Homemade Chicken Fettuccine

As many others, I increased the flavor with the butter, onion, garlic and pepper. I used half and half for less calories and thickened the sauce with a little flour. (I also used a whole wheat pasta.) Easy recipe! Husband gave it a thumbs up!
I added onions and garlic to the pan with olive oil and a little tarragon. The dish was good but I think it needs something to "thicken" the sauce better. I used half and half and it curdled a little. Next time, I'm going to add some chicken broth to pan and a little flour/butter mixture before the cream and see if that makes a difference.
As many others, I increased the flavor with the butter, onion, garlic and pepper. I used half and half for less calories and thickened the sauce with a little flour. (I also used a whole wheat pasta.) Easy recipe! Husband gave it a thumbs up!
Made this for the family. It was a big hit. As other reivews suggested, I sauteed garlic in butter with chicken and mushrooms. I also added extra heavy whipping creas and it turned out perfect (I used 2 cups instead of 1 1/2 cups). Family requested that I fix this again.
Just made this for the first time and it was wonderful but I added 5 cloves of FRESH crushed garlic and increased the cream to 2 cups. I also added about 1 teaspoon of basil for a little color & flvor and will add fresh broccoli the next time. The sauce WILL thicken - just give it TIME! It is worth the wait!
This was very good! I did make a few changes; I used half-and-half instead of heavy cream to make it a bit lower in fat, and put about a teaspoon of corn starch to make it thick. I cut out the butter and used spray instead, and I also sauteed the mushrooms separately in a touch of white wine for some flavor ant it turned out really well! I will definitely make this again!
This was SO good!!! Very rich and creamy. The only changes I made were to increase the cream to 2 1/2 cups and I added 2 cloves of fresh crushed garlic to the chicken mixture. Also, I new the sauce would thicken but it does as it reduces so I used about 1 tsp. of corn starch mixed in a little water, then added to the sauce. It thicken up real fast without reducing too much! This was so good, better than restaurant fettuccine! I was very impressed considering how easy it was! This is a keeper!!
I made this for dinner last night and my family loved it. I could tell by looking at the recipe that it might be bland (that is why only 4 stars), so I sautee'd onion and garlic in the butter before I added the chicken and mushroom.. awesome
My whole family loved this dish. Even my 7yr old and she doesnt even like pasta. I added extra cream to it because i needed a little more sauce so hubby would have leftovers. We will def. be eating this again!!
OUTSTANDING! Like everyone else, I added freshly minced garlic and some chopped onion, and then I used chicken tenderloins instead of breasts and this recipes was smash hit! Will definitely be making it again and again (well, for special occasions; it is high in fat, after all).
I added onions and garlic to the pan with olive oil and a little tarragon. The dish was good but I think it needs something to "thicken" the sauce better. I used half and half and it curdled a little. Next time, I'm going to add some chicken broth to pan and a little flour/butter mixture before the cream and see if that makes a difference.
Very good recipe. It tastes very simple without being bland, and gets rave reviews whenever I make it. I add a handful of onion to saute with the garlic, and it gives it a nice sweet flavor. I also use the whole pint of heavy whipping cream. I don't think there would be enough sauce without it. Add broccoli, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, or your other favorite vegetables for wonderful variations!
Excellent!! The whole family devoured this! I did add some minced onion and garlic like other reviewers said, and I also added just a pinch of nutmeg with the cream. Simple, fast, and divine....doesn't get much better than that!
I did make some adjustments, more because of what I had on hand. I used penne pasta, added 3 minced garlic to the chicken and mushrooms while cooking and added halved grape tomatoes and sauteed pea pods before adding the 2% milk (which I substituted for the cream - and I used just 3/4 cup milk). Yummy!
This recipe has become one of my husband's favorites. It is a really great recipe, however, I did make a couple of changes. First, I doubled the sauce. It takes a LONG time to thicken properly, so you have to be patient and continually stir it. I would definitely recommend using a non-stick pan, otherwise, you could have some problems. Also, instead of mushrooms, we used broccoli. I steamed it for about 10-12 minutes first and then folded it in after the sauce had thickened and I had added the parmesan. Finally, instead of fettuccine noodles, I used no yolks egg noodles. It was all I had on hand, but it worked out wonderfully. This is an excellent recipe and even my children, who are very picky, enjoyed it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2002
I've never tried making alfredo sauce before and could not believe how easy this was. My family loved it so much they practically licked the pan clean!
This is very similar to a recipe i fell in love with last year, but lost. On its own this is a very good low-carb recipe, just substitute the fettuccine noodles for something else like shirataki noodles or spaghetti squash!
