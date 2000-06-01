Homemade Tomato Sauce II

This recipe is great, but I made a few changes - I used Olive Oil instead of Vegetable Oil. When I put the onions in to brown, I also put the garlic in at the same time to brown that as well. Instead of using a can of crushed tomatoes, I used roughly 28 ounces of whole tomatoes. I peeled the tomato skins off and blended the tomatoes into a blender. I also grated a little bit of fresh Parmesan over the saucepan while the sauce was cooking, added a little bit of parsley, as well as a small amount of sugar to balance the flavors. After the sauce was finished simmering, I took a mesh strainer and strained the sauce. This was my first attempt ever at making homemade sauce but it was very smooth and tasted amazing. Definitely going to be making it again. :)