Homemade Italian Sauce

4.3
26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Sauce like mom used to make. Serve over your favorite pasta. Classic red sauce with onion, mushrooms and garlic.

Recipe by BARBLUVSFOOD

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender chop the whole tomatoes with juice and garlic until chunky. In a medium size pot, heat oil on medium high heat. Put onion and mushroom in and saute for about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place in pot the blended tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, chopped green peppers, oregano and basil. Bring to boil, then lower to medium low, cover and stir periodically. Cook and reduce about 1 to 2 hours or to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 11.7g; sodium 755.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022