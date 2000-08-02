Super Shrimp and Veggie Pasta Salad

This is an adaptation of my Mom's recipe. A very colorful salad that's great any time of the year. A light creamy salad dressing can be substituted to reduce calories. I've also substituted frozen shrimp for canned on occasion, depending on availability.
I only gave this 4 stars because i am not a great lover of shrimp. I will say though that it was a huge hit at the pot luck i took it too. I am very big on food presentation and this salad looks very appetizing. I'll make it again.
This recipe was all right, but nothing spectacular. I added a small jar of artichoke hearts but otherwise made it exactly as the recipe directs. I thought the salad dressing was lacking the "wow" factor, and it didn't get better the next day. I'll make it again, but next time I'll add a teaspoon of curry powder.
My mom and I have been making this for YEARS! Comes out soooo good. The only difference is, is that I add more cans of the canned flake shrimp, no peppers, vinegar or olives. This recipe is pretty versatile, add or takeaway any ingredient(s) according to what your family and or friends like best.
This is my daughter's all time favorite food! I have always added curry powder to the dressing ( Miracle Whip, a little sugar, pinch of salt, white pepper and a little milk to blend and smooth). Also green olives instead of black. Yum!
