Stuffed Shells IV
Wonderful stuffed shells - makes two 9x13 pans full! You can also freeze them on a cookie sheet and have them when company shows up!
This was AWESOME. I did change a few things as recommended. Added 2 tablespoons of Italian Seasoning, 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper & 1/2 tsp Oregano to turkey meat. Also, instead of cottage cheese, I did 1 cup low fat cottage cheese & 1 cup ricotta. Made sure to drain and dry out spinach and shells because I saw others experienced watery consistancy. Turned out perfect!!! Big hit with family and did freeze extras as recommended. Yummie...this is a keeper!!!Read More
I love to cook, and this recipe was too much work (and in my opinion, too expensive) for the finished product. We thought it was alright, but nothing special - Stuffed Shells III from this site remains our favorite.Read More
Fantastic! I'm a big fan of stuffed pasta dishes, and I was really pleased with the way this one turned out. There's only two in my household, so I just put enough shells to fill an 8-inch baking dish and covered them with a small jar of spaghetti sauce. I took the suggestion of freezing the extra stuffed shells on a cookie sheet, then I put them all into a ziploc bag. Now I can have stuffed shells ready whenever I want! THank you for a wonderful recipe.
This is excellent! Husband and kids all loved it. I added 1 package of "good seasons italian seasoning" to the meat mixture, per the comment of another user. It was fantastic. One thing: you dry the noodles off a bit before stuffing them to prevent the dish from becoming soupy!
The correct amount of spinach in this recipe is 1 (10 ounce) package. We apologize for the confusion and inconvenience. We hope this helps! - The Staff
I do not like reviewing recipes that I have changed. Having said that I will now offer my opinion. This was very very good after a few modifications. Adding seasonings (2T italian and 1t oregano) as well as doubling the garlic was a start. I subbed Fat Free ricotta for the cottage cheese and otherwise followed the directions. I have about 3 more meals in the freezer now. My son, who is 4, ate 3 of the shells. I only ate 2. I could not belive how he gobbled up this dish with spinach and mushrooms! I am still in shock and can't wait to share this with the moms in my wednesday group! Thanks for the great recipe and please don't hesitate to try this! The prep can be shared with kids and then they eat a ton!
Made this recipe for dinner with relatives and they loved it (including a 2 year old)! A few small changes: used fresh parsley (3 tbsp), added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, used part skim ricotta instead of cottage cheese since I had it on hand. I made sure to really squeeze the spinach, and strained the liquid after cooking the veggies and ground turkey. I made it in the morning, put it in the fridge and pulled it out for dinner. Worked great! I'm so glad I have another tray in the feezer! I will make this again and again...worth the time!
It seemed like it would taste like cannelloni, and it did! One bite and I was in heaven; and there was no where near the mess in the kitchen that my old "traditional" cannelloni recipe made. I added 1/2 tsp oregano, increased the spinach to 16 oz, used extra lean (5% fat) ground beef, and a little less of the cheeses, substituting part-skim mozzarella and fat-free cottage cheese. Thanks, Barbara, for this wonderful taste trip down memory lane.
These shells were very good. I loved the stuffing. Only change made was 1 cup ricotta and 1 cup cottage cheese (vs. 2 cups cottage cheese). I also topped with 1/2 the mozz. and 1/2 asiago for a bit more flavor. Very good. I'll def. make these again!
We really enjoyed this. I was craving stuffed shells, and after much searching finally decided on this recipe. I am so glad that I did. I used fresh spinach that I threw in the saute pan to wilt after I finished browning the turkey. It was actually better the next day when the flavors had a longer time to meld. Next time I make this I will prepare it the day before. Thanks so much for sharing.
I have two issues with this otherwise excellent recipe that keep it from being 5 stars. First, sauce is so easy to make. Second, use same pot you used to boil the shells to sweat the vegetables, brown the meat and mix with the cheeses. Throw the spinach in during the last minute of cooking to evaporate any remaining liquid. Lastly, cover the bottom of the baking dish with a thin layer of sauce unless you want you shells to stick! Oh, unless you have two 9x13 baking dishes, half this recipe – there’s no way you can get all of the stuffed shells to fit in a single dish. Enjoy!
This recipe is fantastic. Everyone raves over it whenever I make it! It's well worth the time/effort it takes (although it really is not that complicated to make!) Definately suggest making this dish for dinner parties, etc - definate crowd pleaser! I like to add ricotta cheese as well (one cup cottage, one cup ricotta). I also substitue the ground Turkey with vegetarian ground "chicken". Great for vegetarians (like me!) and no one can tell the difference!
