Rocky Road Ice Cream
Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot summer day? This creamy recipe is made even better with nuts and marshmallows.
Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot summer day? This creamy recipe is made even better with nuts and marshmallows.
I used non-fat sweetened condensed milk and half and half instead of the heavy and light cream. Excellent!!...and that's coming from someone who's favorite ice cream is Baskin Robbins Rocky Road!Read More
Way too many marshmallows in this one. The ice cream itself was delicious though. We may try to add Fluff instead of marshmallows next time, have more a ribbon than fluffy flecks.Read More
I used non-fat sweetened condensed milk and half and half instead of the heavy and light cream. Excellent!!...and that's coming from someone who's favorite ice cream is Baskin Robbins Rocky Road!
We love this ice cream. Since getting my ice cream maker last Christmas, I've discovered that we prefer ice cream made without eggs over the kind you make with eggs (more of a "custard"). The kind without eggs taste like Bryer's ice cream. This is, actually, better than Bryer's! I use chocolate covered almonds (like in Bryer's rocky road) in place of the pecans. An excellent chocolate ice cream by itself (with out nuts and marshmallows) and can be used as the base of any chocolate based ice cream. Try it, you'll love it!
Great Taste. I tried the marshmallow crème like someone else on here had suggested and it didn't work well. It stayed in one big hunk instead of swirling throughout the ice cream. Next time we will use mini-marshmallows. We used half and half instead of heavy cream to cut out some of the fat. Made the ice cream a thinner consistency, but after freezing it hardened up and tasted great. This recipe also makes a perfect amount of ice cream. I used my Kitchen aid ice cream maker.
I LOVE this recipe!!! I make it about 3 times a month, more if I have company. I replaced the heavy cream and light cream with fat free half and half, and the condensed milk with the fat free version. This makes a great ice cream base. I make mint chocolate chip (just the half and half, sweetened condensed milk, 1/2 tsp peppermint extract & shredded dark chocolate), chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie dough (using the cookie dough for ice cream (eggless) recipe from this site), and birthday cake flavor (by adding about 1c. white cake mix, dry, and gradually stirring in the hot condensed milk, then add in the half and half and vanilla). This recipe has so many possibilities! So easy to adapt to delightful guiltless fat free/ low fat ice cream. Perfect egg free ice cream, THANK YOU!
After a rocky start (no pun intended), the way this turned out was a pleasant and lucky surprise! As this was churning, it just didn't want to set up as it should and I thought I might be making a trip to the grocery store for the dessert I needed for dinner guests I was having tonight. Even tho' it wasn't nearly as firm or frozen as it should have been, I went ahead and added the pecans and marshmallows anyway, crossed my fingers and hoped for the best. I have no idea why, but several hours in the freezer later, it turned out just fine - smooth, rich and delicious with perfectly balanced chocolate flavor and level of sweetness. I served this in chocolate shells with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and an extra scatter of mini marshmallows and pecans. It was beautiful. And my guests were pleased. (I'll bet one would even have licked her plate if no one was looking)
I love rocky road ice cream but it is very hard to find in the grocery stores here in Toronto. I was a bit concerned with some of the reviews saying that this was not too chocolately but it turned out PERFECT. This is a great recipe. I adjusted the recipe to make 8 servings and used macadamia nuts instead of pecans because I didn't have any pecans or almonds in the house. I was a bit worried about heating the condensed milk and cocoa powder because it wasn't doing much on low heat but it turned out great. I added chocolate chips halfway through and the nuts and marshmallows closer to the end. I think I will put all the "bits" at the very end next time because I like chewy marshmallows.
Brilliant! For an American who is missing Rocky Road ice cream in a country that doesn't do Rocky Road, I LOVED IT! It is soooooooo rich and it was perfect. WONDERFUL chocolate flavor. I was hugely impressed! Not cheap for us to make however but well worth it. We don't have light cream in this country so I used milk and butter instead. I may try subsituting with evoporated milk in place of the heavy cream next time too. But definitely a keeper and it made my first time enjoyable and I look forward to making it again. Now should I share with my family????
