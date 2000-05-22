Easy Masoor Daal

I liked this but for some reason my came out a bit salty so next time I'll cut back on the salt and just season to taste. Being of Pakistani descent, I had daal growing up and this was pretty close to how my mom makes it, but mine is never as good since she uses the freshest spices all hand ground and fresh pureed ginger and garlic etc. To make sure I had some of that freshness, I used real (not dried) onions and sautéed them in butter/oil until golden brown then added about 1tsp garlic (we love it) and 1 tsp cumin seeds and cooked until fragrant then added it all to the cooked lentils (as specified in the recipe). And of course you have to add cilantro at the very end. And just because I was too lazy to make rice and I had just made the kids some spaghetti for lunch, I went ahead and put the daal over plain spaghetti and it was really yummy.