Blackberry Cobbler Delight

A friend gave me this recipe a couple years ago and it is simply delicious! A quick, no-fuss cobbler that is sure to please your taste buds!

Recipe by MEANJEANNE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place butter into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish and place in the oven until butter is melted, about 5 minutes. Whisk flour, sugar, milk, and baking powder into a smooth batter in a bowl. Pour batter over melted butter without stirring.

  • Mix blackberries with blackberry jam in a separate bowl and spoon blackberries and any accumulated juice evenly over the batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until blackberries are bubbling and cobbler is set, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 214mg. Full Nutrition
