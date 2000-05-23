Homemade Italian Sauce

I was SUPER excited to try this recipe after reading the reviews, but I HAD to have done something wrong. Though I did follow it to a "T". The sauce was very very bitter! It was also very bland... which surprised me. I tried adding some sugar and some other seasonings to help but nothing could rescue it. My family liked it and they ate it, and my husband said he liked it(though I think he was just being sweet), but I personally couldn't stand it. I think I might try making it once more... but as it stands right now this was a total let down for me :^(

