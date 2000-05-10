Penne a la Vodka III
Delicious and easy to make! Crushed tomatoes, garlic and cream make this vodka sauce a winner.
This has potential with a little tweaking - I used half the amount of pasta. I sauteed the minced garlic along with some diced onion (about 1/4 c.) in a couple Tbsp. of olive oil then added 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes along with 1/2 cup of vodka. I let that simmer for a few minutes. After adding the crushed tomatoes I added 1 Tbsp. of basil, 1/4 tsp. of oregano, 1 tsp. of parsley, 1/2 tsp. of salt and 2 tsp. of sugar. After that simmered for about 15 minutes I then added 1 cup of light cream along with 1/2 cup of grated parmesan to make it extra creamy. Great with a side of garlic bread!Read More
Not bad, but it could use another item, (e.g. Onion).Read More
This turned out ok. It needed something. When the sauce was done, I thought it looked more like a rich tomato soup (perhaps not a bad idea, maybe next time I will just serve the sauce in a bowl with some bread!) I had some Absolute Peppar that I wanted to use, but was advised against it. Would be interested if anyone tries that and how it turns out. If you do, I would suggest not putting in the crushed red pepper with it.
loved it!
I have this same recipe, except there is a 1/4 cup of parsley added at the end. I also add grilled chicken breast seasoned with seasoning salt. I get alot of compliments on this recipe. I also grate fresh Romano cheese on each serving
Good, but I agree missing something...mushrooms? I know it's not typical for mushrooms in Vodka sauce, but I think it would have added a pleasant texture.
Not bad - needs something else - maybe onions/peppercorns. I added some jumbo shrimp to it.
I agree with others that this recipe was definitely missig something! My husband said it was good, not great. I am going to think about it and try it again with something else added for more flavor.
This is a great recipe! I made it last night for dinner and it was fabulous-just as good as when I used to work in an ittalian restaurant! I'm making it for our christmas eve party tomorrow and adding bacon to it! Thanks for a great, uncomplicated recipe!
I cook this ALL the time. I always use finely chopped shallots and 1 cup of vodka reduced. I also add chick pieces the sprinkle Parmesan cheese after done cooking.
I added extra vodka to try to umph up the umph, but it didn't really work, Parmagian cheese went well with it.
I made a half recipe of this and used canned diced tomotoes in Italian seasonings because that's all I had. It made the sauce much chunkier but the spices gave it great flavor. Next time I would run the tomotoes through a proccessor quickly to make it a little less chunky. I also sauted a little bit of onion with the garlic. At the end I mixed the sauce in with the pasta and cooked it on a low temp for about 5 mintues, that gave the sauce a chance to thicken up.
not bad not awesome either but an easy recipe to make
Terrible recipe. The sauce is way too tart. I tried to add some sugar to balance out the tartness but it did not help.
Where's the onion?? Garlic?? Herbs?? Thank God I added these after reviewing the recipe and prior to cooking. I only used this recipe as a basic source.
I used lite cream instead of heavy cream but followed the rest of the recipe exactly, and it tasted great.
So simple & so delicious!
