Lower Sugar Spicy All-Day Apple Butter

This is my version of all day apple butter using more apples, less sugar, and a wider range of spices. It earned me a permanent supply of free apples from my local farmer friend, and I promise it will make you some new friends too!
I did not have sugar free butter flavored syrup BUT what I did have was homemade butter flavored pancake syrup that I used in it's place (I assumed that's what the submitter meant.....for me, it turned out and that's really all I cared about). I also did not have mexican vanilla, I used a tablespoon of regular pure vanilla extract because that was all I had. I honestly did not have time to babysit it because I threw everything into the crockpot, tossed the ingredients together and put the lid on it and crossed my fingers that it would cook just fine while I was at work. When I got home from work, my kids and I were overwhelmed with the smell of awesome. I did remove the cover and cooked an additional 45 minutes, then I just dumped the apple butter into my food processor and pureed it until smooth. We had this spread on homemade yeast waffles this morning--oh. em. gee. This is AH-mazing. For real. Even without me here to babysit, it still turned out perfect. I'll use this recipe again. VERY impressed.
I made this just as recipe called for, only difference is that I couldn't get 10 lbs of apples into my crock pot. So I measured 14 cups of chopped apples and found that was 7.5 lbs and adjusted recipe to fit. With a diabetic husband, I'm always looking for low-sugar, yet tasty recipes, and this sure fills the bill for yummy apple butter! Already sharing the recipe!
Easy big roaster recipe, I cooked it over night , should have done a little longer to thicken it up(i think the apples were to juicy + I substituted honey for a lot of sugar) Taste was spot on!!!! Spicy and better than any local overpriced artisan , Perfect the spice was more of an adult pallet but my child loved it!! and so did I
I've made this the last two years and my kids love it!! We make it when making applesauce and I've found the 10 lbs apples equates to about 12 cups applesauce. I omitted the sugar-free butter syrup and added 1/4C dark brown sugar (or less). Cooking it overnight with the lid cracked works great and smells wonderful.