I have to wonder if the 10 packages of spinach was a misprint because I don't see how you could possibly fit all of that spinach plus the other ingredients into one package of shells. Regardless, I only used one package of spinach which worked out fine. The dish was a big hit with my gang; especially my hubby who loved the fact that the shells contained meat. A big green salad and some nice crusty homemade Italian bread completed this tasty dinner. Thanks Barbara.
Tasty! I wasn't a pro about stuffing the shells, so it wasn't the prettiest dish I've ever made - but it turned out tasting great, which is what counts. Next time, I will probably reduce or maybe eliminate the parsley as I thought it was overpowering.
My husband ate so much of this that I barely got enough for myself! This was a big hit and I will definitely make it again. The only things i did differently were: I used grated parmesean cheese instead of fresh because that's what we had, and I added some spaghetti sauce to the mixture before stuffing it. I also used manicotti noodles because I already had them. Could have used a little more spaghetti sauce on top, but that's a personal preference. Very good!
Fantastic, easy recipe. I decided to use ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese because my family enjoys the more traditional italian flavors. Also, I sauted the mushrooms, onions and garlic in one pan, the ground turkey in another, and added them together at the end. You must make sure your spinach is totally thawed and YOU MUST strain it through a wire strainer to extract all moisture.
We really enjoyed these! The only changes I made were to halve the recipe (there are only 2 of us and I don't have space in my freezers) and I used ground beef instead of turkey since I already had it thawed out. Very good. I stuffed the shells early in the afternoon and stuck them in the fridge. When I was ready to bake them, I took them out and let them come to room temperature for about 15 minutes. Topped and baked as directed. Worked out very well. Thank you :)
I'd have given 5 stars if you made your own sauce! Very good stuffing for shells, thank you! I used a recipe from another source for the pasta sauce; seems pointless to go to the work and effort and use sauce from a jar. JUst sauteed some green pepper, onion, mushrooms with a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes (chopped), 6 oz can of tomato paste, basil, marjoram, red pepper flakes, pinch of sugar, salt, fennel seed and let it simmer while I cooked the filling....wonderful!
Good recipe. I used 1 cup ricatta cheese and 1 cup cottage cheese. That was the only change I made. Will probably make this again.
This meal always gets rave reviews at my house. I use sweet italian sausage rather than ground turkey. And I substitute onion and garlic powder for the real deal if i'm short on time and be sure not to over do if you already have a lot of flavor by using sausage. The mushrooms can be left out depending on the tastes of the crowd you're cooking for. Then i prefer ricotta over cottage cheese.
It take a little time to make but it is not that hard and the result is very good.
This is my husband's favorite dish. It is wonderful as-is but I will usually use twice the spinach for nutritional reasons (we have a 2-year old boy). I always have enough shells to store in both a 9x13 and an 8x8 dish. I freeze the smaller dish for a later day. Always comes out WONDERFUL!!! Thanks Barbara for a family favorite!
This was easier than I thought it would be!
I had some ground turkey and was looking up recipes to use it for and found this. I thought it was pretty good, but seemed to be missing some kind of seasoning I thought. It was a little time consuming to put together, but I made it on a weekend and had more time to spend on it. I used a 1 Tblsp portion scoop and it took about 1 1/2 scoops to fill each shell. Everyone that ate it seemed to like it. What was good is that the recipe makes two pans and I had people over visiting. I served it with homemade garlic bread and it made for a good and filling meal.
Very yummy...I only used 1/2 of the spinach and use Ricotta instead of cottage cheese, I also add cooked ground beef not turkey to my sauce and layered the bottom the dish with that then placed shells on that with a spoon full more of the meat sauce on top then added the cheese topping.
These are really tasty. I spend the time to make them and then freeze them on a cookie sheet. Once frozen I store in ziplock bags. I pull them out and bake them for a healthy weeknight dinner. The kids love them, and everyone gets a balanced meal in a one dish dinner.
This was a big hit w/ my family! I used portabella mushrooms, but I mixed the mushrooms, onion, garlic, meat w the sauce and poured it over the cheese stuffed shells.
Absolutely divine!!!!!!!! I nixed the parmasean as I hate it, but all else was perfect. I made my shells and FROZE them with the filling, then pulled out what I needed and baked without problem. My7 YO ate FIVE!!!! We love it!
