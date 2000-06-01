Homemade Tomato Sauce II
Try the real thing. Delicious tomato, onion and garlic sauce with herbs.
Very close to authentic Italian sauce, but you need to add lots of fresh basil and use ONLY olive oil. A tiny bit of sugar is needed to cut down the acidity.Read More
I may just be spoiled by dining out and/or commercial sauces, but this recipe didn't do much for me. I used virgin olive oil, Tspn sugar, fresh crushed roma tomatos, fresh basil leaves(cut up), 1.75 water, white onion, fresh ground pepper, & salt substitute. Even adding parm cheese & italian seasoning only improved it some. But, as others have said, its EASY to make.Read More
I make this sauce quite similar. The difference in mine is I use extra virgin olive oil,I'm guessing about 1/2 tablespoon of oregano, and I use a bay leaf instead of basil leaves. I also cut 2 carrots cut in half and just throw them in the sauce. That cuts down on the acidity without having to add sugar and then you can easily remove them. Sometimes we throw in a hot red pepper to give it some heat. This sauce is the traditional sauce my mom and sisters have cooked for years that we've all carried on from my Nonna and we're all Italian. Thanks for this one.
I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also saute minced garlic, celery, onion and carrots in oil before adding the rest of the ingredients. I alway add a bay leaf while simmering (don't forget to remove before serving)! I use this sauce at least once a week. Somtimes I double the recipe and freeze what is left for the next dish.
Wonderful recipe to make and then freeze for use in the winter. I make several batches and after thawed and heating, add cooked sausage, mushrooms, etc. Vegetable stands will usually sell you their seconds(some bruises on them) at a cheap price and work perfectly for the sauce. I also add salt and pepper, oregano and thyme after the first two hours. Also, a tsp of sugar.
Easy to make and a nice basic tomato sauce. The flavor was really nice, although I used dried basil and did add about 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese. Also, used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil...better flavor. The only thing I would change next time is to add a little less water because I prefer a slightly thicker sauce. All in all, really good!
This is the best tomato sauce I have ever tasted! It is very rich and tasty. For a more authentic taste, I added 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and used olive oil as well. It was lovely.
This was a simple and easy recipe to use i added some crushed red peppers to add a little bite to it.
I enjoyed this, but my boyfriend found it to be a bit bitter, so I added some sugar.
I made this yesterday and was going to rate it four stars. I served it over thin spaghetti and it was very good. Today I took the leftover sauce, "smoothed" it in the processor, and served it over cheese ravioli. WOW! The flavors blended overnight, and the slight bite of the black pepper was even better than my favorite Italian restaurant. My grandmother was northern Italian and grandfather was southern Italian, so I grew up with Italian cooking. Definitely the key to this sauce is using fresh basil and fresh garlic and yes, I altered the recipe and used olive oil. Easy, simple, delicious! Great recipe!
After trying so many recipes I found great luck with this one. Light and delicious...thanks
Very good. I agree it does need a bit of sugar. I felt I needed to remove the basil and garlic. Next time I'll finely chop them and leave them in. I will take the last reviewer's advice and use more basil next time.
This was really easy to throw together and tasted great. I sauteed the garlic with the onion and added basil, oregano and a pinch of sugar. I also used 1/2 c. wine instead of some of the water.
Very easy and tasty. I added fresh garlic and red pepper flakes for a little more kick.
Great base recipe! I used canned whole roma tomatoes and crushed them with my hands. Make sure you use a good brand of tomatos, preferably imported from Italy--it makes a difference. I only used 1 cup of water. As many others did, I used olive oil, added oregano, red pepper flakes, fresh parsley and a whole carrot(removed at end).
I didn't add tomatoes because I hate them. I used tomato paste only. And I use olive oil rather than vegetable oil. Very good.
not for nothing but "the real thing" would be using the fresh grown roma tomatoes in my back yard. now you've got the real thing.
Like the others, I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and I also added a tablespoon of sugar to cut the acidity. I added small, uncooked pieces of stew beef, and some uncooked meatballs that I threw together. I put the heat on extra low and let it cook for about 4 hours. The sauce was great. I think adding uncooked beef or sausage gives it an extra good flavor.
This recipe is delicious exactly as written. I make it almost weekly during the winter. The sauce also makes a great base for additions. I especially enjoy adding hot italian sausage. Mmm.
This sauce was very good! The only substitution that I made was olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
This is a good, basic sauce. Made some minor adjustments based on my taste: Substituted extra virgin olive oil, and added a 1/2 tbsp brown sugar to cut acidity. Also added about a tsp of dried oregano (I like the added flavor).
I thought this sauce tasted wonderful, but I couldn't find any basil or Parsley so I had to leave it with any real flavors. But I would cut down on the amount of water to just one cup, it came out more like a stew than a sauce. Another thing is that I didn't have a can of crushed tomatoes so I used about a kilo of fresh tomatoes, skinned but not seeded, I suggest to have more than a kilo, maybe about a kilo and a half, and put them in a blender for two or three seconds, so you have a smoother sauce.
Nice flavor. Too thin
Pretty good, this is what I did..I added more basil then asked for and also added some fresh parsley i didnt have a can of crushed tomatoes so i used chopped tomatoes and decided to run them through the blender since i dont really like chunks in my sauce. I added lots and lots of garlic powder, garlic salt, and crushed red peppers, and of course I added the sugar as well. I mixed this sauce with some ground beef over some angel hair pasta...yummy! My roommates ate it all up!
too much pepper although i did forget to add the water so i'll try again again and keep updated cause otherwise very good
I love this sauce. It is super easy and all the ingredients blend nicely together. I'm fairly picky about tomato sauce and I've never been able to find a recipe I truly like until now. My husband and kids love it too!
I've always wanted to make my own and this was really good sauce. My husband said it tastes so good, his Italian father (who has always made his gravy from scratch) would be proud. I did tweak it as suggested by Prendila, carrots, oregano and bay. Will definitely use this again, maybe adding sausage or meatballs for other flavors. Thanks!!!
This was very good. I don't eat meat so I needed a sauce that didn't use any bacon, pork, beef or chicken. I followed a tip offered in one of the other reviews and added 2 peeled and split carrots. This did cut the acidity. I might throw in a pinch of sugar but only because I like my sauce a little on the sweet side. I substituted 2 tbsp of olive oil for the vegetable oil. Thanks Mirella Cina this will be my sauce for life.
Very good sauce, and easy. I used Olive Oil instead, added basil and thyme to taste, and some crushed red pepper!!
Excellent recipe. Substituted beef broth for the water, also added fresh tyme.
Taste great and very easy to prepare
Very good basic recipe that can be altered to suit your tastes. I used only 1.5 cups water, which made it the perfect consistency for me.
An excellent recipe, very easy to make and absolutely exquisite! We used extra virgin olive oil instead of the vegetable oil. Thanks for the great recipe!
i was looking for a simple sauce to serve with meatballs for my picky family. this was super easy and they loved it. i'll never buy jar sauce again!
I made this with a few changes. I added 1 can of tomato sauce, decreased water to 1 and 1/2 cups, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, added 1 clove of minced garlic, added dried basil. When sauce had thickened I added homemade meatballs. I poured the sauce over cooked rigatoni pasta, topped with grated pecorino/romano cheese, topped cheese with 3 slices of mozzarella cheese and baked for 20 minutes in 350 degree oven. This was delicious.
Turned out great with just the right amount of spice. I added less water for a thicker sauce. A definate keeper.
Couldn't be much simpler to make and tastes fresh and delicious. It is very like the sauce my late Italian mother in law used to make and she was a fantastic cook.
Yummy. I used dried herbs instead of fresh. Good color & consistency. Nice basic sauce.
Very good sauce! I used all ingredients in the recipe and just added a tablespoon of oregano, 2 bay leaves, and a couple of carrots (for added sugar to cut acidity--took out at the end of cooking) and some red pepper flakes. The recipe is good just as it is though. I just felt like "playing" a little and was thrilled with the outcome. A definite keeper! Thank you so very much!
Delicious! This recipe is great for a first time sauce maker. My Italian sorority sisters gave their seal of approval.
Tastes like my mother's Sunday sauce! I made it with Italian sausage, sliced and browned in the pan as the first step. Awesome!
This sauce never fails. I do it almost every week and it is amazing how consistently good it remains. Follow the exact recipe with the same quantities and you are up to a very simple yet very delicious sauce. It is even better than what you usually get served in restaurants.
Very easy to make. Instead of vegetable oil, I used olive oil. I also had to add sugar to cut down on the acidity. Next time I'm going to add peppers and parsley for a change. Thanks for the receipe!
I used a 2 cans of paste because I doubled the recipe. Great sauce! I also added two tbs of sugar
Delicious sauce and very easy. I was surprised to find it had a lot of flavor. I used olive oil instead of vegetable, but followed the recipe exactly otherwise.
simplicity at its best. just what i was looking for.
This sauce is a snap to prepare and tastes great. I added a little sugar and oregano. I simmered it for about an hour, but would have cooked it even longer if I hadn't been so hungry. The recipe made plenty of sauce for my family of five. I'm sure it will be even better tomorrow! I used it to top Three Cheese Manicotti.
Quick and easy sauce that tastes great!
I hate to give this a 3, but I can't say if it was really good or not because I used this in a recipe which was disgusting. But it was easy.
Very delicious sauce. This was my first attempt at making homemade sauce and this was the perfect recipe. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used EVOO instead of vegetable oil, and I added probably 2Tbs of sugar to cut down on the acidity, I actually might add a bit more. It was perfection. I can't wait to make some stuffed shells to use this with.
I, too, used extra virgin olive oil. I also put in some carrots and celery. I used white wine instead of the water. I also added beef cubes and a couple of boneless pork chops. I don't like my sauce with "chunks" of stuff in it, so I ran it through a seive - it came out delicious. I usually make my own sauce using tomato puree. This was a nice change of pace. Thanks!
Great recipe! I added some sugar to cut some of the acidity and a little crushed red pepper along with a few more herbs. This was one of those "CAN I HAVE EXTRA BREAD PLEASE" sauces!
Great little sauce, used seasoning salt.
Wonderful! I cooked mine with olive oil, a pound of beef, a couple of bay leaves, & Parmesan cheese. And I let it simmer in a slow cooker instead of on top of the stove. As soon as I added enough seasonings, it was just pperrfect!
Delicious as is! Next time I might use a little more salt, and perhaps a bit of sugar as it seemed to be missing just that little something. That said, I could make it just the way it is again. My Italian Hubby loved it!
I cooked for hours and hours on low and it was think and tasty!
Exactly what I was looking for.
Nice basic sauce
MY fiance is allergic to onions so I had to remove them and put a whole bulb of garlic. I also added crushed red pepper and doubled the amount of basil.
Really delicious and simple!! After I made this, I poured into a baking dish and topped with goat cheese. 400 degree oven for 20 minutes and it is the greatest appetizer. Served with baked baguette slices.
Just missing some mushrooms (I love them) but still perfect - what I was looking for!
Made it this morning to use in a chili recipe later today. Realized I was out of canned sauce and didn't want to drive to the grocery store. Figured my grandmother didn't have that luxury, so I got innovative. Fortunately I had most of the ingredients listed here ... and the Internet! I took the suggestion of adding 2 carrots instead of sugar, and a dried bay leaf in place of fresh basil. Excellent results. Will make again if needed. Fortunately this happened over a weekend, as I might have passed during the work week.
great recipe! I also used olive oil and added some fennel seed and added sugar. i may yry a carrot stick as someone mentioned. it was incredibly thick! loved it!
I made it with olive oil instead of vegetable oil, I doubled the garlic, added a pinch of sugar, used dried basil along with oregano, herbs de Provence, and 2 bay leaves. I sautéed the onions and garlic in a little extra olive oil (besides the 1/4 cup that goes into the sauce) and then put the onions and garlic along with all the rest of the ingredients in the crockpot along with 20 frozen meatballs from Costco. Cooked on low for 6 hours. Toward the end I put it on high and cracked the lid a little to thicken it up. I think I would do the same next time, although you could play around with using a little less water. It only took about a half an hour to thicken up and I cooked noodles in that time. Anyway, super delicious! I will not go back to sauce in a jar.
Freakin’ awesome! Added hot pepper flakes, Italian seasonings, garlic salt, Maggie & Parmesan cheese.
Full rich bodied flavour, love it. I did as other readers suggested and added oregano, cut down the water to 1.5 cups, added a carrot to cut down acidity and added 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. I didn't have fresh basil so I used 1 tbsp. dried. Didn't have any celery so I used 1/8 tsp celery seed. Awesome sauce. Thank you for sharing!!!
I used a couple of tips from other reviewers: used olive oil, added a bay leaf while cooking, added two carrots cut in half while cooking, used a bit less water. Turned out great!
I used tomato sauce instead of crushed tomatoes. The sauce is a little tangy but if you are using it with a very cheesy dish that is fine. I added more pepper to tone down the tanginess.
I really like this recipe. I also used olive oil in place of vegetable oil. It is definitely better than the recipe I had been using.
Fantastic basic recipe. I added basil and believe it or not a bit of Italian seasoning salad dressing (the kind in the envelope)
Use half a tablespoon of sugar, olive oil, and one bay leaf
I liked it. Was in the mood for a new sauce and wanted it smooth, so after sautéing the onions and garlic (in olive oil), I threw them in the blender and back in the pan. I also pureed the tomatoes before throwing them in with the onions. I agree with others that it needed sugar and a lot more basil. I also added a splash of balsamic and some sugar. Came out great. 4 stars because of the needed modifications, but it really was good.
I'm very excited I finally made spaghetti sauce and it was excellent, I did use olive oil instead of vegetable oil .My family loved this sauce, will definitely continue to use this recipe. Next time I will add mushrooms
I had a lot of random ingredients in my pantry that I wanted to make a meal out of, and this was the perfect dish to make! I used vegetable oil. Added a pinch of sugar like some others suggested. Upped the salt from 1 tsp to 2 tsp. I also added in a 1/2 cup of chopped green pepper because it was going to go bad in the fridge, but it tastes great. Also, mixing parm in was a good call. Will make again!
I just made this last night for dinner with Sweet Honey French Bread (from this site). It was SUPER easy which cannot be said for most spaghetti sauce recipes. I used oregano instead of bay leaves (didn't have any) and olive oil instead of vege oil (as per reviews). I also added a tablespoon of white sugar for the bitterness and simmered mine for about an hour and a half, covered. The recipe didn't yield much (I know, I let mine cook down A LOT) but it was yummy! It was a perfect, sweet, tomato sauce...so simple that you could really appreciate each flavor. Will make again in large quantities to freeze :)
Simple and inexpensive to make. never buy jar sauce again. Instead of frsh basil, I used 1 tbls of dried basil and 1/2 tsp pepper. It was to hot using 1 tsp of pepper. I also added a home made chopped red roasted pepper. in a day or 2 it will have the taste of a roasted red pepper sauce.
Great recipe! I use EVOO and much more fresh basil, and add a pinch of sugar and comes out perfect!
This is a wonderful sauce recipe, full stop. I have made it many times as it is described. If you want to use it unaltered, you won’t be making a bad decision! I will say that I have kicked it up a notch in my own tinkering by adding a tablespoon of white sugar and two tablespoons of red pepper flakes. To me, the sugar cuts the acidity a bit and the red pepper flakes give it just a little spiciness which adds a new dimension.
I made this sauce last night. It is an excellent base recipe. However, you need to add your favorite flavor to it. I did not want to add any sugar. So, I added a few baby carrots. I also followed one of the reviewer suggestion and added balsamic vinegar. I will make it again and totally recommend it.
It took me a couple of tries to get this right. I use 4 cloves of garlic instead of 2, omit the tomato paste and only use about 1/4 cup of water. I also use dried basil instead of fresh basil. This sauce has become a normal dinner dish in my house with a few tweeks.
Made this the other day and used it for a salsa recipe. Excellent but time consuming but well worth it! Thank you for sharing it and will do it again!
Delicious. I put this in my slowcooker along with Chef John's meatball recipe and cooked for about 6 hours. I then added the noodles and let it cook for about 40 minutes. The best! I added crushed chili peppers, italian seasoning and basil.
I love to make this sauce it's easy an great taste just like my grandmother's.
this was a great base recipe. I had already processed a bunch of tomatoes to wind up with about 4 cups of sauce so I followed this recipe to wind up with a tasty sauce. the only real difference I made was to toss in a quarter cup of red wine. No tomato paste, it thickened on its own.
This is a very good base for a sauce. You can add what you like depending on you and your family's taste! Put this over my tortellini. Sooooo yummy. I used olive oil instead of vegetable and dried basil leaves instead of fresh. I dropped in a bay leaf, added 1 or 2 tbsp sugar, 1/4 tsp Rosemary, 1/4 tsp thyme and 1/4 tsp garlic powder.
I tried this today, so easy to make and it is delicious. The only thing I did different was instead of adding meatballs to the recipe when I finished , I crumpled up hamburg and added it to the sauce. So good.
used on top of meatballs and pasta with grated cheese and it was lovely
This recipe is great, but I made a few changes - I used Olive Oil instead of Vegetable Oil. When I put the onions in to brown, I also put the garlic in at the same time to brown that as well. Instead of using a can of crushed tomatoes, I used roughly 28 ounces of whole tomatoes. I peeled the tomato skins off and blended the tomatoes into a blender. I also grated a little bit of fresh Parmesan over the saucepan while the sauce was cooking, added a little bit of parsley, as well as a small amount of sugar to balance the flavors. After the sauce was finished simmering, I took a mesh strainer and strained the sauce. This was my first attempt ever at making homemade sauce but it was very smooth and tasted amazing. Definitely going to be making it again. :)
