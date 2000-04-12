Great Easter Appetizer
Delicious! No egg yolks. Great idea for leftover eggs and ham!
Was easy to make, I cooked the eggs the day before and peeled them, tossed them into a container and mixed up the filling in another container and took to Easter at a friends- They were not sure they would love it- but they did. I did sub the onions out for Scallions for a nice spring color. They tasted great. Next time I plan to add some water chestnuts diced up to give it a little bit of crunch- every liked them and thought they were a nice addition to the Easter table where there was already deviled eggs.
My mother made these on Easter, but doesn't have an account, so I'm going to review it. Most of us didn't enjoy it, but "Yum" from my husband.
Everybody really liked them, but they were a little time consuming! Will definitely make again!
do try this!!!
Very nice and tasty. Everyone loved them. I used bacon instead of ham. I think I will double the cream cheese mixture next time.
My family went to town on these!! I kid you not. I made a 2 batches. One as written with the cream cheese and 1 with the cream cheese with onion and chives......and lord almighty! my family hovered the pan at the stove just after they cooled...they didn't make it any further. They were GONE. The overall texture was good, nice crunch from the onion and bread crumbs, I used Panko seasoned bread crumbs...we didn't feel that they needed anything more. But our favorite way was with the cream cheese with the chives!!! Man it was good, I could not keep my fingers out of the mix!! TY a keeper!
Made as directed. Ick.
I thought (hoped) these would be better but no one really loved them at my gathering. Next time I will stick with the more traditional (and far yummier) yolk filling. To take mine up a notch I also add some cooked and crumbled bacon to the yolk mixture before filling the whites. Super yum!
Added some tabasco - used dijon mustard and no cream cheese. The warm, toastied with bread crumbs made it a smash at Easter.
