Homemade Chicken Fettuccine

This recipe has become one of my husband's favorites. It is a really great recipe, however, I did make a couple of changes. First, I doubled the sauce. It takes a LONG time to thicken properly, so you have to be patient and continually stir it. I would definitely recommend using a non-stick pan, otherwise, you could have some problems. Also, instead of mushrooms, we used broccoli. I steamed it for about 10-12 minutes first and then folded it in after the sauce had thickened and I had added the parmesan. Finally, instead of fettuccine noodles, I used no yolks egg noodles. It was all I had on hand, but it worked out wonderfully. This is an excellent recipe and even my children, who are very picky, enjoyed it.