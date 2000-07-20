Rocky Road Ice Cream

Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot summer day? This creamy recipe is made even better with nuts and marshmallows.

Recipe by Sugar Cookie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat, cook and stir condensed milk and cocoa until smooth and slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Remove from heat , and allow to cool slightly. Stir in heavy cream, light cream, and vanilla. Refrigerate until cold.

  • Pour mixture into the canister of an ice cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Stir in nuts and marshmallows halfway through the freezing process.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