Wonderful!!! This is a great recipe and so easy!!! I used whole milk in place of the light cream and it still turned out very creamy and rich. A great texture! I also used toasted sliced almonds instead of pecans and it was truely wonderful. Thanks for sharing this!
This ice cream is FANTASTIC! It was my very first attempt at making homemade ice cream, and I decided to try it because my husband loves rocky road. I followed the recipe exactly, and the end result is so creamy and yummy, it's amazing. I'd say it's on par with anything you can get in the store (think Edy's, Breyers, etc). I bought a package of chopped pecans, and also put in 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. I have to say it again, it's SO GOOD, this isn't going to last long in our house!
excellent flavor was disappointed it had to sit in the freezer overnight to set up right, could not have any right out of the ice cream maker.
This was very creamy and tasted pretty good however if you are looking for an ice cream with a strong chocolate taste, this isn't it. Other than that, pretty good.
This is my first homemade ice cream in my new Cuisinart ice cream maker. This is so creamy, smooth and rich! It is very similar to Braum's chocolate frozen yogurt in texture and flavor. I used 2 cups half 'n half and 1 cup heavy cream. I also omitted the vanilla, nuts and marshmallows because I just wanted to chocolate ice cream. I also upped the chocolate by about 2 TBS. It soft set in about 25 minutes and was delicious! This recipe is luscious, rich and smooth.
Delicious and very easy to make. Made for 4th of July, it was loved by all. Made the cream the night before, let sit for almost 24 hours (always do this w/ homemade, it enhances the flavor). Got cream going in electric IC maker, added nuts & marshmallows 10 minutes into it. After 25 min it was ready, and great!
FINALLY,, a homemade ice cream recipe that is both easy and delicious. I first made it using coconut milk instead of the cream and it was delicious... this is an excellent base if u leave off the chocolate,, I just made strawberry ice cream by leaving out the chocolate, using milk instead of cream and adding about a cup of pureed strawberries,, YUMMY, my son says it is better then store bought.. I am planning peach ice cream next and it is so easy to make, if ur not using cocoa u don't have to even heat anything,, THANK you for posting this...I see a lot of different ice creams in my future..
I made this for Father's Day and it was an immediate hit! I wish I had made a 2nd batch because late arrivals missed out. I did use all half-and-half because of the calories, but I may go ahead and try it the next time using some heavy cream. I substituted walnuts for the pecans as I already had them on hand and no one complained. This would also be great with chocolate chips, but it stands well enough on its own~ It really was nice to see adults and kids walking about enjoying their ice cream cones! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe! Oh! One little tip regarding keeping the marshmallows fresh~ As soon as you bring them home from the store, transfer them to a plastic zipper bag and add a little cornstarch. Make sure to stir or shake the marshmallows to coat with the cornstarch. This will keep them from getting sticky.
We LOVE this ice cream!! We leave out the nuts and marshmallows for a nice chocolate base. Mmmm! And, I use 2 cups half and half and 1 cup whole milk... turns out great and a little healthier. ;-) If you leave the ice cream as soft-serve stage, I think it tastes like a Wendy's frosty. If you transfer from machine to freezer for a hard ice cream stage, I think it tastes like a fudgsicle. The only ice cream we make! 5+++stars!!
I've been making ice cream with my 2 qt cuisinart ice cream maker for a couple of years now and this is by far the best recipe I've tried. This was the first time I've used the sweetened condensed milk and no eggs. I think I'm going to adapt this technique to all future recipes. The ice cream came out rich and thick and still scoopable. The texture was perfect, too. It was so easy blending the chocolate this way versus the double boiler and chunk chocolate. I would compare this to ice cream I've had at some of the more premium ice cream shops, e.g. the Marble Slab or Haagen Daaz.
