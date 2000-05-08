King Cake
This a sweet bread that is made during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It has a cream cheese filling and a simple glaze. A tiny plastic baby baked into the bread and will bring good luck to whoever finds it.
Thanks Arvilla for a delicious recipe, I simplified the process by using frozen bread dough, thaw per directions, knead, roll out flat to a 6 x 10" rectangle, let rise, prepare filling, I also used canned lemon pie filling, spread it along side cream cheese then wrapped dough over filling forming a ring, topped with lemon glaze and sprinkles, the best and easy too!!!Read More
This is a wonderful King's Cake. I thought the glaze was a little to lemony, but, when on top of the wonderful King's Cake with the filling, it is perfect! I did have a little trouble getting the dough to remain closed after putting in the filling. I think next time I will roll the dough out a little larger so I have more to work with on the closing. The filling is wonderfully creamy and sweet, very easy to make. This cake was easy and pretty fast. It is very kid friendly, both in the making and eatting! Give it a try you'll like it!!
Very good. I would reduce the amount of liquids in the icing. It was very thin, most of it ran off the cake. When I made it again I used the juice from a lemon and powder sugar, it was perfect. I also doubled the cream cheese filling and it came of delish!!!
i have been looking for the cream cheese filling used in nola king cakes this is it thanks
According to my tasters, this is the best King Cake outside of New Orleans! Excellent recipe, nice and rich with all the egg yolks. Perfect amount of filling, according to the experts. Thanks for a winner!
I have never had king cake before, so I don't know what to compare this to.The dough is very easy to work with and had a nice flavor. I doubled my filling. I added 1/2 cup more of confectioners sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. I thought filling needed these additions. Was rather blande without these things. I just used the lemon juice with my glaze ing. and not the milk. I didn't have a coffee can,so I used my small stainless mixing bowl in center circle. It worked out good. My cake ring did crack in about 4 places(maybe too much filling.) I don't think I would double that next time. I thought the lemon juice was too strong in the glaze. Next time I will use a cheese mixture I use in my other kuchens and cut way back on the lemon juice in the glaze, or use my regular glaze or canned frosting. We did like this. I hope to try the real thing next month. Thanks so much for sharing Arvilla!
This was delicious and easy enough to make. My husband doesn't like cakes that are too sweet and so he loved this, as well did our children. It was yummy as is or you could definitely double the filling or add a fruity filling for something a little different
The dough is easy to work with and the outcome was great! We tucked in a plastic baby prior to icing, then sprinkled purple, gold and green edible confetti on the top to add to the Mardi Gras spirit. We have a request to make it for friends next Mardi Gras!
This got amazing reviews from the Mardi Gras party I made it for. I had not made a cake or bread before this so I found the recipe VERY easy to understand and was much easier than I thought it would be-it was well worth the time. Not too sweet a little bready and very good!
A fair amount of work, but the outcome was worth it! Next time, I'll definitely double the amount of filling, and find a less-lemony glaze for the top. It wasn't bad tasting, but it was a little strong. :) It was a great way to add a little flair to our Mardi Gras dinner!
As a lifelong New Orleanian, I don't hand out these 5 stars lightly. This is a seriously delicious king cake! The dough is very resilient and rich. There's no one authentic recipe for king cake; people tend to get really creative. My personal taste is to not use nutmeg. Next time I try this recipe, I will probably not use a filling & braid the dough (actually filled king cakes only started showing up in the last 15 years or so). This time, since I have a bunch of Meyer lemons to use up, I made a lemon curd for the filling. It mostly was absorbed into the cake, which wasn't a bad thing at all. BE WARNED: The start to finish time on this recipe is much longer than 2 hr., 45 min. That's really just the rising time and doesn't include assembly, kneading or baking. I'd say from start to finish, you should allow at least 3 1/2 hours.
