was excellent but the topper was nothing special. I did not have lemon or lemon pepper.. plus I added a tablespoon of Mayonnaise because of everyone saying how overpowering the dijon was. I would have probably went up to a 4 with the addition of lemon.
My husband really liked the sauce, but I don't think any of us were crazy about the steelhead trout. It's a very firm textured fish, and I don't think I over-cooked it, but it still seemed a bit dry. The sauce might be really good on salmon, which we all love. I doubled the sauce recipe since I was using 24 oz. of fish. UPDATE 5/2/16 - Doubled sauce again, using 1.3 lbs. of fish. Felt it was fairly heavy on the dijon mustard BUT the fish was so moist/tender this time - not at all the firm texture, or dry, as I said from last time. Maybe I did overcook it then. Will be trying steelhead trout again, maybe with a different recipe.
I used a 2.25lb fillet with skin. I foiled the bottom of my pan then poured half the sauce into the pan, put the fillet down skin side up. Kind of rolled the foil so the juices would stay under ther fillet , yet left the top open. Baked it 10 min. Took it out, discarded the skin, and poured the rest of the sauce on it. Broiled another 10 min. Served over thyme and rosemary herbed rice, with a side of lemon. Additional sides of black eyed peas and brussel sprouts sauteed with onion and turkey bacon. Thank you! This was so good. (I didn't have the wine so I subbed it for a mix of water and white vinegar, half of each. Worked great! Also did 3Tbl of Dijon, mine was made with Chardonnay. )
Served to "foodie" company who loved it as much as my wife and I. Made per recipe with two minor exceptions: cooked on grill instead of in oven and grilled on bed of lemon slices to keep skin off grill and prevent sticking. Perfection. Delicious, simple yet impressive. Served with roasted veggies and green salad. Will definitely use recipe again...cheers!
No fishy taste at all. Yes, you taste the mustard and dill; cut back a little if you don't like either one. BUT DO NOT OMIT! I made this according to the ingredients posted. The lemon is important. I keep dehydrated on hand with my spices; It reconstitutes with the wine. I had it with a Caesar salad. I would use this as a company dinner dish !!
This was really delicious! The mustard was key. We get a lot of steelhead because both my son and my husband love to fish for them. We'll be using this delectable, simple recipe many more times! Thank you very much.
This was good. Very easy to make with stuff I had in the pantry. I didn't have lemon pepper but I put in fresh lemon zest and some fresh ground pepper. I made it with one large 1 lb fillet of trout. I would make it again.
Made this tonight and followed the recipe exactly. It was fantastic. The tartness of the lemon and Dijon was so good with the fish. Served it with some roasted turnips, carrots and Brussels Sprouts. What a fantastic meal.
I loved the simplicity of this recipe. I had everything on hand and dinner was ready in no time! I followed the recipe exactly as written. We had never tried steelhead trout before, but Aldi carries it fresh, so I thought we would give it a try. We were delighted with the fish and the recipe!
Excellent! I would not change a thing. I doubled the recipe since I had a generous amount of trout. If i had not been the one that prepared this, I would have sworn the sauce had butter in it or something. So creamy and delicious and I can see using that on future seafood and poultry dishes. Thanks for a great new favorite!!
I cook with steelhead when ever I see it on sale and I favor it over salmon. I use lemon pepper with fish a lot, so I gave this a try and really enjoyed it. I am a huge fan of Lemon pepper, so decide to use it as a rub and then poured the mixture minus lemon pepper. This change was not over powering to me, but it could be to others. Thanks for a nice quick dish with little clean-up after.
This was very good and extremely easy. I added it to my favorites. I had a guest who avoids alcohol so I substituted chicken stock and increased the lemon by half. Also didn't have lemon pepper, so added fresh ground pepper instead. Used full amounts of dill and Dijon. Perfect, but I'll use the wine next time I make it.
My husband and I really enjoyed this and it was so easy. Gave leftovers to my parents and my father (who has eaten many a good meal) said it was one of the most magnificent meals of his life. High praise. Will surely make again.
I normally hate when people write a review after modifying a recipe, but this was way too good! I made a big fillet of trout on the skin. Otherwise made the recipe as written, except I didn't have any wine. Without the wine it was more of a wet rub and it sat nicely on the fish. Baked for about 40 minutes and it was incredible. I saved the recipe so I can make it for guests.
It took mine longer to cook. I had two skin on filets. Took 25 minutes to cook. It was amazing. I didn’t have enough Dijon mustard so I made the marinade and did not include the dill weed or the Dijon mustard. I spread the Dijon mustard on each filet and then put the marinade on top. It was so good!
This was definitely easy to make and was flavorful. I don't like food too lemony, so I left out the lemon, figuring the lemon pepper was enough. I agree that the mustard isn't overpowering, giving it just enough flavor.
I have made this recipe at least 20 times. My kids love it (2,4, and 6) my husband loves it. I've made it for dinner parties and weeknight dinners. They have Steelhead fairly inexpensively at Costco most of the time. I just use one big piece instead of the fillets as recommended, mostly because I'm lazy. This is the BEST!!
Made this with fresh wild steelhead and sockeye salmon caught from a recent fishing trip. This is absolutely fantastic. I found that the steelhead needed a slightly longer bake time ~20 min and the sockeye ~16 min.
I had 2lbs of trout. I used 1/4 c white wine, 4 tbsp Dijon, 2 tsp dill, 2 tsp garlic parmesan seasoning, 2 tbsp lemon juice. I spread it over then salt and peppered the fish. Baked 15 minutes at 400 and it came out perfect! My husband said it was the best fish he's ever had.
Very tasty! I had to bake mine longer since it was still half frozen, but it turned out fine.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2016
It was a nice, easy recipe and my fish ended up being very tender and flavorful. I didn't have lemon black pepper, so I added normal black pepper and some coriander. I also didn't have dijon, so I used regular mustard plus honey instead. I used freeze dried dill and barely tasted it unfortunately. In the end, for my tastes, the sauce should have been either be sweeter or spicier to be good on its own, but I paired it with beet tops sauteed with garlic, lemon, and chili pepper - which worked pretty well.
I typically don't make sauces for fish but this one looked interesting. It was amazing! I followed the advice of others and used a combination of Dijon mustard and mayonnaise. I didn't have lemon pepper so I used pepper and grated lemon zest. The lemon zest added a wonderful touch. Also, I don't like dried dill and didn't have fresh on hand so I omitted. This was incredibly moist and will definitely make it again.
Super easy and family really liked it. I used chicken stock b/c that is what I had. For us in the future, I will definitely lessen the dill and probably a bit of the mustard (I couldn't tell which was overpowering it but I think it was the dill) but otherwise its great. I doubled the recipe for everything except the dill and mustard, based on other reviews, and I'm glad I did that or it would have been way too much. I had a large trout from Sam's Club and I followed another review by pouring 1/2 the sauce in my pan, putting the trout down with the skin up, cooked for 10 minutes, peeled off the skin, poured the rest of the sauce on top, cooked another 10 minutes or so, then served it up! Super moist and yummy!
I love this dish! I’ve made it many times and love it each time! If I don’t have white wine I use a splash of chicken broth. Today I had neither, so used literally a splash of red wine. Not sure it was the right move but we’ll see!
My family loved it! I did add salt (I’m a salty girl!). The Dijon was over powering, but next time I will add a 1/2 cup of wine to also add more liquid to serve over rice. Overall, my husband said it was a recipe to keep!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.