This recipe is by far the best ice cream recipe available anywhere! I love Dreyer's Rocky Road and only Dreyer's Rocky Road, but this has quickly gone to number one in my book! I used all the ingredients suggested, but did not heat up the condensed milk/cocoa mixture. Instead, I mixed all the ingredients (minus the marshmallows and nuts) in a large bowl with a whisk for about 4 minutes, then dumped the mixture immediately into the ice cream maker container. After about 20 minutes in the ice cream maker, I like to add the marshmallows, either pecans or almonds, and 1 cup of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. The chocolate chips add a nice chocolaty crunch to every bite! And if you want the best recipe for rich, creamy vanilla ice cream, just leave out the cocoa powder, nuts, and marshmallows in this recipe. What you're left with is the best vanilla ice cream I've ever had, served best with a warm piece of Grandma Ople's Apple Pie...a recipe you can also find here.
Way too many marshmallows in this one. The ice cream itself was delicious though. We may try to add Fluff instead of marshmallows next time, have more a ribbon than fluffy flecks.
Oh my goodness! This was the best homemade chocolate ice cream ever. I used 1 can of condensed milk in place of the 1 cup of light cream and it worked out well. I did cut up the marshmallows into smaller bits so that they would distribute more evenly. Some homemade ice creams aren't as good after they've been in the freezer for a day or two, but this was just as good. Definitely will make that recipe again soon.
I make a lot of ice cream and the first odd thing I noticed in this recipe was the instruction to mix the dry cocoa into the pot w/the thick, sweetened condensed milk. It was hard to mix and harder still to get smooth once the liquid cream mixture had to be incorporated. Next time I followed my own better instincts and mixed the dry cocoa into the lukewarm liquid cream mixture FIRST. Effortless. And no nasty lumps. So that is my only criticism of this recipe and my strong recommendation. Someone else mentioned that problem as well. The choc. flavor is just right, not overbearing. I didn't have light cream, so I mixed half cup of heavy cream w/half cup of Half and Half--voila, light cream. Someone else mentioned using evaporated milk, good idea, bc it has a thick consistency which is needed. Overall, good recipe if you add cocoa to the lukewarm liquids first; then add the amt of nuts, marshmallows, choc chips to your own personal preference and not take the recipe amts as gospel.
So rich and creamy. Everyone is astonished how much better it is than anything bought frozen. Does make 2 quarts. Highly recommend it to chocolate lovers.
This recipe is outstanding. After trying a few different recipes with lackluster results, I tried this one. My family loved it! Best ice cream ever was their response. I'm going to see if I can create a 'vanilla version' by omitting the cocoa powder.
This is such a delicious ice cream!! I don't know why it is only rated at 4 stars. Maybe some mistakes happened or maybe it just wasn't what others expected, but I thought it was absolutely fabulous!! Very creamy and had lots of chocolate flavor! The marshmallows were great too!
This recipe is one I forsee using often. The base is fantastic and I am going to try adding peanut butter cups next time instead of marshmallows and pecans. The chocolate base is so rich and creamy! I love this recipe!
DELICIOUS!! I completely recommend this recipe. I read thru a few reviews before & changed/added 2 things: instead of heavy/light cream I used 3c of half & half, and I also added in some chocolate chips. All those who said this recipe was as good as something you get in the store, hit it head on!
10 times better than the stuff you buy at the store and even better than the stuff at gourmet ice cream shops. Everyone loved it and asked for more. Will definately make again and again. I toasted some almond pieces before I put them in, really made for a good crunch. I also added a chopped bittersweet chocolate bar and marshmallows. It was perfection. I kept everything in the freezer until I was ready to add, it worked beautifully.
Delicious and creamy! Be sure to use a high quality cocoa powder (I used Ghiradelli) for best results.
I liked the flavor of this ice cream, but I think almonds would have been better than pecans. I will make again using chopped almonds.
