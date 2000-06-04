Macaroni Pie
This wonderful pie is a variation of macaroni and cheese.
This is the same recipe we've used forever. However, I did cut back on the amount of macaroni...32 oz. is waaay too many noodles; using 16 oz. is better, still get good results with 8 oz. and cut back on milk to 2 cups and eggs to 2 and you still get a good sized casserole. We like the top crusty, so I always add extra cheese on top. Also use sharp or extra sharp cheese for more flavor.Read More
This recipe was too bland. It needs more salt, a little pepper, and needs to be covered when cooked because the noodles were really hard on top.Read More
I thought this was very good, but I did make quite an alteration. I only used 16 oz of macaroni. I thought that was still too much. When I make it again, I will use only 12 oz of macaroni, keeping all the other measurements the same, in order to get the amount of custard and cheese that I like. I also added paprika and minced dried onion for flavor.
I have been making this for a couple of years now. My family loves it. When it comes to making homemade macaroni and cheese this recipee can't be beat. I do however make one small adjustment because I am a cheese lover. I substitute Cracker Barrel sharp cheese instead of cheddar. It is easy and tastes great! Don't let the eggs scare you it is great:-)
i took other reviewer's advice, reducing the noodles and adding spices. made a wonderful comforting dish! i added fresh garlic, pepper, salt, dried minced onion and red pepper on top of the noodles before the cheese. I also covered the dish with foil for the first 40 minutes of cooking.
I used just regular cheddar, which I think is one of the reasons this dish lacked a lot of flavor. It was a little bland, but I can see with some really great extra sharp cheddar & some other "add ins" that your family likes,this could be a home run. I can see this being a very "kid friendly" meal too. And super easy to prepare. Next time I prepare this dish I will spice it up with some red pepper flakes on only make 20-24 oz. of pasta...I had tons of noodles left over.
This was a very good recipe. My kids really enjoyed it. However, I did cut back on the macaroni, 32oz is way too much. I still used the 3 cups of milk and 3 cups of cheese which made it a little creamier. I also used salt because it is very bland with it. I will make it again
This gets points for ease of making, but definitely gets marked down for blandness. We added peas and diced green pepper to add some veggie content, and a sprinkle of paprika for color/flavor. Would be much better with some herbs and spices added.
Everyone at my Thanksgiving dinner LOVED this mac & cheese. I did cut pasta down to 16oz. and I heard on the food channel to liberally salt your pasta water for flavor which is what I always do now & it makes a big difference. I added about 1-2 TBS sea salt to about 2 gallons of water, and then I added only pepper to my mac & cheese. Delicious!!!
Very bland
This recipe was bland and not custardy at all. I was looking for creamy baked mac and cheese. This was the farthest taste from a savory creamy version I hoped it would be.
I’ve been cooking (& reviewing recipes) for a number of years. I say that only because I’ve never given a recipe this low of a mark. We each ate 2 spoonfuls & threw the remainder away. I added lots of extra pepper, garlic/onion powder & even several shakes of LA Gold (hot sauce). This was bland & the overall texture wasn’t good. I’ll stick with Kraft.
This was a bit bland for us. I added different spices, but it didnt do much. I also wish it was a little creamier than it was. It wasnt bad but not great either.
This is a great base recipe to allow your culinary skills to be put to the test. Angel hair pasta is about the only pasta I can digest, so that is what I used. I broke it into small pieces and boiled it in chicken broth to add flavor and to the milk and egg mixture I added approx. 2 Tbs Ranch dressing, 2 teas. chives and approx. 3/4 teas. Dominant One from Marion Kay spices. I also substitued 4 cheese Mexican mix for the cheddar because that's all I had. I didn't taste it before I put it on the table and watched for hubby's reaction. He absolutely loved it, went back for seconds and said it's a keeper recipe. I tasted it and knew it was next in line for a potluck dinner! Very tasty, just perfect! Thanks for posting!
This wasn't so good. It was rather bland. I will not make again. I've had better than this.
I have been looking for that lasagna like/dense mac n chse recipe that I used to have as a child. If you are looking for a gooey creamy or runny recipe, this may not be it. I will be using a little less pasta and adding some spices to add some flavor. Gals/guys that gave bad reviews; "Pie" is in the title. Stay tuned... I really enjoyed this recipe and will make it again.
PROS- this dish was a fine side dish. very creamy and great texture CONS- If you don't like left overs, maybe consider modifying the recipe. A little bland. Next time I think I'll season the egg and milk mixture before I add it to the noodles.
I too found the cheese flavor lacking, however I made this in order to use up some ingredients and make a decent dinner for my kids and both objectives were met. In fact my boys say it's really good and they like it better than Kraft. They rated this recipe as 4/5, so there you go! I changed the recipe to feed 2 but there was enough for me and a light snack for my husband who said it's good.
Not very cheesy but very eggy.
I made this for a church pot luck, I doubled everything in the recipe except the macaroni, which I kept the same. I layered the noodles and the cheese in my crock pot and then poured the egg & milk mixture over them. I cooked it on high for about an hour and then turned it down. I ended up having to stir it to get the middle cooked. I was afraid that the cheese was going to separate and have a lumpy consistancy, and that is what happened. The flavor was okay, but I did not like that it did not get creamy. I don't think I will try this again.
This is the most delicious and easiest recipe for macaroi and cheese I've found. I cut down the quantites as my family is not that big and it still works well. I think the recipe is great but everyone's taste is different, use your imagination to create your own famous Mac and Cheese. Everyone who eats it has good comments and asks for the recipe.
