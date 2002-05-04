Passover Sponge Cake

Everyone said this didn't taste like a Passover dessert (meaning it wasn't sawdust). It was truly delicious. The cooking time was right on. The parchment at the bottom of the tube pan worked perfectly. I can't believe I didn't think of this before! I added a little orange extract to the orange juice. After the cake cooled, I cut it in half, pulled off the top half, carefully scooped out a moat into the bottom half, and filled it with lemon curd (easy to make, easier to buy). Then I fairly neatly replaced the scooped out mounds. Next I frosted the inside with a "7-minute icing," replaced the top half, iced all over, and coated it in sweeetened shredded coconut. I put toothpicks in it and covered it with plastic wrap (the toothpicks to prevent the wrap from messing up the frosting). I refrigerated the cake until the next day and pulled it out about an hour before dessert time. Easy to cut and serve. Looks marvelous in its coconut glory!