Great recipe! The dough is very sticky and light, but be careful not to add to much flour while kneading it. Rolls out great. Filling is perfect. I had to watch it closely because the top got too brown before the cake was baked through - just move to lower rack and cover the cake with foil. Also, the icing is too thin - needed at least 1/2 cup more powdered sugar. Will make again next year.
This is my favorite king cake recipe! I lived in New Orleans for six years and I missed being able to buy a king cake, so I set out to find a recipe that I could use to make a king cake on my own. To our family, this tastes like authentic king cake. I, however, don't use the cream cheese filling. My kids don't like it and I shape mine into a braided ring instead of a tube. It's much prettier. I don't care for this icing recipe either. I make my own with butter or cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, almond extract, vanilla, and rum extract (a little of each). I make it between spreading and drizzling consistency. I just use store bought purple, green, and yellow sprinkles on tip of the icing. I have made this many times over the past five years. There is no need for a coffee can. I promise. Be prepared-sometimes the dough is slow to rise. Let your melted butter cool down some before adding to the yeast mixture or it will kill the yeast. This king cake almost lives up to Gambino's-almost.
Would be better if the recipe included braiding instructions. More authentic & worth the effort. The "frosting" came out so thin it was literally watery. Ran right off of the COMPLETELY cooled cake and pooled in the middle. Not pretty & left virtually nothing for any sprinkles to stick to. Taste of the cake was good, but will look for another frosting recipe.
This was an easy recipe to make, and very popular at my Mardi Gras party - people welcomed the opportunity to take home leftovers. It wasn't too sweet, and was light and had a nice flavor. The lemon balanced the sweetness nicely - I think I could have added just a bit more to the icing flavor-wise, and cut back on the milk. I made it the day before, but I don't think I'd let it sit any longer than that. I made 1.5 x the filling and added pecans, and had no problems with splitting. The only problem I had is that this turned out to be a BIG cake - it barely fit on my cookie sheet. Next time I may roll a shorter, wider strip. It held its shape without a coffee can in the middle, no problem. Overall a great recipe, and one I'm sure I'll be called upon to make again next Carnival season!
This king cake is delicious! I made a few small changes. I zested a whole lemon into the dough and it turned well – a little zip of lemon but not overpoweringly lemony. I added a good dose of pecans to the filling, it’s not a king cake if it doesn’t have nuts in it. As others have noted, I probably would double up on the filling next time. It tastes wonderful, but I could use just a little more. I also only added 1 tbsp of lemon juice into the glaze and ended up adding three tbsp of milk and it was the perfect consistency. Mine cooked at 350 in exactly 30 mins. I also added sugar on top – ¼ cup of sugar and one/two drops of food coloring to get those pretty Mardi Gras colors. I would definitely make this cake again. Happy Mardi Gras.!!. Laissez les bon temps roulez!
This was my first I'd ever made! It was hard to get the pieces wide enough for the filling without it oozing out, BUT was delicious nonetheless! I got lots of compliments and the filling was great. I did use my own frosting though -- great cake! Someone even told me it was better than one they'd had that was store bought.
Made this for Epiphany. Followed the directions exactly and it is delicious! We thought the filling was just the right amount. The icing was too watery, but I just added more powdered sugar until the consistency was right. Tasted great.
No one else mentioned it but I found 4 cups of flour too little for this recipe. It was too gooey to even knead. I added an additional cup of flour and it worked out. Also, I think I prefer the king cakes with a cinnamon roll type filling. This cake was good but not sweet enough for me. If you don't want an overly sweet roll then this is the recipe for you.
Very dry. The cream cheese filling did not add anything to the cake as a whole. I was pretty disappointed with the over all results even though it did look pretty. I'll figure out my own recipe for next time...