This was a BIG Hit at our July 4th celebration! I added an additional cup of whole milk to make it go further and I was afraid it would be too rich. It was PERFECT!
The base for this recipe is FANTASTIC. We have made several variations of this by adding different "extras" including semi-sweet chips, chopped Whoppers, marshmallow fluff (warm it before adding so it doesn't clump), and toffee chips. We now keep a can of sweetened condensed milk on hand all the time "just in case".
This is the BEST chocolate ice cream recipe!! I like the fact that there are no raw eggs to worry about. Our 4 yr old and 1 yr old love this ice cream. I like to add some of the marshmallows to the hot milk/cocoa mix and let them melt for extra creaminess. Also, I substitute fat free evaporated milk for the heavy cream to lessen the fat/calorie content and it is still incredible:o)
Great recipe! But cut up the mini marshmallows so they spread more evenly into the icecream.
I just got my Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker..yeah!!! I am so excited as this is my very first attempt at making homemade ice cream, and I decided to try it because my husband LOVES LOVES Rocky Road Ice Cream!! He was so thrilled and couldn't wait to eat the ice cream. I used Darigold half and half in place of heavy and light cream to ease up on the fat content. I followed the rest of the recipe and waited while the ice cream maker processed the ice cream. Even though my ice cream maker didn't make a solid rock hard ice cream, I was pleasantly surprised at how this turned out, slightly firm yet pliable enough. I just put the rest of the ice cream in the freezer to firm up the consistency a bit more and for flavors to blend, about 1 hour or so. In the end, a wonderfully, rich chocolately Rocky Road Ice Cream! I can see the potential to build upon this recipe and add other ingredients to this. This recipe made a good amount for my hubby until it runs out which I suspect will be very soon. Who would of thought you could make rich creamy ice cream right here at home? I cannot wait to make other ice creams, sorbets, yogurts...Now if I can just find a recipe for Almonds Prailines and Cream...
Wonderful! I did use the can of sw cond milk, 1 c heavy cream, 1/2 c light cream and 1 1/2 c evap milk which is about 1 can. As others suggested I chopped up chocolate covered almonds, mini milk chocolate chips, and I used bits of chocolate swirled marshmallows. My family loved it. An extra note: I used the base of this ice cream omitting the cocoa,adding vanilla, and using chopped oreo cookies to make a cookies and cream ice cream. I made it for our Thanksgiving to go with pie. There were many mmmms, and yums for the ice cream and as my sister in law said, you cannot buy this taste in the stores, there is no comparison! Thank you again sugar cookie for this recipe, I will be experimenting often!
I am going to preface this by stating that I don't exactly care for chocolate ice cream so my opinion may not be relevant. I thought this was too chocolate-y. It needed to be toned down, but if you like a strong chocolate flavor than this one is for you. I did like that I didn't have to add eggs though.
Probably the best chocolate base recipe I've ever tasted...my family is addicted to it! I made it once without the nuts and with the addition of a fudge ripple, still amazing! Try it, you will not be disappointed. Didn't have light cream so increased the heavy cream to 2 1/2 cups and used 1/2 cup of whole milk...this is not the recipe you want to try to cut calories on! I DID use a very good quality Mexican vanilla paste instead of the extract; a quality vanilla makes a bigger difference than most people think. My next experiment with the chocolate base will be to find a good raspberry ripple recipe, and try it with that...(I love chocolate & raspberry together)
OMG! delicious! I couldn't stop eating it. Even with the condensed milk it wasn't too sweet. I use this as a base for all my chocolate ice cream recipes. Don't use it for vanilla unless you like a extremely sweet vanilla flavour though. Becuase this is chocolate it covers that up. In fact I cut the vailla in half for it but you don't have to.
Very rich and creamy, I love this ice cream!! I added more nuts than specified, other than that it is great as is and it hardened to a perfect consistency.
