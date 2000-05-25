Penne with Pink Vodka Sauce

4.2
94 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 27
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

I made this recipe for my niece's baptism, it was a huge hit, no leftovers! Optional ingredients include, crushed red pepper flakes, sliced black olives and roasted red pepper strips. Also, you can substitute the cheese of your choice for the mozzarella.

Recipe by Beth

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute garlic in the butter. Add vodka and cook for 3 minutes. Pour in tomatoes and cheese; stir until cheese melts. Stir in heavy cream and heat thoroughly. Mix sauce into hot pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
728 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 125.3mg; sodium 483.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022