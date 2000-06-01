Homemade Tomato Sauce II

Try the real thing. Delicious tomato, onion and garlic sauce with herbs.

Recipe by MIRELLA CINA

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, saute onions in the oil until golden brown. Add crushed tomatoes, water, tomato paste, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Let the sauce come to a boil, lower heat to low and stir occasionally until desired thickness. Sauce is ready when oil rises to the top. Skim off oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 9.6g; sodium 844mg. Full Nutrition