Man, is this tasty! I made it just as the recipe stated, with the exception of adding chocolate chips. I am also very happy that I decided to spring for the higher quality chocolate when I was making this (that could be a reason that some other people's was not chocolate-y enough). It turned out incredible--creamy and rich and incredible!!!
Not only is this recipe super easy to make, it just might be the best chocolate ice cream I've ever had. I was lent an ice cream machine, so I was looking for a no-fail recipe and this was it. I used 2 cups of half and half (because the machine was fairly small) and added chocolate chips in addition to the nuts and marshmallows. Out of this world!!!
Eh. Didn't freeze well in ice cream machine. Then froze too hard in freezer. Flavor was good but everything else was off.
Delicious. Recipe perfect for Cuisinart ice cream maker. added chopped Almonds instead of Pecans and omitted marshmellows. YUMMO!!
Liked this because the chocolate wasn't overwhelming.
This was really excellent. The marshmallows tend to float to the top of the mixture so wait till it sets a little then stir them in twards the end of the freezing cycle. Yuuummm
Loved this recipe and plan to use it again! I used Dark cocoa powder instead of regular unsweetened because I like the richness of the darker chocolate. I had the same problems with it freezing in my ice cream maker, but a few hours in my freezer got it to the way I like it!
I had some trouble with this and ended up starting over and adapting my own recipe. I heated the condensed milk and cocoa on low, but it was too thick and did not mix smoothly with the heavy cream. The cream ended up with clumps of this cocoa mixture that I could not get smoothed out. I discarded everything and made up my own recipe - leaving the condensed milk out.
I can't believe this has been rated with only 4 stars. it is the perfect consistancy, and the chocolate is sooorich and creamy. You have GOT to try this.
I really like this receipe. Too much vanilla for my girls, but I thought it made it better. I say it's right up there with Braums Ice Cream! Will definately make this my go to chocolate icecream receipe.
Great! Just fyi the recipe does not make a large quantity
This ice cream was so good. I even made it lighter using Fat free sweetened cond. milk, 1/2 & 1/2 for the heavy cream and Fat free canned milk for the light cream and it tasted so rich. Used almonds instead of pecans because that is what I had. Let sit in freezer 24 hrs to harden. Very Chocolaty. Yum!
Soooo yummy. I'm not usually a rocky road fan but I couldn't keep my spoon out of this one.
This ice cream was great!!!!! I made this at our towns annual ice cream contest and won. I had only made ice cream once before. It was very smooth and creamy. Thanks for the recipe! We have made it many times since and we all love it.
Need to chop up the nuts prior to adding to mixture.
I made this one Saturday morning for the kiddos and it was gobbled up. Very delicious!! Great recipe. I did use Half and Half - it was cheaper - but it was still excellent!
I tweaked the recipe and it actually turned out wanted I had wanted in the first place a vanilla rocky road. i had searched on here for vanilla rocky road and other sites. i got tired of searching so gave in and decide to make it this way: chocolate. but I did not want to do the stove thing so I just melted chocolate bars to stir in(thinking melted chocolate would mix in with the cream and milk. so I microwaved the chocolate, but it would not mixin. Thinking this looks good this way I added walnut whole (again as shortcut measure, not wanting to chop) and the marshmallows. I think we all in my home have a new favorite. even doubled it was gone in one sitting. We could not stop eating it.
I made this for a BBQ and my friends were raving! They asked me four times if I "really" made this myself. One guest ate three cones of this glorious concoction! It was GONE in a marshmallowy flash!
For those of you who have complained about this not setting up well enough, you probably didn't add enough rock salt to your ice while it was churning. I also used half and half in place of the cream, and it was fantastic! Great recipe!
wonderful recipe
FANTASTIC!!!!! I made this today with my new ice cream maker! So Good! It was the perfect soft serve consistency. I used 2 cups heavy cream and 1 cup half and half. I also added toffee chips and choclate covered almonds! Superb!!! Will use again and again....:)
Really easy, great ice cream! Could actually stand for more marshmallows, though. We have a hand crank ice cream maker and this is probably the best chocolate ice cream that has come out of it. One of my kids even said that the marshmallows take away from the goodness of the ice cream. No one else agreed, but it does help make the point that the ice cream comes out really, really good when the recipe is followed as it's presented here. Thanks for posting it!