I thought it tasted ok, but my husband told me not to make it anymore. Takes a while to make. The only changes I made were that I didn't use spinach since I didn't have any and I also used beef instead of turkey.
This is a great recipe - my 5 year old asks for seconds and even thirds every time I make it (which absolutely shocked me the first time!). I've discovered it makes WAY too much for my 3-member family, so I learned to stuff my shells (or manicotti, since I've only been able to find shells once), and freeze about 2/3 of them without the sauce or cheese. Then they make a pretty quick meal later - just toss them in a dish like the recipe says, cover with marinara sauce and mozzarella, cover and bake for 45 mins to an hour, until the mozzarella is melted and bubbly. Very no fuss at that point. My family loves this recipe.
This recipe was fantastic! I followed the recipe almost exactly, except I used fresh spinach instead of frozen. I also used 1/2 lowfat cottage cheese and 1/2 ricotta. Turned out really well, and the leftovers were even better the next day. I even caught my fiance eating it cold right out of the fridge! I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks!
Love this recipe! Added more seasoning to the meat for additional flavor and I will deifnately make this again. Extras freeze easily and can be re-heated with little effort. Great Recipe!
I thought this was carb overload.n It was dry and tasted basically like stovetop-why not just make that? Sorry.
This stuff is the bomb! My kids and hubby request this all the time and it's way easier than I thought it would be. Yummmmm!
It was a lot of work for just an ok turnout. I appreciated the extra frozen pan though!! I also added Italian seasoning. I probably won't ever use the ground turkey for this recipe again, I really just like the taste of beef MUCH better!
We loved these! I added a couple of tablespoons of Italian Seasoning and some oregano to a double recipe, as suggested in other reviews. I froze a lot of stuffed the shells on a cookie sheet and then put the frozen shells in ziplock bags for later. This was a hit with everyone and I will definitely be making it again!
We tried this last night and I thought it was pretty good. It was funny reading through the reviews that some people were trying to put in more than 1 package of spinach into this recipe. It even made for better leftovers. I had so much that I had to use 2 9x13 dishes to hold it all. I had to give it a 3 because my husband didn't like the ground turkey (It was our first time trying it.). I think it would be better to use 1/2 the amount of turkey and 1/2 italian sausage.
This was very good but not outstanding. The only thing I did differently was to use beef instead of turkey. Growing up with Italian food I think it needed more Italian spices (oregano, basil, etc.). For the work involved, I think I'd rather throw some lasagna together with the meat and veggies.
I was so excited to try this recipe, but all I had in my pantry was penne shaped pasta. So, I used all the ingredients and made a baked pasta casserole which turned out great! Great flavors and very tasty. I can’t wait to try it again with shell pasta! Thanks, Barbara!
This was excellent!! I used extra lean ground turkey, and reduced the parmesan to 1/2 cup to make it extra lowfat. I used a bag of fresh spinach (chopped) instead of frozen, and 2 - 26 oz. jars of Healthy Choice spaghetti sauce (1 for each pan - I like a lot of sauce). I also used 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Bake for 20 minutes with foil on to keep it from drying out, then 10 minutes with the foil off. Pretty time consuming dish, but worth the effort. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This recipe was so easy to follow! I followed it exactly, and the shells came out so amazing! There was enough shells to fill a 9X13 pan and also a smaller 2 quart baking dish! The shells were yummy, cheesy and delicious. My 6 year old even ate them up, spinach and mushrooms and all (he is such a picky eater too). Love this recipe! Will definitely continue to make.
This was FANTASTIC! If you're finding it too bland, make sure you add plenty of salt and use fresh parsley...don't do the dried stuff. I altered it a little to make it low fat and undercooked the shells a little so that they wouldn't get mushy while baking. Even my boyfriend who isn't a fan of mushrooms, onions or ground turkey loved it. He was really surprised when I told him it was ground turkey. Prep time was a little long but it makes so much that it's worth it. Good idea for a weekend meal. Thanks for the great recipe!
I thought the flavor was rather bland.
The spinach over-powered everything else in the recipe. I didn't like it at all. I couldn't even eat it nor would my daughter. If I did make it again I may try using fresh spinach and not as much of it. Also, more spices would be helpful.
