Penne with Pink Vodka Sauce

This recipe was ok but not DIVINE. I'm from New Orleans and used to more flavor in my food, yet I can eat a baked potatoe and be satisfied. This recipe was just not the rave that reviewers gave it. I read the reviews and thought the sauce would be too much, so I doubled the penne pasta. Still it is a LOT! What does someone want with 2-28 oz cans of tomatoes unless they are feeding a small army anyway! The first thing I tasted was the aluminum from the canned tomatoes! Who wants to taste aluminum. I am used to eating fresh fruits and vegetables and could avoid canned goods for the rest of my life. The second dissapointment was that you couldn't even taste the vodka, which was quite expensive. I realize the alcohol burns off, but the vodka was overpowered by the canned tomatoes and the cream. Third, I must say that I was not hip on "pink" sauce. Food is not supposed to be PINK! But the vodka attracted me to this recipe. I realize the pink comes from combining the cream and tomatoes, but still looking at pink food was not to my palate. The only reason I gave this 3 stars is because my better half wanted to give it 5 and I wanted to give it 2 so we combined. It was not worthy of a 4 star review.