This recipe was sooo good! I sautee'd some onions and garlic (like someone suggested earlier) and I also put a little garlic salt and pepper on the meat before cooking it. It was delicious! But next time I'll definitely make more sauce.
I think this is a delicious recipe, however I did treak it alot,so I'm only giving it a 4* -- first of all do not use cornstarch to thicken sauce--add more parmasan cheese and it will thicken naturally. I used about 3/4 to 1 cup grated fresh parmansan(only use the fresh stuff) and it will thicken.I used half & half creamer >>almost 2 cups-- fresh minced garlic>> about 5 cloves- I used a chopped shallot(about 1 Tabl)-- I added 1/2 t. of red pepper flakes - pinch of basil, rosemaryand white pepper --it was a perfect dish and I will make again. I found it fairly easy to assemble,as I msot always have these ingredients on hand.thanks for sharing your recipe.
Wow! My 20-yr old son hugged me and told me that he loved me when I made this for him!! What more can I say? The only thing I did differently was add sauteed garlic before adding the chicken. Thank you Tory!!
This was really good and very easy. I used salt, pepper and 1/2 tsp Old Bay on the chicken while sautéing. Other reviews thought it was bland but it tasted terrific with the addition of the Old Bay. My only negative about this recipe is that it was not going to feed the four people in my family. The next time I will double the pasta and the sauce.
This is a great, tasty and quick recipe. The second time I made it I added diced bacon and asparagus cut into 1 inch pieces. fry the bacon, mushroom and asparagus separately in 1 tblsp of garlic butter. mix it in with the chicken just before adding the cream.
This was really tasty. I added spices after reading some reviews and a little bit of corn starch. It still was not very thick (after 25 min cooking) until it sat awhile afterwards. Also, it would have been helpful if Torrerizor had added cooking temperatures. I suspect they are a very good cook and never thought of it.
This came out tasting very good. I added some extra garlic, but I do that to everything. I did have some trouble with the sauce thickening, I finally had to add some flour. But it came out really well. Doesn't reheat too well tho, the sauce kinda seperates the next day, but still tastes pretty good.
This recipe is awesome. I used half and half instead of the cream and it was perfect. I also cooked the chicken and mushrooms in garlic like most of the reviewers. I never knew chicken fettuccine could be so easy.
I agree with the others. I thought, midway through the stirring, that the sauce was going to be way too runny. It reminded me of my LOW-CARB recipes minus the pasta, of course. I believe you could make this and serve over steamed/mashed cauliflower and it would be a great low carb meal! My husband & I loved it. We wouldn't know how it tastes as leftovers-there were none. Yum!! Thanks for this one. It's a keeper!
This was absolutely delicious! I made a rue with equal parts of butter and flour then added half and half. I then added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup fresh parmesan. My whole family loved it. There were no leftovers!
Great recipe! I'm not a cook and this was easy for me! We also substituted the heavy cream for half-and-half and we added a tablespoon of flour to thicken it up (although in hindsight that may have been too much after added the parmesan). Turned out great!
Yummy! I was worried while I was cooking that the sauce wasn't ever going to reach it's desired consistancy, but it did get somewhat thicker, and then after adding the cheese and removing it from the heat, it was perfect. This has definitely become a favorite because it's so easy and tasty!
WOW! This is a great recipe. We had most of the ingredients except heavy cream so used evaporated milk with excellent results. We tweaked the spices to our personal tastes. What impressed us the most was how easy it was to create such an elegant main dish. Thank you sharing.
This was delicious, I did double the ingredients for the sauce as I wanted plenty and I added 1/2 cup of diced onions and a few gloves of chopped fresh garlic after the chicken and mushrooms were almost done cooking. My husband loved it and so did my guest. Easy to make and will be making this again! gammy
I just made this recipe and it was delicious!!! I doubled it for the 6 of us, used whole wheat pasta, canned chicken, and added lots of fresh veggies from the garden (red/green peppers, broccoli) and canned mushrooms (all I had). We all rated it a 12 on a scale of 1-10!! Next time I will add green onions &/or fresh garlic, for a variation. If I'd used fresh chicken and mushrooms, it would have been even better, I'm sure (if that's possible). Definitely will serve for company - it's SO eash! Thanks again, Allrecipes!!
I originally reviewed this three years ago.... and I just wanted to say that three years later (and one more child later), this recipe is STILL a staple in our household! My kids and hubby ask for it at least once a week. We love, love, love this recipe and will be making it for years to come. We didn't change a thing, it's nice and simple and delicious the way it is!
I only made a few changes to the recipe. I used a little salt on the chicken. I also used a tbsp of corn starch to help thicken the sauce. Like other users I used fresh garlic instead of powder. I used penne pasta since my family prefers it to fettuccine. The taste of the dish was superb but it did lack a little in presentation. I added a dash of paprika to the prepared dish for color. Next time I may add some broccoli and red pepper.
