Lower Sugar Spicy All-Day Apple Butter

I did not have sugar free butter flavored syrup BUT what I did have was homemade butter flavored pancake syrup that I used in it's place (I assumed that's what the submitter meant.....for me, it turned out and that's really all I cared about). I also did not have mexican vanilla, I used a tablespoon of regular pure vanilla extract because that was all I had. I honestly did not have time to babysit it because I threw everything into the crockpot, tossed the ingredients together and put the lid on it and crossed my fingers that it would cook just fine while I was at work. When I got home from work, my kids and I were overwhelmed with the smell of awesome. I did remove the cover and cooked an additional 45 minutes, then I just dumped the apple butter into my food processor and pureed it until smooth. We had this spread on homemade yeast waffles this morning--oh. em. gee. This is AH-mazing. For real. Even without me here to babysit, it still turned out perfect. I'll use this recipe again. VERY impressed.

Read More