This was great! Made it pretty much to the recipe (ingredients/methods) because I'm not the best baker! I did 1 1/2 the cream cheese filling and 3 Tbsp milk/2Tbsp lemon juice for the glaze - this was a good consistency for drizzling. I did roll up the dough jelly-roll style and tried to twist it as I formed into a ring on my baking sheet. We DID put the baby in before baking after much discussion and he came out unscathed! I made my own colored sugars with food coloring, as I think a true King Cake needs sugar, not sprinkles, on top. Everyone at the party raved over the cake and had seconds. To me, it had a wonderful yeasty cream-cheesy flavor. DH said it could've used more filling, but I thought it was fine at 1 1/2. Will save the recipe and make again! Thanks!
I followed the directions to a T and somehow my dough didn't rise enough, and didn't fully bake. Help! It wasn't old/stale yeast, it was freshly bought, and I kept it in the microwave to rise for over 2 hours. What is the deal? Pastries just hate me.
The dough was the consistency of cake batter. Even with another cup of flour it wouldn't come together in a ball.
Okay, so the dough came out great tasting, although i didnt bake as much as i would have liked it to for that nice bread texture. I do have to say that the icing had a tad too much lemon to it, so next time i will cut the lemon juice to less than 1/4 cup. Happy Mardi Gras. :D
I made this for an epiphany party this year (the King in King cake comes from the Three Kings for epiphany - it is served between January 6th (epiphany) and Mardi Gras). This was my first home made one and it was DELISH!! I have never tasted better!!! It was just the right level of sweet and yeasty. PERFECT!
Made for Fat Tuesday at work. Received many good reviews - the one that meant the most was from a co-worker from the New Orleans area that stated it was the all time best she ever had.
I totally didn't like this. And my co-workers gave mixed reviews as well. Even though it was soo pretty to look at, it was dry and the lemon juice in the sugar glaze was over whelming and over-powering and I honestly couldn't stomach the cross between the nutmeg in the cake (even thought I like nutmeg) and lemon in the glaze. The combo of the two just didn't work in my opinion. None of my co-workers liked the lemon sugar glaze either. I'm totally sorry for the bad review. It's not a Mardi Gras King Cake I remember having.
This was so great! Love the lemon flavor. I about 1 and a halfed the filling. I made both this recipe and the King Cake recipe with the brown sugar filling and this was the favorite at the party. Great the next day too for breakfast.
AMAZING! I added a little jam to part of the cake & it did split, but only where the jam was, next time I will serve the jam on the side!
My 11 year old daughter and I made this together and it was wonderful! We doubled the recipe for a Mardi Gras party held for International students. It was gobbled up! One thing I would change - as others have said, making the glaze as written resulted in it running all over the counter. When you make yours, add the liquid slowly to get the consistency you want. I think we added 2x the amount of conf sugar before glazing the second cake and that was perfect. Love it!!! Thanks Arvillalar
Great recipe. I did decrease the lemon juice in the glaze after reading the other reviews. Didn't really measure, just kept adding until I had the taste and consistency I wanted. This was the first time I ever made a king cake and it was a HUGE SUCCESS! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Was delicous and I was told it tasted authentic.
This was a fun recipe. I also was concerned about the lack of rise, but it did not affect the taste at all. I reduced the amount of powdered suger and added cinnamon, brown sugar and chopped pecans to the filling. It was delicious.
Really dissapointed, the cake was fairly flavorless, and dry. I swear I am good at baking (do it often enough). Still looking for the perfect King Cake recipe!
Wow! Great recipe! I have made many king cakes and the dough was so great! I did a regular cinnamon sugar filling and it was so good!
I'm a transplanted Gulf Coaster who wanted a taste of home- this was so good! I did the first steps in my bread machine on the dough setting, turning it out of the pan to roll and fill it before the final rise. I also did not add lemon to the icing.
