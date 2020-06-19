Blackberry Cobbler Delight
A friend gave me this recipe a couple years ago and it is simply delicious! A quick, no-fuss cobbler that is sure to please your taste buds!
I made this today and it was super easy and delicious (even though it had to sit out uncooked for about two hours when the power went out, ha). I also substituted regular milk for unsweetened vanilla almond milk, which worked beautifully. We had family friends come over and they all loved it. Thanks for the recipe; I'll definitely be saving it.
Tasty, but in a 9x13 pan there is no way this takes an hour to bake! Granted I had to use canned blackberries today, but it was golden brown and DONE in 30 min. It's a keeper recipe, though!
I halted the recipe and it turned out great! Used a smaller pan though and baked for 45mins. Very good
Good but not the best.
I made this today as per the recipe. I love blackberry cobbler and this one did not disappoint.
