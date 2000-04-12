Great Easter Appetizer

Delicious! No egg yolks. Great idea for leftover eggs and ham!

By May

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool and peel. Cut eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks.

  • In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, onion and ham until well mixed. Spoon mixture into eggs, covering tops. Place eggs in small baking dish. Spray with cooking spray and top with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in preheated oven 4 to 5 minutes, until golden and hot. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 196.4mg; sodium 278.2mg. Full Nutrition
