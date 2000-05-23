Homemade Italian Sauce
Sauce like mom used to make. Serve over your favorite pasta. Classic red sauce with onion, mushrooms and garlic.
Sauce like mom used to make. Serve over your favorite pasta. Classic red sauce with onion, mushrooms and garlic.
This sauce was very good and easy, however I did skip the green pepers, and added meat and it still turned out good. Thanks for sharing your recipe, my family loved it!Read More
I was SUPER excited to try this recipe after reading the reviews, but I HAD to have done something wrong. Though I did follow it to a "T". The sauce was very very bitter! It was also very bland... which surprised me. I tried adding some sugar and some other seasonings to help but nothing could rescue it. My family liked it and they ate it, and my husband said he liked it(though I think he was just being sweet), but I personally couldn't stand it. I think I might try making it once more... but as it stands right now this was a total let down for me :^(Read More
This sauce was very good and easy, however I did skip the green pepers, and added meat and it still turned out good. Thanks for sharing your recipe, my family loved it!
Delicious! My boyfriend loved this sauce. I was so angry because the mushrooms I had went bad, so I had to leave them out. The sauce was great without them, though!
This is such an easy recipe! It came out wonderful and I used the sauce for eggplant parmigiana. Thank you for sharing!
This sauce was excellent and very fresh tasting. I added some water to make it a little thinner. It was to thick for my taste. Also I added a few packets of sugar to make it a little more sweet. A few extra added spices and this was perfect. I will never buy jarred pasta sauce again.
I love this sauce. I didn't have mushrooms, but improvised with a small amount of brown sugar, minced garlic and lean ground beef. It is an excellent foundational recipe for Italian dishes.
I was SUPER excited to try this recipe after reading the reviews, but I HAD to have done something wrong. Though I did follow it to a "T". The sauce was very very bitter! It was also very bland... which surprised me. I tried adding some sugar and some other seasonings to help but nothing could rescue it. My family liked it and they ate it, and my husband said he liked it(though I think he was just being sweet), but I personally couldn't stand it. I think I might try making it once more... but as it stands right now this was a total let down for me :^(
This is a delicious sauce recipe. I omitted the mushrooms but it turned out well. I added a pound of ground beef I had sauteed with spices and had a delicious meat sauce to serve over pasta. Thanks.
Taste exactly what my Mom used to make. Ah! the memories...She is gone now. But I can finally recreate her recipe thanks to you...It was marvelous.
First time making sauce. This sauce came out AMAZING. I didn't add mushrooms, basil and and crushed tomatoes. i only used whole tomatoes. Came out so good. . I did add 2 teaspoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of sugar to make it a little more sweet, since it did taste a little bitter. Great Recipe. Thanks...
Maybe I did something wrong, please tell me. I followed the directions as given. 5 cloves of garlic seemed to much and it was. Sauce was very very bland even after adding salt and sugar.Everyone else seemed to like it but it was terrible for me.
This sauce is excellent!
I liked this sauce as i also use paste in my sauce. Otherwise it comes to thin. I dont use mushrooms but put meatballs in the sauce after i fry them and cook longer. thanks
I don't know where to find 16 oz cans of tomatoes; mine come in 14.5 oz and tomato paste in 6 oz cans, so I had to pull out high school math to convert, lol. I don't like green pepper and put it in anyway but chunky so I could pick out the pieces. Next time, it goes in with a regular size chop. I added meatballs, but with or without--man, it was good!!!
Awesome recipe just made it!
Wonderful recipe. I did not use canned tomatoes however since I had the rest of my fresh Roma's from the garden to use up. I did use the tomato paste and the rest of the recipe. I also added some brown sugar which is just what it needed to lower the acidic taste. Not too much though we don't want to spike your sugar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections