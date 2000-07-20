I just got my Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker..yeah!!! I am so excited as this is my very first attempt at making homemade ice cream, and I decided to try it because my husband LOVES LOVES Rocky Road Ice Cream!! He was so thrilled and couldn't wait to eat the ice cream. I used Darigold half and half in place of heavy and light cream to ease up on the fat content. I followed the rest of the recipe and waited while the ice cream maker processed the ice cream. Even though my ice cream maker didn't make a solid rock hard ice cream, I was pleasantly surprised at how this turned out, slightly firm yet pliable enough. I just put the rest of the ice cream in the freezer to firm up the consistency a bit more and for flavors to blend, about 1 hour or so. In the end, a wonderfully, rich chocolately Rocky Road Ice Cream! I can see the potential to build upon this recipe and add other ingredients to this. This recipe made a good amount for my hubby until it runs out which I suspect will be very soon. Who would of thought you could make rich creamy ice cream right here at home? I cannot wait to make other ice creams, sorbets, yogurts...Now if I can just find a recipe for Almonds Prailines and Cream...