I had never had King Cake before, but I wanted to make this for Mardi Gras to take to work. I used this recipe, and it was wonderful! My coworkers loved it! I had one coworker from New Orleans who raved that this was just like the King Cake from the Big Easy, and the Cakes (I made 2) went fast! I did make a few adjustments based on reviews and taste. I accidentally did 2 c. of confectioner's sugar to the filling, so I balanced it out with a couple of Tbsp. of lemon juice (gave it a great taste!). I also spread the filling on the dough and rolled it like a jelly roll instead. The lemon and cream cheese was just right, and it balanced the cake perfectly! My only concern with it was that it was very dense and a the bottom burned a little. But overall, it will definitely become a Mardi Gras staple for me!
I came out with two small cakes. One had cream cheese filling (8 oz brick of low-fat cream cheese and about 3/4 cup of powdered sugar) and the other 1/2 can of cherry pie filling. Everyone at work loved them.
I usually fly a cake in from NOLA, but this year I decided to make it. The recipe is generally good, but the icing had incredibly too much lemon. It upset my stomach even. I am making another one tomorrow and will cut the lemon down to maybe 2tblspoons and add more milk to substitute for the lack of lemon juice.
This turned out really yummy, despite the fact that I didn't realize I had no all purpose flour until it was time to add it - I used 3 cups of self rising flour, and 1 cup of whole wheat, and it STILL turned out great tasting! Tastes very authentic.
Well, I don't know how to rate it. It tastes pretty good, but I had to cook it for -- wait for it -- 2 & 1/2 hours. After the first 30 minutes, I took it out & let it cool to room temp to see if it was done. It had split in one section, & looking in that section (ok fine, poking a finger in) I was able to tell that it was NOT in fact done at all. So I put it back for 15 minutes. And again. And again. And again. Until it was finally done. But I should point out -- I had no coffee can, so my center was a ramekin filled with water & I think this negatively affected the cooking time. I think it kept the center warm & moist, instead of hollow & hot. So while I can't give it a perfect 5 (not enough filling for how much dough, not done in time & I can't be sure that's my fault) I do give it a solid 4 because the flavor of the dough is VERY good & it was quite the easiest roll-out dough I've ever used. I didn't even have to roll it, just patted it into shape & it held properly without tearing. My adjustments were that I used the zest of my entire lemon in the dry ingredients rather than measuring my zest (why waste it, we love lemon); used more lemon juice, some almond extract, and then more sugar to compensate for extra fluids, in the icing. (Used the almond extract to help mask the flavor of the powdered sugar, which we don't like.) While I'm not sure if I'll make this particular recipe again, I do recommend it to first-time yeast bread bakers!
I used this recipe more as a guide to make a cream cheese filling for my King Cake. I used 4 oz cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, and 1 tablespoon of butter. Also, I made the "Mardi Gras King Cake and had 2 cakes so I stuffed this filling in 1 of them. I know it isn't at all the recipe but like I said, I used this recipe more as a guide for cream cheese filling.
The dough is very easy to work with, and the only change I made was to use orange zest instead of lemon,, since I had no fresh lemons. (Still used lemon juice for the glaze, though.) Great flavor and texture, and a wonderful recipe to make with little ones. My 2-year old helped every step of the way. I did end up putting it bck in the oven for another 15-20 minutes after removing the ramekin I used to hold he center shape. It just did not get baked through there, but the extra time was perfect, and did not over-brown the rest. (I did use an insulated pan to prevent over-browning on the bottom.) So easy, light, and has a great flavor. I'll definitely make this again.
I really liked the taste of the bread, but I had a hard time getting it to rise?? I"m not sure if I should have let the egg yolks get to room temp or if I used to much flour?? At any rate, I would recommend doubling the cream cheese filling and instead of mixing 1/2 cup of powdered sugar per 8oz cream cheese, I recommend 1/2 cup of regular white sugar.I thought the amount of powedered sugar left to much of a salty cream cheese flavor instead of the sweeter pastry flavor I was after.
