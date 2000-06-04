Macaroni Pie

I made this for a casual dinner party my Daughter was hostessing. I used a 9x13" baking pan that has an accompaniment which allowed me to separate my "dish" into 12 individual servings, and it was perfect. Like many others, I made some changes. The biggest change I made was that, before I did anything else, I cut up a 1/2 lb. of thick Bacon into 1/2" pieces and cooked it in 1 Tbls. unsalted Butter. When the time came, I just added the Bacon to the egg/milk mixture and poured THAT over the pasta. In addition, I used Angel Hair pasta (my Daughter's preference) and a mix of shredded Sharp Cheddar, Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses instead of just Cheddar (I prefer the way ColbyJack melts). I cooked it for 45 minutes covered with aluminum foil and uncovered for another 10 minutes, which was perfect. I also made a "side" of cheese sauce for those who might want it -- which most of her guests did (lol). I think the next time I make it (which I will!), I'll add some more "stuff" (e.g., cayenne pepper flakes, jalapeno pepper slices, parsley, onions and/or some other vegetable(s) but the recipe as presented works quite well as is. I would have given it 5 stars except that I really think that it needs the Bacon to get there.