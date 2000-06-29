Homemade Chicken Fettuccine

This chicken fettuccine Alfredo recipe is really unique as it doesn't use a thickening agent, and is very versatile!

Recipe by Torrerizor

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fettuccine and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet and brown chicken and mushrooms until chicken is cooked through. Season with garlic salt and pepper. Add whipping cream and cook until thick, stirring constantly. Add parmesan cheese when at desired consistency. Serve over noodles.

Tips

You can make this as seafood fettuccine Alfredo, too: just substitute 1 package imitation crab meat and 1 small bag of frozen cooked salad shrimp for the chicken breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
791 calories; protein 53.3g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 244.6mg; sodium 723.3mg. Full Nutrition
