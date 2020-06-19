Lower Sugar Spicy All-Day Apple Butter

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my version of all day apple butter using more apples, less sugar, and a wider range of spices. It earned me a permanent supply of free apples from my local farmer friend, and I promise it will make you some new friends too!

By Prospective PhD

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 ounces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place apples in a slow cooker. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and salt. Cover and cook on High for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Stir butter-flavored syrup, honey, maple syrup, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and molasses into the apple mixture; mash apples with a potato masher or fork.

  • Reduce heat to Low, cover, and continue cooking apple mixture until thickened and dark brown, 9 to 11 hours, whisking frequently. Remove cover and cook for 1 to 2 more hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 24.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022