Soooooo good! You must try it! My husband and little boy, and I all give it 5 STARS!
Instead of using marshmallows I use marshmallow cream.mmm good
I'm not a huge fan of chocolate ice cream, but the other folks in the family are. I followed this exactly and it taste like frozen hot chocolate. SO GOOD! This one is a keeper thanks for sharing.
This one hit out of the ball park! The flavor and texture is dead on. Used half and half instead of the cream. My husband has never had rocky road due to severe tree nut allergies, so we made this with peanuts instead. Tastes just like Dreyers/Breyers but better because I can put anything I want in it. Will try it again with a shot of espresso and bits of snicker bars....mmmmmmm.
OMG! this is the best. I use it for my regular chocolate ice cream recipe. Delish!
Very smooth and creamy chocolate ice cream, and so easy to make. We skipped the nuts and marshmallows and added chopped Oreo cookies. Delicious!
I've made this recipe as a base now for about 6 or 7 batches and all but once did it not turn out the way I expected. This was due to me not cooling the batter to 40 or lower before putting it in my ice cream maker. I've done things like adding a shattered dark chocolate bar to the mix, marshemellows (need to be frozen to work right IMO), pecans and cashews as well as the standard dark chocolate chips. As for the cocoa, I always use the Ghirardelli cocoa as i'm not a huge fan of Hershey and my wife loves this ice cream. Which is unique as she's never been a fan of chocolate ice cream. Highly recommended and easy to make recipe that I will use as a base for years to come.
This was yummy! I added 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips, and for the cream used about 1/2 table cream and 1/2 low fat evaporated milk. I got rave reviews from my dinner guests.
I followed the instructions and put the mixture into my ice cream maker before adding the nuts and marshmallows and it just wouldn't freeze. I'm not sure what the problem was. Nice chocolate soup though.
Delicious! We all loved it and will definitely be making it again!
So good, creamy and smooth. I leave out the nuts (not a nut fan) and add some mini chocolate chips.
This was delicious! I followed the recipe almost exactly as written. I mixed it for 15 minutes, added the nuts (used slivered almonds instead of pecans because that is what I had on hand) and then mixed for another 15 minutes using the Cuisinart 2 qt ice cream machine. After 30 minutes the mixture was the consistency of soup! I was nervous but stuck it in the freezer overnight and the next day it was perfect. This recipe is a great method that can be used to create many flavor combinations. We will be using this one a lot!
This is such a simple but delicious recipe. Of course, I only waited 2 hours into hardening to dig in. I am sure it will be just as wonderful after it hardens overnight. I added milk chocolate chips along with the nuts and marshmallows. So good!
This ice cream was rich and creamy and so much better than anything you will find in the store. It came together easily and froze nicely in my ice cream freezer, followed by my stand freezer. It was gone in 2 days!
Just got an ice cream machine for my birthday. This was the first recipe I tried. Worked perfectly. Tastes amazing. Only change was using whole milk instead of light cream because that was all I had on hand.
EXCELLENT ICE CREAM!!! I am in ice cream heaven!
This was easy to make and very delicious! I didn't have pecans,so I used chopped toasted almonds instead. WONDERFUL!
Unbelievable! Subbed freshly toasted slivered almonds for pecans. Will make this again and again and again!!
Wow!! this is great, I wasn't sure how sweet it would be but it was great!! I did follow advice from another reviewer and threw a few marshmallows in the choc. mix, and I used almonds. My fiancee is extremely picky, he will only eat rocky road from baskin robins but he just loved this!! Very easy and extremely delicious!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
So smooth and so easy. The ice cream base is excellent as is, better than a lot of chocolate ice cream recipes I've tried (add some cinnamon to it for a nice treat). It also freezes well and stays creamy...no ice crystals.