These are very good. I did alter it a bit by adding non-fat sour cream (for zing) and of course I used non-fat cottage cheese to make it as healthy as it was flavorful. I agree with a previous reviewer that you need to watch the amount of tomato sauce as it will overpower the mild flavors of the filling. There is also no need for a full 8oz. of mozzarella cheese – half of that is just fine.
These were delicious... Next time we make them we will cut back a little on the spinach though - I felt like most of the shell that I had was spinach.
These were so good! I am a huge fan of lasagna, but I was sceptical of trying a recipe that was stuffed with just cheese. I use ricotta out of personal preference. My kids and nephew loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
These were AWESOME!!! I used a ricotta/egg mixture in place of the cottage cheese. Yum!!!
Made this for my boyfriend and I. He hates Italian type food, but loved this. He even went for seconds and said we're going to add this to our regular rotation! Thanks for the recipe!
super easy to make! I added a few more seasonings..italian seasoning, garlic salt, and hot pepper sauce for an added zing. delicious!
My whole family loved these and fought over the leftovers! Thanks for sharing.
This was really good- Just need to add some spices, such as italian seasoning. I mixed Hot sausage and ground beef to the ground turkey. I like my dishes a little zesty!
Good 'base' recipe - my changes included using 5 ground up spicy italian sausages (removed from casing) mixed with the onions & garlic & cheeses. I also 2.5 cups ricotta in place of cottage cheese and threw in some dried basil & garlic salt. I made sure I completely covered the shells with 1 Large Can Spaghetti Sauce with Mushrooms in it+ 1 small can tomato sauce, and sprinkled with lots of cheese. This recipe made enough for a 9X13 dish for dinner, plus to almost fill an 8x11 pan to freeze for another night. Enjoy.
The filling was delicious! I used the food processor to make the cottage cheese more like ricotta texture. I didn't have any shells at home, so I made lasagna rolls instead. Just cooked the noodles and spread the filling over the noodle and rolled. Followed the rest of the directions. My husband and I both loved it! It was like individual portions of lasagna. I'm going to make it for our next dinner guests.....
These were very good!! I did leave out the spinach, but other that that I followed the recipe exactly. My husband ate almost half of them and my 2 year old went back for seconds as well! I made a second batch to freeze. So, we will definitely have them again! :)
first time I completed mission "stuffed shells" with SUCCESS! great recipe!
This was really good. I added some chopped green pepper, but that is all I changed. I don't know if that made it better or not. We will be enjoying leftovers!
This was pretty good, but I think the meat mixture needed some extra seasoning, possibly with oregano, basil and more garlic. It seemed a little bland to me. I made 2 changes but I don't think it affected the flavor as far as seasonings go. First, I don't like cottage cheese in anything so I used ricotta. Second, I used fresh spinach as that was all I had. This recipe makes alot! I should have looked at the number of servings because there were only 2 of us eating it so we tired of it after the 2nd meal. Next time I will cut the recipe in half, and add the seasonings I mentioned above.
I guess I was hoping for more based on the reviews of this recipe. My family thought these were okay, but nothing special. I followed the directions exactly as written, except added some italian seasoning as suggested by others. I still think they weren't that flavorful, even with the italian seasoning. Maybe using italian sausage instead of the ground turkey would help, although it would increase the fat significantly. Also, the stuffing mixture wasn't as creamy and cheesy as I like in stuffed shells. I used my own homemade sauce, which helped out with this recipe, but they just weren't what I was looking for. This does make a lot- I have another two meals worth of these in the freezer. I'm sure we'll eat them, but I'll try another recipe once they're gone.
These turned out so great. I made them for a party on New Years Eve and everyone loved them. I didn't think they were that big of a pain to make. The adjustments that I made were using about 2 Tablespoons of Italian seasoning and using 1/2 a pound ground beef and 1/2 a pound Italian sausage. I also added some crushed red pepper. All of those things spiced it up nicely. I'll definitely make it again.
These shells were easy to prepare and were very tasty.
THIS WAS THE BEST STUFFED SHELLS I HAVE EVER TASTED!!!... MY ONLY PROBLEM WAS THAT THE TOMATO SAUCE OVERPOWERED THE WOUNDERFUL FLAVOR OF THE STUFFING IN THE SHELLS. MY SUGGESTION WOULD BE TO USE A SAUCE WITH A VERY MILD FAVOR.
This was excellent. I didn't have jumbo shells so I used manicotti and it worked great. I will definitely make this again.
My family loves this recipe. We don't use the spinach and add a little more cheese, but my family always requests this for dinner!