YUMMY!!! We are big fans of cream based pasta sauces, but they are usually a fuss for me to make. This recipe was wonderful and the sauce was easy to prepare. I did add italian seasoning and minced garlic to the pan. I also squeezed fresh lemon juice on top of our individual dishes to add some zest. This was indeed good.
This was a big hit at my house. My husband says he hates white sauce and came back for seconds! I did make more sauce by using more cheese and heavy whipping cream. I also added in more italian seasoning, some garlic powder, and put in some ground red pepper for kick. I will definitely make it again.
I made this for a dinner party and it came out great! I used 3T of butter instead of 2T. I also thought the sauce would not thicken, and was about to get out some corn starch to make it thicker, but it ended up thickening and was perfect! It was the first time I've ever made alfredo. I wouldn't change a thing! Thanks for a great recipe!
Mmmm, this is restaurant quality chicken fettucine alfredo. Actually, it's much better than some alfredo I've had at restaurants. Although my husband and I really enjoyed it, we put it on our list of things to eat only once a year. I've always known how fattening it is, but to make it yourself - whew!
Personally I thought that the amount of cream used for this recipe choked out the parmesan flavor. So I would add more parmesan. Sauce should be enough if you do use 8 oz. of pasta, but remember that is only half a box. Also I think that's kind of a lot of chicken, maybe use 2 small halves. Anyway, this was good but not great, I would modify it a bit to emphasize the parmesan and garlic. (Also note that it will take a little while for the cream to thicken, so be patient).
ginaj
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2008
I made this recipe last night. It was so good I was suprised. My husband who is extremely picky liked it also. I will definately keep this recipe as one of my favorites.
Made this for dinner the other night. I altered the recipe though. I feel bad rating it, but I did use it as a base recipe. I didn’t have any heavy cream on hand (never do) so I made my own using milk & butter. I ended up adding 2 sticks (yes 2 sticks!!) of butter total because I love it buttery. I added a lot of garlic salt to the chicken as it cooked in the frying pan & added more to the heavy cream mixture. Added some lemon pepper too. Very unhealthy but very good! Especially as leftovers! I was trying to make this chicken fettuccine from a restaurant that doesn’t make it anymore.
Added less than 1/8 tsp. of cayenne, white pepper, & nutmeg. Also added 1/4 tsp. minced jarred garlic. In the end I felt there could be more sauce so added about a 1/4 jar of Bertolli alfredo sauce. Served with original Suddenly Salad & polenta with marinara & paramesan.
I went with some of the other reviews and used a little white wine in the chicken/mushroom saute, chopped onions and a little minced garlic. Used half/half instead of heavy cream because I already had some. The chicken came out tender and juicy. Also added some chopped Italian parsley when mixing in the cheese, and a little on top for garnish color. It was really good. Thanks.
This is a really good recipe. I used Farfalle pasta and I added a lot more seasoning than what was listed on the recipe. The heavy cream WILL THICKEN. It just takes time. I made this for my boyfriend and he jumped for joy and did the moonwalk!
I set this recipe out to cook but was busy doing "Mom" things and my husband made it. Fabulous. The recipe was so creamy!! He used fresh garlic with the butter and it was delicious! Better than any I've had at restaurants! Definitely a keeper.
My 16 year old grandson made this recipe for dinner tonight. He added 2 ounces of Philadelphia cream cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese with 1/4 cup Romano cheese and split the heavy cream with half and half. He used a clove of fresh crushed garlic instead of garlic salt, and He used fresh fettuccine noodles then garnished with a few chopped green onions. This was a fantastic recipe and he did an outstanding job making it. Yummy! Will definitely use this recipe again.
Oh my gosh, this was delicious! I have a picky eater who will reject anything with onion or garlic pieces or specks of pepper, so I sauteed pre-cooked, diced chicken with garlic paste, salt, and white pepper. I doubled the recipe and used 4 cups of cream and approximately 3/4 cup parmesan. Will add a little salt to the cream as it reduces next time.
I have no idea what went wrong with this dish, but I followed it to the letter, and everything was looking wonderful up until the very last moment when I added the grated Parmesan to the chicken, mushrooms, whipping cream and butter mixture. The very instant that I poured the Parmesan on, the entire consistency of the mixture thinned out, and became an oily mess! Heartbreaking, as I was literally minutes away from serving the dish to my family! I do wonder if my decision to use a natural grated Parmesan containing no added cellulose made a difference, since I've never used it before, so I wonder. Any suggestions?
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.