I am from Louisiana and now live in the southwest. Today I was homesick for Mardi Gras and ecspecially King Cake. The "cake" part of this recipe was absolutely delicious. As for the glaze, next time I would like it to be a little more thick - it was really runny. I would maybe try less lemon juice or more powdered sugar. As a whole, I would use this recipe again, but try a different frosting for the top. Thanks for curing my homesickness today, Fat Tuesday!
Absolutely delicious. Though the glaze is very sweet it still tastes good.
Being that this was my first time attempting any kind of a bread recipe, I'll try not to be too judgmental. However, I found the cake to be a little dense(perhaps it needed more rising time?), and the glaze was way too runny with most of it ending up around the cake rather than on it. Also, I think it needed a little more filling. The taste was wonderful, but texture and consistency wasn't anything like I would expect a king cake to have. I think I'll keep the filling recipe and keep looking on the cake one. Thanks!
My cake turned out very dry. Perhaps I did something wrong, but I was expecting more from a cake that contains 5 egg yolks. The search continues. One thing I would change for sure-spread the filling on most of the dough, then roll up lengthwise so it has a swirl effect when cut. I didn't do that with this recipe and had large areas of dough without filling, which only added to the dryness.
REAL GOOD
I loved this recipe. It was delicious and easy to make. I brought it into my office on Fat Tuesday and everyone LOVED it. There wasn't a slice left over.
Is it me, or is this recipe really yeast tasting? I make bread and cinnamon rolls all the time. I am wondering if I am just comparing the taste too much. I really didn't like the strong yeast flavor of this recipe. I might try it again with only 2 1/2 teaspoons (1 package) of yeast. Anyone else have the same thought?
Lacked flavor.
Very yummy. Loved the lemon flavor. Was even better the second day.
Such a fun cake to make and delicious!
Wonderful recipe. The bread was perfectly spiced and the cream cheese rich and creamy. This is a great breakfast food.
I do not have luck with bread recipes, to start off with. So the fact that this didn't come out at all well, it may just be me. The bread was exactly that, bread - not the sweet, brittle cake that King Cake is so famous for.
This was my first time baking a King Cake and this turned out better than any King Cake that I've ever bought. This recipe is a keeper!
The ready time is misleading but overall its a good cake.It took a lot longer than I thought it would.
This is a great recipe and relatively easy to make although very time-consuming. My only complaint is that the "ready time" says 2hrs 45min. It takes the dough that much time to rise!
This is an excellent recipe.
I was very pleased with my first attempt to make a King Cake -years ago when my sister lived in NOLA, she sent us a king cake. I never dreamed it was this complex to make. I loved the lemon icing, as did my family. I will definitely make this again. I did use a double recipe of the filling - it definitely needed it.
This was my first attempt at a King Cake, I made it for Epiphany with the family. It is a nice, yeasty sweetbread with a delightful cream cheese filling and lemony glaze. I did modify the procedure by using my bread machine. I performed all of the steps the same, just added the ingredients as directed into the bread machine and allowed it to knead/rise in there. I had problems with the center of the cake not fully baking around the can, so perhaps I had the dough too snug around the can? I would advise others to leave a small gap between the center of the ring and the can. Also the glaze, while lemony and delicious, did not adhere well to the cake, and most of it ended up on the plate beneath. I would use a little less liquid next time. The cream cheese layer was still slightly warm when we ate this--what a treat! I would consider using a little more filling next time. We decorated ours generously with colored large granule decorating sugar. This adds to the overall sweetness, and looks great. The family loved this treat, thank you for the great recipe.
The filling is good. The glaze was way too runny and the bread was dry. I will probably look for another recipe the next time I make King Cake.
