Well, I don't know how to rate it. It tastes pretty good, but I had to cook it for -- wait for it -- 2 & 1/2 hours. After the first 30 minutes, I took it out & let it cool to room temp to see if it was done. It had split in one section, & looking in that section (ok fine, poking a finger in) I was able to tell that it was NOT in fact done at all. So I put it back for 15 minutes. And again. And again. And again. Until it was finally done. But I should point out -- I had no coffee can, so my center was a ramekin filled with water & I think this negatively affected the cooking time. I think it kept the center warm & moist, instead of hollow & hot. So while I can't give it a perfect 5 (not enough filling for how much dough, not done in time & I can't be sure that's my fault) I do give it a solid 4 because the flavor of the dough is VERY good & it was quite the easiest roll-out dough I've ever used. I didn't even have to roll it, just patted it into shape & it held properly without tearing. My adjustments were that I used the zest of my entire lemon in the dry ingredients rather than measuring my zest (why waste it, we love lemon); used more lemon juice, some almond extract, and then more sugar to compensate for extra fluids, in the icing. (Used the almond extract to help mask the flavor of the powdered sugar, which we don't like.) While I'm not sure if I'll make this particular recipe again, I do recommend it to first-time yeast bread bakers!