Husband loved it!! I did add different cheeses, garlic and onion. I would use two eggs next time.
this is much simpler then how i have made it in past came out good too, next time i rather mix more of the cheese with the macaroni instead of puttin so much on the top
I quartered the recipe to serve just 2 -- it was definitely easy, and took care of my craving for mac & cheese. I don't think it's made to impress, but with just milk and cheddar and an egg, you don't expect much. I added a little bit of chili seasoning since I had a packet around, and it was pretty tasty. I think I also added some mozzarella (in addition to cheddar) the first time I made this, b/c I thought it wasn't as cheesy this second time around.
My boyfriend has been dying for me to make this "Macaroni Pie" that his MOTHER used to make for him. He loved it! It was so easy to make. I cut the recipe in half but now realize that I should have went ahead and made the serving for 8! I like more of a cheesy/saucy macaroni and cheese but this one is good! As long as he is happy! Thanks so much for this recipe!
before I added the cheese, I addedsalt garlic. dry mustard,and paprika. Then I covered for first 40 min, as suggested by others and it was verygood. Also made it as writen and that was pretty good to.
needs more cheese (jmo) but i love it
I don't kno if i did something wrong but I followed the recipe as follows and I did not care for this. There was no flavor and it was completely dry. I don't think I'll be using this recipe again.
Per other reviewers suggestions, I used 16 oz. macaroni & added extra salt, paprika & pepper. I also covered with foil. I'm still looking for a macaroni & cheese recipe that's as flavorful as using Velveeta cheese, but without all the artificial ingredients. Kraft Dinner is great also, but I stay away from foods like that now. I love the taste though.
This recipe is as simple as it reads and just right for any occasion. If you like to add some extra whatevers, sure add more but if you want to please a simple pallet of taste, take this macaroni and cheese pie for what it's worth, simple and delightfully delicious. Also when you make extra you will have a well kept dish for a couple of days snacking. My crew approved and went for thirds.
My family enjoyed this Mac and Cheese. My husband said "Hon, smells great, what's for dinner?" when he came home from work. I liked the idea that it had just a few items. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
kids loved this. I wasn't crazy about the gritty custardy stuff, but they definately didn't mind. I think it was good. I just have a problem with certain textures.
was good and an interesting twist on mac & cheese. not to hard to make either, will probably make again
We usually have boxed macaroni & cheese with dinner at least 3 nights a week because my son LOVES mac & cheese. I was really excited to try this recipe just to change things up a little. The look on his face after one bite said it all. This is the blandest mac I've ever had and if my son (the king of mac & cheese) doesn't like then I know something is wrong. It has potential to be good but it def needs things added to it for flavor.
Good stuff. Used sharp cheddar for extra flavor, added some pepper to the egg mixture, and covered with foil for the first 45 minutes. Also, the first time I made it, I thought the 3 eggs made it a little too, well, eggy, so I cut it down to 2 the second time around.
I guess it just wasn't for me! I followed the advice of others and used only 16oz of macaroni, which was a good decision. But still, the dish was very bland. And my biggest problem was that I could REALLY taste the egg!
I only gave it a 2 star and I am sure it was totally me. I have made this recipe before and it was a hit. This time I do not know what I did wrong. I added extra cheese and spices (like I always do to every recipe) and cut back on the noodles. But it was still pretty bland.
I made this for a casual dinner party my Daughter was hostessing. I used a 9x13" baking pan that has an accompaniment which allowed me to separate my "dish" into 12 individual servings, and it was perfect. Like many others, I made some changes. The biggest change I made was that, before I did anything else, I cut up a 1/2 lb. of thick Bacon into 1/2" pieces and cooked it in 1 Tbls. unsalted Butter. When the time came, I just added the Bacon to the egg/milk mixture and poured THAT over the pasta. In addition, I used Angel Hair pasta (my Daughter's preference) and a mix of shredded Sharp Cheddar, Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses instead of just Cheddar (I prefer the way ColbyJack melts). I cooked it for 45 minutes covered with aluminum foil and uncovered for another 10 minutes, which was perfect. I also made a "side" of cheese sauce for those who might want it -- which most of her guests did (lol). I think the next time I make it (which I will!), I'll add some more "stuff" (e.g., cayenne pepper flakes, jalapeno pepper slices, parsley, onions and/or some other vegetable(s) but the recipe as presented works quite well as is. I would have given it 5 stars except that I really think that it needs the Bacon to get there.
Use spaghetti instead of elbows. 1 lb should be fine. Add a tablespoonof mustard (I prefer brown) to the egg-milk mix. Or some worstershire is good. Otherwise, this is perfect. Oh, watch out to avoid adding too much salt - the cheese has plenty. Velveeta works, but needs no extra salt at all.
No I didn't like it
I was looking for a macaroni recipe to use up some extra already cooked macaroni.I tried this one since it looked very easy and used very little ingredients. I had to modify it to 2 servings since I only had a little macaroni. I did add a little dry mustand, pepper, and onion powder into the milk portion only because it was handy. Honestly, it's very good!! I'm used to a wetter mac and cheese, but I really enjoyed it. I gave it 4 stars only because I added more seasonings.Enjoy!!
been using this one for a long time the whole family loves it. You can customize with other cheeses, meats or veggies too
distinctly mediocre. but here's some scaling: 12 oz pasta cooked (and some cheese) just barely fit into a deep dish pie pan. 2 eggs beaten (with spices and salt), and then just enough milk poured over to bring the liquid to 1 cm below the edge of the glass pie pan. more salt on top. bake 1 hr (covered)
My kids absolutely LOVED this. Next time I'm tossing in some veggies.
Very, very blah and disappointing. Needed more cheese, eggs and milk. Tasteless.
