Penne a la Vodka III

3.6
21 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Delicious and easy to make! Crushed tomatoes, garlic and cream make this vodka sauce a winner.

Recipe by Kathy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet, saute garlic in a little olive oil. Pour in tomatoes and cook for about 20 minutes. Stir in the vodka. Add cream and red pepper flakes. Cook for another 10 minutes. Serve over the cooked penne.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 97.7g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 280mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022