Passover Sponge Cake

4.1
17 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A light dessert for the holiday. For chocolate sponge cake add 1/2 cup of cocoa to the batter.

Recipe by liamsgm

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Cut parchment paper to line the bottom of a 10 inch tube pan. Do not grease the pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whip egg yolks until light. Gradually add 1 cup sugar and orange zest; continue whipping until thick and pale, about 7 minutes. Sift together the matzo cake meal and potato starch; set aside. In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add remaining 1/2 cup sugar, continuing to beat until whites form stiff peaks. Fold the dry ingredients into the yolk mixture alternately with the juice. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until cake springs back to the touch. Invert onto a wire rack to cool. Run a knife around the sides of the cake before removing from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 36.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022