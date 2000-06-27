Stuffed Shells IV

Great recipe! It could maybe use a bit more flavor, maybe some more garlic or some italian seasonings would help to spice it up a bit :). Instead of turkey I used 1/2 lean ground beef (93% lean) and 1/2 lowfat sausage. I also used fat free cottage cheese to reduce the fat content even more (though for stuffed shells, this was amazingly healthy). My husband loved that there was meat in the shells, and it made tons of filling, so each shell was very full. You can maybe reduce the amount of cheese on top because it comes out very cheesy, but we liked it this way. I made the filling ahead of time and refrigerated it, and it was so easy to put together! Two thumbs way up on this recipe - goes in my permanent box!