This meal is now going to become a family favorite in our household. I love that it makes a lot that I can freeze for later. Only changes I made were instead of cottage cheese, I replaced it with ricotta and I added italian seasoning to the ground turkey. This is a keeper!!! Thanks Barbara.
This was a very yummy recipe. The whole family loved it. I added a little bit of ground Italian sausage to the ground turkey because I think that stuff goes great with italian food. Definitely use cottage cheese instead of ricotta. I made one batch with cottage and one with ricotta and the cottage cheese one was the best. I put italian seasoning in my recipe like others suggested. I didn't need to cook them for the entire 30 min but I think they got done faster because I forgot to put the foil over them. Wished I had because some of the shells were just a tiny bit crunchy on the very edge. This is absolutely a keeper and I will make again for sure. I do wish I could have found some whole wheat shells though. I wouldn't feel as guilty eating this if I had.
Very good but shells got a little mushy. I undercooked them in the pot but they still fell apart. The filling was yummy though. Will definitely make again.
This was awesome! I too substituted 1 cup of ricotta for 1 cup of cottage cheese and added some Italian seasoning. It definitely passes the kid-test. My 15 year old stepson had 7 shells in 1 sitting and our 1 year old downed 1 1/2! The shells turn out very pretty, so it makes for great presentation too. I've already shared the recipe with several co-workers. This also re-heats well.
I made this recipe for company tonight relying on the All Recipes reviews. It was awesome and a hit with everyone!! I will definitely make again and pass along to friends.
Alot of work, but very good!
I made these for my boyfriend's family and they enjoyed it TREMENDOUSLY. (Hello BONUS!) These really were delicious and the turkey meat made it lighter than say another recipe that uses beef. I, myself, made a few changes, which included: a. 1 cup skim ricotta and 1 cup of cottage cheese instead of the 2 cups cottage cheese. I only did this because I don't enjoy the taste or texture of cottage cheese, but in reality you couldn't taste it when baked. b. Once the spinach was completely thawed out, I squeezed small handfuls of it, in order to remove the water (as to prevent watery-ness when baked). c. A good handful of chopped parsley d. I only boiled the pasta shells for 8 min, because I didn't want them too soft and mushy when I baked them e. I used smoked mozzarella rather than fresh and grated it myself Lastly, I think it could've used an additional clove of garlic.
I thought these were delicious. And very pretty. I followed the recipe without mushrooms as there were mushroom haters in the group. I love the flavor the turkey gives. A nice change from beef.
This was so delicious BUT I would cut the spinach down just a little, maybe 3/4 of the 10 oz package. It overpowered the turkey a little.
This recipe is bland. If I were to make it again I would have loaded it with lots of Italian seasoning, particularly basil. Also, the ingredients as called for in the recipe filled a 9X13 dish AND an 8X8 dish, so I had to find additional sauce for the smaller dish. Otherwise, I think it is a pretty healthy dish,
Shells were good, but not what everyone made them out to be. Also, they did not freeze as hoped.
LOVE this recipe!! Made for my family on Sunday and they absolutely loved it! Seasoned perfectly and just enough pasta sauce and enough leftover for freezing or as a dish for another family!
Great recipe, it was time consuming though, I suggest making the stuffing ahead of time. This recipe does make a lot and I froze the leftovers.
I made this recipe with ground beef instead of turkey. Also, my package of spinach was 12 oz, as was my bag of shredded mozzarella cheese. I was able to pack a 10x13" pan as well as an 8x8" pan, which I froze for another day (before baking it). My husband is kind of picky, as is our 1 year old son, but we all gobbled this up! I felt great watching our little one chow down on spinach and beef. This one is a keeper!!!
I gave this 3 stars because I had hoped that the other ingredients would mask the spinach better. My 16 year old daughter and my husband requested that I do not make it again, although my husband agreed to at least eat the leftovers. The 2 year old ate it but picked out all of the spinach, he loves pasta. The 4 year old had cereal, although that doesn't mean much as he is SO picky!
I love this recipe. Thanks. I served it during a family gathering with salad and texas toast. Everybody loved it!! I did make a few minor changes, though. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen.
I make these quite often now. I double the recipe and freeze half, so it makes a quick meal for later.
Excellent and so healthy! I used fresh blanched spinach, instead of frozen, and I used low-fat ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Still came out quite nicely. It was a little labor-intensive so I wouldn't recommend this for easy weeknight cooking but definitely good for the weekend!
Great recipe! It could maybe use a bit more flavor, maybe some more garlic or some italian seasonings would help to spice it up a bit :). Instead of turkey I used 1/2 lean ground beef (93% lean) and 1/2 lowfat sausage. I also used fat free cottage cheese to reduce the fat content even more (though for stuffed shells, this was amazingly healthy). My husband loved that there was meat in the shells, and it made tons of filling, so each shell was very full. You can maybe reduce the amount of cheese on top because it comes out very cheesy, but we liked it this way. I made the filling ahead of time and refrigerated it, and it was so easy to put together! Two thumbs way up on this recipe - goes in my permanent box!
I seasoned the ground beef with dry Italian Dressing mix, like other reviewers. In my opinion it needed more seasoning, so I also added basil and oregano too. I ended up making 2 8x8 dishes and froze one. I love dishes that make something to freeze. This was a dud with my 7 and 4 yr old. They both love lasagna but thought the filling was "slimy.". Neither would eat it and my 4 year old literally eats everything. It wasn't wet either. I thought it wasn't half bad. The biggest problem was that I used a store bought sauce and I am always disappointed with store bought sauces,,, but it was free and I needed to use it. My husband liked it too but I think I will just stick with lasagna next time.
I love this recipe. I did use mild italian sausage that I needed to use. While browning the sausage I added a premixed italian seasoning that came with a spice rack I got for christmas. I used paul newmans italian sausage sauce. It was a good meal. I think next time I will use spicy italian sausage. The amount of the filling was perfect. I was able to fill all the shells in the 12 oz box of pasta. I froze the rest for a quick meal to take to the potluck at work.
This is a great recipe! I made a couple of minor changes. I used Ricotta cheese because I had it...and it was very good. This time when I made it, I used the Vodka Sauce, and it's really good with the turkey and spinach. Also added some basil and oregano. Thanks for sharing! This is one of my favorites!
My son (13) made this for the family. It was pretty good. I like that it used Turkey meat. I usually like a creamier stuffed shells. This was not dry, but not extremely creamy either.
A simple recipe with good flavors. The filling was enough to stuff a 9x13 pan plus a 6" round baking dish - and there were a few shells left over from my 12oz box which was great since some of them split while boiling. I prepared the shells ahead of time so all I had to do before dinner was slide the pans in the oven. Personal Preference: substituted spicy pork sausage and fresh spinach.
This is really good. I sauteed the mushrooms and onion. Will make again.
Fantastic! Used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. Made these for a dinner party and they were a big hit!!
This dish was really good the only thing different I did was add more cheese because we are some cheese eaters in my family. Other then that everything else was kept the same.
Great combination! I used low fat ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I halved the recipe - it made one 9 x 13 pan. I added a dash of nutmeg and some italian seasoning in filling. I will definitely make this recipe again.
A new favorite recipe for us! This was so great! And it was simple enough to throw together, so even better!
I made these an they turned out great! My boyfriend is italian and he gave them rave reviews and has been bugging me to make them for him again!!
We really liked this. I made 1/2 a recipe with turkey and thought it was great. A week later I substitued beef but didn't like it as well. I think the turkey is better with the spinach flavors.
I think was great! I did make a few changes, 1st i used ground beef for a more flavor and didnt use mushrooms (moms allergic) but followed it well and made 2 pans! Put one in the freezer I am sure it will taste just as good the 2nd time around too! Thanks! Ok I did reheat the 2nd pan and it turned out just as good as the 1st time around!
Very good recipe. It made enough shells for a 13x9 pan and an 8x8 as well. I added some dried basil and finely diced carrot to the meat mixture for some more sweetness. I will definitely make this again. Can't wait to get the rest out of the freezer!
Delicious! This was one of the first somewhat complicated recipies I have tried on my own. I took others recommendations and added 2 tbs of italian seasoning, 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper & 1/2 tsp oregano. I also used 1 cup ricotta chess to substitute for 1 of the 2 cups of cottage cheese. I added some fresh chopped tomatoes--we love tomatoes! Otherwise followed the recipe and this turned out fantastic!! It made a LOT, so I froze in meal sizes. Leftovers still tasted great..now if I could only get my boyfriend to eat leftovers :)
I undercooked the onion so that was too crunchy. I suspect this is why my 2-year old would not eat it. There was a little too much spinich in this for me but my husband really liked the shells.