This recipe is killer! The chocolate flavor is quite intense. My daughter is allergic to nuts so I leave them out, but I simply sprinkle with toasted nuts when serving.
OH, MY, GOODNESS! This is some good ice cream!! Don't make the mistake of not staying with the chocolate mixture as you are cooking it... it turns into fudge. :) Second try was perfect and this ice cream is sinfully decadent!
This ice cream was awesome! The chocolate flavor was great, and I was able to reduce the fat some by using 1 1/2 cups of fat free evaporated milk, and 1 1/2 cups of half and half. I used the Cuisinart duo, and the texture of the ice cream came out like a smooth chocolate custard. I also added 1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips, and used sliced almonds instead of pecans. Everyone loved it - I wish I had made more!
Quick, easy AND delicous, a winner !! Thx for the recipe.
This was delicious! I did everything per the recipe and it turned out perfect. Well, except that it didn't make enough! Next time I will definitely double the recipe.
This made me look like a rock star! I made the recipe using half and half in place of the light/heavy cream. I threw everything but the nuts/marshmellows into my ice cream maker for 30 minutes. Then I poured it into a container and mixed in the nuts and marshmellows. I froze the mixture overnight and could barely wait to try it the next day. It turned great!
So. Good. Seriously, it is divine!
5+ for this one ... unbelievable! I never thought I could make such good ice cream and so easily. I have never been successful in making ice cream until this recipe - delicious - thanks so much.
This is the BEST ice cream recipe I have found. I tried the egg ones what a waste of time and money. I just love this one. Thanks sooooooooooooooo much for posting. Made just chocolate going to try Strawberry next.
Disappointing. The flavor was not great. I would not make this again.
This recipe was absolutely fantastic. The only downside was that we had to wait a few hours for the ice cream to harden up, but that was to be expected. The chocolate ice cream base was excellent by itself and I plan on using it for other ice cream recipes. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
I've made this multiple times and it's delicious every single time! Our family loves this recipe and if it didn't disappear so quickly, I'd make it more often.. Sadly, I just can't keep up with how fast this is eaten. I don't change a thing! Although, if I can't find light cream.. I will sometimes sub half and half. It does it's job just fine :)
This is fantastic, and the base ice cream is an excellent chocolate base. I cut the sweetened condensed milk to fat free and replaced the 3 cups of cream with 2 cups half and half, 1 cup skim milk. Texture and flavor are still great. Variation: instead of the nuts and marshmallows, I added 12 tablespoons of malt powder to the base and then 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips about 10 minutes before the end of churning.
This is excellent!! I used light cream, half n half and some skim milk and also dark chocolate cocoa. We added pecans and Heath bar chips only. Outstanding consistency and taste! It was rich with the dark chocolate, but we loved it and won't change a thing!
I made this recipe, and I am usually really good about following recipe directions, but in this case I had already thrown all the ingredients in a bowl (except the nuts and mallows) before I even looked at the instructions so Instead of heating in a saucepan and refrigerating I just mixed all of the ingredients really well and then threw the mixture into the ice cream maker and added toppings when it was almost done. I'm not sure if it could have possibly turned out better. It was creamy perfection. I served it at our dinner party and got so many compliments!
I totally agree! I don't know why this is only 4 stars! I loved it and it came out perfect! I think it would make a great Chocolate Ice Cream if you just leave out the marshmallows and the nuts. Good luck!
I followed this recipe exactly, and it is SO delicious. we loved it. thank you!
YUM! I didn't have mini marshmallows or pecans, so I improvised. I melted some fluff, put it in a baggie, cut off the tip, and piped it into the ice cream maker while it was churning...it put a nice marshmallow ribbon through it. I also added chopped walnuts and chopped chocolate. SO YUMMY! I'm about 7 months pregnant and this may become a staple for me!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections