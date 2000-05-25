Easy Lasagna III
Quick, easy lasagna that tastes great!
This WAS an easy and quick recipe for your basic lasagna, HOWEVER, I did alter it a bit! :) I added chopped onion and 3 cloves minced fresh garlic to the ground beef while it was browning, along with a teaspoon or so of Paula Deen's House Seasoning (Jane's Krazy Mixed Up Salt and pepper would work, too). After the beef was browned, I sauteed a small bag of fresh baby spinach in garlic and olive oil and added it to the layers. I also added the House Seasoning to the cottage cheese mixture and used bottled pasta sauce instead of the other. My picky 5 yr old daughter actually asked for "MORE MASAGNA"! It was flavorful and I was able to sneak some green in for my picky eater! Will definately make this again! :)Read More
I used no-boil lasagna noodles which made it even easier!!! My family loved this lasagna - everyone wanted seconds. I did add some basil & oregano to taste and mozzarella cheese melted on top. I also used twice the amount of tomato sauce. I know - sounds like a lot of changes, but isn't that why we read the reviews and rate the recipes. I get a lot of good ideas from the comments. Hope this helps. Very easy and good recipe!!
AWESOME!I'm only 15 and it was my first time ever making lasagna..It was fab!
I have a really good lasagna recipe that takes a long time to prepare, good for weekends when you don't mind cooking for hours, so I was looking for a good quick and easy recipe for weeknights, and I think this recipe is just as good! It was quick and easy and sooo delicious! The only thing I did differently was to use 1 lb. of hamburger and 1/2 lb. sausage, and I added the tomato sauce mixture to the meat mixture with 1 tsp. of italian seasoning and let it simmer for a few minutes. I also added a little parmesan to the cottage cheese mixture and covered the top with mozzarella. It was GREAT!
It's amazing! I'm constantly asked to make this lasagna! Although, I add a package of frozen spinach to the cottage cheese mixture (it's how my mother used to make it). Also, I only do one big layer of the cottage cheese mixture in the middle and two layers of the tomato mixture above and below. With this recipe I usually have to add more tomato sauce from the jar and top it off with a couple generous handfuls of grated mozzerella cheese
I was looking for a recipe close to Mom's, and so far this is the closest, although we prefer ricotta to cottage cheese. (I made the substitution when I tried this recipe, along with Barilla's no-boil lasanga noodles.) I've also used this as a base for veggie lasagna.
Good Lasagna! Im 17 and this was my first try at it. All I did different was add mushrooms into the sauce and cheese on top of it. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was an easy Lasagna receipe for busy nights. I did saute an onion and 3 garlic cloves in butter, then added it to the sauce, and added mozz. cheese between layers. My family loved this and I will make again. :)
This was excellent. First time I made lasagna. I combined the tomato paste and sauce with the meat and put mozarella cheese on top of the layers!! And it was so good! Thanks for the recipe! Will definitely use in future.
I loved this recipe.. I had to add mozzarella cheese, though. and it turned out great! I would recommend adding cheese.. it really made the recipe.
I 1/2'ed this recipe because there is only two of us. I used Newman's Own marinara because I was too lazy to make my own. This recipe doesn't lie it is "Quick, Easy and Tastes Great!" I don't think I have ever made lasagna so quickly. I made mine lighter with ground turkey and I added some frozen spinach to the meat mixture. My husband was pleased and it seemed like I slaved hours in the kitchen. This would be a great recipe for first time cooks. Next time I think I will try making it with a white sauce.
surprisingly simple and delicious recipe. I did not expect the cottage cheese to successfully replace ricotta, but it did! The only thing was direction number two. I almost mixed the cheese ingredients into the meat mixture! It's a good thing I read on.
Very easy to make! Only things I changed was I added a bit more garlic powder and a whole bag of Italian cheese on top. My husband LOVED this!
Just a quick note, I can't imagine making this without mozzarella, so I added some to the cottage cheese and topped it with it to. Will go in the oven tonight, but it WAS so simple to assemble, esp. since I used no-boil lasagna noodles. :)
Awesome! I used no boil lasagna noodles- and I added chopped zuchini and red pepper sweet. very good!
This is a fantastic recipe! I did make a few changes, i added fresh spinach to the cottage cheese mixture, and i also simmered the tomato paste, tomato sauce, and some garlic and onions with the ground beef before layering it on the noodles. Also, use the 'ready to bake' noodles, no boiling required and the come out fantastic!!
This was very tasty. No need to boil the noodles nor buy "no-boil" noodles. Any lasagna noodle will soften as it bakes. This makes it even easier!
I made this recipe last night and it was my first time making lasagna...really my first time making much of anything in the kitchen. This was easy and yummy! I did use ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese (my mother-in-law suggested that) and I am glad I did! I recommend for anyone that is looking for a yummy and quick recipe that will impress!
I love this because it's super cheap to make. Ricotta and mozzarella are expensive. We have it every couple months. I don't change anything. Everyone was skeptical at first but they all like it. When your trying to cook on a budget this is a good recipe.
This recipe was very easy to make, but way too bland for my family's taste.
Excellant - my boyfriend and my persnickety sister LOVE it! I don't boil the noodles - I used another tip and let them soak in hot water for 15 minutes. The noodles maintain a nicer texture.
I normally bake and wife cooks as ironic as that sounds. But the other day she made a snide comment about a pre-packaged lasagna I had made. So I took the leap from the frozen food section to the ingredient section! This lasagna was really easy to make but it felt like it was missing something at the tail end of the preparation. So I made a layer of sauce and cheese, (mild cheddar and mozzarella). My wife had to eat it the next day because it had snowed yesterday. Even re-heated she complimented me on it. Thanks!
It was good although a little dry for my taste..I added double Ricotta Cheese and an extra can of tomato paste and sauce...I also added oregano and mushrooms..It was awesome when I added my touch :-)
very good.
I tried this recipe last night and was disappointed, but have changed my mind today! It was excellent when reheated for lunch. When I make it in the future, I plan to use ricotta (I thought it was a little dry using cottage cheese) and I while I used mozarella on top, I will add some between the layers next time. (My personal preference is a really cheesey lasagna.) I had to add a little more sauce to have enough.
Very easy to make and tastes good. This was my first time making lasagna and it was great.
Quick, easy, and good.
My husband wanted soming diffrent from lasagna with ricotta in it so I tried this recipe and he liked it. Will make again
This worked out well for my family because I have a son who can have only small amounts of dairy so the cottage cheese worked for him and everyone else still really enjoyed the flavors. We'll have it again! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is really good. I made it for my family and friends and they all liked it a lot. When I eat my lasagna, I like to top and coat it with tomato sauce first.
Very good. Not saucy enough for me, but my husband liked it. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese to make it creamier, which could be why it wasn't saucy enough. I also cooked the beef with garlic and chopped white onions. To the sauce I added cumin, garlic, kosher salt, oregano, and torn fresh basil. VERY GOOD flavor.
Used this recipe as a base with lots of changes - many noted by previous reviewers. Substituted ricotta for cottage cheese, but also added about 1/2 a cup of light cream cheese. Mixed cumin, salt, pepper, basil, oregano and parsley into the cheese mixture. Used a combination of sausage and hamburger. Added onions and green and red peppers with garlic pasta sauce, a large can of chopped tomatoes, a can of tomato paste, chopped garlic, fresh basil, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, and parsley. Layered a thin meat/tomato layer before the first noodle layer. Then added cheese mixture, thick meat/tomato layer, added shredded mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese, then another noodle layer, cheese layer, meat layer and more shredded cheese. It came out great - but due to all the changes, I just gave it 4 stars (it's a lot of modifications). Served with green salad and fresh bread. Excellent meal.
This was the first meal I've ever cooked, really easy and quick. I added spinach and I used Italian pork sausage instead of lean ground beef.
Really easy, and came out beautifully:) My family loved it!
This was my first time making lasagna and this was a very easy recipe to do. Everyone loved it, but i did use half cottage cheese and half ricotta. I will make this again.
This was my first attempt at a lasagna and it turned out incredible!! It was a little soupy but the taste was amazing. My hubby and I loved this lasagna and I will probably never try another recipe now that I have found this one.
nears more flavoring, next time i would add more spieces
Boy I was expecting a lot more since all the other reviews were so good. I've made lasagna many times before and will stick to my tried and true recipe in place of this one, even though this is easy. My son who loves lasagna wouldn't even take a second bite and was really disappointed since he was looking forward to dinner. It had WAY too much parsely taste, and heavy on the garlic salt too. I think fresh garlic cooked with the meat would have been better. Definitely needed mozarella too. Sorry!
I love this easy recipe, I've made it several times now and the only changes I've made is that I do use 1 pound of Jimmy Dean "hot" sausage in place of the ground beef and whole wheat no cook noodles. It is so great, even better the next day. Thank you for a wonderful easy entree.
I agree this is a great dish. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I also took one person's advice and added mozzarela, but only to the top. Next time I will put it throughout. I will make this again! I think I will try spaghetti sauce next time as well. Both times was with the no boil noddles. 12/27 made it again using mozzarella (4 cups) and parmesan chesse(2 cups) instead of cottage and spaghetti sauce and it was even better!!!
I was so happy to find a easy Lasagna recipe. I have made lasagna before but this recipe was so quick and easy. I loved it as well did the rest of the family. This will be a recipe that will be made quite often.
This was definitely a quick and easy dish to make. Lasagna is usually so effort intense! I took the advice of others and added onion and garlic to the browning beef. I also added to the beef salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and basil. I added the same seasonings to the cottage cheese mixture (accidentally mixed the tomatoes into the cheese mixtures as well, but it turned out just fine - and very easy!) I also added shredded cheese to the very top during the last 10 minutes of baking. Despite all that it was still kinda bland. It was good and satisfying, but the flavor just wasn't there.
Delicious recipe and easy to make. I used other reviewer suggestions and used the no boil lasagna shells and this saved a lot of time. Will make again using cheddar and mozarella
Great recipe. Very simple, but delicious. It was very forgiving and really allowed for personalization. My family doesn't eat red meat so I substituted boiled, pureed chicken, and I also used fat free cottage cheese and the recipe turned otu great.
I tried this recipe last night and it was so easy! It tastes great as well. I would probably use a little less garlic powder but other than that is was great! My husband went back for 2nds!!
A really easy and tasty recipe, thanks for posting.
I used ground turkey added onion chopped finely and I used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce oh so GOOD! I also used ricotta which was suggested!
This was great!
I make this all the time and I love it! It's so easy to make and doesn't take any time at all! Only thing I do differently is to use no boil lasagna noodles to cut down on the time. Love it!
Not bad but came out very bland. Switched cottage for ricotta on another reviewer's suggestion, which worked fine. Not sure if the intended tomato sauce is one that includes more seasoning. Beef could stand to be seasoned too - that's on me, obviously. Just… something to note.
This recipe was good. I added more garlic and salt and cut back on the parsley. Overall it was good.
I didn't think it had much of a taste. Pretty bland. I won't make this gain.
I did not like this recipe at all. It really lacked flavor....sorry.
Tastes great, pretty easy. I'm not a smart person, so the directions were a little bit vague on how to execute the layers - that's my only criticism. In the end, it doesn't really matter and it was good.
This was a very easy recipe to make however I agree with some of the other reviews in that it is a little bland and slightly watery. I also didnt think there was enough cheese so I added a package of mozzarella and lots of oregano. Next time Ill be adding a package of ricotta as well. Overall, a good recipe if you jazz it up to taste.
Excellent!!!I added fresh parsley and garlic to give it more fresh taste. Overall great recipe for starters..
Quick, easy recipe. Missing a little flavor, tasted a lot of the tomato sauce. Substituted ground turkey for the ground beef. That could have been responsible for the lack of flavor. Would make again, but would spice it up a bit.
This was wonderful. In an effort to eat healthfully, I layered in some spinach (from a frozen package) and mushrooms. I also sprinkled a little mozzarella on top of the lasagna and put the oven to "broil" for the last minute of baking (It gives the cheese a nice crispy look). My husband loved it!
Not nearly enough sauce. I had only bought enough stuff to make what the recipe called for so I ended up using a jar of spaghetti sauce to fill in the rest.. also, i let it bake for about an hour with no boil noodles and the bottom noodles were still a little crunchy.. the cottage cheese mix worked out okay though
Worked well I added mushrooms so yummy! Thanks
I just made this recipe and I liked everything but the sauce. It tastes TOO much like tomato paste. I think next time I'll use a jar of spaghetti sauce next time for more flavor and less paste-taste. I also used the no-boil noodles and they worked great.
Really good recipe! I used "oven ready lasagna noodles" for mine though, you can find them at your local grocery store, you don't have to boil them it cuts out time and more dishes!
This was amazing. Fast easy soooo good. I added more cheese, you can never go wrong there. Everything else was done as stated. Even my grandmother said it was awesome. This is a keeper in my house.
I have multiplied this great recipe to serve in the restaurant I manage, and it is one of our customers' favorite dishes. I did alter it a little: I add a layer of shredded Mozzarella on top of the first layer of cheese mixture, and another layer of Mozzarella after uncovering for the last few minutes of baking. I also add grated Parmesan to the egg mixture. Since we cook in a convection oven, I decreased the temp to 350. Thank you for a delicious recipe!
Very good recipe, but it seemed like it would be a bit bland for me. I altered it a little - I sauteed the meat (I used turkey) with red onions and garlic, and added a bit of oregano and chili-garlic sauce. I also combined the pasta sauce and meat layers. It came out very tasty!
Instead of using cottage cheese I used ricotta cheese, I put a dash of crushed pepper to the meat sauce . this recipe is easy and perfect for family dinners!!!!
My lasagna turned out a bit soupy the first time I tried. I'll cook a bit longer next time, but all in all..a good recipe! Thank you!
I absolutely love this recipe. This recipe is easy and user friendly. Like the other reviews, I use 2 jars of spaghetti sause and I add more meat (anywhere from 2-3lbs total). When cooking the meat I add an onion and I season the meat with garlic salt and pepper. My family of picky eaters love it!!!
I substituted hot pork sausage for the ground beef also used my favorite jar spaghetti sauce and lots of mozzarella and Parmesan and a little of pepper jack cheese .onions and sliced olives.
This is an excellent quick version of a personal favorite! I mostly stuck to the recipe, but I made the mistake of only having about 2 cups of cottage cheese. Luckily I had some shredded parmesan cheese, so I added about half a cup to the cheese mix. I also used a clove of garlic instead of garlic powder. It probably could have used 2 cloves, but I'm not much of a garlic lover. This recipe will definitely be used again, and next time I will try to have enough cottage cheese. The parmesan addition is a repeat though.
This is a basic recipe, i altered by adding chopped spinach and mushrooms to ricotta cheese.
