Super Shrimp and Veggie Pasta Salad

This is an adaptation of my Mom's recipe. A very colorful salad that's great any time of the year. A light creamy salad dressing can be substituted to reduce calories. I've also substituted frozen shrimp for canned on occasion, depending on availability.

Recipe by Weearead

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and rinse in cold water.

  • In a large bowl, combine pasta, green pepper, red pepper, onion, celery, olives and shrimp. In a separate bowl mix together: salad dressing, mustard, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper; pour over salad. Can be served immediately, but best when chilled a few hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 408.1mg. Full Nutrition