I am not a bread baker and don't usually work with yeast, so I was worried about trying to make this. However, I did, and the results were great! I followed the recipe exactly (only 1.5 on the filling, as others suggested and reducing the amount of lemon juice in the glaze). Otherwise, it was easier than I thought it would be! It is time consuming though, the "ready in" time listed on here is probably two hours too short. My dough didn't seem like it was rising very quickly at all, and after an hour of waiting, I just turned my oven on to 200 and sat the bowl on top of the stove (just to warm it up a bit) and that worked perfectly. I have a lot of family in New Orleans, and I've had my share of King Cakes, and this one was delicious. My kids were not a fan of the cream cheese filling, but my husband and I loved it. I had him take it to work, and they finished it off. It's a pretty good size, bigger than I thought it would be. I will definitely make this again, but maybe I'll change up the filling so my kids will eat it too. :)
I don't think you should put the baby in before baking. Mine is plastic, and that would be a health hazard. I put the baby in after a piece is cut, so my daughters can find it. I keep the babies from each year, so now I have quite a few to slip into a piece if we have guests.
The plastic baby shouldn't be baked in the cake. It is generally pushed into the bottom of cake after baking :) great recipe!
I've used this with My little variations every year now for several years but we go a little lighter on the nutMeg. It's written amount is kind of strong in this original recipe for us. Careful with your yeast and follow directions if your new to using it. If you don't there is a chance it won't rise. Happy baking and welcome friends and family.
I made this for my French II class and it was a big hit! I would definitely reccomend this.
I have used this recipe for many years every mardi gras. It's pretty huge for my fam of 4, but there are never any leftovers. So that says a lot :) currently in the oven now. Happy mardi gras!!!
Pretty good. I added a tsp of cinnamon to the dough and will up that the next time I make this. The King Cakes I remember from Baton Rouge and New Orleans had a much more pronounced cinnamon taste than this one. Also, I will add more powdered sugar to the filling next time. It was a little tart for my taste. The texture of the bread was beautiful and the little bit of lemon zest in the dough and juice in the glaze was heavenly.
It’s gonna taste great - even though it’s a bit ugly. I didn’t have yellow or purple sugar, so I colored the icing yellow... and then tried swirls of purple. Decorative fail, but yummy. I made half the recipe and baked it in a pie pan.
We found this recipe to be very bland and dry...we ate a couple of pieces and ended up throwing most of it out!
I've never heard of using sour cream in a king cake recipe. I've made so many of these through my life I could not tell you how many as I am a chef from New Orleans. I've also never put lemon zest into a king cake that's another thing that is unnecessary. Making cakes have yeast sugar milk and vanilla along with eggs butter flour and salt. That's all that's needed in a king cake. Original King cakes did not have cream cheese or strawberry or boudin sausage! People getting crazy with they are stuffing king cakes with. Original King cakes we're only stuffed with a baby! If you want to be authentic with your king cakes use a recipe like mine. They are easier to make and taste very good and that's what you want on both counts! Not this BS! And you definitely don't need five eggs especially just the yolk. I use two whole eggs!
first time making a King Cake and everyone loved it! I found it very easy to make, only change was not adding as much liquid into the glaze at the end, it would have been way to runny. It was beautiful, yummy and easy- thank you!
I am from New Orleans and really was not impressed with the flavor at all. My husband did enjoy it though!
Love this "cake"!! Beautiful and very, very good. I doubled the filling to make it really stand out. I also used a version of this dough for Easter rolls and cinnamon rolls. So good. I do cut the salt in half, which makes it less salty and I use thicker glaze so it stays in place better. Add at least one more cup of powdered sugar and leave out the milk in the glaze.
It was very delicious and the best King Cake I have made at home. The dough was a little dense compared to one's we have tasted in New Orleans. I am not sure if I needed to kneed it longer or if there is an issue with the quality of the flour. But if I can get the bread to be more fluffy and light....it will be perfect!
Never made a king cake before! I chose this one because it didn't contain nuts, as some of the others did. My one significant adjustment was in adding nearly 2 cups more powdered sugar to the glaze. Originally, it was too thin and runny, as well as nearly transparent. I wanted the look and texture of a solid white icing, so I added several more spoonfuls if powdered sugar. Will make again next year!!
