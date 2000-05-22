Easy Masoor Daal

Fast and simple daal using red lentils.

Recipe by Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Rinse lentils thoroughly and place in a medium saucepan along with ginger, turmeric, salt and cayenne pepper. Cover with about 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Skim off any foam that forms on top of the lentils. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender and soupy.

  • Meanwhile, in a microwave safe dish combine oil, dried onion and cumin seeds. Microwave on high for 45 seconds to 1 minute; be sure to brown, but not burn, onions. Stir into lentil mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 5.2g; sodium 868.3mg. Full Nutrition
