Passover Sponge Cake
A light dessert for the holiday. For chocolate sponge cake add 1/2 cup of cocoa to the batter.
The cake came out extremely dry. I think that the baking time 1 hour and 10 minutes is way, way too long. 50 minutes THE MOST. Not only it came out dry, it also was burnt on outside, we didn't like it.Read More
the best, most moist Passover sponge cake I've ever eaten! Simon, Newton, MA
Great recipe! I do suggest greasing the pan. The sponge cake stuck to everything (including the parchment paper).
This is this first sponge cake that I have made that has actually come out perfect!!! Great directions, easy to follow, easy to make. Wonderful taste. Best Sponge Cake I've ever had.
This came out ok. It tasted good, but did not look great. If you are not going to use parchment paper, make sure you lightly grease the pan.
I used this recipe the last 2 years and I am back to make it again. It is perfect. Just like my grandmother used to make. I also cut it up to use in other recipes for layers and bottoms, such as cheesecake.
Everyone said this didn't taste like a Passover dessert (meaning it wasn't sawdust). It was truly delicious. The cooking time was right on. The parchment at the bottom of the tube pan worked perfectly. I can't believe I didn't think of this before! I added a little orange extract to the orange juice. After the cake cooled, I cut it in half, pulled off the top half, carefully scooped out a moat into the bottom half, and filled it with lemon curd (easy to make, easier to buy). Then I fairly neatly replaced the scooped out mounds. Next I frosted the inside with a "7-minute icing," replaced the top half, iced all over, and coated it in sweeetened shredded coconut. I put toothpicks in it and covered it with plastic wrap (the toothpicks to prevent the wrap from messing up the frosting). I refrigerated the cake until the next day and pulled it out about an hour before dessert time. Easy to cut and serve. Looks marvelous in its coconut glory!
I made this cake. It turned out great. Very moist. Everyone loved it. I would suggest that you make it clear that "white sugar" means regular granulated sugar, not confectioners' sugar. I shared this recipe on Facebook.
This was my first attempt at Sponge Cake and it came out PERFECTLY! Had to add a little extra sugar to the egg whites so that they would stiffen.. but other than that.. Easy!!
Very easy and delicious. I agree with others that it doesn’t need to bake more than 45-50 minutes. And I did grease the pan
Sank before it was even 1/2 way baked and stayed that way.
In all my years i have never attempted a Passover desert. I finally decided to give this a try. I was being so good and so careful until I realized I was using the egg whites in the Egg yolk instruction and then forced to use the egg white instruction on the egg yolks. Kept my fingers crossed all would work out okay as I was not about to dump eight eggs. The result in a beautiful 4 inch delicious sponge cake.
The baking time is too long. This cake was done in 45 minutes. Glad I checked it early or it was going in the trash. It did not rise. Very dense. I suppose that if the egg whites were doubled and the yolks removed it might have come out light but this cake recipe is not as advertised. Flavor was good however.
Perfect! Very fluffy and tasty! Making for a second time today but this time adding chocolate.
I followed the recipe to the letter and it was perfect. It was moist, came right out of the pan, and tasted delicious. We served it with whipped topping and fresh fruit.
